Natalie O’Brien of NOB IT Solutions: “Have Integrity and Self Confidence.”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Natalie O’Brien.

The self-taught, self-motivated go-getter has amassed over 15 years’ experience in IT and Web development, working in the private sector; however her true love is web/software development. Seeing entrepreneurs’ success fuels her own success and drive and Natalie is passionate about assisting SMEs to transition into conglomerates of the future.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up and still to this day live on the lovely island of Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean. I started off my career journey in the Accounting/Business environment and while working as an intern as a data entry clerk I was asked if I can help the company build a website. I said yes. I always love working on computers and this was a new challenge for me and I was ready for it. I started off as self- taught then took courses later on. Once I started down this path I grew from learning basic HTML Code to developing Web Application and as they say the rest in history and here I am today still learning and improving my skills.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

There was a time I had a client who I was working with for some years and during that time we had a misunderstanding and in my mind if the client was not happy that meant they would cancel my services. Long story short I heard nothing back from them and I thought they were no longer working with me. Until a month later I got a phone call from them asking what is the matter, they still need my services and I was like oh I thought you no longer need me .The response I got was we may have a disagreement but that does not mean things end. So I learned that even if I have a disagreement with a client, communication is key and making sure we each understand each other is the best way forward and this taught me that educating my clients more on what I do and how things work will benefit both parties and later on build a better working relationship.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A funny mistake, well one that I seem to make is forgetting to put syntax in a line of code and then spending hours trying to figure out why the page is loading incorrectly and all this was due to spending hours coding and watching the same thing for hours which leads to this mistake. So I learned it is always good to take a step back from coding and then come back with a fresh pair of eyes and to always review.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Well my family and close friends have been my support from day one and are still my number one supporters. In the line of work I do, my family and friends just know I work in tech and I build websites and whenever they have a technical issue no matter what it is they contact me and ask me to assist and I will try my best to help with their problems which I normally solve 99 % of the time. To me I think because they are not into what I do it is always good to talk to them and hear their view from a different perspective which helps me in dealing with people and also self-motivating myself to move forward and to believe in myself more.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

In my opinion I was trying to be a superwoman and balancing yourself, family and work. It is not easy and the peer pressure of trying to be that woman who has it all under control. Wanting not to fail is hard, and these things take a lot out of a person and as women things are always changing and we have more obstacles to overcome .To become a founder you need to ready to make the sacrifice know what not everything you do is going to be right or perfect and it is not easy and know nothing in live is easy and you have to learn to adjust and make it work for you.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

A few things that can be done is to make communities and programs be more visible to women. Have more open communication where you can educate and share knowledge with each. Start highlighting more women and their achievements.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Role Models we need more for the younger generation We need to be inspiring other women who may be looking make the switch form employee to employer Also we need to share our stories and knowledge with each other even if you are a founder building communities

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

That it was easy and everything is good and you are 100 % on top of your game. As a founder we all have ups and downs and most founders hardly speak about the down times when it is happening and it is a process we all have to work out. I can say 99% of the time founders have imposter syndrome and it is real and we each have different ways of dealing with it.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No, everyone is not cut out to be a founder. In my opinion you need to have the drive and need to accept that you are going to have some failure and also need to be able to learn and move forward. As a founder you need to be a risk taker and have a mindset that is ready to handle the obstacles that are presented in front of you and know how to overcome them and move forward, always thinking ahead and what’s next.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Your Mindset: You must have the mindset to want to be a problem solver to want to make the a better place. For me I want to make information and data more accessible to people so I create solutions that will help make the person’s workflow easier. So they can handle the more important parts of their business The Passion. Must love what you doing and should never feel like work that is not motivating you. You should feel that each day you going to be learning something new and at the end of the day you should feel good that you made some difference not matter how small it may be. Acceptance: You need to accept that you are going to fail but that is not the end, it is just the beginning. You are going to make mistakes and you are going to have low points on your journey. Once you are able to accept these things and take note and learn from it, it will make you grow to be stronger and wiser and be able to handle any obstacles that come your way. Build a Network and Team: Networking is important; you need to be visible and need to meet people in different circles that will be there for you in different ways. You can join communities and meet other like minded person or people who you may need to build your team and also collaborate with others to grow and learn. Have Integrity and Self Confidence. These are things one needs to have to survive and make sure you know who you are and what your standards are and have confidence in yourself to move forward in achieving your goals.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Yes I have by sharing my knowledge and also working with person who are in need. I give back to my community in many different formats and have seen person I help grow and become very successful in their lives.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Hmm I would say build a community where everyone is welcome all RESPECT. Where people are open to share and also be open to accept other opinions. A community where you treat others as you would want to be treated.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I cannot just name one person but if I can sit with any of these 4 people Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Trevor Noah and Richard Branson. Why, because they all inspired me and just by following their stories and listening to them speak I am motivated.

