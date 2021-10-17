Jenn Michelle of GlamLife Beauty: “Resilience”

Resilience. Be able to bounce back from certain losses and keep on going when things are kinda rocky or don’t go your way. When I first opened my salon GlamLife lounge my lease was fraudulent because I didn’t realize the paperwork was not accurate. I had to shut down after my own grand opening. I bounced back because I was resilient. I opened my next store front 3 months later because I didn’t want one mishap to mess up my dream.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenn Michelle of GlamLife & Women Warriors Collab.

JennMichelle is CEO of GlamLife Beauty, a Celebrity Makeup Artist & Hairstylist, Beauty Educator & Hair Extension Specialist, GlamLife TV Producer & Creator, Women’s Empowerment Advocate, and Entrepreneur. She is currently the Makeup Artist and Hairstylist for The Lifestyle Today Show on CBS, Cover and feature hairstylist for Bella Magazine. Founder of GlamLife Beauty Line, GlamLife Lash and Accessory Collection, JennMichelle is a one stop shop for all your beauty needs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I always say I innately knew this is the field I would be in. I started my career training as a child. I am the oldest of 4 girls and grew up in a home with a lot of family. My cousins lived on the top floor and they were girls too, so I always experimented and did everyone’s hair constantly. As a teen and in my 20’s, I was the friend doing everyone’s makeup and hair while we were getting ready to go to the city. One day I was in Macys’ looking at makeup to buy for myself and at this time I wasn’t even doing makeup, and a girl came over to me and complemented my makeup. We starting talking and by the end of the conversation I gave her my number and she told me she will call me to assist her with makeup at a fashion show for New York Fashion Week. I figured what’s the worst, that can happen, she wouldn’t call? Well she called and I went to NYFW to assist her and the other lead artist she had hired did not show. I had to do makeup on the models! It was my first makeup job and after that there was no turning back. I knew right then and there this is where I am supposed to be. I started to practice all the time, watch videos, I took classes with big makeup artists and gave myself a deadline that in 6 months I would go to MAC and apply. Back then there wasn’t all these competitive brands and MAC was the cream del la cream of Makeup Artists. I applied in a month, got the job and was offered management position within months of being there. I knew i was onto something. I started learning the back business of makeup and just took it all in. After being with MAC I wanted to laund my own brand. Yes it was bold, but why not bet on myself right? I started my first makeup line called JennMichelle and the rest is history! Now my line is called GlamLife Beauty. Glamlife has grown with a variety of cruelty free products ranging from lip sticks, matte lip glass, lip glosses, lip pencils, highlighters, bronzer and blush palettes, eyeliners, detangle brushes, accessories, and more. I do hair and makeup for live shows, NYFW, MIami Fashion Week, off Broadway, TV, media and major stations. I have been blessed and truly grateful for all that I do.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

In the beginning, I opened up a salon. I had the best grand opening, people flooding out the doors, it was truly one of the best days and after the opening I found out my paperwork was fraudulent. Being new to business I was totally taken advantage of, and had to learn that lesson. Within the next few weeks I moved out of my new salon and moved down the block. It took over 3 months to renovate but I was able to reopen and it was the best thing that ever happened. I learned that every set back has a comeback.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first job when I was thrown into NYFW. I had never worked professionally on anyone yet and there was this model I wrked on that I always laugh because she probably never forgot me or her eyebrows. I remember shaking but still pushing forwards. I learned to show up for myself, always be prepared because you never know when an opportunity presents itself that can change everything. Take chances and bet on yourself. That moment changed my life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, I can’t just put one person because it took a village. First and foremost I am always grateful for God, my health, and my drive. I met some amazing and not so amazing people along the way that have taught me lessons that made me a better business woman. Others have also pushed me to believe in myself, pushed me, and inspired my craft more. My daughters push me to be better and having a supportive partner is also a plus. I have goals and intentions. I set them, pray on them.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think women are intimidated. When I talk to a lot of other entrepreneurs, they don’t have the confidence going into it. It is doable. Women don’t have the support. A lot of women feel its unattainable and far-fetched. Confidence is key and they don’t know where to start or begin. A lot of people let that overcome their confidence for moving forward to their brand. They let that intimidate them and I do think that sometimes in an industry it can be cut throat. Instead of everyone being in competition you can build people up together. I founded my group of women called Women Warriors Collab to show women that it is attainable we help one another. Be kind and support other wormen with their brands because you never know how you can help one another out or collaborate together.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I feel like the government should have opportunities for new business owners. There should be some type of incentive instead of encouraging people to live off of the government, they can encourage people to help create their own streams of income. Just like how they have a FHA Loan for first time home owners, they should have better opportunities for small business owners to help them get started.

As for society, I personally feel that we need to support small businesses. We are so corporate consumed. We will support our favorite singer or celebrity as opposed to the struggling mom or business owner pursuing their dreams. They may not have that hit song and ma not be on red carpets but we should see the importance in helping the community and encouraging people to follow their dreams and goals. It goes full circle in how we axn support one another.

