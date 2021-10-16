Rich Miller Of QGenda: “Find your people, the ones who share your inspiration, then share, listen, create and let that dream run wild!”

Find your people, the ones who share your inspiration, then share, listen, create and let that dream run wild!

I had the pleasure to interview. Rich Miller. Rich Miller currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer at QGenda. He is a career entrepreneur in the healthcare and software space with a passion for creating products and services that make a meaningful impact and create strategic value for customers. In 2006, he founded OpenTempo, which joined QGenda in 2019 to form the most comprehensive healthcare workforce optimization company in the industry. A recognized thought leader in the healthcare sphere, Rich specializes in executive management, workforce analytics, and healthcare strategy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I come from a long line of entrepreneurs, including my parents and all of my siblings. So, I went to the University of Vermont for Philosophy, and while most people think “Philosophy!? What a useless degree!,” I disagree! Philosophy is mostly concerned with taking something extremely complex and breaking it down into a coherent and comprehendible set of propositions and concepts, then critiquing and improving on the original idea. When we think about business problems, we go through the same process to continuously improve and reinvent our processes and institutions. It’s essential to understand the reality of our situation, how we got here and, more importantly, make good decisions about what to do next.

After working for a United Nations NGO , followed by a prolonged period of time in business process consulting, I launched my company, OpenTempo, in 2007,which was dedicated to building better ways to schedule and manage healthcare provider time. In 2019, we took the best of OpenTempo and QGenda and merged them to create the most advanced product in the provider/room scheduling market. I like to joke that Greg Benoit, the CEO of QGenda, and I bumped into each other in the hallway and I said, “You got chocolate in my peanut butter!”, while he said, “No, you got peanut butter in my chocolate!”. But I suppose you have to be a member of a certain generation to get that reference. (laughs)

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The first wave of software technology in healthcare was applied to the patient, as it should be. In the second wave, we have to focus on the provider because the nexus of healthcare is the moment that patients and providers come together to address a patient’s health. The disruptive thing we are doing is harmonizing the provider and patient populations to optimize for great ‘episodes of care’. What’s very exciting is that once you start to solve the problem of “how do you take this very special, very highly trained, rarified provider population and apply them to the problem of patient care?,” we can really change patient outcomes and experience. This is care on a global population level, affecting life span, quality of life, the amount of time that people spend in hospitals or even the amount of pain that people feel in the world. At the same time, we are relentlessly working to build technology and processes to benefit providers, by minimizing administrative burden and guaranteeing that the work is shared equitably to prevent provider burnout.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have always been a pretty casual person, and when I first started in healthcare, I thought that dressing really casually (or ‘like a slouch’ as my spouse, Jess, pointed out) would make client relationships more informal, friendly and collaborative. We had just hired this great team of salespeople, and I was out on the road traveling with them and meeting new people. Later at our company Christmas party, Karen, one of my sales people I’d been working with the most, pulled my wife aside and said, “Jess! We’ve got to do something about the way Rich dresses! He doesn’t look like a CEO!” Needless to say, Jess wholeheartedly agreed. When Jess casually took me shopping to pick up some nice shoes, a tailored suit, a sharp wool overcoat and a scarf. Well… I must admit, I was feeling pretty sharp! The next time I went on the road, my salesperson admitted to conspiring with Jess to give me a major makeover!

It all threads back to two important life lessons: First, if you have a great idea and don’t communicate that idea effectively, which, by the way, includes dressing in a way that engenders confidence, you’re not working in service to the idea. And of course, always listen to Jess!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My parents started a company that sells sailboat hardware, and my mom is 83 years old and still running the company. She’s tough as nails and likes to tell me, “I showed you all the stuff not to do,” but she remains one of my top advisors. I like to call her my ‘consigliere’.

When I was working for the United Nations NGO out of college, the executive director was a gentleman named Paul Gale, who had been at IBM for most of his professional career. He had the most amazing management style that I adopted and still use. He believed in an ‘upside-down’ management approach: He constantly asked the people who reported to him — “What can I do to help you do your job better?” I see my job as being able to remove the roadblocks that grind productivity to a stop. I want to inspire people to do a great job or I want them to feel comfortable enough to come to me and say, “This thing’s not helping.”

