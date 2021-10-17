Jen Bridwell Oppenheim: “Language matters”

Language matters. What you say, how you say it, to whom you say it all impact your world view, your life experience and even your thought and belief patterns.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was a model of dis-ease and dysfunction in almost all ways. I experienced a lot of childhood trauma, and battled PTSD and ALL the eating disorders for over 45 years. I had been in treatment many times, but when I took radical responsibility for my own ACTIVE recovery at 47, I created REAL healing, and used my mess to create my message, purpose and passion. Without all of that, I wouldn’t be where I am, grateful to even be in the position to answer this question right now. My life experience was and is my first teacher, but I got quite a lot of formal education in how to help others when I fully trusted my own recovery. I am in constant pursuit of more education and tools that support wellness and balance for myself and my clients in all ways. I have a clear, and ever- expanding vision of not just what Spiritual, Mental, Emotional and Physical wellness is, but also how to practice it and maintain balance..

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My own story inspired my career. After not being really clear on who and how I was best able to serve, I came back to myself. I wish that I had someone who had been through the same struggles to guide me or who I felt really understood how much I needed support for my overall wellness., not just my weight. . Modern medicine has a tendency to treat symptoms, which might offer some temporary relief from the glaring evidence of great dis- ease, but has no effect on the dis-ease itself. For my clients, this manifests as diets to fix their perceived problem- being overweight- which is just a symptom of their real problems. Like a weed, if you don’t get to the root of the problem, the problem (excess weight from emotional eating)will grow right back. I was put on an 800 calorie a day diet when I was 8 years old because I was overweight. Weight wasn’t my problem, and I didn’t need a diet, I needed help! Having the opportunity to save 1 person even a minute of the misery and self- hate I went through for so long makes my career a complete success!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who support, encourage and inspire me- the list is endless. One who sticks with me is actually a stranger to me. When I was first pursuing my physical health in a committed way, and not very far along in the process, at close to 300 pounds, I was between sets on one of the Cybex machines, and no doubt red- faced and sweating. An older, and very fit gentleman made eye contact with me and said, “If it was easy, everybody would do it.” For some reason, that simple kindness touched me so deeply. I make it a point to greet everyone with eye contact, a smile, compassion, and encouragement whenever and wherever I can, and with an intention of leaving an interaction with the person feeling better about themselves than when we met. About THEMSELVES, not me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I have a tendency to say “yes” and then figure out how I’m going to make it happen when it’s an especially interesting or fulfilling opportunity to serve, support or add value, but I recently really bit off way more than I could chew with multiple family commitments, traveling, writing obligations, podcast appearances and one of my free retreats planned all at the same time. I had to reschedule my retreat, because I just ran out of time to do the nurturing work necessary to make it a full, lively and engaged experience. I will make sure in future to allow myself adequate time to take care of all the little pieces. In the meantime, I practice what I preach and give myself grace and forgiveness for being human!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m always reading and re-reading so many great books, but one gem I come back to time and time again is “The Four Agreements”. It is such an elegant, simple formula that is applicable to everyone, in any stage of life.

Language matters. What you say, how you say it, to whom you say it all impact your world view, your life experience and even your thought and belief patterns. Nothing anyone else does is really about us, but our egos are delicate little creatures, easily offended, so having a conscious practice of “it isn’t about me” goes a long way to moving through the world peacefully. Anyone who was ever in middle school knows the little phrase that goes with the word “assume”. Finally, we can accept and forgive our own humanity, while still holding tight to the “do my best” ideal. This book wraps these principles up into a beautiful little gift.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“We can’t direct the wind, but we can adjust our sails” by Thomas S. Monson. It sums up my view on our purpose as animals on earth- to evolve. Pretty much all stress is caused by the struggle against what is out of our control, whether it’s something that already happened, or something we’re worried about happening in the future. When we’re in the mindset of acceptance and adaptation, pivoting to meet the inevitable curveballs life has an inexhaustible supply of becomes almost a game.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One thing I’m incredibly excited about right now is collaborating on 2 international summits for women+. They bring together diverse panels of servant leaders who have lifted themselves out of sometimes horrific circumstances to not only thrive, but use their experience and knowledge to pave the way for others to stand in their own truth and light. We are in the early planning stages of one of them now, and the other is ongoing and live at HerStoryCircle.com. The chance to serve and contribute to the greater good in this way is why I do this work.

