Andres Garzon of Jobsity: “Communication”

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a remote team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andres Garzon.

After graduating from the “Universidad San Francisco de Quito” in 2003, Andrés received an MBA from Fordham University in New York City. During his postgraduate studies, Andres bet everything on South American talent. Recognizing that there was both a shortage of good programmers in the United States and an abundance of talented programmers in South America, Andres founded Jobsity. I Jobsity is an innovative company that helps US companies hire and retain Latin American programmers.

Today, Jobsity´s headquarters are in New York and it employs over 300 team members distributed across 14 countries like Ecuador, Colombia, Brasil, Argentina, United States, etc Jobsity generates an income of over 3 million annually working with prominent clients such as Zebra Technologies, Koch Industries, Socialive, and McGraw Hill. Jobsity has clients in a wide breadth of industries like fintech, health tech, real estate, SAAS, agencies, enterprise, and more. Jobsity’s impact is not limited to its economic success, however; Andres has created programming schools that take talented people without formal education and teach them how to code. Scholarship participants in the coding school receive a salary during the duration of the course and top students receive a job offer upon completion and are invited to become part of the Jobsity team.

One of Andre’s major achievements was to run the team that built the NBC Olympics Site, a web property that successfully hosted more than three billion visits in one week. Additionally, recognizing Jobsity’s innovative business and employment model, the world-renowned Endeavor chose Jobsity as an Endeavor Partner in 2017, making Jobsity the third Ecuadorian company to achieve that merit.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

It all began when I moved from Quito, Ecuador to New York City for graduate school. My student loan, which seemed ample back home, barely covered rent, let alone food and transportation costs. Acting quickly and armed with years of programming experience, I went out to find a job.

During the interview process, I stumbled upon a business opportunity. U.S. companies needed web programmers but when they outsourced work to India and Europe, they ran into quality, time-zone, and communication issues.

I set out to solve this problem. I planned to recruit developers in the U.S and Latin American, circumventing the time-zone issue. I would work with top talent and pay them well to ensure quality. And I would use my experience in customer service to ensure clients were well taken care of. From the start, the mission of Jobsity has been to find and develop top talent. The name Jobsity, a play on the word University, speaks to all our employees’ ongoing training and education.

I recruited my first employee, from IBM in Ecuador, gambling the remainder of my student loan money, I doubled Juan’s salary and paid him two months in advance. The bet paid off, the client was happy and Jobsity was born at the crossroads of circumstance and foresight.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One of the most interesting stories in my career was when a set of actions determined a key moment in my company that made it grow. When I was starting, I heard about this CMS called Drupal and since I was very involved in building portals, I got interested. By then, meetup.com was already in full swing in NYC so I decided to join several meetups, one of them was Drupal.

I got hooked on the impact of Drupal on big websites so I decided to build our first website in Drupal so we could learn. Once we finished that, our sales efforts landed us some projects for Harper Collins and Sesame Street that we decided to do in Drupal. The experience was interesting and we became good at it.

The projects were made through an Agency where one of the developers that worked with them, switched jobs in the middle of one of the projects. We had to do miracles to try to cover his work, but I knew that he would be very important for the future. Next year, three days into the new year I sent him an email wishing him a happy new year. It was one of my sales strategies that I always used where I don’t try to sell anything but to remind contacts that I am present. The email paid off when I got a response from him thanking me for the wishes and if I could go to their new employer’s office so we can talk about some work. The relationship started and we ended up building the nbcolympics.com, golfchannel.com among other NBC properties. It was the first time we built real enterprise-level projects with such traffic and characteristics. It changed us all.

I was the tech lead on that project and my career and company changed forever. Since then we have grown up to the size we are today. We learned to scale and we learn to deal with big clients and all because of that “Happy New Year” email.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was when I was working for Bear Stearns when I was very young, 19. It was my first day after I got the job when I was selected as one of the few from a group of 40 people.

The first assignment was to edit a document where bankers will have notes on one side and you had to do all the work, print the document with the changes, and put it next to the noted document so bankers can check their changes. When it was time to deliver the first assignment, I took the document with the notes and tossed it into the recycle bin. My boss looked at me with an astonished face when I gave him the finished assignment thinking that it was a great job done. He immediately asked me, where is the document with the red notes? I put them in the garbage, I said proudly. Immediately he said, you worked really hard, so go and find all the tossed pages in the garbage bin and build the document up again. After 30 minutes of going through the recycle bin, I rebuilt the document and finished my task. My boss was relieved and we delivered the task successfully.

