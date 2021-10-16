Gabriel Nohra: “Put more color into your life”

Put more color into your life. Have you heard about color therapy? Even what you are wearing is important for your mindset. I had people in my workshop and the first day they were wearing all black and dark colors, and day after day, I could see them changing their clothes to ones more colorful and uplifting.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Music Healer Gabriel Fouad Nohra.

Gabriel Fouad Nohra is an international music artist and healer born in Beirut, Lebanon during their Civil War. Music was the primary healing modality he used to cope with that turbulent time in his life when bombs were exploding outside the windows of his very home. At age 10, he moved to France with his sister to escape the war where he remained faithful to music. He began sharing his healing art with audiences and noticed the big change it created in others as it had in him. He continued to study music as he grew, traveling to more than 40 countries to learn modern and ancient healing arts from masters such as Dr. Richard Bandler and Sir Paul McKenna. Today, Nohra resides in Austin, Texas, USA, and uses a combination of music, energy healing, and hypnosis to amplify inner peace, love, and healing for people and Planet Earth.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

From the darkness of the civil war in Lebanon, I was looking for a light or something fun, something happy, something safe; my parents had a synthesizer at the corner entrance, so I used to have a musical moment every day, pretending to play the piano. Putting the headphones on my ears helped to disconnect me from the violence outside. I mentioned to myself at 6 years old, “If those military guys outside knew about these notes, they would stop fighting because it is so relaxing.” At 10 years old, because of the violence in Lebanon, my family and I moved to France where I started learning about music in an academic way and discovering the musical world. At that time, I did not know that one day I would heal people with music, but the music was my only companion as a child, because we could not play outside during the war. At age 11, I felt the call to play on stage, and it brought me a lot of satisfaction. My parents were very connected to French music, like Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour, as well as American musicians such as Frank Sinatra. The funny part is that later, when I started performing in public, the press would report that I was the “French Frank Sinatra.” As I got older, I felt like the music I was hearing on Radio had become very commercial and low in vibration. I considered it an opportunity to start something new, something meaningful. It opened a new horizon for me. I started my connection with the Tibetan Bowls, and healing through sound and music became a part of who I am.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I had a lot of teachers along the way. Each is an important chapter of my career. I have been an independent artist and a nomadic soul traveling with my music all over the world, from the Beirut to Dubai to Paris to Bali to North Africa to South Asia, bringing new sounds and different modalities to the people. When I produced my first album, I had no label to publish it, so I had the genius idea to compose jingles to radio stations in exchange for broadcasting my music on their station. I had no money in my pockets, but I had a lot of creative ideas under my hat. To my big surprise, it worked! Always believe in your dreams 😉

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My goal was to produce my first album with a signed label by age 20. So, I signed with a label by the age of 19. However, they put the album hold. So, one day, I decided to break the contract and release the album myself. I ended up on a big banner close to Mariah Carrey in Virgin Megastore in Beirut, Lebanon because they loved my music. The lesson I learned was to always listen to my heart and not get trapped by societal norms from the music industry. Later, I signed with some big labels, but always because it was where my heart, not my head, directed me.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda really inspired me. Being a civil war survivor, I connected with life and death. The spiritual world lives in between these two dimensions; music is the bridge to spirituality. I took my Indian harmonium with me driving from California to Oklahoma. I had two days with my rental car, and I was so tired I had to stop to sleep. I saw Yogananda in my dream. He told me that I should play music every day, so I woke up after the dream very surprised, but also super recharged with a high energy, like a runner; it was 2 am. I hit the road again. I arrived on time to my destination, but I would not have been able to without the dream and connecting to this beautiful Master. Yogananda played harmonium and sang, and he published a book on chanting. This how important music is in our life. Can you imagine the movie The last of the Mohicans without the soundtrack?

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“The truth will always shine.” It resonates with me because I feel wherever you are in your life and whatever you do, the vibration will get back to you. So, if you do good, you will receive good, and if you do bad, you will receive bad. For me, the truth is like a diamond which used to be coal, waiting for you to be confident and open the lotus flower to let it shine.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am writing a book for my healing energy practice so that people can use it as a guide for practitioners. I am also producing a holistic album with chanting and organic sounds. I feel like people are a bit disconnected from their soul in our current world, and this music can really help to reform that connection.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Self-talk, our internal speech, is very influential upon our vibration and our life, so I recommend people listen to what they say to themselves to avoid self-sabotage. I’m coming from an environment of war, so I know what fear looks like, and I know the value of peace. I also understand people often have a civil war within themselves, and they are looking for peace.

