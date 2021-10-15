Brandi Muilenburg Of Functionally Autoimmune: “Not everyone is willing to change”

Not everyone is willing to change. While people come to me seeking support and help sometimes, they are not ready to take the steps needed to heal and change their health. No matter how badly you want to help someone, they must want to help themselves as well.

Brandi Muilenburg is the founder of Functionally Autoimmune. She is a licensed respiratory care practitioner, Integrative Nutritional Health Coach and a PhD student studying Integrative and Functional Medicine. Brandi helps clients around the globe live healthier lives through nutrition and lifestyle changes. She specializes in autoimmune disease, gut health and body-image work.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Yes, of course, Thank you so much for having me. I have spent over 10 years working in health care. Most of this time was spent in critical care. I felt I had a good grasp on the human body and how it worked. It wasn’t until I started developing my own health issues that this perspective changed. I began having unexplained weight gain, fatigue and so many more symptoms. I went to doctor after doctor with no answers. I was constantly told that I was fine and just to eat better to lose weight. I began second-guessing myself. A few years later I had my gall bladder removed suddenly, this was the wakeup call I needed. I knew I was not okay. I began reading every paper I could get my hands on. I asked questions, I studied, and I dug. I finally found a paper that sounded like it was written about me. It talked about Hashimotos, I had never heard of this thyroid condition at the time but it was almost spot on. I went armed with this knowledge to my primary care, she tested my thyroid and again said I was normal. I gave up on doctors at this point, I decided I would treat myself for this condition on my own. With diet and lifestyle changes. I made amazing progress. By the time a found a physician that was willing to listen to me and run the tests I needed I was well on my way to recovering. My suspensions were validated, I was right all along. That was the moment I signed up for school to become a health coach. I started my podcast to vent and share about my experiences and knowledge and Functionally Autoimmune was born.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The most interesting story since starting my business is that my story is not unique. I have meet hundreds of people who has an almost identical story to mine. They have been seeking help for their symptoms with no luck. I have learned by healing myself and helping so many others that nutrition is really the key to finding our bodies best chance. We are given so much nutrition advice out there and it is often unrealistic. My main lesson or takeaway is that every single person is an individual, our bodies need different things and there is no one size fits all answer to health for each of us.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think the biggest mistake I made when starting out was that I wanted to help everyone in the same way. It took me a little time to realize just how unique every person is. While the main building blocks are the same… Sleep, nutrition, movement, stress relief. They must be applied very differently for each person. I have learned to take each client step by step, following their personal stories, goals and needs into consideration before making a single suggestion.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people that have encouraged me along the way, however, my husband has been my greatest supporter. He has never questioned my choices, the many hours I spent on education and learning new things, or the time I have spent with clients. We have been married for over 20 years and his support have never wavered. He is the reason I am where I am today.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I love this question, mainly because it is why I do what I do. The work I am doing in the health and wellness area is for the purpose of changing peoples lives, how they view their food and lifestyle choices but more importantly to teach them that everyone can live a life without illness. Autoimmune disease is on the rise, with the list of diseases growing daily. We currently have over 100 classified autoimmune diseases, I do not find it a coincidence that these correlates perfectly with our change in food supply, the increase in fast food availability and the chemicals and toxins in our food. If I can change peoples lives with this knowledge, then I hope the ripple effect will keep it going and we can see a healthy society in the coming years. A society with proactive health care that is not decided on insurance or pharmaceuticals.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Yes of course, These are the top five things that I have all my clients do.

Focus on sleep. Without proper sleep our bodies can not rebuild and repair. Sleep should be 6 to 8 hours per night. The focus should be on good, deep sleep. Without distractions or interruptions. Stay Hydrated. This seems super simple, but it is so important. Our bodies are made up of approximately 90% water. When we are dehydrated our cells are also dehydrated which means they can not function properly. Nutrients can not be delivered to the cells and rebuilding and repair can not happen. Hydration is also the key to good digestive health. Focus on drinking close to 40 ounces per day of clean fresh water. This does not include soda, tea or coffee. Reduce processed foods. Most of the American diet is fast and processed foods. These foods are made up of non-food complexes such as chemicals, additives and preservatives. Our bodies do not know how to process these, and they lead to inflammation and disease. Food dyes are banned in the majority of world except in the United States. These along with other chemicals are responsible for much of the disease in the country. By reducing these foods from your body, you will also reduce your chemical load allowing your body to heal. Move your body. This does not have to include hours of exercise at the gym, personal trainers or heavy cardio. This is just a request to move your body. This can be going for a walk, taking a hike, walking your dog, going for a swim, go surfing, skiing or what ever activity you like to do. The request is to move your body every single day. Add in fresh whole foods. Add things like greens, vegetables, fruits or grains if you tolerate them. Fresh from nature. Locally grown is the best but depending on your climate this may not be possible. Visit a local farmers market or grocery store with fresh produce. Add at least one whole food to every single meal.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could start a movement it would be to ban all chemicals from our food sources. I would want the food available to be fresh and natural. I would remove pesticides, hormones, chemicals and antibiotics from all our meat, cheese and produce. I would work to make package food, healthy and fresh with real food ingredients that our bodies need and crave. I would work to make healthy food affordable and unhealthy food unaffordable.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I went into this industry pretty well informed but if I had to choose, I would say that I wish someone told me that:

It is not easy. People have very difficult stories and histories. It is often hard to hear the desperation and sadness in others voices by the time they seek your help. Not everyone is willing to change. While people come to me seeking support and help sometimes, they are not ready to take the steps needed to heal and change their health. No matter how badly you want to help someone, they must want to help themselves as well. I will get busy and get busy fast. This industry is in such high demand that once people find and trust you, the business keeps pouring in. This is a great thing but also it requires you to investigate getting others to help in your business. You yourself do not have to be perfect to do this work. We are all on our own journeys and everyone heals at different speeds and ways. It is often a misconception that you must be perfectly healthy and the perfect weight to be able to help others. This is no farther from the truth, many of us in the health and wellness arena are also going through our own health journeys as well. You will fall in love with this work and it will become a huge part of who you are. I did not expect to be so moved and motivated by this work and by my clients.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I would say for me the closest to my heart at this time is sustainability. This is for many reasons. We only have one planet, one body and one chance to get this right. We as humans are so connected to our planet and all its inhabitants. It is our responsibility to make sure that our resources are sustainable for the long term without damage to our oceans, forests and nature. So much environmental damage has already been done and must be repaired while we have time.

