Michael Newman Of Returnity: “Though the customer is always right, you need to make sure you’re asking the right questions upfront before you run around creating solutions for them”

Michael is an expert in the transformation of logistics platforms from single-use to circularity, reducing the mountains of plastics and corrugated cardboard entering our waste stream while saving millions in packaging expenses. He received his MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Over the last 20+ years he has worked at the intersection of supply chain and sustainability. He directed the Sierra Club’s political operations in 20 states and built e-waste programs for companies such as Verizon, Walmart and Best Buy as the Sales and Marketing VP for ReCellular.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My father and older brother are lifelong entrepreneurs, so I had strong role models to follow. Starting a business requires a lot of luck and a lot of nerve; they fail so often — and I have had my share of failures — so knowing you can succeed if you stick with it and have a good concept was something I always understood. I combined that family tradition with my passion for environmental protection to build logistics-focused businesses that can help the planet.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Launched in 2017, Returnity replaces single-use shipping and delivery packaging by designing, manufacturing and implementing reusable packaging and circular logistics systems. Returnity helps clients exceed a 95.5% packaging return rate, allowing the average Returnity bag or box to be used for 20 customer shipments. Returnity’s focused process identifies high-return rate opportunities for clients, and is now being used for over 500K shipments a month.

Customers include Rent the Runway, New Balance, Aveda and others, and the organization has won the Beyond the Bag Challenge, the 2019 National Geographic Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge and been highlighted in the DHL 2019 and 2020 Trend Research Reports.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In our early days, our clients really wanted us to offer a labeling process that allowed them to peel and stick labels on the packaging. But when we finally finished our R&D process, we discovered that our best peel and stick label solution required a new type of label printer, and it wasn’t actually important enough of a solution for clients to want to invest in that switch. So, we ended up using the label pouches we started with in the first place — and they were fine with it!

Three years later we have finally found a fix that lets them use any label to peel and stick on our packaging. The big lesson here was that though the customer is always right, you need to make sure you’re asking the right questions upfront before you run around creating solutions for them.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Returnity would not exist without James Reinhart, the co-founder and CEO of thredUP. Returnity was originally part of a reusable shopping bag business when James asked if we could make him a reusable shipping bag. It was that spark — and an investment check — that set us on our path. That alone would have been enough, but James has been a consistent presence over the years helping us build a new industry in a market which has been dominated by established players for decades.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Returnity is on a journey to replace single-use cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging whenever possible. Americans use enough cardboard for deliveries to pave a cardboard road one mile wide from NYC to LA and back three times a year.

Many brands and retailers instinctively switch to reusable packaging whenever possible — but we can’t solve the packaging problem without solving the packaging systems problem. Too often we see retailers causing more harm than good when they launch new programs that appear to be mainly for PR and ultimately distract from the hard work required to make real change.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The day-to-day tasks of launching a company can make seeing the big picture difficult, so I try to hold dear some key advice I’ve received over the years:

1) Think big. Early in my career I put my total focus on new initiatives that were perhaps important symbolically — but by themselves would not be sufficient to scale the business. I hate any kind of failure, so I’d lock in and push hard. It took my board asking the critical and correct question of “but then what?” for me to appreciate that if we didn’t go bigger, we wouldn’t get the business where we wanted to be fast enough.

2) Go fast. The early stage of a business has to include breaking things, and being ok with it, in the service of the larger opportunity. In that same spirit, I often found myself being too conservative with cash. Resource availability is always hard for a young company, but you are going to have a small window to show your potential no matter what, and pinching pennies to have an extra month or two of cash down the road often ends up coming at the expense of momentum. Go fast, show your potential, and the resources will be there.

3) Celebrate victories. I still struggle with acknowledging small victories at my company. Building something new can take years and plenty of hardship, and it is easy to focus on the next mountain to climb. But launching a new product, winning a new account, or reaching a financial or operational milestone is meaningful by itself and deserves celebration.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Fundamental change in how we ship and deliver goods involves more than just the package itself. We’re hard at work building the support systems which are enabling traditional retailers to seamlessly make the switch to a more circular future, with new capabilities including low-impact package cleaning, plastic-free reusable packaging, and integrated recycling services.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I had the great fortune to meet the late Congressman John Lewis when I worked in the capital and still cherish my signed copy of his book Walking with the Wind. It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day struggles of life, but those challenges pale in comparison to the fight for civil rights in this country. His leadership and character are an inspiration.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My father had a quote on his office bulletin board: “We’ve been around long enough to be an overnight success.”

For that company, it was year 10 when they started to get recognition and praise for what they had built. But my father knew all the blood, sweat and tears it took to get that praise. I think about that often; external recognition is nice, but fleeting. Do it for yourself, for your employees, and for your stakeholders — not for the praise.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I worry about climate change on a daily basis; of course because of the profound disruption it’s already causing across the planet, but also because of how we so often focus on the wrong priorities as consumers and citizens to address it.

My movement would be the “don’t sweat the small stuff, sweat the big stuff” movement, refocusing all the energy we put towards banning plastic straws or recycling hard-to-recycle plastics and instead focusing on changes that will really reduce climate change. If we can focus our passion and ingenuity towards the “big stuff” like clean energy production I believe we would really see the needle turn.