The other project I’m most excited about at the moment is my 2nd book, ”Packing Light”, about making real peace with real food and your real body and your real life. I’m grateful to be in the position to show other women+ that there is hope and a way out, no matter how long you’ve been struggling.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

One of the keys to Mental Wellness is to treat our brain like a muscle we’re attempting to build. It needs to be consistently stretched and loaded for optimal growth, resilience and flexibility. Anything that challenges your brain is beneficial, whether it’s doing puzzles, word games, learning a new language or anything new to you. I am almost always taking a course or two to uplevel my professional skill set, and go back and forth between working on learning Spanish and German. You have the power to literally reshape your brain and replace destructive thought patterns and belief systems with better ones with a few easy to learn and implement strategies and a commitment to practice.

Develop a mindset of “life is happening for me, not to me.” No doubt about it, life happens, and about half of it isn’t going to go the way you expect, plan or hope. When you have a belief system that supports an attitude that EVERYTHING is happening FOR me, your default becomes “what is this teacher teaching me” instead of a desperate and pointless “why me?” You are in a position of freedom, power and choice instead of feeling like a victim of circumstance. This philosophy also relieves fear of failure, as you know going into whatever the risk is, you’re either going to succeed or learn. Fall and fail often, but fall forward!

Set clear boundaries about what you allow into your headspace. For me, this means almost no TV, and what I do watch is really benign, like Food or HGTV or maybe a movie. I read my news. I just don’t want the input of people behaving outrageously towards each other, or doing horrible things to each other. There are physiological, mental, and emotional effects, and it isn’t good for me (or you either, but you do you!). While I use social media, I use it strategically to provide and receive value and communicate, and not the time- suck of mindless scrolling. What you follow on social media fills your feed with images that either help or hinder you and your wellness. Even the music, audiobooks or podcasts you listen to makes a difference. Fill your senses and your soul with nourishment in all forms. If you want to elevate your life, or move forward in it, do more of the stuff that moves you closer to who you want to be (What does that person do? What does it look like? How do they spend their resources like time, money and energy?), and less of who you used to be.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Every morning, I do the same Daily Flight Plan I give my clients. It’s a 5 steps in 5 minutes morning ritual that gets my day started in gratitude, with intention and purpose, and free of any limiting beliefs I woke up with. It’s available as a free download on my website. I also do a 5–10 minute body gratitude meditation. I was doing it every morning anyway, so I opened the practice to the public on ClubHouse a couple of months ago, so anyone can show up and spend a few minutes in gratitude for their body with me every day. All of my clients deal with body image issues, as I did and do, so having this small daily practice is a really helpful way to stay committed to self- compassion. For me, soaking or floating in water or almost any repetitive physical activity. are automatically meditative, especially when paired with a binaural beats meditation. Many people new to meditation, breathwork, or any kind of inner- focused practice will find it helpful to have guidance, whether in- person, virtual or through a smartphone app.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

One word, plus three habits!

Sustainable eating habits. Restrictive and yo- yo dieting has done more damage to mental, emotional and physical health than almost anything I can think of. We are several generations deep into pretty severe disordered eating and body image patterns for a majority of women- a MAJORITY of women who think something is “wrong” with them because of their weight, with a lot of unnecessary guilt and shame around food and eating. In the USA, where I am, most of us have a lot of luxury when it comes to food. We have the luxury of CHOICE- whether to eat, what to eat and how much. When we take care of spiritual, mental and emotional wellness as a regular habit and practice, the triggers for emotional eating are relieved, and making healthy choices most of the time is a natural result of feeling worthy of our own care, and allows full enjoyment of treats without guilt. While we’re talking about what goes in, we can’t disregard the importance of gut health and the role it plays in overall health and wellness. Good nutrition supports gut health and poor nutrition (along with a variety of other environmental factors) destroys it.

