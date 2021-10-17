Kristen Carbone of Brilliantly: “Self Care”

Self Care. In the early days of a company, the founder literally is the company. And to build a healthy business, you need a healthy founder. I lost myself to Brilliantly for quite a while and wish someone had told me to put myself first.

A writer, public speaker, and solution finder, Kristen Carbone is committed to making the lives of the people more comfortable, fulfilling and beautiful. After a decade long career working in curatorial departments in Museums across New York and New England, she founded Brilliantly, a platform dedicated to meeting the long term, quality of life issues faced by women who’ve had an experience with breast cancer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Brilliantly started with trying to solve a problem for myself. My mother Lisa died from metastatic breast cancer at age 49, and after years of expensive and emotionally taxing screenings, finding a lump, and learning more about my potential hereditary risks, I had a preventative mastectomy and reconstruction in 2013. In the years following, I faced a profound shift in my identity and connection with my body. One of the things that really bothered me was feeling constantly cold. Turned out, I wasn’t the only one dealing with this discomfort — a relatively common result of implant reconstruction. After countless failed attempts to jerry-rig a quick fix, I set my mind on designing a sustainable solution to help women like myself feel more comfortable. Through conversations with other women, I also recognized that the opportunity to help women feel better was much bigger. After a year of working on a business plan, networking and prototyping the warmer, now Brilliantly Warm, I left my day job in the arts to work on Brilliantly full time.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

15 years ago when my mother died from metastatic breast cancer, it was hard to imagine all the reasons I’d have for living. Seven years ago, when I was in bed recovering from my preventative mastectomy, I knew I had to do something more meaningful with my life to overcome my grief. Being a former museum curator, I had no idea what it meant to be the founder of a company making a tech product and dove in with both enthusiasm and naivete.

I spent a long time talking to investors who were the wrong fit for my phase and had some really stressful financial moments that caused stops and starts in the early R&D. And when we finally got some momentum, Covid hit. By February 2020 I had raised almost 400k in investment to support two and a half years of R&D but also drained my entire savings and part of my retirement to start Brilliantly. In the first two weeks of sheltering in place, all the potential investors I’d been pitching backed out, and I was forced to acknowledge that without capital, I couldn’t pay a team or manufacture a product.

It took a few months, and a whole lot of difficult decision making, but I managed to secure a number of strategic partnerships and an engineering firm that would do the final phase of R&D as an investment. I’m happy to report that we launched our product over the summer of 2021.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

It is in the love I’ve found for the women I seek to serve, and for the people behind the scenes supporting me that keep me motivated on hard days. The process of starting a business can be extremely lonely, but I’ve also never felt so genuinely supported. I have a dedicated advisory board and an engaged online community who bolster me during difficult moments.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are both wonderful and extremely challenging. I am tenacious and I have a really clear vision of where I want to go, so I feel really good about the many moments when I encounter uncertainty. I am an expert at not knowing what I’m doing and trusting that I will figure it out.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the first few months of working with a product development company, I thought I’d need to spend about 40k and do a small crowdfunding campaign to get my connected wearable device to market in less than a year! I learned really quickly that it costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to do R&D, prototyping, user testing, safety testing, trademarking, patenting, accounting, paying contractors and at least a couple of years. If I’d known how much time and money it was going to take, I might have changed my approach.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think Brilliantly stands out because I spend more time listening to the people in my community than talking to them. I genuinely try to listen to understand what’s missing, whether that’s products, services or information and then build around their needs. I had one idea and have been working to bring it to fruition, but the rest of what I’ve done is because people asked. In the summer of 2017, when I was trying to confirm the market for Brilliantly Warm, I couldn’t believe how many people told me that they felt weak and unsure about safe ways to work out even years after their surgery or treatment. Those conversations where the fodder for our free online corrective exercise program, Brilliantly Strong.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t forget that the process of building a company is your life. Don’t stop doing the things you love so you can work for another few hours a day. Shut the computer, put the phone down and cook dinner with people you love. Put on an out of office message on the weekends. Make space every day for you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The phrase “it takes a village” exists for a reason and I joke that starting Brilliantly has taken the help of an entire city. There are so very many people who I want to thank here, but the one who is currently coming to mind is my friend Brian. I spent almost 1/4 of my time traveling to New York for meetings, investor pitches, advisory brainstorms and networking events between 2018 and 2020. Brian (and his former partner, Tracy) had an apartment with a loft where I almost always stayed. Brian also owns a fantastic little restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen where I’ve hosted countless meetings, gone for celebratory dinners when I reached a milestone, and most recently where I hosted an event to toast the launch of Brilliantly Warm. In addition to having two of my favorite respites in the city, he is also one of my dearest friends. I can call him when I have a difficult decision to make, for a pep talk or to share a funny story. He always reminds me he believes in me, offers thoughtful feedback, and he even named the company!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

While it’s yet to be determined if Brilliantly is a success, I’ve tried to use my voice and my platform in every way possible to help others, especially women. Brilliantly is a social impact initiative and every time I hear from a woman who likes our product or was moved by content we’ve shared, I feel like I’m doing the right thing.

On the other hand, I was truly unprepared for the gender-bias I’ve experienced in the startup world, especially around fundraising. I feel committed to helping flip the power structure and make it easier for future female founders. It took a long time, but I have female investors from their late 20s to their late 90s on my cap table and feel really great about working hard to make those women a return on their investment. When more women have more money and have more power, more voice, and more capacity for supporting more businesses run by women.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Realistic Road Mapping. I wish I’d known how much time and money it would actually take to develop my product. Build a supportive team. Having the right team is critical and I didn’t know how to properly interview a lawyer or engineer, for example, and ask for what I needed until I’d used some that were a bad fit. Having the right team to support each part of the business is essential. Fundraising the right funds. When I started fundraising I didn’t really understand that there were so many types of investors and I spent too much time courting the wrong ones. Every business has a different path to capitalizing and I wish I’d had more support understanding how to do it really early on. Self Care. In the early days of a company, the founder literally is the company. And to build a healthy business, you need a healthy founder. I lost myself to Brilliantly for quite a while and wish someone had told me to put myself first. Spend all your gold. About a year in, someone told me this: Spend all your gold. This has nothing to do with money, well not really. Gold can be anything, it’s a metaphor for whatever you have to spend. Spend every second you have, exhaust every resource, cash in every offer from friends and their friends, honestly say to yourself you’ve done everything you can. Spend it all, there’s always more. Those willing to risk everything, have everything to gain.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Have both cheerleaders and critics at the ready. I need people who will give me critical feedback, tell me when they think I’m wrong, and push me to work harder because that drives me forward. I always strive for growth and cultivated a group of advisors who give me notes on blogs, podcasts, and pitch practice. Equally, I need people who send encouraging notes, emails, and texts. I have one friend who has been sending me a greeting card almost every month telling me I’m awesome or she’s proud of me. This not only helps motivate me, but it makes me feel less lonely. Starting a business can be really isolating and having go-to friends, advisors and peers when something is difficult or when there’s something to celebrate makes all the difference.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is a really hard question because there’s so many things that I think could make the world a better place, but when I thought about it for a bit, I realized the one thing that they all had in common was listening. I feel as if many of us listen to respond and maybe even enjoy a lively debate instead of listening to simply understand. What if we could all just hear each other without judgement, without ego, without feeling the need to answer or respond? I bet doctors would provide better care, couples would fight less, parents would get to know their children more honestly, and we’d see big changes.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We’d love to connect with your readers! If anyone is interested in joining our mailing list, reading our journal, or learning more about our flagship product head to brilliantly.co. We’re also active on Instagram and Facebook

