Derek Hales of NapLab: “Take Care of Yourself”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Derek Hales.

Derek Hales is the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of NapLab.com, where he objectively tests & reviews mattresses.Hales has been testing products for home since 2014. He has founded three startups over the last 7 years, the first, Sleepopolis, Hales sold in 2017.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I enrolled at Kansas State University in 2007. While I was attending university I built a “how to” website of sorts for a popular video game at the time. Building that website taught me many of the foundational skills I would need for my more formal startups years later. I graduated from KSU with a BS in Business / Marketing in 2010.

After graduating I began working for iCrossing, a well-respected digital marketing agency. There, I further honed my professional skills, leading organic search strategy for the world’s most well-known brands and Fortune 500 companies.

In September 2014, I founded the website, Sleepopolis. I launched Sleepopolis without any grand ambitions; however, it was clear quickly that it had filled a need in the marketplace. I departed iCrossing in February 2015 to make the full-time leap. From 2014 to 2017 I built a small team, hired smart vendors, and grew the website to over 1MM page views per month. In July 2017 I made the decision to sell Sleepopolis.

In September 2018 I launched Modern Castle, a platform designed to more objectively test and analyze products for home. Modern Castle has a modest, but growing following. We focus our efforts mostly around areas that others find too boring, including products such as vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, among others. My team and I continue to support and build Modern Castle.

In August 2021, after a 4 year hiatus in the sleep industry, I made the decision to dive back in. My team and I launched NapLab.com and we began doing what we do best, creating the most in-depth, blunt, and transparent reviews.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I suppose the real “Aha Moment” was in late 2014. Even at that early stage, it was clear there was a desperate need for product reviews that cut-through the marketing speak to deliver honest, blunt, and helpful reviews. Since then the Internet has only gotten more crowded with mediocre and thin reviews, in addition to an endless carousel of sponsored, fake, and manipulated reviews. It’s always been hard for consumers to know what reviews they can trust, and that’s only got worse over the years.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I cannot say I had any sort of grand inspirational moment before starting my business. But my dad would be the closest. While growing up my dad and I loved competing with each other. From games and sports, to even simple stuff like throwing paper airplanes or Frisbee in the park, we were always competing with each other. My dad instilled a love for competing and winning. Much of that drives my personality and my ambitions to always be better at whatever I’m doing, whether it’s my startups or anything else.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The biggest factor that makes NapLab stand out is the quality of our reviews and the level to which we test products. We have spent a tremendous amount of time building a testing process that provides original research and quantitative data for the mattresses we review. This type of data just doesn’t exist really anywhere else in the world of sleep reviews.

These factors allow us to dig into the data to reveal often misunderstood insights about product performance, brand comparisons, and discover the best mattresses based on clearly defined metrics.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We have, but quite honestly, it’s not something I like to talk much about. In my view, it diminishes the whole purpose of an altruistic act. If it’s done for the purpose of merely bragging in an interview or part of a larger marketing program it feels disingenuous to me.

With that said, over the years we have donated significant sums of money and products to a handful of charities within the Phoenix, Arizona metro area. Giving to others in need is important to me personally and I use my startup to help others whenever we can.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Competitive drive — for me, a desire to win, to be better, and to go further drives much of my personality. Wanting to continue to make my reviews a little better each day has helped gradually build to the quality levels you see today on NapLab.

— for me, a desire to win, to be better, and to go further drives much of my personality. Wanting to continue to make my reviews a little better each day has helped gradually build to the quality levels you see today on NapLab. Ethical integrity — in my senior year of college I took a course called Business Ethnics. Many the lessons and stories from the class have stayed with me over the years. However, one ethical test in particular has always remained top of my mind. And it’s simply that, you can test if a decision or action is ethical based on whether or not you could explain what you’re about to do to whom you’re about to do it to. If you can explain it and that person would be fine with it, then you know it’s ethical. Product reviews online are often fake, manipulative, paid, or otherwise artificial. It creates an environment where consumers don’t trust most product reviews (and rightly so). I have always striven to create companies, websites, and reviews that can stand up to ethical scrutiny. Holding myself and my startups to a higher ethical standard that what many companies do has cost me tremendous amounts of money, added stress, and lead to some the hardest choices of my life. However, I wouldn’t change any of those decisions for anything. For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world, but lose your soul? Living a life and having a career of integrity and honesty is paramount to me personally, and in my view, to running a successful startup.