Sustainable physical movement habits. Use it or lose it is a real thing when it comes to your body and its physical abilities and limitations. I know plenty of very fit overweight people and just as many out of shape thin ones. This has less to do with body weight, and more to do with incorporating more conscious movement into your life to increase strength, flexibility, balance and cardiovascular health. Adding activity to your daily routine can be as simple as parking at the farthest spot from the door or taking the stairs instead of the elevator, or it can be as complex and involved as you want to make it. If you’re choosing to add structured exercise or a gym membership to your routine, I have 2 suggestions: 1)Try lots of new things- you really never know what you’re going to love. If someone had told me I’d fall in love with Muay Thai at 48, I wouldn’t have believed it, but there you go! Also, whenever you learn anything new, you are literally reshaping your brain, and neuroplasticity is our friend! 2)Do stuff you actually like. If it’s a slog, and you hate going to the gym, maybe it isn’t the best place for you to work on your fitness goals.

Sustainable sleep habits. This one is a no- brainer, but getting sufficient, quality sleep is not optional. Of course, everyone is different in how much sleep they require, but most people need a minimum of 5–6 hours of consecutive sleep every night for optimal wellness. EVERY NIGHT. There is no catching up on missed sleep. Your body needs this time to repair, restore and regenerate. Practicing good sleep hygiene is important. I need some white noise when I’m falling asleep, or I hear all the other household noises, but I put my phone face down on “do not disturb” so I’m not tempted to look at it if I wake up. You may even need to move your phone away from the bed if the temptation to check it through the night is too strong.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The biggest blockages my clients deal with are mindset issues around food and eating in general. Many, most, or let’s face it ALL of them have gotten caught up on the world’s most un- fun ride: the yo- yo diet misery- go- round. My business, Transformation for EVERY body, was born and all of my programs were created to help people take radical responsibility for their own mental, emotional, spiritual AND physical wellness. But physical wellness isn’t found in a diet or exercise plan. It’s found in a mindset of DESIRE to love, honor and respect yourself in all ways with habits, practices and commitments that support you. When you love yourself, you WANT to take care of your body and are conscious and mindful about what you put in it, and have non- food coping strategies in place for times of high stress or emotion.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Be mindful and consciously choose to look for what is “right” in your life. My first career was as a dog trainer and obedience class instructor, and I always told my clients, “whatever you pay attention to gets bigger”. Our emotional wellness is no different. If you’re paying attention to everything that is “wrong” about you and your life, guess what? The universe is going to keep supporting that belief system with more “wrongness” to keep aligning itself with your beliefs: “see, I told you my life sucks!” Conversely, if you’re paying attention to and looking for everything right in the world, the universe will happily supply you with more and more evidence that life is great!

An attitude of gratitude- for EVERYTHING, even the hard stuff, is key to supporting emotional wellness. It’s easy to be grateful, albeit temporarily, when everything is easy or you receive some material bonus, external validation or approval. What’s more important for emotional wellness is being able to find gratitude during more challenging times. One of the themes we come back to frequently in the Packing Light Total Transformation program and that I get asked to speak about is finding blessings in bruises and gifts in grief. There are always lessons or opportunities that arise from hard times.

Finally, Forgiveness is a crucial part of creating and maintaining a peaceful relationship with ourselves, others and maybe even God. People often find it difficult to forgive others who “should have known better” or for a significant transgression in fear that by forgiving, it diminishes or excuses the event. In fact, forgiving is never for the other person, but always to relieve ourselves of the burden, and open the path for healing, along with giving us unclouded vision to set healthy boundaries.

Even more important than forgiving others is forgiving ourselves. Most of us are harder on ourselves than others. Have you ever used the phrase “I’m my own worst enemy?” We self- flagellate over the tiniest of mistakes, mentally beating ourselves up for normal, HUMAN errors. The fear of being judged, or being not- whatever- enough is real, but hating on yourself is mutually exclusive to self- compassion and self- love. It’s okay to give yourself permission to forgive yourself and commit to doing better.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Study after study confirms the benefits of smiling- whether genuine or “faith it until you make it”- on overall health indicators like blood pressure and even improved longevity. Even if it did none of those things, the positive effect smiling has on quality of life through reduced stress, improved social experience and increased happiness is inarguable. The effects of smiling on health and happiness can be exponentially impacted when combined with breath-work, as described by my good friend, colleague and mentor Dr. Jeff Feinman, of Holistic Actions! For Animals, in his “BEAMing” technique.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Meditation and prayer are huge for me. One of my first mentors always said anything longer than 5 minutes is a nap, which doesn’t have to be the case, but 5 minutes is a good place to start without being too overwhelming. Many people get hung up on doing it “right”. It doesn’t need to be complicated, and you may not get to the quiet mind place until you’ve practiced for a while. It’s okay! Just keep coming back to your breath, or use a mantra, sutra, meditation phone app or even guided meditations on YouTube until you get the hang of it and find a method or guide that resonates with you. I always keep a notebook and pen near my meditation space, because I come up with some of my best stuff in that time. I come out full of ideas and creativity! My version of prayer is really just a declaration of gratitude for the blessings and lessons I’ve already received, and those to come, and not really to ask for anything other than guidance and strength to face whatever comes with courage and compassion.

