Mary Bemis Of Reprise Activewear: “The journey will be much different than you expected! “

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mary Bemis.

Reprise was created after founder Mary Bemis realized how much of our clothing is made out of synthetic plastics and the harsh effects they have on our skin and the environment. By only working with natural materials and plant-based fabrics, never oil based synthetics or recycled plastics, Reprise and Mary are promoting a cleaner earth and a cleaner body by freeing our closets from plastic.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Of course! My background is fairly non-traditional, but the more entrepreneurs I’ve met, the more I’ve realized that there is no standard backstory, sometimes the greatest inspiration comes at random times!

About 5 years ago I moved apartments into a much smaller studio in NYC and I was trying to downsize my closet and make some money, so I started selling things on Poshmark. I was trying to be really detailed and mark where my items were made and what they were made of, and I started noticing patterns…My t-shirts, sweaters, everything, was made out of “polyester”. So, I decided to Google this material because I thought it was interesting that polyester could be in leggings, a soft sweater and a t-shirt, and found out that it’s essentially a plastic. And that was a huge eye opener for me — I had no idea that everything I was wearing was made of plastic! That really kicked off my interest in how things are made and from there I started watching documentaries about clothing production and it got me thinking about what I was putting on my body. Workout clothing was one of the most obvious areas for me because I am very into fitness and if I could live in workout clothes every day I would.

I started thinking about how when you’re working out, your pores are open, you’re sweating, and the fabrics are really close to your skin. I started searching for plastic-free, organic workout clothing and was struggling to find options, so from there I signed up for classes at the Fashion Institute of Technology to learn more about where my clothes came from, how they were made, and potentially how I could make my own. From these classes I learned about sourcing fabric, I met people working in the Garment District and I started teasing my idea to people. I started meeting other students and telling them about my idea for plant-based activewear and people seemed really excited about the idea which helped me to build up the confidence to decide to launch a brand!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

About three years ago I was invited to speak on a panel at a Sustainable Activewear conference alongside leaders at Adidas, prAna, Athleta and Girlfriend Collective. That was a surreal experience sitting up alongside those big companies and being one of the only ones focusing on a plant-based solution to sustainable activewear. I am a pretty quiet and sometimes introverted person so learning to speak in front of a crowd as a leading voice of sustainable fashion was definitely an area of personal growth. I know a lot of people who, when they start brands, are worried about someone stealing their idea, but in the sustainability world we all benefit by working together, so collaboration is really important. I used to read articles about what the big companies were doing in terms of sustainable fashion initiatives and getting frustrated that it wasn’t enough but hearing from these leaders made me realize how “sustainability” means something different to each one of us and it’s important to find companies that align with our own personal values.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I underestimated how much work it would be and what it would take to grow a company. I was always told that nothing is an overnight success but I just thought maybe I could be the exception 😉. You put so much work into your idea and your launch you just hope it takes off, but it rarely works like that. I didn’t realize how much went into a clothing brand launch besides the actual designs and production. I had to learn social media and email marketing, do a lot of networking, and constantly be problem solving when I launched. It was really exciting to hit my Kickstarter goal of 18,000 dollars a few days before the deadline, but that was just the beginning — I had to learn how to actually produce the product for my new customers and I ran into a bunch of roadblocks along the way. And the successes, failures and hard work just continue from there! But the biggest lesson I’ve learned from this is to enjoy the journey. The successes may be smaller and more random than a blowout launch, but also will be more gratifying because you see how hard you’ve worked for them. Nothing that’s worth celebrating comes easy!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My friends, family and broader community are amazing and have picked up the phone countless times to hear about the latest issue I’m having or brainstorming I need to do, but I have a friend who has been one of my biggest champions since day 1 and I’m really grateful for their support. We actually connected on the day I launched because we met through other work and didn’t realize we had a shared interest in healthy living and plant-based products. Since my launch, she’s connected me with amazing resources, helped me with photoshoots, and set up trunk shows for me with no expectations in return. I’ve been surprised at the number of people you will meet and connect with when you share what you’re passionate about and this is one relationship I’m very grateful for!

