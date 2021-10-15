Kara Kelly Of Lure: “Don’t be afraid to fundraise”

Don’t be afraid to fundraise. Building a business takes money, so being self-funded can be limiting. Once we grew as much as possible on our own, we knew that fundraising would be essential. I’ve been absorbing everything I can about fundraising, telling our story, engaging with people who have been there and done that, and learning who to take money from (hint: it’s not everyone).

Kara Kelly is the Co-Founder of Lure, a joy producing CBD based brand that sits on the intersection of beauty and wellness. Previously she was the Managing Director for Accenture’s Products Industry in the America’s West Group where she led accelerating growth strategies and actions for retail and consumer goods companies. With over 25 years solving growth, innovation, and profitability challenges for leading brands such as Nike, Sephora and Best Buy. Kara is a consumer delight enthusiast, financial and physical wellness devotee.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I come from a family of risk takers and adventure seekers. My great grandfather experienced a terrible accident and lost his leg while playing “chicken” on the railroad tracks. Despite facing adversity, he went on to become one of the first Black graduates from the University of Michigan Law School, start his own law practice and father nine children who were all college graduates. My other great grandfather was a doctor who started a sanatorium for Tuberculosis patients, a disease that disproportionately impacted Black patients. My grandparents and their siblings were very much mavericks and game changers in their own right, so it’s built into my DNA to break barriers, challenge the status quo and make a difference.

As a child of the world, I went to 13 schools, lived in several US cities and abroad in Vienna, Paris, Florence and London. Most people think I come from an Army background, but my mom is an International Human Rights attorney who has such a strong passion and love of the world. My dad was a dermatologist who specialized in skin of color and loved to travel and experience new cultures. When I was 13, we moved to Florence, Italy and I was enamored with the food, the people, and the lifestyle. It was also the year that I met my best friend and Lure co-founder, Summer Rice. We’ve been through so many chapters of our life together and building Lure with our other co-founder Monica Reese, is one of the highlights for us.

Living all over the world and in the US, while also travelling so much for both business and pleasure, has helped me apply a broader, more global lens to everything that I do. My travels help me understand my customers, my team, and my coworkers so much more fully, which in turn, helps me be a better marketer, leader and strategist.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

As a consultant I was constantly on the road, which meant living in different time zones and new hotels almost regularly. The stress of keeping up with my growing family, and trying to be the best consultant, all while living out of a suitcase, caused my sleep schedule to become erratic. I found myself tired all day, sleepless at night and my mind constantly churning. My life felt out of balance. Focusing on work and being engaged with my kids at-home started to become increasingly more difficult. I went from being an “A student” who was always promoted early, to feeling like a “C student” who was mediocre at everything. It felt like I was working harder than ever but running in quicksand. Not only was I lacking sleep, I was also forgoing exercise and replacing balanced meals with desserts and wine. At the same time, I lost a dear friend to cancer and lost several more in the following years. I knew that I needed to make some changes to my routine if I wanted to be strong, rested and happy.

That is when I drew inspiration from my grandmother who lived to be 98 years old. She exclusively wore skirts and dresses, sported high heels, had a sharp wit and remembered every birthday for her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She walked everywhere, rode an exercise bike and read every food label in the grocery store. I knew that I wanted to live fully like her, so I made the necessary changes to focus on staying whole, getting healthy again and being mentally strong. I began to exercise regularly, ate leaner meals, cut out those nightly desserts, and hydrated constantly. Still, sleep was elusive. I was desperate so I started taking over the counter medication to help me sleep, which left me groggy in the morning. A few years later, my co-founder Summer introduced me to CBD. I went from barely sleeping and waking up with a dry mouthed hangover feeling, to sleeping more restfully with a joyful awakening every morning. Life was shifting and I was finding real pleasure and contentment with all parts of my life.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Virtual family workouts and competitions. Twice a week I do a Nike Training Club virtual workout with my godmother who is in her 70’s. She’s gorgeous, sharp witted and pushes me to do better. Once a week I work out with my LA based trainer, Natalie Yco. I do those weekly workouts with my husband, sister and brother-in-law and we keep each other accountable. Simultaneously, I do Apple Watch competitions with my friends. We try to max out our points every day and are very serious about winning. I’ve been known to get off a flight at 10 PM, get home, drop my bags and jump on my Peloton bike to be sure I maxed my points. Making my physical and mental health a priority, allows me to live more fully and show up every day as the best version of myself.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

