Steve Latham of DonateStock: “Make sure you are solving a real problem”

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Steve Latham.

Steve Latham is the founder and chairman of DonateStock, which seeks to transform charitable giving by making it fast, safe and free for everyone to donate stock to nonprofits. Latham is a Harvard MBA and a serial entrepreneur with multiple exits in the analytics, marketing and software industries. He is now applying his experience to unlock new sources of funding for nonprofits of all sizes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in Oklahoma City as the oldest son of a single mom, who coincidentally was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. I’ve always been industrious mainly because I needed money. I started working when I was 12 and had a variety of horrible jobs, such as cleaning dog kennels, sweeping a warehouse, bussing tables, retrieving carts at Sam’s Club and doing odd tasks for a taxidermist. I had some good ones too and I discovered I was pretty good at sales. I sold Cutco one summer in college and I was the number nine sales representative out of 10,000. I’m still quite proud of that.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Where do I start? As a bootstrapping entrepreneur, I’ve been in the trenches for more than 20 years. Along the way, I’ve had more than a few sleepless nights and almost lost everything we had worked for in 2002, 2009 and 2014. My persistence (and maybe stubbornness) paid off in the end. Starting a tech-based venture is beyond difficult. If most knew how hard it would actually be, there would be fewer startups. However, once you’re in it, you find a way to stick with it. If you can hang around long enough, your luck will eventually turn.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was blessed to have many great mentors and advisors. Throughout college and my 20’s I was mentored by Clark “Sonny” Boyles, a lifelong entrepreneur. He was always there to encourage me and share his experiences until he passed at an early age from Parkinson’s. He had a profound impact on my life and career choices. I’m very grateful he took me under his wing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you had asked me 10 years ago it would have been this quote by Blaise Pascal, “All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone”. Today, it would be about the purpose of life. Before my grandmother passed, she told me, “Life is a beautiful struggle.” For years, I interpreted that to mean that life is full of struggles, but there is beauty to experience along the way — if you are present. Then it occurred to me that it’s the struggle that leads to growth, which unlocks new levels of peace and happiness. If the purpose of life is to find peace through personal growth, the struggles are the means for achieving that growth… hence the beauty in the struggle.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’m afraid these won’t win points for originality, but these are critical traits:

Vision. You need a brave vision of what the venture, business, nonprofit, etc. can be. It must resonate with others and be bold enough to enlist their support. Passion. You need to believe in what you’re doing. That fire in the belly is necessary to power you (and your team) through the peaks and valleys. Persistence. You are inevitably going to experience setbacks, disappointments and betrayals. Persistence can help you overcome most obstacles.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

The pandemic’s impact on nonprofit fundraising was prolific. As many nonprofits rely on event-based fundraisers, they must now find new ways to raise money. Stock gifting represents 100 billion dollars in unrealized funding each year. Appreciated stock offers the highest tax savings to donors as one can legally avoid capital gains tax while deducting 100% of the value of the contribution. Pre-tax stock donations save donors a boatload on taxes while allowing nonprofits to keep the proceeds that would otherwise go to the IRS. It truly is a win-win for everyone.

Unfortunately, less than 2% of the 60 million investors donate stock to nonprofits due to structural issues:

First, very few investors are aware of the benefits of donating stock. Ask your friends and let me know if anyone is aware that they can avoid capital gains tax by donating stock.

Second, the archaic process of donating stock has not changed in 20 years. Donors must jump through all kinds of hoops to gather information, fill out forms and deliver (usually in person or by mail or fax) requests to transfer stock to a nonprofit.

Third, only a fraction of nonprofits have brokerage accounts that are necessary to receive stock. Among those that do, very few are adept at soliciting and processing more than a handful of donations each year.

How do you think your technology can address this?

DonateStock is leveraging technology and common sense to solve the following problems:

We’ve streamlined the process of donating stock. In 10 minutes or less, one can initiate a tax-advantaged stock donation to a selected nonprofit at www.donatestock.com .

We educate donors (directly and through our partners) on the benefits and ease of stock gifting.

We convert stock gifts to cash payments for nonprofits that do not have brokerage accounts.

We help all nonprofits accelerate stock gifting with educational content, marketing playbooks, real-time notifications and dashboard reporting to simplify and streamline the entire process.

DonateStock does this all for a fee that is less than what most nonprofits pay to process cash and credit card donations.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Approximately 10 years ago, I tried to donate stock to a scholarship fund. It took four to five hours over several days to do the research, gather the nonprofit’s DTC and brokerage information my broker required, fill out forms, fax the forms, verify my signature and keep all parties informed. It was such a hassle that I never did it again. Last year, I thought about that process and assumed someone had solved the problem with a user-friendly process for donating stock. When I discovered no one had, the idea for DonateStock was born.

How do you think this might change the world?

DonateStock’s goal is to transform charitable giving by making stock gifting mainstream. If every investor donated 2,500 dollars in appreciated stock, 150 billion dollars would flow to nonprofits each year. Individual giving (mostly cash, checks and credit cards) totaled 300 billion dollars last year. So the opportunity to help nonprofits is very significant.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Some would point out the “risk” that the government might change its policy of allowing donors to avoid capital gains tax on stock donations. But I think it’s unlikely as the government can find other ways to tax the wealthy without adversely affecting nonprofits. If one day there is so much stock gifting that the tax code has to be changed, we’d feel pretty good about what we accomplished.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Make sure you are solving a real problem. For us the problem was that stock gifting is highly underutilized because the process was manually intensive and time-consuming. We validated our thesis by speaking with dozens of nonprofits. Develop a thorough understanding of all the problems that need to be solved. After launching DonateStock, we discovered that there were additional underlying problems. It wasn’t just about fixing the donation process. We also had to address the fact that most nonprofits did not have a brokerage account and very few investors knew about the benefits of donating stock. We also uncovered significant challenges that nonprofits faced in soliciting, processing and reconciling donations. This required us to revise our strategy and extend the capabilities of our solution. Solicit input from your customers. Invite them to be partners in your product or service strategy. They will appreciate your openness and willingness to address their needs. Define metrics for success, both long term and interim, that map to your goals. Our strategic goal is to make stock gifting mainstream and unlock billions in funding for nonprofits. In doing so we’ll help thousands of organizations impact millions of lives. We broke these down into monthly and annual objectives to track progress against the bigger goals. Don’t stop iterating. As touched on in #2 above, the process of uncovering new problems is never ending. There will always be new opportunities to address pain points, remove friction and create value for your customers. In the 1980s, Japan introduced the idea of “Kaizen,” which means “always learning, always improving.”. The tenet holds true today and will continue to fuel the progress of successful impact-based companies.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Our purpose is not grounded in fame, fortune or commercial success, but in our personal growth and contributions to the greater good — however we define it. We all have unique gifts and abilities. Discover what you are great at and explore how you can leverage that to maximize your impact. Whether it’s coaching soccer, organizing fun runs or starting a stock gifting venture, do what you do best to help those who will benefit the most.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’m a big fan of Scott Galloway also known as “Prof G.” He’s brilliant, informed and irreverent. I would definitely enjoy hanging out with him for an evening.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevelatham/) and on DonateStock’s blog at www.donatestock.com/blog.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.