Ok, perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

The impetus for starting Reprise came after I learned about microplastics: tiny, microscopic pieces of plastic that shed from our polyester clothing and plastic products like packaging. It has been shown that one item of clothing can produce up to 2,000 microfibers in just one wash cycle and researchers have found that humans are ingesting nearly 2,000 particles of plastic a week (as much as a credit card’s worth of plastic) that shed from these products. I was shocked that the impact of my plastic-based wardrobe was not just restricted to the fact that it was made out of crude oil, but also the actual wearing and washing of it was causing harm as well. Also, a lot of the finishing chemicals applied to activewear to give them quick-dry and sweat-wicking properties are known endocrine disruptors and largely unregulated. This is when I really got motivated to find a solution and start educating others. At Reprise, we make plant-based leggings made from 93% Tencel, a tree-based fiber, and just 7% Spandex. We work with a fabric dyehouse in Los Angeles, who is governed by strict chemical regulations by the state of California and we work with a cut and sew manufacturing facility in New York City to reduce our carbon impact of shipping overseas. This last year we also made all our products carbon neutral by purchasing carbon credits to offset the impact of each product! And of course, we’re always looking for ways to improve and keep reducing our impact.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Everything in moderation. This is one of my mom’s favorite sayings and it applies to so many things, but I often apply it to wellness. There are so many ways to practice being “healthy” and that looks different for everyone! Try not to get overwhelmed by the options and go to extremes, it’s all about balance. Count your blessings. This is an important one for my mental wellness. Every night I write down 3 great things that happened that day before going to bed — it leads me to end the day on a positive note and helps me realize that I am extremely lucky and live a great life. It can be something as simple as a great meal you had or that you had perfect timing with the subway, never underestimate the small things! Find some kind of movement every day that makes you happy. It could be going for a walk, stretching, yoga, running. For me it’s boxing! I love that it makes me feel strong physically and mentally and making sure I dedicate even just 5 minutes a day to shadowbox makes me feel refreshed and energized. Talk about how you’re feeling! This is probably the advice I need to take the most because it’s really not natural for me, but I’ve learned so much about how important human connection is over the past 2 years when a lot of the ways we communicate changed. I learned so much about myself and my friends/family when I started to open up about how I was feeling — good and bad! Finding people who you can have these kinds of mutual relationships with is so important for mental health and an overall sense of wellbeing. Try to make at least 1 sustainable alternative swap a day. I do believe that the biggest changes need to come at the corporate level, the onus shouldn’t be all on us as consumers, however a lot of unsustainable products are affecting our health because they’re produced in such a toxic way and our bodies are absorbing the chemicals or ingesting the microplastics. It shouldn’t require a big investment into a zero-waste lifestyle necessarily but there’s something gratifying about taking pride in the times you bring your own bag or choose to walk instead of drive, for example.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This is a great question! As much as I love what we’re doing at Reprise, I understand that it is a luxury product because of the way it’s made. But I am really passionate about the microplastic issue I talked about earlier so I would really like to find a way to remove microplastics from our water streams. There are some great products that filter them out from laundry, which is one main source, but I wish there was a magnet or filter that could clean up all of the plastic in the ocean. Right now, there is 5.25 trillion macro and micro pieces of plastic in our ocean (almost 600 million pounds) and that really does affect all of us, it’s a source of food and nutrients for all living beings and studies have found bits of plastic in our water, in our food and in our bodies as a result.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

The journey will be much different than you expected! Keep an open mind and remember that highs and lows are normal. There is no “perfect path”. Stay attached to your “why” — it will help keep you grounded when you’re feeling stuck Have a mission statement that you can come back to when you need inspiration or to remember why you’re doing what you’re doing. Ask for help (or learn to get comfortable asking for help!) People genuinely enjoy helping other people when they know there’s passion and hard work put before the ask. Take time to reflect on the progress you’ve made! With Entrepreneurship there’s always an unfinished task list and more growth ahead so it can feel like you’re always behind or always half-finished with something, but make sure to take time to reflect on all of the progress you have made from time to time!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Sustainability is really what our brand is centered around — in terms of reducing the amount of plastic in the world (both from a sourcing and usage perspective) and in protecting our health by choosing more natural materials to make our products out of. I am terrified about the consequences of climate change, and I think we’ve all been seeing this at an increasing rate with all of the extreme weather events we’ve had over the past few years. While making plant-based leggings isn’t the be-all and end-all solution, I felt passionate about starting somewhere and am always challenging myself to think bigger about what other solutions are out there and how I can get involved with my specific skills and connections.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@repriseactivewear on Instagram and Facebook 😊