— in my senior year of college I took a course called Business Ethnics. Many the lessons and stories from the class have stayed with me over the years. However, one ethical test in particular has always remained top of my mind. And it’s simply that, you can test if a decision or action is ethical based on whether or not you could explain what you’re about to do to whom you’re about to do it to. If you can explain it and that person would be fine with it, then you know it’s ethical. Product reviews online are often fake, manipulative, paid, or otherwise artificial. It creates an environment where consumers don’t trust most product reviews (and rightly so). I have always striven to create companies, websites, and reviews that can stand up to ethical scrutiny. Holding myself and my startups to a higher ethical standard that what many companies do has cost me tremendous amounts of money, added stress, and lead to some the hardest choices of my life. However, I wouldn’t change any of those decisions for anything. For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world, but lose your soul? Living a life and having a career of integrity and honesty is paramount to me personally, and in my view, to running a successful startup. Preparation & Risk Management –Before I left my job at the digital marketing agency to start Sleepopolis, I had saved 2 years of living expenses. Before I put 200K dollars into founding Modern Castle I had my personal savings and expenses locked down for a number of years into the future. Before I made the choice to hire a new full-time employee at NapLab, I had ensured we had cash in the business for salary and our other expenses for at least 24 months. I have taken a number of big risks in my personal and professional life. However, I have never taken those risks with my back to the wall. I plan, I prepare, and I take a calculated risk where even if I fail, I have an exit strategy. In my view, this level and type of financial preparation puts me in a position to succeed. My back is never to the wall, any given month or quarter isn’t make or break. We have time to build, grow, and refine our business strategy, and we can do it at an organic and even pace with the security of strong risk management and planning.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

A while back, a very well respected digital marketing professional provided some strategic advice to me on a new content initiative. The advice itself was grounded, however, I massively underestimated the time and dollars required to execute it properly. As a result, we ended up executing poorly and wasting a great deal of hours and money. In retrospect, I wish I had either not followed the advice or had gone all in on the recommendation and put the money behind the content initiative to ensure it would succeed.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The early stage of any startup is among the most difficult, in my view. In the beginning, you’re spending more money, time, resources, and energy building this thing. On paper it all makes sense, it meets a need for consumers or whomever your market is, but until you start to get those first customers, it’s all just theory. So the most difficult time for me tends to be those first several months post-launch. My baby is out in the world and now we just have to wait and see if people like it as much as I hope they will.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Certainly my parents played a big part in helping me develop a consistent and enduring drive. My dad pushed me to be competitive, to win, and to always try my best, my mom pushed me to stretch myself intellectually and instilled a certain “never give up” mentality. For me, there has never been any type of a grand strategy to overcoming challenges. There will be difficulties and hard times in life and business no matter what you do. I don’t need a strategy to overcome those challenges; all I need is consistency and endurance. The strategic vision for a startup persists through good times and bad. My strategy doesn’t change in response to challenges, but the tactics may change. In either case, I do my best to ignore the impulse to massively shift course at every challenge and instead focus on how I continue to execute the larger strategic vision despite the challenges we’re dealing with.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

For me, I make a point to not ride those emotional highs and lows too much. When we’re doing well, I really make a point to maintain humility and keep the ego in check. When we’re doing poorly, I need to remind myself that the strategic vision is valid, has worked, and is working, and a short-term bump in the road shouldn’t dictate a major strategic change or have an adverse emotional reaction. That’s harder said than done, but that’s what I am for.

While I was growing up I had a certain admiration for the stoic philosophy of ancient Greece and Rome. In particular, I admired that stoic philosophers controlled and were not significantly influenced by emotion. To this day, I find much value in a stoic disposition. Emotions, be they high or low, can easily take control and lead me to a place I don’t want to go. If I can maintain greater control over my emotions by maintaining a stoic outlook I find better outcomes for me personally and for my startup.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

In my view, the choice comes down to the personality and goals of the young founder. Both choices have their pros and cons, but the biggest decision really comes down to control and oversight. If you bootstrap the company and maintain control and ownership then you have greater flexibility, less oversight, and fewer stakeholders you are responsible to. If you partner with venture capital you are now beholden to those investors. Your decisions must always look through the lens of the investors, what’s best for them and their needs.

