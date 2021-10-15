Ryan Frederick Of SmartLiving 360: “Developers are recognizing this opportunity and finding ways to include natural light, quality air and effective temperature control”

Developers are recognizing this opportunity and finding ways to include natural light, quality air and effective temperature control. They are looking to create usable outdoor spaces, including front porches that can help create social interactions with neighbors. Some developments include designs that are conducive to intergenerational living and implement universal design elements, such as wider doorways, stair free layouts and slip resistant tiles in bathrooms, to better accommodate people of all ages and abilities.

As a part of our series about “Homes Of The Future”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Frederick, the CEO of SmartLiving 360, a consulting and real estate development firm that specializes in housing and healthy aging. This year, he is releasing his first book, Right Place, Right Time: The Ultimate Guide to Choosing a Home for the Second Half of Life (John Hopkins University Press, October 12 2021).

With over 15 years of experience in the fields of housing and healthy aging, Ryan Frederick is a recognized thought leader on the intersection of place and longevity. A true innovator in the space, Ryan co-developed a highly unique, age-friendly apartment community, The Stories at Congressional Plaza, in Washington DC MSA, which attracted national attention. Ryan has consulted with countless Fortune 500 companies, major health systems, real estate developers and operators, and investment firms and has been cited in Forbes, The Washington Post, and Environments for Aging, among other outlets.

Ryan has been able to identify concerns and highlight solutions for the millions of people who want to live independently with dignity for as long as they can. Through Right Place, Right Time, Ryan implores readers to think deeply about the role of place and take action to make the most of life’s third age.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My path was not plan A! I studied electrical engineering in college and worked for several venture capital backed start ups one of which went public. In my early 20s, I thought this business thing was pretty easy. But then, around the time of the Enron scandal 2001, the company I worked for had accounting irregularities that led to a handful of people going to jail. Though I was not involved in any way, it was an early crucible early in my career. What do I want to do and who do I want to do it with?

I decided to go to business school at Stanford and pivoted my career into housing and healthy aging. I was drawn to the opportunity to help people live longer, healthier lives and do this by creating great places. This passion eventually led to writing my first book, Right Place, Right Time: The Ultimate Guide to Choosing a Home for the Second Half of Life, to help people make better and more informed choices about place.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Working in the aging field has led to a number of interesting stories and misadventures, but one of my favorites was early on. As a summer intern with Sunrise Senior Living, I insisted on living part of my summer in a retirement community to better understand the business and who we were serving. I was the only person under 70 and only male in my wing of an Independent Living community outside of Atlanta. I was showered with cookies and gifts and lots of long meals with the residents. I’ve never felt so popular. The experience helped me better understand the perspectives of older adults and what really matters in life. It was eye-opening.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

For me, the tipping point occurred when I start fighting where I was “supposed to go” and focused on where I felt most comfortable. I’m an innovator, strategic problem solver and visionary. I shine when I am able to use these gifts. Things clicked for me when I started living my life, not what others thought I should do. Success reinforced the wisdom of this path.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

“There is no such thing as a ‘self-made’ man. We are made up of thousands of others. Everyone who has ever done a kind deed for us, or spoken one word of encouragement to us, has entered into the make-up of our character and of our thoughts, as well as our success.” George Adams

I subscribe to this belief that we are shaped by of a multitude of relationships and interactions with caring and inspiring people. That said, my family has an outsized impact on my life.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Gary Haugen is the CEO and founder of International Justice Mission (IJM), a global organization that protects people in poverty from violence. The organization has been on the forefront of fighting slavery and human trafficking. He’s brilliant, inspiring and effective. He gave a talk at a conference called “Where Does True Courage From?” He used the story and metaphor of him (as a youth) choosing the comfort of hanging out in the visitor center while his dad and older brother went on a long, hard hike to the top of the mountain. Staying at the visitor center is comfortable and easy but boring and not impactful; tackling the mountain, however, is hard and dangerous at times but offers an accomplishment and offers a splendid view. Hiking the mountain requires courage. On the margin, we need to choose the mountain over the visitor center. It spoke to me as summoning the courage to do different things has been a challenge.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly; who errs and comes short again and again; because there is not effort without error and shortcomings; but who does actually strive to do the deed; who knows the great enthusiasm, the great devotion, who spends himself in a worthy cause, who, at best, knows in the end the triumph of great achievements, and who, at the worst, if he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly. So that his place will never be with those cold timid souls who know neither victory or defeat.” Theodore Roosevelt

Detect a theme? Following a non-traditional career path requires courage and puts you in the arena. It’s messy but it’s real; it’s can be painful but the cause is worth it.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Homebuilding in the US has grown tremendously. We’d love to hear about some of the new trends and techniques that are being used to build the homes of the future.

