Stan Ponte of Sotheby’s International Realty: “Negotiating isn’t always about pleasing a person”

As a part of my series about the ‘Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Real Estate Industry’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stan Ponte.

Stan Ponte is a Senior Global Real Estate Advisor and Associate Broker with Sotheby’s International Realty — East Side Manhattan Brokerage. He was named the #2 agent in Manhattan by sales volume for his work in 2020 achieving 144 million dollars in sales, according to The Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends. As a realtor in New York City for the past 21 years, Stan’s clients include CEOs, philanthropists, hedge fund managers, tech world innovators and entertainers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I have a very New York story. I came to New York in 1989 to become an actor and studied at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. I found out pretty quickly that there is another word that goes with actor, and it’s starving. I was a starving actor. My best friend was also a starving actor, but then one day he invited me to dinner at an amazing steak house in the Meatpacking District. I finally asked him how he could afford the fancy dinner, and he told me that he got his real estate license, and he was renting apartments. It was an “Aha” moment for me. I went home that night and laid awake thinking about it. The very next morning, I went straight to the New York Real Estate Institute, and said I wanted to become a real estate agent. Two weeks later, I had my real estate license and started renting apartments.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I was selling a townhouse in the West Village many years ago, and it was a significant property for me at the time. It was a big listing and career-making moment for me. The house ended up in a bidding war between two buyers — one buyer was a mid-century modern furniture collector, and the other buyer was a young couple. My clients loved the young couple, and they really wanted the house to go to them. However, the young couple lost out during the bidding war that I had put together to get my seller the highest price. My clients asked me if we could sell the house to them anyway, and I said no because I got them more money with the other buyer.

I sent the contract out right before Christmas, and then I went on Christmas break. While I was on break, I got a call from the attorney saying that the buyer had backed out. I immediately called the young couple’s broker and he said that the couple had already gone into contract on another property. I had to call the owners and explain all of this to them. I’ll never forget that conversation. They said to me, “Stan — we are so disappointed in you. You didn’t listen to what we wanted.” While I ended up finding my client another buyer for the same amount of money, I never forgot that experience. I learned an important lesson that day. I’m not working for my own decisions of what’s right or wrong for my clients. I work for my clients and listening to their needs and preferences is what’s most important.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Don’t panic. In this business, you are constantly on a rollercoaster of ups and downs. You are always getting objections in transactions and dealing with both legal and emotional buyer and seller situations. Real estate is dynamic and there are constant changes. You have to stay focused on the result and the goal, and not allow yourself to emotionally go up and down.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The Pinnacle Penthouse at the Woolworth Tower Residences, listed for 79 million dollars, is the most interesting, one-of a-kind homes that I’ve ever seen in any state, in any country, and in any place in world. It’s a complete and total opportunity for someone to own something that no one else can ever have. It’s as if you can buy a Pierre-Auguste Renoir piece of art and live in the Renoir. It’s art that you can own, art that you can live in, and art that you can share, and it really elevates what it means to buy a trophy property. This is the ultimate trophy property.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes Sotheby’s International Realty stand out above and beyond its legacy as a brand and the brokers that have exceptional knowledge and experience, is that we work together hand-in-hand to support our clients across all of their purchases. Last year, we had a great example of this. We had a buyer that was selling a property in eastern Long Island, buying a property in NYC, and investing in properties in Boston and Miami. Through Our Trusted Network™, which is our referral network of brokers, we handled the sale of the property in Long Island and all of the purchases as well. We became a one stop shop for the client and provided a very high level of service, so they felt they were being very well taken care of. This was an elevated level of real estate brokerage, and we were a true advisor to this client.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had the good fortune of being mentored by some of the top people in various industries over the course of my career, but in real estate, the one person who helped me the most is Elizabeth Stribling. She hired me after only one year in the industry as a rental agent for another company. She didn’t just give me opportunities to sell real estate, but she understood that I was just a young kid from a small town in Massachusetts and I had no idea what the real estate game was in NYC. I had never been to a private club, a black-tie event or a gala. She recognized that. She called me one day and asked if I had a tuxedo. She told me to be ready and at the New York Public Library at 6:00 p.m. to accompany one of her guests to a gala. I showed up at the gala and I was blown away by this lush New York City atmosphere. It was an amazing evening. Elizabeth called me the next morning and said that my date had a fabulous time and that she wanted me to keep my tuxedo at the ready. Over the next several years while she was mentoring me as a real estate agent, she also taught me about the ins and outs of NYC — who the players are and how to navigate those rooms. She really expanded my understanding and access in a way that only a true mentor can do.

Let’s now jump to the core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

I love being able to leverage my experience to make real estate transactions more straight forward and beneficial to my clients. I’m really happy to be able to help first time homebuyers whether it’s a young couple that’s pregnant and ready to start a family or a single buyer seeking their first home. Being able to utilize my expertise and leverage my experience to help make that happen, and with the same level of care that I do with a major transaction, is really fulfilling. I love being part of the life changes that my clients are going through whether it’s a first home purchase, last home sale or a divorce, and being able to guide my clients and serve them in the best possible way that I can.