I learned that honesty and hard work saved me from getting fired. In that first task, I put a lot of effort and when things went bad, I was honest and told the truth to my boss. He mentored me and gave me the opportunity to fix my mistakes, and for that reason, I learned a valuable lesson of putting more attention to detail and on important decisions, ask first before you act.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

The main advice to avoid burnout is to manage time and expectations. We do a lot of work to train our employees to set expectations on timelines, tasks, and schedules. On timelines, we make sure that they understand a deadline and how to break up big tasks into smaller manageable timelines. Usually, some employees take on big tasks and don’t deliver on time because they have nothing to show. Their bosses will get the feeling that nothing got done and the employee will start working long hours just to please their boss. If the employee will break the big tasks into daily deliverables, then you always have something to show and you don’t have to stay late. In terms of tasks, on top of breaking the tasks into smaller tasks, the employees have to choose a set of easy, medium, and hard tasks and be strategic about it. The thing is that you have to do them all anyway, but some employees will get stuck in some tasks just because they are difficult and challenging. Train your employees to deliver a set of tasks daily that are different in difficulty.

Limits on Schedules are also something to work on with employees. In general, I am not fun of night owls, because when you are constantly working at night you are not at your hundred percent the next day. So in general, there should be limits per day and have at least one day a week for resting and not working. Even in hard deadlines. When we have had tough deadlines as a team, we usually would take turns every weekend and have curfews of 1 am.

Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have to manage remote teams?

I have more than 11 years of experience managing remote teams. We started when high-speed Internet was still developing in some parts of the world, so we had to learn to be proficient with it. That experience gave us the ability to be better at managing remote teams. The pandemic did not affect us in a way of changing everything remotely, but for sure it pushed us to renovate internal processes, to upgrade our tools, and to provide what was needed for every employee of Jobstiy. Having a remote team and making them feel part of something, even though it is not a physical space to go every day, is a challenge that is why managing a remote team takes discipline, processes, and a lot of communication. This is something that my 11 years of experience have taught me, always over- communicate with your remote team!

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

Communication- One of the main challenges in working remotely is communication. We try to solve everything via text tools (chat, email) and it is limited because of tone and gestures. For example, if we try to have a long discussion over chat, how many questions can we ask in a 10 line chat? If we switch to a video call, we can ask 20 questions in a 5 min conversation. The challenge is to stop chatting when we can jump into a video call with verbal and visual abilities. Accountability- A challenge in the remote world is to create schedules, deliverables, and accountability. A junior person can get confused with too much freedom and sometimes the structure of an office helps junior staff to work straight. Mentoring- Mentoring in an office environment is easier because you can stand up and talk to a person in the hallway for 5 minutes if you bump into each other. Remotely, you don’t bump into someone, so you have to create those spaces in Slack or chat systems. It is a challenge and for me is one of the biggest because you have to force yourself to have that interaction. When proactivity is part of the process, although ideal, it is hard to be constant on it. Social Interaction- Having lunch together, going to events, and sharing human moments is part of office life. When you are managing your team remotely, it is a challenge to do all those things. We’ve had Happy Hours, lunch and learns and other events, but it is not the same, therefore you have to create those activities and be creative. Drawing boards- One of the main frustrations of remote communication is the lack of a drawing board. Usually, a drawing board and room interaction are like having several monitors in one. A drawing board is big, you can interact with it in different areas and use it very fast. On a screen, you have a bit of frustration. Now, we have drawing tools that people can interact with, but the only way of doing it is by having a tablet and using it as a different user. Still, you can’t see everyone’s expressions and interaction is limited.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

Communication- Do video calls most of the time instead of chatting. If a chat is becoming complex, ask for a call. Accountability- The way to attack this problem with junior staff is to set constant checkups and tools to set up deadlines. Mentoring- Do video calls and create spaces on Slack, Zoom, and other platforms. Be proactive and create a program to dedicate time to it. Social Interaction- It is a challenge and is a work in progress, but fitness events, online gaming, book clubs, and zoom calls have been some of the solutions that compensate a little. For example, If there is an important event from the company, make sure everyone is participating and maybe send over a package with a snack, a gift, a drink or things depending on the event. Make everyone feel like they are in the same place. Drawing boards — Use a tablet and create a second user for each person that wants to use a board. That way you can draw your ideas and interact.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

