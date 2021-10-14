Karin Shoup of SportsChic: “COMMUNICATION”

Communication is critical in establishing the company culture, brand values and being able to network across all channels. We take pride in our 5-Star customer satisfaction because in addition to loving the products our customers talk about the value that our customer service provides. Customer loyalty and word of mouth are critical for authentic growth. It takes a lot less effort to retain a customer than to find a new one.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karin Shoup.

Karin Shoup is a first generation American entrepreneur whose background spans years of working passionately in both design and product marketing at American Express, Estée Lauder, Carré Noir, IBM and Compaq Computers in both the US and Europe. She was the first American to design and launch the fragrance “Chaos” in France with a distribution in Europe and the Middle East which DKNY purchased in 2005. Karin is now the CEO and owner of SportsChic established in 2015 and based in Southern California.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am a first generation American born to Danish and Norwegian parents which is reflected in the combination of simplicity practicality and elegance that influences my design approach. I studied Graphic Design and Communications at Pratt Institute which led to an initial career in graphic and package design with companies ranging from Estee Lauder, NY to Carrè Noir in Paris, and product marketing for IBM and Compaq. I always found myself involved in entrepreneurial new product lauches for products ranging from Night Repair to ThinkPad. I was also on the team that launched the first laptop designed for a consumer, the Compaq Presario. After that I led marketing for a software company in the UK prior to starting SportsChic.

The original concept for SportsChic was born on the tennis court. My husband and I moved from Seattle to Marina Del Rey in 2014 and I was so excited to be able to play tennis outside in the sun every day. When I went to the first women’s tennis clinic, I was surprised to see women carrying designer bags on one arm and their tennis racquets in grungy nylon sport-branded bags on the other. It just didn’t make sense to me.

I asked the ladies why they weren’t using a single bag for tennis, and they said they didn’t want to have to take all their personal things out of their handbag into another bag. So, I asked what if I design a bag for both on and off the court that does not look like a tennis bag? They said that sounded awesome, and asked well what will it look like? I went home and started designing immediately.

Today SportsChic creates sustainably styled, multi-functional and eco-friendly bags that simplify and organize every day active lifestyle. Our focus is to produce fashionable products while minimizing their impact on the environment. That led us to choose faux leather as our primary material which has 70% less impact on the environment than real leather.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We had some predominantly bright pink ostrich secondary backpacks, and I thought what about donating them for breast cancer month in October? I discovered that Cedars-Sinai has a Journey to Breast Cancer Recovery Program and contacted Sherry Goldman the lead Nurse Practitioner. It was such a thrill to go to the clinic and drop off 40 bags for their October Spa Event. When you enter the building there is a peaceful sense of hope and calm. In the lobby we met a woman with her emotional support poodle Mitzy who brings joy to patients weekly. This year post-Covid we will be participating in person at the event in October and really look forward to sharing the experience with all these amazing women survivors from all walks of life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Funny is relative and I love a good story. We live in Huntington Beach, CA which is adjacent to Long Beach and the San Pedro shipping ports. Last year the shipping terminals were devasted by Covid. When I walked on the beach I saw an incredible and growing expanse of freight ships sitting out on the Pacific waiting to enter the ports. At night It looked like a huge city out on the water.

We had a large shipment that was due to arrive in the beginning of November for holiday and by December 20th we finally received shipment arrival confirmation from the port. Delivery is always scheduled for our warehouse in Huntington Beach via a freight shipping company that accepts the shipment from China.

Suddenly on Tuesday December 22nd at 11 am a UPS truck arrived in front of our garage and proceeded to stack 48 cartons consisting of 900 units of product and indicated there were 25 more cartons being delivered the next day.

We live in a condo where the HOA states that business transactions of this type are not acceptable. So my husband Dave hustled to rent a truck and picked up contractors from Home Depot who helped repack the cartons and move them to the warehouse. The next day it was the same when the 25 more cartons arrived. Another day, same fire drill!

Meanwhile, because of the delay we had over 150 back ordered products to ship, many intended to be Christmas gifts. Fortunately, we were able to communicate with each customer immediately upon their purchase what the delivery expectation was, and offered a refund if they were not able to wait for the later delivery.