Also, Jim Crook, the former CEO of IDX and was the chair of the board at OpenTempo. When I met Jim, I was an inventor and entrepreneur and didn’t know anything about running a business, even though I was approaching 20 years of trying. Jim and a number of other people on the board gave me an education — that was really hard sometimes — which helped me mature from someone who could build a great small team to someone who could build an institution.

Steve Bence was our Chief Revenue Officer at OpenTempo and one of my favorite people in the world. He reminded me to return to strategy daily and check in with your strategy all the time. Make sure that what you’re doing are the most important things first! I apply that to everything I do, even my kids with Little League and school. The most important thing about prioritization is that it helps you prune, because if things get onto your priority list, but keep shuffling to the bottom, then they aren’t priorities. Prune ‘em!

Finally, one of our investors is Francisco Partners. A typical private equity firm might show up with money and expectations, but these guys are dedicated to relentlessly developing talent. I have learned so much in their ecosystem and I’m grateful for the way they openly share information and learnings among senior and junior members of the team. This is a group of people that is relentlessly focused on understanding reality and using it to make great decisions.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The test of disruption for me is performance. So is disruption always good? Definitely not. It’s only good when it meets objectives.

I’m going to give you a really big example: Do you have Amazon Prime, how’s your shipping? It’s really slow these days, but you know who isn’t? Everybody else! Right now, if you buy directly from smaller vendors, FedEx, USPS, UPS, they’re delivering packages no problem. Amazon was definitely a disruptor and its business model was built on magnificent supply-chain management. But what’s happened now that 63 percent of shopping online starts on Amazon.com is that the disruptor has now become the incumbent. The problem is the temptation of leveraging the wrong efficiencies and cost-saving measures, which might impact quality. Where is the quality diminishing? In the shipping performance. So now Amazon might be opening a flank to disrupters, which could be enabled by the shipping companies, which have become a way to outsource scalable logistics! Wild!

When I think of a positive disruptor, I think of Tesla, which not only disrupted the existing marketplace with a magnificent product (Elon, text me and I’ll tell you where to ship the care of scotch), but if Tesla hadn’t entered the market, you wouldn’t have GM and Volkswagen rapidly changing their strategy about vehicles with internal combustion engines. It’s ‘cool’ when a disruptor comes in and changes the way we think about a problem, but it becomes ‘great’ when they can really deliver on the goods!

What’s great about QGenda is that our CEO Greg Benoit showed that advanced provider scheduling can be relevant everywhere in the hospital and now we have a presence in virtually every prestigious health system in the United States. While we are by far the largest player in this space, what I’m excited about is that the culture of innovation in this company is crazy. To me it’s rare to see the biggest company in the space saying “we’re going to be relentlessly innovative and add huge value to our customer’s operations,” which is the best part of disruption. So often you see market leaders become increasingly territorial and defensive. At QGenda, we believe we can add a lot more value to the provider landscape and we’re just getting started disrupting.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

My first one is “self-care.” I have been chronically under-rested my entire adult life, so I have embarked on a mission to take care of myself and as a direct result of that I’m better at everything else. My mental facility and energy is better. I wish I had figured this out sooner, because if I was 25 years old and taking care of myself, I’d have been much better off.

The second is “relentlessly embrace reality.” I read Ray Dalio’s “Principles” a few years ago and he explains that when you relentlessly embrace reality, you have a superior ability to make decisions. Some people lie to themselves and others and sometimes knowingly put false information into the world… and there are, unfortunately, so many people that digest this poison. By diluting the quality of information, you’re diluting people’s understanding of reality, which really makes it harder for them to make good decisions. The magic of openness and honesty is that it spreads like an infection, a very positive infection, through your organization. When people throughout an organization have a clear understanding of what’s going on, it’s easy to work in concert.

