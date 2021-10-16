Jon Picoult Of Watermark Consulting: “Great companies recognize they’re in the memory-making business”

Great companies recognize they’re in the memory-making business. Iconic companies don’t just shape customers’ experiences, they shape customers’ memories — because it’s those memories that ultimately drive repurchase and referral behavior. This, again, is why leaving an indelible impression on customers is critical — and why understanding the psychology of brand loyalty is so important.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jon Picoult.

Jon Picoult is the founder of Watermark Consulting and author of “From Impressed to Obsessed: 12 Principles for Turning Customers and Employees into Lifelong Fans” (McGraw-Hill, Nov. 3, 2021). A noted authority on customer and employee experience, Picoult is an acclaimed speaker, as well as an advisor to top executives at some of the world’s foremost brands.

He helps organizations impress their customers and inspire their employees, building loyalty in both the marketplace and the workplace. Picoult earned an A.B. degree in cognitive science from Princeton University and M.B.A. in general management from Duke University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My first exposure to the business world was in radio advertising sales. The college I attended had a campus radio station, but it was actually a commercial entity, receiving all of its funding through student-sold radio ads (rather than the university budget). I wanted to be a DJ at the station and they told me that in order to get a time slot that wasn’t during the overnight graveyard shift, I’d have to bring money into the station with ad sales.

So, that’s what I did — pounding the pavement, trying to get local businesses to advertise on the station. Surprisingly, I was pretty successful at it, and was elevated to Sales Director for the station the following year. (And, yes, I also got a prime slot for my radio show on Sunday evenings!)

What that role at the radio station really did was open my eyes to the power of customer experience (even though, back then, hardly anyone was familiar with that term). I began to appreciate the wide spectrum of touchpoints that help turn sales prospects into customers, and customers into raving fans.

After getting the business bug in college, I went straight into an MBA program and, after graduating, was selected to join a rotational management training program at a Fortune 100 financial services company. In the span of just 24 months, I worked in service, operations, marketing and HR. It was a great opportunity to see, very early in my career, how different functional areas must coordinate their efforts in order to deliver an appealing product or service to the customer.

I ultimately assumed leadership of customer service operations for that company, before moving on to another Fortune 100 financial services firm to head up their customer service organization. That started a nearly 10-year, totally unplanned rotational odyssey where, in addition to overseeing service for that company, I was selected to lead functions such as IT application development, sales, marketing and distribution. That was a hugely influential experience, because it helped me understand customer interaction and customer engagement through the lens of many different functional silos. I came to realize that was a pretty unique perspective to have — since many business leaders are very functionally-focused, often losing sight of how the activities of individual departments combine to create the end-to-end customer experience.

In 2009, after years of toying with the idea of “putting out my own shingle,” I launched Watermark Consulting to help businesses turn “customer experience” into their greatest competitive advantage.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

When I first launched Watermark, it was tough because I needed to build credibility in the marketplace to compete with much better known firms. I spent much of that first year writing and speaking (for free), just to get my ideas out into the business community and build some name recognition. It was a challenging time, but I always stayed focused on “sawing the wood in front of me,” believing that if I did that well, good things would come.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

In one of my first management roles, I led Premium Accounting for a life insurance business (it’s the department that handles all customer billing and payments). At one point in my tenure, I placed an order for about 250,000 envelopes, within which our bills would be mailed out.

A couple weeks later, I got a call from the company’s procurement manager asking me to stop by his office. I did, and as I sat down before him, he slid an envelope across his desk to me. I could see it was the billing envelope, with the words “PREMIIUM BILLING STATEMENT” emblazoned above the address window.

“Oh, the new envelopes are in?” I asked. “Yes,” he replied, “but take a closer look.”

And that’s when my stomach sank, as I spotted the error — two I’s in PREMIIUM.

The procurement manager was apologetic. After all, he and his staff were supposed to catch errors like this before they ended up in a mass printing. But I knew it was my fault, too, because we had both reviewed the document proof and neither of us caught the mistake.

I had to relay the news to my boss, the Chief Operating Officer, and I remember the call vividly. He obviously wasn’t happy to hear that we had a quarter of a million envelopes on hand with the word “premium” spelled wrong — but he didn’t lash out. He did what great leaders (and teachers) do. He refrained from prescribing any solution to the problem and simply asked me what I thought we should do.