I really push confidence as being the main factor in what holds women back from pursuing their dreams. If you feel you don’t deserve it, you aren’t going to pursue it and get anywhere. GlamLife wouldn’t exist f I didn’t believe in that dream.. I believe in my brand and I believe its valuable to others. It isn’t just about providing hair services either, it’s about helping someone’s confidence.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Financial freedom is everything. There is nothing more gratifying than having a dream, setting a goal, and achieving it. Women are intuitively running the world. We have so much knowledge and intuition that we are blessed with. I feel like the future is female. Raising daughters I want to set an example. It’s not that I am not a full on feminist I think it’s important to show we can take care of families, the household, we are mutli -functioning human beings. It comes full circle.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Founders are cut throat-I never went back on my morals, I have never stabbed someone in the back to get a head. I am a true believer that what goes out comes back. You can stay true to yourself and support your fellow business owners. I support other hair and MUA. I am not taking away from anything anyone to make it to the top. Someone helped us- I worked hard and in small little increments. I feel like sometimes they think that someone helped pay for a founder’s goals. Not everything financially comes in from family members. You could get it on your own. True freedom-it’s hard work. You are front and center for your business everyday. You are never not working and not learning. People see the good parts and they don’t see the blood, sweat, tears you put in day and out.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

That’s a good question. I don’t think everyone is. I think everyone has potential but it’s not for everyone. It’s very hard and you need passion and drive and commitment to sacrifice things to get to that next level. When everyone is out partying are you willing to sacrifice nights in In order to level up? It comes down to the individual. It is attainable for everyone but you have to really want it and work towards it. You need to work hard and sacrifice.

I think people that are 9–5’ers or comfortable are able to be a regular employee. That is okay and what is for you doesn’t have to be for someone else. I am not comfortable. I don’t like to answering to anyone. I like to make my own schedule and push myself. Because of my daughters I push myself even further I want them to see that anything that I really have dreamt of I can make it my reality and attain it by working my butt off. It’s okay if you are a person that likes to work for others. People that are different. Acknowledge that people that want more of their own freedom to live life on their own terms, that’s more for founders.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Resilience. Be able to bounce back from certain losses and keep on going when things are kinda rocky or don’t go your way. When I first opened my salon GlamLife lounge my lease was fraudulent because I didn’t realize the paperwork was not accurate. I had to shut down after my own grand opening. I bounced back because I was resilient. I opened my next store front 3 months later because I didn’t want one mishap to mess up my dream.

2. Drive. This is the hardest thing for people to do sometimes. On days you don’t want to do it, you have to find that drive to push through. I was diagnosed with blood cancer and I didn’t want to get out of bed for a few days but I had a brand I was building and had to show up . Show up for yourselves. Don’t let those bad days determine how you are going to work on you brand.

3. Set a schedule-setting goals and scheduling together. Creating content. You can have stuff scattered but it gets to you. I was winging a lot and then now that I have clients I need to organize those things. I had to start waking up earlier and a better regiment. Get organized, get a planner, write things down. Staying organized is imperative.

4. Never stop learning-I constantly take classes to learn more. I attend conferences. I invest in a business coach. You have to really invest in yourself and never stop learning. No mater where you are you never are too good to not take a class with someone who is better than you. Someone may be ahead but don’t look at them as competition. You can learn from people. Every mindset class I learned so much from. I took little increments from each. Put into you brand.

5. Stay consistent-Plan out your social media so that you are posting regularly and staying relevant. Trends are constantly changing on social media. Staying ontop of what is new and trending is important to stay relevant on social platforms.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I founded Women Warriors Collab because once I got to a certain level I noticed a lot of my clients were bosses and I was a part of some major networking groups and I wanted to come up with my own. As I was helping people women makeover their physical appearance, I thought what can I do to help them makeover their brands and businesses and encourage them? Showing women that there is nothing wrong with supporting one another. Feeling comfortable together sharing hardships and sharing their achievements and everyone being happy for one another. Our group are our own personal cheerleaders and we share knowledge to help one another grow. We also give back back. I like to always attach a charity to everything we do. I feel it’s important to pay it forward.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Women Warriors Collab. Giving back to younger girls. Empower women. We have a lot of issues growing up as women. We have a lot of pressure to know what we want to do immediately. Women feel like they have to get married. You don’t have to know. It’s okay to try different things. You have space to grow. Being a market partner and I help train and upcoming girls. Establish a team and community of women to encourage one another.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Mel Robbins. I actually did Mel’s hair once and I would love to sit down with her. She is super motivational and she is phenomenal. Very inspiring.

Jennifer Lopez. She is a New Yorker like me. She is someone who came from the city and made it big. She has various streams of income. She owns who she is.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.