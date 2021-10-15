Ruud Feltkamp of Cryptohopper: “Trading in value”

Trading in value. I would like to see more tokens backed by a real-world product, assets, or whatsoever. Gold tokens, stock tokens, and real estate tokens are ones I prefer, as they are like old-fashioned bartering being back, but in an awesome futuristic way.

As part of my series about the “5 Things That Can Be Done To Improve and Reform The Cryptocurrency Industry” I had the pleasure of interviewing Rudd Feltkamp, CEO of Cryptohopper.

Ruud is a Dutch actor who, after 20 years performing in films and TV-series in the Netherlands became inspired by blockchain and cryptocurrencies and started trading cryptocurrencies actively in his free time. Rudd’s developer brother Pim created an automated trading platform to save time trading and the two of them took the platform to the next level, opening it up to an audience in 2017. That was when Cryptohopper was born.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

Four years ago, I founded the automated trading platform Cryptohopper, together with my brother. At the time, I was still starring full-time in a Dutch drama series as an actor and performing as a DJ at the weekend in clubs and festivals. I have always had the desire to be an entrepreneur, and when Cryptohopper grew so fast, it was the opportunity for me to invest full time in my company. Unfortunately, the combination of DJing and acting quickly became impossible, so I decided to take a break from that career to focus on Cryptohopper.

Can you tell us the story of how you got first involved in blockchain and the cryptocurrency industry?

I can remember saying to colleagues on set: “wow, Bitcoin is already 4 dollars. I’m not going to buy it anymore.”. In retrospect, of course, I regret that. However, at the end of 2016, it got my attention again, and at the beginning of 2017, I started trading full throttle. Every pause between scenes, I was in my dressing room trading, and colleagues thought I was crazy. My brother is a legendary developer, and he came up with the idea of automated trading. From the first moment I tried his product, I was hooked. We released it as an MVP to “see what happens” but within three months, we had to hire team members and an office due to enormous growth.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our mother. She covered all financial and administrative work, which allowed us to focus on the product. That was a tremendous help. We’re a real family business in that way. Also, we’ve had many people advising us along the way, and we couldn’t have done it without them. I would recommend everyone starting a business to get an experienced mentor as quickly as possible.

Can you share a story of a time when things went south for you? What kept you going and helped you to overcome those times?

One of the hardest things about crypto is that established companies don’t like working with you. Google, PayPal, Facebook, Twitter. All companies that have just pulled the plug on a collaboration. Fortunately, PayPal came back to this later.

Because we suddenly couldn’t advertise anymore, we had to adjust our entire strategy. That wasn’t easy, but in the end, we focused even more on the product and usability, which has only been good for our users.

In your experience, what are the top strategies that blockchain companies should consider to have a stronger competitive edge?

If we are talking purely about blockchain companies, which Cryptohopper is not (we offer a SaaS trading platform), then I would focus on real-world applications. Don’t build a newer, faster blockchain, but focus on what users are waiting for. Then you make a difference. Too often, I see companies that only want a strong coin and forget they must have a good use case. Instead, take a real existing problem, and use blockchain to solve it. If you succeed, the world is at your feet.

What are the 3 things that most excite you about the blockchain industry in general? Why?

Decentralization, immutability and safety. The fact that we now can create decentralized apps that nobody can take offline anymore fascinates me. I also cannot wait until we’re going to vote on the blockchain. How awesome would it be to have real-time exit polls and 100% accurate voting?

I’m also very excited about trading real estate on the blockchain. I would love to invest in real estate worldwide, fractionalized, while having a share in the profit. Technically it should be even possible to pay with your shares of real estate in your local supermarket. Money is being reinvented, and it’s unfolding before our eyes. That’s something to get really excited about.

What are the 3 things that worry you about the blockchain industry? Why?

Projects that do not contribute. Of course, it’s fascinating that you can invest in a meme coin, and something like that can be “the money of the internet”, which is super cool, but I don’t believe in such a thing for the long term. The coins you have should have some real-world value, in my opinion. Ethereum proves this by its ability to create dApps and smart contracts. This is also one of the reasons I’m unsure about Bitcoin’s future. I’m unsure since I think there’s a role for Bitcoin as “digital gold”. However, will it be enough if there are other better opportunities for investors?

Can you please share “5 Things That Can Be Done To Improve and Reform The Cryptocurrency Industry”? If you can please share a story or example for each.

Trading in value. I would like to see more tokens backed by a real-world product, assets, or whatsoever. Gold tokens, stock tokens, and real estate tokens are ones I prefer, as they are like old-fashioned bartering being back, but in an awesome futuristic way. Regulations. Yes, you read that correctly. Regulations are good, and they’re there for a reason. This also helps mass adoption, as long as regulators listen to entrepreneurs to understand what is feasible. Back in 2017, I recall myself emailing the Dutch Central bank with the question “if we’re compliant with their rules”. They replied with, “we don’t regulate crypto yet, so you’re good”. I’m definitely going to frame that email. Big tech stance on crypto. Companies like Google and Facebook and many banks are still strict on companies involved in crypto. It’s like you’re a criminal until you’ve proven otherwise. That’s something we need to change. Rules are good, but they are now making up rules on how to handle crypto companies, which I find unfair to all ethical crypto companies. Ease of use. We all need to remind ourselves we’re doing this for the masses. We want everyone to be part of this paradigm shift. Then let’s all create products that make paying, trading, and storing as easy as possible. This is something Coinbase understood early on and is something I admire them for. Charity. I’m still uncertain how we can have charities benefit from crypto, but I would love it if the readers of this article could think about that and give the industry some ideas. For example, perhaps creating a cash token for small, fast payments, where transaction fees are donated with smart contracts to charity?

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

For more than 12 years, I’ve been an ambassador for the Dutch Cancer Society, KWF. I always acknowledged the unique position you have as a publicly visible person, hence why I wanted to use that attention for good. The KWF does fantastic work. One of the inventions they helped fund is Immunotherapy, which is one of the biggest breakthroughs in decades of cancer research. I had the honor of meeting the inventors and they acknowledged that they could not have made that breakthrough without the help of the KWF, which shows the importance of contributing to such a charity. If you want to know more about their work and accomplishments, visit https://www.kwf.nl/en/english

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Okay, this one sounds cheap, perhaps, but it has a backstory. It’s “Work hard, play hard.” The reason? It’s a song that I played a lot as a DJ, because every time I played it, the audience loved it. It became like a mantra that I needed to keep pushing myself, which would pay off later. That’s when I started studying business courses online because I had the faith I would use them someday. I am happy that I continued to develop myself all the time because I am now reaping the benefits. It’s become a habit of mine to try to learn something every day to get the most out of myself.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

