Jim Curtis Of Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN): “Care ”

As IIN’s head of brand, Jim’s main focus is bringing value to IIN’s global community of students, graduates, and wellness enthusiasts. Jim has been a wellness entrepreneur for the last 20 years, helping develop many iconic brands, has hosted a TEDx Talk, and is the author of The Stimulati Experience (Random House). You can find Jim on Instagram here as well as on IIN’s Instagram every Thursday hosting our IG Live series, Business Basics.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in Brockton, MA. My mother was an excellent cook but not at all healthy; our meals were full of lots of delicious salt-laden gravy and red meat. Although they didn’t have much money, my parents made sure I participated in every activity, and playing sports was especially important. My father worked in education and learning was very important to him — in particular through reading. So from an early age, I learned the importance of exercise and being curious.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

When I was 20 years old I developed a lesion on my spinal cord through an undiagnosed viral infection. I was very ill for years and lost the ability to walk for a short time. I quickly learned that I needed to physically and mentally fight for my physical health and mental well being. Although I still walk with a limp, this health issue has been my greatest teacher — and continues to humble me everyday.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Acupuncture and meditation were life changers for me. I go to acupuncture twice a week and try to meditate everyday. My supplement routine also has become an important part for my wellness lifestyle. Oh, and apple cider vinegar — I drink it straight every morning.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I was working on Wall Street, and would wake up sick with stress every morning about having to go to work. It all changed when I decided to make a career change and went to work for a company which eventually became WebMD.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

There’s an abundance of information out there about how to get healthy, yet we’ve never been sicker. IIN’s goal is to train Health Coaches who are able to simplify this important information and empower people to make real changes in their diet and lifestyles. One Health Coach can impact one/dozens/hundreds of clients, who then share that information out with their friends and family, and so on, and that’s IIN’s mission of spreading the ripple effect in action. I use my platforms, such as social media, my book, my Ted talk, etc. to share my personal story and share wellness information that has impacted me on my own journey, and even if one person reaches out to say that something resonated with them, that’s enough.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

At IIN we are constantly developing the best curriculum from the most insightful experts in the wellness ecosystem — I am excited by it every day.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Be curious — Try new techniques, meet your mentors; at IIN, we provide a forum where all ideas are welcome from entry level to executive — it fosters creativity from the inside out. Continue to evolve — the past two years have taught us many lessons. Perhaps the most important is that we need to continue to change and evolve to adapt to the new way of life. Foster community — the IIN community is strong and supportive. We continue to profile, feature and guide each and every grad in their many and varied successes.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is a state of being and a daily practice achieved by creating habits that lower inflammation in our minds and in turn our bodies. Taking time to rest, destress and care for our mental health is wellness; practicing emotional awareness is wellness; nourishing ourselves with food that balances our sugars, optimizes our gut and makes us happy is wellness; having a life you don’t regularly want to escape from is wellness.

Salt baths and chocolate, though — not wellness in my book. Wellness is not something to do but a way to be.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

The healthier you are the happier you are and this has a ripple effect. You will glow for your family and friends and be in a better place to relate with them. They will see your glow and want to emulate it. Your health and happiness will help your relationships and the people around you by default.

Wellness is the ultimate currency. We think we want to make money to buy things that will make us happy but really we can just skip to happiness by focusing on our wellness.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

At IIN, we allow people to work from home and if they do need to go into the office, we support them with healthy lunches, acupuncture and massage. We take time to listen and share on company town halls, have virtual meditations and just make space for people to share and get support.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Grit — nothing comes easy and it is easy to give up. The most successful people keep going despite the hard times in business.

Care — care about your product, your customers or your clients. If you are not delivering care and value first, you will not be successful. When in doubt focus out.

Curiosity — be willing to understand your client, your marketplace, your competitors and yourself.

Passion — if you don’t love it — no one will.

A good relationship with money — read The Law of Divine Compensation by Marianne Williamson. You are in business to do good and make money. When I learned that with sales you can also be in service, everything changed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂 i would help everyone understand

That health coaching starts with you. You are your first and at times only health coaching client. Don’t feel like you have to do it for a career — do it to learn to take the very best care of the most important person — YOU! — when you do.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Esther Perel

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram @jimcurtis1 and @nutritionschool.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!