The idea of scrapping the envelopes and being accountable for thousands of dollars of wasted expense was just unthinkable to me. After all, I was just a young manager striving to be fiscally responsible, spending the company’s money as my own. I wondered how many customers would actually spot the error, considering that extra “I” sneaked by all of us, even though we scrutinized the envelope far more carefully than the average person would.

“I think we should use the envelopes,” I sheepishly replied to my boss.

And then, of course, he politely disagreed and showed me the error of my ways. He said no matter how few customers actually spotted the misprint, for those that did, it would project an image of unprofessionalism. It would undermine the sense of quality that we as a company were trying to promote through every brand interaction. “We’ll eat the expense,” he declared, “Go get them reprinted.”

It might sound funny that an extra “I” could turn into a seminal moment of my career, but that experience left an indelible impression on me. Today, I would never think of sending that envelope out to customers. Back then, however, I didn’t fully appreciate how even the smallest details contributed to the perception of quality — not just in the eyes of customers, but employees, too. Imagine the message it would have sent to the staff if I had let those envelopes go out the door? Certainly not that we, as a company, were serious about customer experience quality.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Many customer experience consultancies operate at the 30,000-foot level, helping clients develop “journey maps” that depict the sequence (and quality) of key customer touch-points. The problem is, the battle for customers’ hearts and minds isn’t won at 30,000-feet. It happens in the trenches, with the gory details of each interaction point. Journey maps never get to that level of detail, which is why they often become nothing more than corporate wall art, rather than a real roadmap for customer experience differentiation.

Watermark’s approach is more like “journey maps on steroids.” Our methodology provides strategic guidance, at the 30,000-foot level, but complements that with remarkably detailed tactical direction. As a result, at the conclusion of our engagements, no Watermark client ever says, “OK, but what do we do next?” as often happens following traditional journey mapping exercises. Rather, by virtue of how we immerse ourselves in the details of the experience, there is refreshing clarity for our clients around exactly how they can turn their customer experience vision into a reality.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Be skillful in “throttling” incoming business. Clients want to feel special, they want to know they have your full attention. If you appear stressed by virtue of having too much on your plate, that’s going to degrade the quality of your client experience. To avoid that outcome, sometimes you might need to say “no” to a new business opportunity — or at least negotiate with a new client to set a project start date that’s mutually agreeable. I find most clients are open to that discussion, and it helps regulate the flow of business in a way that serves to strengthen client relationships and avoid burnout.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

If I narrow the question down to the business colleagues who helped me the most, I would single out my first boss from my first corporate job.

Your first boss inevitably exerts a disproportionate influence on one’s professional development. It’s your first chance to see “how it’s done” — leading, collaborating, inspiring others. I was lucky to get those initial career lessons from someone who did it all exceptionally well.

He was the Chief Operating Officer of the company division in which I worked. A really smart individual, but incredibly approachable and — this is the part that really sticks with me — he was funny. I learned from him how disarming a good sense of humor could be, how it can help defuse tense situations, how it can inspire people to want to do a great job for you.

The other thing I learned from him was to avoid over-engineering solutions to problems. He was all about quick and nimble, well before the term “agile” was ever in the business lexicon. I remember we were building a new system to track the licensing of our insurance agents, and we needed to populate a database with licensing requirements from all fifty states. I suggested we hire a temporary employee to key in all that data, and he countered, “Well, why don’t you just do it? In the time it takes us to train the temp in how to find the information and populate the database, you’d already be done with the job.”

I wasn’t happy about it at the time, stewing in front of my keyboard as I typed state licensing rules into the system. But he was right. Given my knowledge of the material, it was a faster, better solution. And it also taught me another important lesson: No matter what your role is in an organization, no matter how senior you are — you should never view any job or assignment as being beneath you. When employees see you getting your hands dirty right alongside them, it cultivates respect and builds credibility — two qualities which are invaluable to any business leader.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company is satisfactory. Their products and services meet expectations, though aren’t especially distinctive. They really have to work every day to sell their wares and figure out where their next customer will come from.