Indeed, there are lots of changes in the home building business. I am focused on the role of place, including housing, and its impact on health and longevity. Due in part to the pandemic, the importance of place in one’s health has become more significant.

Developers are recognizing this opportunity and finding ways to include natural light, quality air and effective temperature control. They are looking to create usable outdoor spaces, including front porches that can help create social interactions with neighbors. Some developments include designs that are conducive to intergenerational living and implement universal design elements, such as wider doorways, stair free layouts and slip resistant tiles in bathrooms, to better accommodate people of all ages and abilities.

There is a lot of talk about Smart Homes. Can you tell our readers a bit about what that is, what that looks like, and how that might help people?

Smart homes are moving from hype to reality. They are beyond the hype stage but haven’t arrived at a point of transformation. But it’s only a matter of time.

Think of smart homes as living spaces where residents benefit from connected technology and related analytics to enhance life. Today, this involves the connection of various devices, such as appliances, lighting, and cameras, into one system that is controlled through a smartphone or voice-enabled smart speaker. It involves the ability of these devices and systems to take proactive action based on information. For example, smart refrigerators can automatically order groceries when inventory is low. Tomorrow, smart speakers will likely be able to detect a change in our voice that is suggestive of a health event, such as a stroke, and alert help.

Ultimately, smart homes will be key in helping age successfully in their homes.

Aside from Smart Homes, can you talk about other interesting tech innovations that are being incorporated into homes today?

The pandemic has accelerated the future. One of the implications in housing is the necessity to have reliable, high-speed Internet connectivity to support various day-to-day functions. Dedicated home offices were a nice-to-have before the pandemic. Now, these working spaces are requirements and the technology must work at a high-level.

Another significant development is the integration of technology to help people age safely in their homes. Increasingly, health providers are looking to provide services in the home, including through telehealth. Telehealth services can include virtual emergency room visits, nursing visits, therapy services, and more.

For someone looking to invest in the real estate industry, are there exciting growth opportunities that you think people should look at more carefully?

With increasing longevity and an aging population with the Baby Boomers, there is a need for additional housing stock suitable for older adults. Some of this will come in the form of greater supply of existing housing models (such as 55+/active adult for sale housing & rental apartments and traditional senior living), but likely a greater opportunity will come in the form of new housing models, such as age-friendly apartments, rental single family housing designed for people of all ages, manufactured home communities and more. Integrated technology and health-oriented features will be prominent in these innovative models.

Let’s talk a bit about housing availability and affordable housing. Homelessness has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities, such as Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and San Francisco. Can you explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

This crisis is largely a function of regulatory policies that have elevated costs and time related to creating new housing supply. As a result, demand for housing has exceeded supply — in certain markets by a wide margin — driving up prices. Further, many homeowners in these markets have not been in favor of new supply — NIMBYS (Not In My Backyard) — further straining the dynamic and making housing increasingly unaffordable.

Is there anything that home builders can do to further help address these problems?

Probably the biggest lever would be for developers to lobby for loosening regulations and creating policies that allow for additional supply and without cumbersome time delays and additional governmental costs. Creating models with greater density, such as “middle housing” like duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes would help. Identifying ways to build housing more cheaply and in a more timely fashion would also help. Manufactured and modular homes offer promise in these areas.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Two things offer promise. First, the elimination of restrictive single-family housing zoning in urban and select suburban settings would help create new supply in areas where prices tend to be the most elevated. These additional units, such as accessible dwelling units, could be designed to more inclusive for people of all ages.

Second, if consumers and government agencies could view place and housing as integral to health then there could be greater incentives, including through health insurers, to live in places that keep people healthy and less likely to utilize costly healthcare services. Such a connection of place and health could also transform the thinking of more developers to better appreciate and design for the health & wellbeing of home dwellers.

How can our readers follow you online?

SmartLiving 360 offers regular consumer content on healthy aging, particularly in the role of place. People can sign up for a weekly message with tips and tools. Plus, be sure to order your copy of Right Place, Right Time today!

People can connect on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/ryanefrederick), Facebook (@ryanfredericksmartliving360) and Twitter (@ryanefrederick)

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.