Yes, you are right, expressions and body language are key for feedback and interpretation, so we tend to be less harsh. My advice is to turn the camera on and do video calls. With video calls, you gain expression and somebody else’s language back and also the tone of voice, which usually is key for feedback. What I also do after a video call, is to send an email with a summary of what we talked about, because that will reinforce the conversation and won’t have any drama in it.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

Email can only provide 7% of communication, so you should avoid email for only straightforward communication. Remember, in email, there is no tone, so people can interpret any tone they want and it can have a very different impact depending on how you read it. Hence, the correct way of giving constructive feedback over email is to keep it short and numbering each point you want to make. For example, if the person is not delivering tasks on time, you can say: “Daniel, you are missing most of the deadlines. From what I see, you are not measuring workloads correctly? For example, in task 395, you said you will have it ready by 2 pm and it is 6 pm. What happened?”

Numbering is also important, but so is making questions and putting examples. If you don’t do that, they will take it personally and if there is no example, they will make it look like it is your opinion, and not a fact.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Embracing the new reality is the first step. Many of the interactions that happen in an office can still happen remotely, but the difference is that you have to be proactive to make it happen. So my suggestions would be to schedule some time to talk with many of the key members you used to sit with and talk about everything, not only work but life too. Some of the best solutions to problems come from unconventional, non-planned meetings.

The second advice would be to schedule lunch meetings with coworkers in their apartments or restaurants. The idea is not to lose contact with your peers, but to choose when and where those times will be taken, and then take advantage of that moment at its fullest.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

In Jobsity our team is one of the most important assets, that is why the HR department takes seriously the task of creating a healthy and empowering work environment. Some actions that can be made are:

Feedback is something that everybody needs, that is why we have an internal process to provide feedback every 6 months.

Different kinds of social activities, so it doesn’t matter where you are located you can join your team and have a conversation about a book, or do a training session, or play a game, etc. Having these social interaction moments makes people feel part of something, therefore, they are motivated and in sync with the company.

Having “an open door” policy, even though we are working remotely we need to make sure our team feels that the managers and C-level are reachable and are open to listening. For example, I am always available in Slack if someone wants to talk about something important, a piece of advice on a client, or just discuss a book. Every Friday we have the “CEO Talks” where I interact with everyone in the Jobsity team, it is a time where anyone can answer questions, we get ideas going, it is a pretty cool space for all.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I used to have a blog called “Running a Company”. I wrote about lessons from running marathons that you can apply to a company. I think a movement of people that like running a company and running marathons can be very interesting because of the number of similarities in the type of actions you have to take to be successful.

In a marathon, you can’t sprint, the same applies to a company in many aspects. In marathons you have to be consistent, is all about the pace and how you can make sure you can handle it. The training is designed to work with the capacity of the body to handle lactate accumulation. There is a measure called the lactate threshold that is the point before your body sends a signal to make you stop. So, the training is designed to prolongate the threshold to the maximum capacity so the body doesn’t send the signal, as if it does, a spike in lactate is sent to the muscles and you get cramps. Something similar happens in companies when they want to go faster than their capacity threshold. A CEO has to make sure that the size and mentality capacity of the current team is ready to handle the growth and problems when you become bigger. You have to train your company to do the changes before they happen because if you try to do it then, probably you are going to “cramp”

There are many examples I can elaborate on, but I imagine a movement of people where the warm-up time and the cool-down time of training can be used to share experiences of management and entrepreneurship to be applied at work. Also, this could provide a type of “free mentorships” for small entrepreneurs to help them with their business and become a trend where people do training sessions and in the warm-up and cool-down please discuss important topics and support each other with ideas, recommendations, contacts, etc.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Only the disciplined ones are free in life. If you aren’t disciplined, you are a slave to your moods. You are a slave to your passions.” Eliud Kipchoge

For me, discipline is the key to anything you want to achieve in life. If you put the right energy where it belongs in a consistent way, you’ll get what you want. The key of this quote is that it sets you free because our mind and human nature are complex and moods and passions are always part of the daily salsa. With discipline, you don’t pay attention to them and you do what you really want to achieve in life instead of wasting your time on things that “sometimes” look good to you, but they are not.

Thank you for these great insights!