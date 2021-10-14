Hannah Braye of Bio-Kult: “Surround yourself with positive people ”

Surround yourself with positive people — We often don’t realize how much energy we soak up from the people around us. Positivity can be infectious, so pay attention to who makes you feel good and try and spend more time with those people and less with those who bring negativity into your life.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hannah Braye — Nutritional Therapist and Head of Technical Advice for Human Healthcare at ADM Protexin, manufacturers of Bio-Kult.

Hannah is a qualified Nutritional Therapist having studied for three years at the College of Naturopathic Medicine (CNM) in Bristol, where she graduated with an award for outstanding performance. Upon qualification she set up her own nutritional therapy business, specializing in gut health, working with clients to help them meet their health goals. She is a member of the British Association for Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine (BANT) and is currently completing a master’s degree (MSc) in Personalized Nutrition accredited by the University of Middlesex.

Before becoming a nutritional therapist, Hannah worked in the legal profession for 10 years, practicing as a Dispute Resolution Solicitor. Looking for a job more aligned with her passion for food and nutrition, she subsequently worked for 3 years at the Soil Association, the UK’s leading membership charity campaigning for healthy, humane and sustainable food and farming. She is now the Head of Technical Advice for Human Healthcare at ADM Protexin, manufacturers of the Bio-Kult range.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I previously worked for 10 years in the legal profession, practicing as a litigation solicitor for a large commercial law firm. However, I was looking to escape the corporate world and find a career more aligned with my interests and values. At around this time my mum became ill with a chronic autoimmune condition (which are prevalent in my family). Autoimmune conditions occur where the immune system becomes confused and starts to attack the body’s own tissues and organs. These conditions often have a genetic component but are triggered by environmental factors such as diet, lifestyle and stress. Wanting to find out what I could do to help my mum and also wanting to safeguard my own future health, I enrolled on a 12 week introductory nutrition course. I enjoyed it so much that when it came to an end, I enrolled on the full 3 year qualification.

Whilst studying I went to work for the Soil Association, the UK’s leading organic certification body and a charity that campaigns for sustainable and ethical food and farming, and access to good food for all. Here I worked with caterers in schools, hospitals, care-homes and restaurants, and their suppliers, to improve the nutritional quality and sustainability of their food.

After obtaining my nutrition qualification, I set up my own nutrition clinic working with clients to help them achieve their health goals. I ran this clinic for 3.5 years, developing my specialism in gut health. I now work for ADM Protexin, manufacturers of the Bio-Kult range of probiotics, a specialist microbiome company whose ethos is ‘science and nature in balance’, where I am Head of Technical Advice for human healthcare. I’m also completing a master’s degree (MSc) in Personalized Nutrition.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

A particularly strange, but also very fun experience in my nutrition career was speaking at the launch event for Bio-Kult Migréa, a scientifically developed live bacteria supplement, containing 14 strains of bacteria plus magnesium and vitamin B6, which contribute to the normal function of the nervous system. A recent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, found that the 14 strains of live bacteria significantly decreased migraine frequency and intensity, in both episodic and chronic migraine compared to placebo. To launch the product in the UK, a selection of medical professionals and health journalists were invited to the Dans le Noir restaurant in London, where diners eat in the pitch black. This setting was chosen to reflect the sensitivity to light that many people experience during migraine attacks. I was tasked with introducing the research and reasoning behind the formulation to the attendees. I actually enjoyed the anonymity of public speaking in a room where you can’t see your audience and they can’t see you. However, not being able to refer to any slides or notes was quite nerve wracking! I did however get to eat 3 delicious meals throughout the day during each of the sessions, and overall, it was a great experience.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

When I first started seeing nutrition clients in private practice, on a couple of occasions I forgot to warn people of one of the harmless, but quite surprising, side-effects that taking a B-complex or multi-vitamin can have. B vitamins are water-soluble, which means they dissolve in water, so are not stored in the body. Throughout the day, your body will excrete the parts of the vitamin that it doesn’t absorb in your urine. Riboflavin (vitamin B2) happens to have a bright yellow color, which can be a surprise if you’re not expecting it. As a result I received a couple of emails from worried clients asking why their wee looked like they were radioactive! I always made a note of this side-effect on client supplement instruction forms and reassured them it was nothing to be worried about after that.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Bio-Kult is a leading probiotic brand. Having been on the market for 20 years, it is well trusted and widely used by both practitioners and consumers. A huge part of my role is education, via articles for the press, webinars for students and practitioners and training for our distributors and sales staff. It is very rewarding to know that the knowledge I am imparting can make a huge difference to the health of many people.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Perhaps one of the most inspiring people in my nutrition career was my lecturer in the first year of my nutrition course (anatomy and physiology) called Rebecca Edwards. She is a walking encyclopedia of knowledge and fascinating to listen to. I was very nervous on embarking on the course, never having thought of myself as a particularly scientific person. However, she made all the information really accessible, which gave me a lot more confidence in my ability to learn information outside of my comfort zone.