A great company is exceptional. In addition to consistently meeting basic expectations, they also deliver the unexpected, because they keenly understand their customers and are able to identify and address even unarticulated needs. In short, great companies offer a distinctive and refreshing experience that’s practically magnetic — so they draw customers in, rather than having to hunt them down.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Customer satisfaction is not the right goal. Studies show that satisfied customers defect all the time, and those customers are far less likely to drive a company’s financial success through referrals, repeat business and reduced price sensitivity. Being a great company requires more than just satisfying customers, it requires impressing them.

Great companies recognize they’re in the memory-making business. Iconic companies don’t just shape customers’ experiences, they shape customers’ memories — because it’s those memories that ultimately drive repurchase and referral behavior. This, again, is why leaving an indelible impression on customers is critical — and why understanding the psychology of brand loyalty is so important.

“The emotional tail wags the rational dog.” This quote from renowned social psychologist Jonathan Haidt perfectly encapsulates one hallmark of great companies: They recognize that customers’ impressions will be largely influenced not by a rational, logical evaluation of an encounter, but by how they feel after interacting with a company’s products, services, and people. This is why great companies focus so much attention on the emotional resonance of the experience they offer, shaping interactions in a way that accentuates positive emotions and mitigates negative ones.

What you do is far more important than what you say. Many companies invest a lot of money in marketing the “greatness” of their products and services. Ultimately, however, customers’ perceptions will be shaped by the reality of the experience you offer to them, and no matter how big your marketing budget is, you simply can’t advertise your way to a great customer experience. Truly great companies spend as much time fulfilling their brand promise as they do marketing it.

The employee experience is as important as the customer experience. Happy, engaged employees help create happy, loyal customers (who, in turn, help create more happy, engaged employees!). The value of this virtuous cycle cannot be overstated, and it’s why great companies obsess not just over customers, but also the employees who serve them.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

People like to be part of something that’s bigger than themselves. A purpose-driven business provides that opportunity, by defining a “reason for being” that transcends common (and purely financial-based) measures of success. That fosters stronger engagement, be it among the employees working for the business, or the customers patronizing it.

Worth noting: A purpose-driven business need not be focused exclusively on a social-impact axis. The key to instilling a sense of purpose in a business is to describe the value you deliver not in terms of products and services offered, but rather the impact you have on the constituency you serve.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

If the downturn was preceded by years of growth, then that suggests the business was effectively serving customers’ needs, at least for a period of time (as opposed to wholly dissatisfying them). The standstill, then, may reflect an evolution in your target customers’ needs, one that has them gravitating to other products and services that better address those emerging requirements.

Overcome the stall by staying exceptionally close to your customers, immersing yourself in their lives and developing a keen understanding of their needs, hopes, fears, and aspirations. It’s from that type of customer intimacy that game-changing innovations are born — the kinds that help keep a business’s current offerings fresh and relevant, while simultaneously sowing the seeds for next-generation products and services.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

The #1 strategy I’d recommend is to just be relentless in delivering a great experience to your customers every day. Looking back to the Great Recession, the last economic crisis we all experienced, my firm’s research shows that companies that excelled in customer experience during those difficult years were insulated from the worst effects of the downturn (and bounced back more strongly during the recovery).

But how do you deliver a great customer experience if you have no customers to serve? That was certainly the case for many companies at the onset of the pandemic, when the world practically shutdown. And there’s still an element of that at play now, with companies pulling back on investments due to economic uncertainty.

The answer is — just reach out to them to see how they’re doing, and to offer your help during a challenging time.

When Covid lockdowns came in the spring of 2020, I reached out to all of my clients, to both see how they were faring in the middle of a global health crisis, as well as offer any guidance (or just serve as a sounding board) as they navigated these uncharted waters. No fees involved, no formal engagement memo — just a friendly conversation to help a client during a time of need.

People remember that sort of outreach given the genuine spirit of helpfulness in which it’s made. And, for that reason, it usually pays dividends later on, as customers seek out those businesses that were kind to them during a period of vulnerability.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

As the saying goes, it’s lonely at the top. I think what’s underestimated is the need for (and value of) business leaders having peers outside of their organization with whom they can safely and discretely consult about tough, challenging issues. Whatever you call it — a “Personal Board of Directors” or a select group of confidants — it’s helpful for someone running a company to have such a resource, so they can tap into the experience and insights of others who have tread the same path.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Make it easy for sales prospects to convert, by simplifying their decision process, both physically and mentally.