I enjoy using my real estate superpowers for good. As the #2 broker in Manhattan with 21 years of experience, I have the good fortune to be able to help several people with their transactions. I recently closed on a transaction in Manhattan where the client was unfortunately starting to lose some of her mental capacity and was having trouble. I had an attorney come and meet with the family. We were able to designate the son as power of attorney, while the mom still could, so that the son could manage some of his mother’s affairs. This an example of when real estate goes beyond just selling a penthouse for a really rich person. Real estate is a big financial transaction and being able to make that possible in a way that makes sense and is fair, helps get me out of bed in the morning.

The real estate industry has afforded me the ability to give back to the community. I’m very passionate about that. I was one of the founding members of the Broker’s Build with Habitat for Humanity NYC, which was extremely successful. We were in the Bronx building apartments side-by-side with the families that would eventually live in them. Real estate in New York City is one of the careers that gives you a seat at the table. It open ups conversations with politicians, community and historic organizations, and allows you opportunities to speak with housing organizations to affect policy and the perception of what’s important around housing. I really love having a voice in the community and the ability to impact change.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

The further influence of technology in the real estate industry has created some misinformation and a lot of confusion between what’s advertising and what’s actual information. In an effort to reduce what the client perceives as the cost of utilizing an agent as part of a real estate transaction; some consumers believe the information they see and make decisions based on that, without having the real information. I am concerned about misinformation, which is now hidden behind advertising.

I think it’s harder to get into the real estate brokerage industry today, especially the paths in for people like me that didn’t grow up surrounded by people who are buying and selling within the market they are in. The changes in the real estate industry, mainly due to the internet and search engines, have made it so that some of the lower end real estate transactions are done with less brokerage and agent involvement. That’s concerning to me because I think talented, young people have fewer ways to enter the industry today.

And lastly, there’s this sense in the industry today that “winning in the moment” is most important as opposed to delivering the most ethical, correct and honest result. I’ve seen numerous examples of agents rushing to get numerous deals done to win in the moment versus getting the right deal done.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

My advice to other real estate leaders is to hire a business coach who specializes in team dynamics. Because real estate agents are independent contractors and come to the business from such varied backgrounds, it’s really important for leaders to understand how to work well with others and understand the different personality styles within a team. Leaders that learn how to help team members communicate better, makes all the difference, and creates successful relationships. It’s also critical for leaders to understand work-life balance, especially post-COVID shutdown. Individuals in all fields of work, especially in real estate, are wondering how much time they should work and when. Leaders should be open to each team members vision for themselves. This goes a long way toward a motivated and happy culture of people working together.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Negotiating isn’t always about pleasing a person. It’s about getting them to the result they want. Early on in my career, negotiating meant that I was trying to make everyone happy. I quickly learned that the ultimate result is a successful sale, and that’s what makes people happy. It’s not about pleasing and meeting all the individual terms. It’s about seeing the forest through the trees and getting to the shared goal of the sale. Setting an asking price is not the seller’s job. Every seller believes their home is their castle and it should be priced as castle quality. However, comparable analysis and a clear eye and perspective of a home’s value, is the job of a real estate broker. It’s important to be clear on setting the asking price and communicating the real market value of the property to a seller. Buyers are not necessarily liars, but they are sometimes fibbers. A fib is often just misunderstanding of what the buyer is truly looking for in a home. It’s hard to express completely as a buyer what one wants because they don’t have the breadth of inventory at their fingertips. They haven’t seen hundreds of apartments and styles to truly understand what they want, so real estate brokers have to do a mind meld with the buyer to not only hear what they are saying, but to also understand the lifestyle they are looking for. Brokers must use their wealth of experience to piece together the perfect home for a buyer. Cooperating brokers are our friends. A successful real estate career depends on good relationships with colleagues. Real estate brokers should understand and develop strong relationships with various professionals in the field from other real estate brokers to inspectors, architects, designers, and service providers. Today’s real estate market requires a holistic approach to getting transactions done. Being the star of the show is not advisable. Clients expect us to be part of a team, and by doing that, it creates a happy and satisfied client relationship. Old torn furniture is always old torn furniture. Professionally staging a home is not a small investment but it pays off. I have so many stories of apartments that have performed better and with a faster sale and at a higher price because they were freshly staged, painted, and furnished to match the buyer demographic preferences.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage the development of more affordable housing in major metropolitan areas, including NYC. We continue to see more people moving into big cities, including NYC, Chicago and San Francisco, and prices are skyrocketing. I would love to see more public-private partnerships with incentives to both build and make a profit. These ingredients are key in order to create a thriving city where people from all walks of life are able live in a community.