For me, the choice has always been to bootstrap and fund my startups with my own money. That decision may mean we don’t grow quite as quickly or as large as we may have with venture funding. However, it also means I have absolute control, my stakeholders are fewer in number, and it’s my machine to push in any direction that I see fit. That level of autonomy has always been important to me and I think that’s the biggest thing any young founder should consider when deciding on whether or not to partner with venture capital.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

You have an in-demand, quality product — this is such a simple one, but one that is an important reminder, especially for young founders and entrepreneurs. All of your marketing, sales, and people skills are all for nothing if you don’t have a product or service that your prospective customers actually want. The “product” that NapLab offers are extraordinary mattress reviews. It’s an in-demand product; many consumers search Google, social media, and elsewhere looking for good review content to help guide their choice. And it’s a product that often isn’t great, so there’s an opportunity for us to make it better and deliver upon the core needs of our users. All of the flashier parts of the startup don’t matter if you don’t have a product people actually want. Long-term mindset — every startup needs a plan for how to grow and develop. If your startup plan was merely to develop the product and then expect everything else will fall into place, well, you’re probably going to have a hard time. I always encourage young founders to think 3 years ahead. What are you doing each year? Where should the startup be at the major milestones? Once you have an amazing product, then you need a marketing plan to get it into the hands, hearts, and minds of your consumers. Risk management — “Risk management” isn’t avoiding risk. It’s understanding risk and knowing what risks are worth taking, and which you should avoid. If your startup views risk like a lottery, that’s a losing proposition. When I think about risk it’s always from a position of power and security. Take calculated risks to advance the goals of your company. And avoid risks where a single choice has the potential to severely damage of your company if doesn’t pan out. Take Care of Yourself — Even if you have a 3 year exit strategy, remember that 3 years is a long time. If you ignore your friends, family, emotional well-being, physical body, and sleep you absolutely will not be as productive. A full, balanced and well-meaning life is every bit as important as how long and hard your drive your startup. Take time for yourself. The most complete version of yourself is the best version to run your startup. Dealing with setbacks — Every startup will eventually deal with a significant setback. Some setbacks cause you to reevaluate and change course. Some are an opportunity to tighten your strategy, but otherwise stay the course. Over the years my startups have seen serious setbacks, 2020 and 2021 in particular have been notably difficult. Seeing your startup take a hit is hard. There may be a certain sense of panic and an urgency to shift strategy in a big way. And that might be the right decision, but before you allow a setback to dramatically change your course give it some time to consider your options. I took some hits in the last 2 years. My gut reaction was a major shift in course, but instead I gave some time to think. I ended up slightly altering course, hiring a new content manager to help scale, and refocused our funds into the less risky areas that I knew would achieve greater results over time. While it’s still too early to say if my choices were 100% right, early indicators are strong and I’m happy with our progress. All of this because I gave it a little extra time.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I see time and time again is the CEO and/or Founder trusting the wrong person. All it takes is a single persuasive person to take the business in a very different direction. When that person is knowledgeable and experienced the value of that person’s inputs can be tremendous. However, often I see a single person in a position of great trust and authority within a startup that drags it into an ill conceived direction.

The best way to avoid getting sucked in by these types of people is to simply be on the lookout for them. If their pitch sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If they are in the habit of taking credit for the work of others, but not able to deliver their own strategy and plan for execution, then that’s probably someone you should avoid. If their greatest skill seems to be the power to speak and persuade, but their words aren’t backed by any credible level of knowledge, then that is a red flag also.

Trust your vision and strategy for the company. And look for the wisdom of advisors you can really trust.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

The best piece of advice I have is to remember that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Doing your best and most productive work doesn’t necessarily mean putting in as many hours as your body can take before collapsing. A well-rested, healthy, in-shape body will produce more in 40 hours a week than a tired, unhealthy, out-of-shape body will produce in 60.

Your physical and emotional well-being are just as important to your success as the sheer number of hours that you pour into your startup. Don’t lose sight of what’s important.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to see people take a serious look at the amount of physical stuff in their life. In my view, consumerism in the US is out of control. Our stuff controls us, when it should be the other way around. I personally strive for minimalist lifestyle, which isn’t for everyone. But I think everyone can benefit from just taking stock of the stuff in their life and letting go of some of it. So many items just don’t get used nearly as often as they could be. Take a few minutes to see what items around your home aren’t getting used and consider selling, donating, recycling, or simply getting rid of them. You’ll be amazed at the headspace it will create.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Linus Sebastian. Linus hosts Linus Tech Tips on YouTube. He’s also the founder & CEO of Linus Media Group. I’ve always admired his passion, excellence, and authenticity. He’s a true master product reviewer and I strive to emulate his quality level whenever I can.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best place to follow us at NapLab.com. Our body of work is published there.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!