Amazon’s 1-Click purchase button (patented way back in 1999) was brilliant because it made the purchase process physically effortless. No more keying of payment or shipping information (it was all saved for you). With a single twitch of a finger, you’ve bought something. We are lazy creatures at heart, so a purchase exercise that is simple and effortless will usually win the day.

Making it easy to convert is also an exercise in creating cognitive simplicity. The fewer “mental gymnastics” your prospect has to engage in when contemplating a purchase, the more likely you’ll get a conversion. One way to accomplish that is to consciously limit the number of choices you present to a prospect. Grocery retailer Trader Joe’s, for example, is careful to control the number of variations they carry in any product category. Instead of navigating hundreds of pasta sauces, a Trader Joe’s customer picks from just about a dozen. The resulting cognitive simplicity helps Trader Joe’s rack up sales per square foot that are more than double that of Whole Foods.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Advocate for your customer in an authentic and tangible way. There’s no more powerful technique to cultivate trust than for customers to see that you’re always acting in their best interest (even it that comes at a short-term cost to your business).

Delta Airlines, for example, blocked middle seats on its aircraft for over a year during the pandemic, to facilitate onboard social distancing (the longest-duration policy of its kind in the U.S. airline industry). That’s a very tangible signal of passenger advocacy, and one that clearly cost Delta quite a bit of revenue in the short-term. Southwest Airlines (which also blocked middle seats, albeit for a shorter period) has long rejected many of the fees that other carrier levy on passengers (for baggage, ticket changes, etc.). They strive to provide travelers with transparent pricing and schedule flexibility — which are also tangible signs of putting customers’ interests first.

As a result of their advocacy-oriented strategies, both Delta and Southwest have consistently earned top positions in airline industry rankings for customer experience. The trust and goodwill that the two carriers have cultivated among customers has clearly paid off, with both airlines posting shareholder returns over the past decade that have far outpaced the industry average.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Here are five tasks which should certainly be at the top of every executive’s to-do list if they’re seeking to create a customer-obsessed organization:

1. Create a common understanding around the term “customer experience.”

One critical task is to educate people in the organization (particularly executive leaders) regarding the true definition of “customer experience.” Absent that level-setting discussion, key people (or even entire departments) might tune themselves out from the conversation, incorrectly viewing the “customer experience” push to be focused on an area other than their own.

For example, many businesspeople think “customer experience” is synonymous with “customer service.” For them, the term conjures up images of 800-line call centers, retail store associates, and other post-sale, person-to-person interactions. That view is problematic, because, for example, it could lead the head of sales (and their entire team) to wash their hands of the “customer experience thing,” incorrectly perceiving it to be a service-focused endeavor.

In truth, however, the customer experience encompasses every live, digital and print interaction, from pre-sale to post-sale. (Yes, the customer experience begins even before someone is a customer!) Indeed, the purchase experience (as administered by a sales department) can actually set the tone for the rest of the customer experience, and even sow the seeds for later customer disappointment (such as when product features are not clearly explained up front to a purchaser).

Get your team on the same page, early. Make sure everyone understands that customer experience isn’t about that other department, over there. It’s about all the functional areas, all the geographic regions, all the product P&L leaders working collectively to shape a highly positive, end-to-end customer experience.

2. Make sure everyone realizes they have a customer — and an obligation to “wow” them.

Another organizational constituency which could (erroneously) conclude that CX improvement isn’t about them are all the people who don’t have regular day-to-day contact with customers. After all, “customer experience” is about the customer. So, if I’m an employee who never interacts with customers (working behind the scenes, in Accounting, Legal, or IT, for example), then what does this have to do with me?

Quite a lot, actually — and the founder or CEO needs to impress that upon every staff member. Everyone in an organization has a customer (and, often, more than one). Sometimes, however, that customer might be internal to your organization — a colleague in another department, or a teammate just a few steps away.

That’s an important idea to take to heart, because behind every great external customer experience lies a great internal customer experience. Employees must provide exceptional support to one another, so collectively, the business can make a great impression on the external customers that it ultimately serves.

Bottom line, while not all employees are customer-facing, they are all most definitely customer-impacting.