Our biggest surprise is that we only had a couple of orders cancel. We later learned that most of these customers were so happy to receive the update that they opted to keep the order and, despite the late deliveries, we garnered five-star product reviews from all the customers that chose to give us feedback. The moral of the story is, despite all the craziness that happens day to day in the background, keeping the customer experience authentic is critical in the journey to building a brand.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was in my early twenties and living in Paris I read the biography of Estee Lauder. I had worked in packaging at Estee Lauder NY and was inspired by her personal story of creating a billion dollar company in her fifties with tremendous passion, relentless tenacity and big balls. Today at 62, I am still in awe of her self-made success.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The facts are worse than that. Just to be clear according to Crunchbase only 6% of women founder companies are VC funded and 13% of women with male co-founders are funded. VCs have traditionally operated on relationship networks which up until recently were mostly men. These VCs are now hiring female partners to diversify their networks yet my experience is that they are still 95% interested in tech, including female VCs . Other industries, like fashion and consumer packaged good are very challenging for fundraising. I have been at it for the last 18 months and have received many nice ‘good luck, not interested’ letters, but not one meeting. VCs are sticking to their mandates, deploying funds to keep existing portfolio companies afloat and are being extremely risk-averse.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I joined an accelerator where I learned a lot about developing a business, team building and creating a pitch deck which was a great start. It would be amazing if Female VCs were able to develop government funded accelerators focused on developing woman-owned and managed businesses, especially in non-tech industries. As a society, we can’t keep the focus solely on tech. It takes a lot of diversity to make the world turn and women can make it happen.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

When I moved to Huntington Beach and started playing tennis at a nearby club where I was meeting new people. At the women’s tennis clinic I introduced myself and when they asked if I worked, I told them that I am the CEO of an active lifestyle brand. The first lady to comment stated “Oh, you’re a sales rep”. Then the following weekend at the open challenger court I was chatting with a man on the court, who without hesitation said, “I know you’re in real estate…right?” Unfortunately, as a tall, blonde woman, I get easily stereotyped.

I was brought up in a household and environment where I was never told what I could or couldn’t be. For me, there needs to be a lot more creativity and sense of opportunity to fuel people from the beginning of their education process across the US. Girls need to learn that their self-worth and esteem does not come from social media. They need to develop into healthy, curious adolescents. Later if they find a path of creativity and ambition, they will spread an incredible amount of positive energy and impact on communities and generations to follow. It will help spread a voice for all women to follow their dreams and live a better fulfilled life if they choose.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t know about “myths” but I do know that I have had strangers, friends and family all comment about what I do.

“Oh that is so fun and cool!” Ok, yes being an entrepreneur is fun in concept. In reality it is really hard work, every day and can be really lonely.

You get to be your own boss.” Fundraising is a full-time job and it leaves me not doing my best boss job at times. If I do get funding I will be answering to a board of investors and will not be the boss.

“Oh are you still doing that?” Quitting is not an option. But I am too busy pivoting and reinventing the business that now is not the time to quit!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Not everyone is cut out to be a founder. Founders tend to know what their strengths and weaknesses are and surround themselves with people who do those things well that they do not. Founders are resilient, tenacious, gritty and focused. People who work regular jobs, enjoy leaving work on time and look forward to their vacations are probably not good candidates. Most importantly, founders must know when they need to recruit and hire their replacement. I’ve seen many times where a founder in a startup holds on tight to their leadership position until it is too late and their business outgrows their abilities and stops performing well.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

I believe there are more than five but here we go.

AMBITION:

When I set out to design the first SportsChic backpack I encountered challenges at every level yet I never second guessed what I was doing and was passionate and determined to get the product into Tennis Warehouse that first holiday season.

PASSION & DETERMINATION:

Every entrepreneur will tell you that you must have passion, determination and a growth mindset to become successful. Without it you just have an idea.

RESILIENCE:

Resilience means so many things every day. The persistence and perseverance to tough it out and keep going like when the entire first 500 unit shipment arrived and required being individually unwrapped, restuffed and cohersed back to it’s original form. Because the products had not been properly packed, they got smashed and misshapen in the shipping cartons and could not be sold as-is. Quality is the critical factor in a new product startup.

TAKE RISKS:

When I ordered the first manufacturing run I did not have a customer order. I spent the 2 months it took to manufacture and ship to find sales reps across the country in the tennis space. When the shipment arrived I had samples to send to the new sales reps and the orders started coming in.

COMMUNICATION:

Communication is critical in establishing the company culture, brand values and being able to network across all channels. We take pride in our 5-Star customer satisfaction because in addition to loving the products our customers talk about the value that our customer service provides. Customer loyalty and word of mouth are critical for authentic growth. It takes a lot less effort to retain a customer than to find a new one.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Since moving to Orange County from LA we continue to donate product to Cedars-Sinai Journey to Breast Cancer Recovery in LA, and we also, donate product to the non-profit Working Wardrobes that grooms under served members of the community for jobs including a complete interview ensemble. We also continue our journey to reduce the impact of our product on the environment. It is shocking that the fashion industry contributes over 10% of the world’s pollutants.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We are now beginning to work with organic materials for our product line. One of the textiles we will be using is made from Cactus and has the durability and look of leather with zero carbon foot print. We intend to inspire and educate people on the importance of sustainability and zero environmental impact globally in every product we produce.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

As I mentioned before, the fashion industry produces over 10% of all humanity’s carbon emissions, is the second-largest consumer of the world’s water supply, and pollutes the oceans with microplastics. I would love to meet with Anu Duggal, the Founder of the Female Founders Fund and discuss the importance of driving change in the fashion industry from a women’s point of view and environmental perspective.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.