As I mentioned, I was balancing a family and a really challenging career while traveling around the globe for my Fortune 500 clients. Sleep was becoming a real challenge and I was taking over the counter sleep medication which was terrible for my body. When my Lure co-founder, Summer, introduced me to CBD tincture, a natural, ancient healing oil that worked with my system rather than against it, I was converted. Part of me felt like a rebel using CBD based on where it was sold, the laws against it and the packaging. Our collective experience with that really shaped our vision for Lure. It gave us an opportunity to stand out and bring all the benefits of CBD to light, using the best organically produced ingredients that are safe and effective, in beautiful, nightstand worthy packaging so there was no shame in it.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

CBD is still such a grey area. It’s federally legal, but many of the laws, especially when it comes to marketing, are still evolving. After a couple of failed attempts at finding the right branding and marketing partners, we finally found two women-owned agencies that specialize in CBD. They know how the rules and regulations work and that’s been really valuable for us.

Through that experience we’ve also learned the power of marketing. Lure products are everyday essential game changers, but that doesn’t matter if we can’t reach a broader audience. We’re now able to share our story at a larger level and really speak to the benefits of high-quality CBD made from a woman’s esthetic. The lesson is to align yourself with experts who are experienced in your specific space. Be confident in what you know and learn to acknowledge the things that you don’t. When everyone is free to bring their individual strengths to a project, that’s when the magic happens.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Women are so brave and strong, but that often comes with anxiety, fatigue, and sacrifice, which are joy snatchers. Monica, Summer and I are all moms, wives, daughters, sisters and friends who want to experience as much joy as possible and see everyone around us do the same. The name LURE comes from a Jean Houston quote that she shared with Oprah: The soul is the essence of who you are… It is the LURE of your becoming. We hope our products help and inspire others to live a more soulful and joyful life.

Like many other GenXers, we are reaching a time of drastic change in our lives. Our kids are going to college, our friendships and relationships we’ve had over the last 20 years are changing and we’re feeling these major shifts happening. We are at the halfway mark, ready to take on new challenges, experience lots of pleasure and move unapologetically through life.

Surprisingly marketers have largely written us off. While we are super consumers who spend 2.5x more than any other consumers, brands typically spend 5% of their marketing dollars on our demographic and much of that is focused on pain relief. We are so alive and want to be seen. The Lure Life incorporates our clean CBD daily essentials to help us all find our joy, because we are sleeping better, having more pleasure, and engaging with a community of GenXers who love all the possibilities that each day presents.

We hear so many great stories from our community. The ones that resonate the most with me are the people who have been able to use our Premium CBD Tincture to relieve their daytime tension and get a consistent restful night of sleep. I know what it feels like to struggle with sleep and what a difference it makes to our health and daily function to finally release the tension from that and feel rested.

I was so touched when one of the women in our Lure community said that our CBD Tincture was “magic”. It was her go to for coping with her mother’s cancer. On short notice, she packed up her belongings and relocated to help take care of her while working a very stressful and demanding job where a lot of change was happening. Lure helped her to stay calm during her client meetings and the sometimes challenging interactions with her mom. Eventually her mom used it and found some relief too. She ended up giving it to her sister and brother and now the entire family uses it daily. Unfortunately, her mom recently passed, but she said Lure kept her present for her mom’s final weeks and that made it so much better for everyone. She still uses Lure everyday to help her “toes uncurl”.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We have so many exciting things coming up and are working on products that will help our community target their wellness needs more effectively throughout the day. That’s all that I can say right now but be on the lookout in the next coming months.

You are a successful leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Lifelong student mindset. I’m always reading, listening to podcasts, asking people for 30 minutes to learn more. I watch YouTubes all the time and often pop into Clubhouse CBD conversations. I know that everything that I want to know is out there just waiting to be learned. Confidence because I know I am always surrounded by ancestors and angels. I learned from Maya Angelou, I come as one but stand as 10,000. Even though it can be vulnerable to be in new spaces, to raise money, to enter a challenging market- I know there were others before me who paved the way. They continue to guide me and give me the confidence to move forward. Commitment to doing the right thing and letting it all unfold from there. For so long, I did what I thought I should do, which meant suppressing the inner voice that was guiding me. Now I do what feels right in my gut, I listen to the guiding whispers, and take the risks to do what I know is right for me. I don’t force myself to push through or stay in prolonged unhappy spaces because I know that the long-term effects could be detrimental.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Being whole is being well to me. When I was on track to be a partner at my consulting firm, I saw many people sacrifice so much- relationships, health, children- to get that golden ring, but then that was all that they had. I am driven and want to be successful, but want to be healthy, loving and cared for because that is wellness and that is joy.

