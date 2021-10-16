Christina Kao of Le Mini Macaron: “Understand who your loyal customers are and find more like them!”

Understand who your loyal customers are and find more like them! Interview them and get to know them! We just created a VIP Facebook page for this community and we’re trying to learn more about them. We’ve also just identified a group of consumers who have shopped Le Mini Macaron four times or more. These people will serve as your ambassadors.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Kao.

Christina Kao feels her best when she has a perfect manicure. However, after growing tired of the time and money she spent visiting the salon every few weeks to get her nails done, Christina wanted to find an easy and affordable way to recreate her salon-worthy manicures at home. That’s why Christina developed Le Mini Macaron, a DIY gel-mani kit that gives you the freedom to do your nails at your own convenience…at a price that won’t break the bank.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My background is in advertising and experiential marketing, and I worked most of my career in NYC and Shanghai. I did also do a stint with a celebrity chef, heading up the PR/marketing and business development for his restaurant group in Shanghai. When I met my partner in Shanghai and decided to launch the brand, we split up the work: I handle the creative/marketing/sales and he handles the production/logistics/finance.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most exciting thing I’ve worked on was probably QVC and appearing on-air to sell our Le Mini Macaron products LIVE! I had this opportunity back in 2018 and it was a lot of preparation work (they train you to make sure you are comfortable selling in front of the camera) and there were a lot of visits to their head offices and TV studios. Our products live really well in an educational, TV setting, so this was a nice learning for me and it also just taught me how to sell and pitch to an audience.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Our ecommerce business in 2017–2018 started taking off with Facebook ads that we were running at that time. And this was fascinating and exciting. It was a different time with digital marketing compared to today (only 3–4 years later) but when we saw this working, we just poured more budget into it. We were managing both our US site (leminimacaron.com) and our European site (leminimacaron.eu) so it was interesting to see what the different markets were responding to. We definitely doubled down when we saw this working, hiring an agency, adding more specialized people to our team and just digging into it more. Digital marketing changes so fast now — what works today, may not work tomorrow, as we’re seeing with the iOS privacy updates. So you just need to stay on top of your marketing channels and constantly test and learn.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family has been a tremendous help along the way. My mom and aunt helped us pack boxes in the early days. My dad warehoused and shipped so many products for me (he even shipped out our B2C orders in the early days before we got a 3PL!), my cousin worked with us before, and my brother currently works with us running finance and operations. My brother is based in Hong Kong now (and my team and I are based in Barcelona) but he works according to our schedule and has been a great sounding board on so many aspects of the business. It’s fun to share the ride with him!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Our brand Le Mini Macaron was created to make gel manicures easy and affordable to DIY at home. Our innovation is our patented macaron LED lamp, designed to dry your gel polish instantly under the light. The concept and design of the lamp is unique (there is none other like it) and our range of polish shades is pretty large for an indie brand of our size! We have over 100 shades in the range at this point and we’re constantly adding more. We launch new shades almost every month. Our products are designed to make it convenient and also really affordable to do gel manicures in the comfort of your home — without the price tag or time needed with a salon. Our business boomed a lot during Covid since everyone was at home and looking for solutions to do their manicures by themselves. You can really save time and money with our LED lamp and 1-step polish (the polish dries fast because it includes base, color and topcoat all together). It’s a really easy to use and efficient system!

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The consumer appetite for newness is fun and exciting. The move towards clean & conscious beauty is important and necessary for ourselves and our planet. And in the nail category, where we play, self-expression with your manicure offers an endless array of possibilities! Nail art is here to stay and there are so many fun and new trends to try out — gradient manis, negative space, alternative French, wave nails, etc.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Green washing. Consumers need to hold brands accountable as there is such a trend to label everything clean or natural and this is not technically the case. Samples and mini sizes — while these have been so key to consumer trial in the past, they are simply not sustainable as the amount of (plastic) trash and cost is tremendous. Excessive cartons and shipping materials (which end up as trash) that are resulting from Amazon Prime and the huge increase in online orders. These are all things we need to work together to try and solve.

You are an expert on beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Well, we are all about nails! I always say that having a great, glossy manicure is the perfect pick-me-up. You may not be having a great hair day or skin day, or love your outfit for the day. But a gorgeous mani will make you feel really polished (excuse the pun!) and it just pulls together any look. I really like having a bright mani (I love reds or pinks) because they really catch your eye! Especially now with Zoom calls, it’s such a nice touch to have your nails done because you can actually see them on camera.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Relationships and community are really key today. We know that building a community on social media is important and necessary and will power your brand. But also the relationships you yourself build need to be authentic to what you’re doing because they will help create opportunities and learnings along the way. I’ve really made an effort since Covid to befriend other beauty founders and it’s been amazing. I’ve learned through their experiences things like, how to spend on digital marketing, or how they launched in a retailer like Target and what they would have done differently. Focus. This is hard especially in this day and age, but try to avoid spreading yourself too thin. Focus on your product development, your sales channels, your marketing channels, etc. Double down on the ones that work and let go of the ones that don’t. We are currently evaluating Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Youtube — and there are probably more I’m not even thinking of! This is actually a lot to manage and we ourselves are trying to figure out where the team’s energy, content creation and budget need to go. The founder needs to be the face of the brand. I didn’t do this in the beginning, but it’s really emerged as so important over the past few years. Consumers want to hear the real story and see the real people behind the things they buy. This is such a powerful vehicle to market your brand. You always sell your brand and product best. This is why I started to do things like QVC and (pre-Covid) tried to attend more in-person events. Understand who your loyal customers are and find more like them! Interview them and get to know them! We just created a VIP Facebook page for this community and we’re trying to learn more about them. We’ve also just identified a group of consumers who have shopped Le Mini Macaron four times or more. These people will serve as your ambassadors. Retain great people (and let go quickly of the ones who aren’t a fit). People build a business and as your business grows, you really need to know who can be in the trenches with you and passionately help you build the brand. This was hard for me in the past, and we definitely kept some people around longer than we should have (just because we needed people to do the work — but we saw that this affected the rest of the team). We’re really fortunate and grateful that we have a solid team now as we’re really focused on scaling at this stage.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love the idea of mentoring other women and bringing up the next generation. My team is almost entirely female and we have a great dynamic at the office. I believe in teaching and providing opportunities so that the next generation can come up and spread this idea of mentorship and giving back to the community. We need more strong female leaders around and among us.

How can our readers follow you online?