3. Serve employees as you’d want them to serve your customers.

A great customer experience starts at the top, in more ways than one. Founders and CEOs have an opportunity to advance the CX cause not just through the strategies and tactics they promote, but also through the personal behaviors they demonstrate.

With every interaction in the workplace, top executives have an opportunity to show the workforce what a great customer experience really looks like.

Are you pressing your employees to communicate clearly and comprehensively with customers? Are you imploring them to give customers their undivided attention? Are you urging them to be super responsive whenever a customer inquiry crosses their desk?

These are all admirable, customer-focused behaviors. They’re also behaviors that company leaders can demonstrate when working with their staff and colleagues.

By paying attention to the details in that companywide e-mail you’re about to send, by not multitasking when an employee engages you in conversation, by replying promptly to every e-mail or text you receive — these are all ways that executives can model precisely the customer-focused behavior that they’re trying to encourage across the workforce.

4. Observe customers in their natural habitat.

As any CX guru will tell you, to create a customer-obsessed organization, you’ve got to open up the feedback spigot. Customers must have clear avenues for providing feedback, which the company can then use to improve its products and services.

In many executives’ minds, that translates into some type of Voice-of-the-Customer program. Focus groups. Satisfaction surveys. Research questionnaires.

However, the most brilliant customer insights — the ones that drive game-changing CX innovation — rarely come from antiseptic focus group rooms or dry market research surveys. Those instruments have value, but they are no substitute for watching and listening to customers in their natural habitat — as they navigate through their day, as they use your products and services, and as they (sometimes) bastardize those products and services to accommodate their needs.

Sure, go ahead and build a robust Voice-of-the-Customer program. But don’t let it take the place of you personally getting out of the corner office and going “into the wild” to observe customers as they interact with your people and your products. It’s an essential exercise that many business leaders neglect to carve out time for (or they just delegate the task to others). But the insights you’ll gain from doing it — yourself — will be invaluable.

5. Enlist employees in the customer experience improvement effort.

The vast majority of people come to work wanting to do a great job for their customers and their employer. However, their best efforts are often thwarted by things that are out of their control — obstacles that only company management can remove. That includes things like cumbersome procedures, inflexible business policies, antiquated systems, poor training, disempowering job designs, etc.

And so, a key responsibility for any CX-minded business leader is to uncover those obstacles and eradicate them (or at least mitigate their adverse effects). That requires engaging the staff regularly, asking them, “what got in the way of you delivering a great customer experience today?” — and then, most importantly, acting on what you hear.

The beauty of this approach is that it not only helps to better engage customers (by continuously improving their experience), it also helps to better engage employees (by showing them that their input is valued, and that management is vested in their success).

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The demands on CEOs and founders’ time are so intense, it’s easy for them to become disconnected from their customers and employees. Too often, these business leaders neglect to carve out time so they can see, with their own eyes, what it feels like to be a customer (or one of the employees serving them). Instead, they start relying on indirect sources (colleagues, research reports, survey data) to paint a picture of the customer and employee experiences.

There’s no substitute, however, for business leaders directly observing those experiences, conversing periodically with customers and employees, and drawing their own insights from what they see. Inevitably, I find that when CEOs and founders dedicate time to such an exercise, they come away with meaningful and actionable intelligence that they can use to drive the business forward. Plus, when a top executive takes time to do this, it sends a powerful and even culture-changing message to the organization about how vested senior leaders are in the success and wellbeing of customers and employees alike.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In the business arena, I’d crusade to eradicate “eSnubbing.” That’s when people don’t respond to their colleagues’ (or customers’) phone calls, e-mails, and texts — or, if they do respond, it’s after some ridiculously inappropriate time period.

I think eSnubbing is one of the most common workplace incivilities out there, and not only does it leave a horrible impression on the people with whom you work, it creates a huge drag on productivity. Progress on projects or problem resolutions come to a grinding halt, and people’s time is unnecessarily consumed following-up with all those who have eSnubbed them.

Just respond to people! Even if you don’t have an answer to their question, at least acknowledge their request and let them know when you will have the answer. It’s an incredibly simple way to deliver better experiences to both your customers and your colleagues.

How can our readers further follow you online?

They can follow me on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram, subscribe to my monthly eNewsletter, or contact me at www.jonpicoult.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!