The last one is so important in terms of performance: “prioritize and reprioritize daily.” You want to make sure that your priorities are satisfying the demands of your strategy every day. It’s good to be thinking about those priorities so that you understand when things never rise to the top, that’s what ‘a full and meaningful life’ looks like. As part of priorities, it’s important to be accountable to yourself. I love having someone in my life who holds me to things I’m saying, so that my ‘Say/Do Ratio’ stays high. My wife and I do this for each other. We check in daily to review and plan, because what happened yesterday is the foundation of our tuned-up priorities today.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Scheduling in healthcare is important so that physicians know what they’re doing and what everyone around them is doing. You can’t have commercial airline traffic without traffic control. So being useful from an air traffic control perspective is important, and operationally you want to know what’s going on moment to moment to get the job done. The exciting thing is that because scheduling moment to moment is so important, the data is outrageously good. I used to think that the value was in the scheduling — as it was in the air traffic control — but the big value is really in the data, because in the data you learn the ‘reality’ of how to get the job done.

So when I think about the next thing that we’re going to do, it’s using the data about providers in smarter, more integrated ways to get really, really good about the provider environment. This is not turning providers into robots and making them work harder. It’s more about taking the data to learn how to take the flow of providers and put them with the flow of patients for the best possible outcome for the patients while meeting the needs of providers.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Ray Dalio’s “Principles.” If you haven’t read it I really recommend it. He does a better job of predicting what’s going to happen in the world than just about anyone and he does it using data. He’s literally running data experiments on the economy to create a model of what’s going on. I also think using that radical openness and honesty as a way to run our healthcare organizations is incredibly important so that hospitals, patients and providers are all accountable.

I also love Malcolm Gladwell and the way that he tells stories. I recently watched a “Masterclass” that Malcolm Gladwell gave and he said something like: “The purpose of telling a story is not to provide people with answers; the purpose of telling a story is to open up an avenue of thought into which people will investigate and develop their own answers.” What he does as a writer is to give you this great story and then just end it, no call back to the beginning, no conclusion, no punch line. That’s why I think that being a leader and being disruptive isn’t about trotting out a bunch of answers; it’s about being thought provoking so that you can provoke the people around you to scale up that disruption.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Philosopher Bertrand Russell says, “Of all forms of caution, caution in love is perhaps the most fatal to true happiness.” Love is at the heart of being an entrepreneur and trying something new. I have had times in my life when I’ve been very cautious, not just about love, but about risk. If you are wedded to caution, you are immobilized. Now… I also think it’s incredibly important to embrace reality, because when you see someone rushing into love and that person is toxic or mistreats them, that’s someone who doesn’t understand their reality. It’s the same in business, when someone throws themselves into business or an idea at the expense of embracing the reality of their situation, they get in trouble. Take giant risks, but drench yourself in reality.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is very simple and it’s not new: “We can only be free when we defend the rights of others as vigorously as our own rights”. I’m basically paraphrasing the philosopher John Stuart Mill, who wrote ‘On Liberty’, the quintessential work on the subject of Liberty. It’s the Golden Rule; ‘Do under others as you’d have them do unto you’. This idea has been with us for millennia across all cultures. We don’t need to create some novel way of doing things, we need to get back to first principles and dedicate ourselves to getting better at the fundamentals. That’s THE thing that makes us greater than our individual selves. More importantly, it’s THE thing that grows great civilizations.

In the spirit of that… there’s one other thing. My friend, Charles Lee, paints murals, waxes philosophical and has been my oldest friend since childhood. A little while back he shared this amazing concept that combines the terms “scene” and “genius” — he calls it “scenius.” The idea of ‘scenius’ is that people coming up with great ideas almost never work alone, they are part of a “scene.” Think of the Impressionist painters, they all knew each other, they all hung out together and they were inspired by what each other were doing. Their genius was fueled by each other, by their scene. Or Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, Bill Gates, they were all part of the same scene that transformed microcomputing. Scenius. Find your people, the ones who share your inspiration, then share, listen, create and let that dream run wild!