Connecting with nature would be my second suggestion. By connecting barefoot to the ground, we are recharging our vital energy, and clearing our magnetic field. After a long day, for example, I enjoyed going to Malibu and walking with one foot on the sand, one foot on the water, breathing the ocean. The ocean is one of the best places to immerse yourself in negative ions. These are much more beneficial than the positive ions that our phones and computer emit.

Thirdly, a lot of people ask me about the kind of music that is helpful for deep relaxation, and I reply with, “Listen to the music that you like, because we all have fond memories that remind us of beautiful vacations or times spent with family and friends.” I would listen to the genius pianist, Chopin, to relax and harmonize my body because music is a shortcut to the brain, and it goes beyond words.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I like Hatha yoga and Yoga Nidra. Hatha because it stretches the body and Yoga Nidra because it stretches the mind. As a hypnotist, I do self-hypnosis with music. I recommend people write down on a piece of paper what they want, or what they need, and read it out loud. Our arms and hands are an extension of our hearts. By verbalizing loudly our desires, we launch the process of cocreation.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Walking in nature is the best way to destress from our daily lives. You know, we get used to being in a box with air conditioning all the time. So, it’s good to touch the tree, to smell the leaves, and to connect with the sun. I like to discover new places for hiking. My best spot in California is Topanga. The sunset there is out of this world. The second one I would suggest is to connect with the water element. On water, nearby the water, or diving into the water is really helpful. Personally, I like paddleboarding with my musicians. The third one is my favorite! I like to lay down at night stargazing. The best is in the desert by a fire, like I did in Morocco last year with the nomads and 25 practitioners I was training. We played percussion, sang, and drank mint tea. It was a beautiful seminar.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I agree. I stopped white sugar 15 years ago. I personally only eat sugar that is found in fruit. I usually recommend people remain conscientious of what they put into their mouths because it becomes their body, and their body is not a garbage can. Our body is sacred, and our mission on earth is to take care of our health. People get used to putting things in their mouth because of fear, hurt, abuse, neglect. I recommend for people to be happy and laugh. Just be happy, with no reason. By laughing, we increase our vibratory level, as well as our dopamine and serotonin. Even if you fake a smile your body will take it as real, so just play with that.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

One day, I discovered that I am in charge of my own happiness. So I make happiness the center point of my wellness. Here are three good habits:

Put more color into your life. Have you heard about color therapy? Even what you are wearing is important for your mindset. I had people in my workshop and the first day they were wearing all black and dark colors, and day after day, I could see them changing their clothes to ones more colorful and uplifting. Be careful to what you listen to. During the Lebanese war, my father used to sleep listening to the radio next to his pillow, checking the news. He would wake up in the morning super angry. Later, when I studied hypnosis, I discovered that he was hypnotizing himself, sleeping and listening to suggestions from the radio. So, you are what you listen to. When I was in school, my teacher told me that I was not good at math, and my scores reflected that, and my parents approved it. So, I ended up studying French Literature because everybody convinced me that I was bad at math. Imagine if I had a teacher that said, “I can help you with math.” I could be a doctor today, or perhaps a businessman. Watch what you are watching on TV. You know how images effect our brains. One picture can make a big scandal, a trauma, or an idea for fun and vacation. Our brain are containers and it’s up to us to fill up that container with what we want.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

As a musical producer, I have recorded a lot of songs for artists: winners from Star Academy, the Voice, and many others. During the recording sessions, I suggest to the artists to always smile when they sing because even behind the mic, they can feel you smiling.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

The closest gate to God is nature. The French poet and author, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, believed that nature is Master. He believed that children understood this far more than adults. And if we compared it to scripture, we must become like children to access the Kingdom of Heaven, which is all around us.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Step Into Awareness is the title of my next book. It is a message of peace and influencing people to connect with love. I think by making peace in our internal world, we create peace in our external world. I invite people to experience it, to breathe it, and make peace with themselves. I experienced war in my childhood, that’s why I know the value of living in peace and how important it is to be in peace.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

That’s an awesome suggestion. I like self-made men and women, as well as some actors and standup comedians. When I was a kid, I was inspired by Rocky. I would like to have lunch with Sylvester Stallone. He’s both a great actor and a self-made man. I would also like to grab a coffee with Trevor Noah and Sebastian Maniscalco, and a spiritual dinner and chat with Marianne Williamson.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is gabrielminddetox.com. My Facebook is Gabriel F. Nohra. My Instagram is @gabb_artist or @gabrielminddetox. My direct email is [email protected]. I’m always happy to answer questions and requests for seminars, workshops, shows and gigs.

Link to my music Video: https://youtu.be/psB_dRQwJA8