Contribution to the greater good and being in service to others is another of my favorite ways to establish and maintain spiritual connection. It develops empathy, humility, and gratitude and supports everything right about you and the world at large. As a practice, whenever I get in a funk, I find some way to be of service to someone else. Nothing cheers me up more or gives me perspective on just how incredibly charmed my life is faster! For the first several months of the pandemic lockdown, I volunteered to deliver and put up “We will get through this together” signs on lawns all across Connecticut for Seymour Pink, a breast cancer charity I regularly volunteer with. It was a wonderful way to spread hope and positivity in a time of great fear and uncertainty for all of us, including me!

Finally, Spiritual Wellness Wants You! Trust your gut. Listen to the whispers. Stop denying your intuition and feel all the feelings that make you human. When your connection with God (Force, Spirit, Universe, whatever) is strong, your ego settles down. You don’t worry so much about being judged, or belonging. You can stand in your truth without fear or shame, and find your authentic gifts and purpose, and use them to make a positive impact on your little corner of the world- or maybe even the whole world! The universe exists to support and align itself with your beliefs, so take an active role in what they are! Your thought habits and belief systems can be changed with practice including building a strong Spiritual support system. Of all the things I do to support my daily active recovery journey from PTSD and ED, I consider it a Spiritually-based process. Everything else is secondary.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

For me and so many people I talk about this subject with, being in nature is one of the best ways to cultivate spiritual wellness. It brings us up close and personal with the many wonders and miracles that we forget about in our man- made environments. I feel closest to my understanding of God when I’m in nature, much more so than in any church I have ever been in! You can access the connection, the oneness, with all other living things when you’re not being bombarded with electronic distraction, which is all spirituality is really about anyway- connection. The other thing that nature really brings clarity to is to be present in the exact moment we’re in. We have complete freedom at all times in our life, even if we don’t realize it. We can express 100% of our power in our own lives in the next choice we make, or action we take. There is no past, except in the story we tell ourselves about it, and there is no future, because it is completely unpredictable and out of our control. We have NOW. This choice. This action.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Oh, I love this question! I would love to wave my magic wand and have all people stop comparing themselves to other people! Their bodies, lives, financial situations, cars, whatever! Just stop! We’ve been conditioned into thinking we “should” look like this; be, do or have that, all at the expense of our own true identity and desires. This is where mid- life crises are born! Don’t give up even a shred of your true self to fit into someone else’s expectation or ideal. Not everybody is going to love and accept the real you. It’s okay, they’re not your people! You WILL create bliss and your soul tribe will find you when you let your truth set you free.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This is always a favorite question of mine, and this moment’s answer is Michelle Obama for some obvious reasons, and one that is special just to me. The obvious: her authenticity, intelligence, humor, grace and class, among others. The other is because of the title of her book, “Becoming”. It may be silly, but I’m tree-hugging, crunchy granola, listen to the whispers, I saw the signs kind of girl, and so often in my gratitude practice I had written and spoken that I’m grateful for the process of becoming. Becoming what? Whoever I am supposed to be. It’s a process, not an event. Enjoy the becoming.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is active and a good source of free resources at www.JenOppenheim.com You can get a ton of info and sign up for my support community or one of my free retreats or workshops there, along with scheduling a free coaching call to see if my programs are a good fit for your journey.

I’m most active on Instagram and Club House, where I moderate a lot of rooms, including the Daily Body Gratitude Meditation Room every morning at 6:45ET. I’m also a lead mod in the Daily Gratitude Room, and in several other rooms in the Girl, You’ve Got This! and Hey Girl, You Can! Clubs, all designed to inspire, support and empower a diverse community of women+. I aim to provide value in any content I create or share, no matter what the outlet!