When I am well, I can approach the day with optimism about the possibilities and time flies. When I am not well, I am tired, work feels overwhelming, and the days are long. In the beginning of my career, I was in denial that there was a problem, I just pushed forward. Later, I learned to listen to my body and acknowledge that I was not well. That I was burned out from the travel and the sleepless nights along with trying to be the most engaged mom and wife. I learned to pause by taking several Fridays off and using them to focus on my health. I took walks with friends, had coffees, and slept past 6AM. When that wasn’t enough, I took a longer-term leave of absence to recharge and get myself back to a healthy state.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

A well body and mind is a gift. As I mentioned, I’ve watched several women in my life fight cancer. Some won, but many have not. The commonality among all of them was an acknowledgement that the basics of eating better (which means more plant based), sleeping more, exercising frequently and drinking lots of water were critical for their recovery and something they wish that they had focused on earlier. Putting these healthy foundational elements in place creates a divine circle of wellness that helps everything else run more smoothly. With more energy and positivity, our creative juices flow more easily, our work gets done more efficiently and we live in the present. While initially making healthier choices can feel like more work, when done consistently over time, they make life easier and more productive. You’ll slowly start to see that the outside world becomes a reflection of who you are and how you feel on the inside.

As a parent, making wellness a priority is so important. Our children respond to what we do more than what we say. Whatever example we set for them is their baseline for eating, sleeping, and exercising. My dad and I played sports together all the time. He’s the reason that I enjoy jogging, playing tennis, riding my bike, swimming….and so much more.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Since the pandemic, I think there’s been a greater understanding of how essential it is for all of us to take care of our mind, body and spirit. It’s great to see so many companies finally step up and realize they have a responsibility to prioritize the health and wellness of their employees. From implementing corporate wellness programs to providing resources and more paid time-off, I hope we continue to see these changes happen at a larger scale, because investing into the health and happiness of your employees, ultimately leads to a more productive and creative environment for everyone involved.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Network and find the right partners. CBD sits at the intersection of Beauty and Wellness. To be successful at this intersection in a space that is still being defined requires a strong network of curious entrepreneurs who share information freely. We are building a knowledge base together and working with laws that are antiquated, so we need partners to help navigate and advocate. We’ve been fortunate enough to have women connect us to selling opportunities, artists, photographers, operations specialists, their willingness to share made a big difference. (When we started, we had a payment processor who only accepted a couple forms of payment for CBD. This was very limiting for us. We were fortunate to have an amazing woman who had a CBD based business refer us to a payment processor who handled all forms of payments.) Get to know your audience and who you are serving. We had an amazing woman led business do our branding work so that we could get crystal clear about who our target audience was. That helped us fine tune our tone, our images and our products so that the Gen X women we want to reach can feel us, see us, and hear us. Don’t be afraid to fundraise. Building a business takes money, so being self-funded can be limiting. Once we grew as much as possible on our own, we knew that fundraising would be essential. I’ve been absorbing everything I can about fundraising, telling our story, engaging with people who have been there and done that, and learning who to take money from (hint: it’s not everyone). Do the basics before getting fancy with it. This applies to product, customer service, everyday job activities and definitely wellness. Drink water, eat well, move your body, surround yourself with positive people. Do all of that before you get a coach, go on a retreat, read a self-help book. This also applies to how you should approach your work. Progress over perfection. Be a lifelong student and embrace technology. Study and learn. There are so many free resources to leverage. Seek them out and it will help differentiate you. Technology is critical to improve productivity and increase reach.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d encourage everyone to grow something edible. Whether it is on the ledge of your apartment, on your kitchen table or in your backyard. Grow something fresh and versatile- like mint or herbs for example. You can use them in water, in your food, in your bath. It helps you discover the wonders of fresh whole foods and the satisfaction that comes with growing them on your own.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oprah Winfrey- I had a bucket list moment of meeting Oprah and hiking with her in the Oakland hills. Just before the pandemic hit, my close friend Rue Mapp, CEO of Outdoor Afro, invited an intimate group of us to share a hiking experience with Oprah in the beautiful Redwoods. I was so impressed with how in her body she was. So present and in the moment. I would love the opportunity to sit with her and learn how she centers and stays grounded.

Elaine Welteroth- A Bay area native who is building her life with love and compassion. She tries new modes of healing, she prays, and she keeps a close community around her. She hustles hard, but always does it with a stylish outfit on. I love her multi-hyphenate existence.

Michelle Obama- She started an entire healthy movement that changed our nation’s obesity rates for the better. She raised two amazing daughters. She is honest and uses her sense of humor to deliver real messages.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!