We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know and integrating it into our lives?

Often one of the biggest challenges for implementing healthier habits is our busy hectic lifestyles. Whilst we know that it is good for us to cook from scratch and get regular exercise, however the million other things on our to-do lists often get in the way. And once they are done, we are too exhausted for self-care.

Socializing is another big challenge for healthier lifestyles, as much of how we socialize is centered around eating and drinking (and often not healthy options). Finding a balance, and having the will-power to order a salad instead of fries can be difficult.

Stress is another big factor, as often people eat and reach for treats not because they are hungry, but because they are stressed or feeling emotional. Comfort eating is an issue that I saw in lots of my nutrition clients.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional, and physical health.)

Surround yourself with positive people — We often don’t realize how much energy we soak up from the people around us. Positivity can be infectious, so pay attention to who makes you feel good and try and spend more time with those people and less with those who bring negativity into your life. Stretch — Whilst everyone knows that exercise is important, many people overlook the importance of stretching for mobility and flexibility which will become increasingly important as you get holder. Set aside 10 minutes a day to unwind and stretch out. Pets — If you are able to accommodate a pet, they can provide consistent companionship, which can be a big emotional support if feeling down. Never stop learning — Whether it be starting a new hobby, enrolling in a course, learning a new language, or doing the Sudoku, continuing to learn new information instigates neuroplasticity in the brain and helps maintain cognitive function. Look after your microbiome — Research is increasingly showing that the community of microorganisms in our gut can have a profound impact on many aspects of our mental and physical health, not just digestive function. Many factors in modern life such as stress, poor diet, antibiotics and loss of interaction with nature can negatively affect the microbiome, so supporting it by regularly consuming traditionally fermented foods and/or taking a probiotic such as Bio-Kult is recommended.

As an expert this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Mental health benefits

Evidence has suggested that exercise may be an often-neglected intervention in mental health care. Aerobic exercises, including jogging, swimming, cycling, walking, gardening, and dancing, have been associated with reduced anxiety and depression. These improvements in mood are thought to be caused by exercise-induced increase in blood circulation to the brain and by an influence on the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which controls our reactivity to stress. This likely involves communication of the HPA axis with several regions of the brain, including the limbic system, which controls motivation and mood; the amygdala, which generates fear in response to stress; and the hippocampus, which plays an important part in memory formation as well as in mood and motivation. Beneficial effects of exercise on mental health may also include distraction, self-efficacy, and social interaction.

Cardiovascular health

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Among the many risk factors that predispose to CVD development and progression, a sedentary lifestyle, characterized by consistently low levels of physical activity, is now recognized as a leading contributor to poor cardiovascular health. Conversely, regular exercise and physical activity are associated with remarkable widespread health benefits and a significantly lower CVD risk. Several long-term studies have shown that increased physical activity is associated with a reduction in all-cause mortality and may modestly increase life expectancy, an effect which is strongly linked to a decline in the risk of developing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Physically active individuals have lower blood pressure, higher insulin sensitivity, and a more favorable blood lipid (cholesterol) profile.

Sleep

Moderate aerobic exercise appears to increase the amount of slow wave sleep you get. Slow wave sleep refers to deep sleep, where the brain and body have a chance to rejuvenate. Exercise can also help to stabilize your mood and decompress the mind, a cognitive process that is important for naturally transitioning to sleep. However, timing of exercise may be important for some, as exercise can trigger the release of endorphins, feel-good chemicals that can have a stimulating effect. It also raises your core body temperature, which signals to the body clock that it’s time to be awake. Therefore, for some people, it’s best not to exercise too late in the evening.

Research also indicates that those who partake in regular physical activity have a lower risk of:

type 2 diabetes

bowel cancer

breast cancer in women

osteoarthritis

hip fracture

falls (among older adults)

dementia

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

When I was a child one of my favorite books was ‘Pippi Longstocking’, which is the story of a young girl who lives alone in a cottage, with a monkey and a horse, who end up in all kinds of adventures. Pippi has superhuman strength, is fiercely independent and resourceful, very generous and knows how to have a lot of fun. I’ve always thought her a great role model for young girls.

From a nutrition perspective, I have found the book ‘Biochemical Imbalances in Disease’ to be a resource I utilize time and time again.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

One of the most important movements of the present day is the movement to try and halt climate change. Our methods of food production play a huge part in the environmental health of the plant, and the health of its inhabitants. Working towards more sustainable food systems is therefore a priority in the current climate.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote?” Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Not exactly a quote, but words I have often kept in mind when making decisions in my career (and other aspects of my life) is the poem by Robert Frost called ‘The Road Not Taken’. The poem is about a person coming across two roads that diverge in a yellow wood, and deciding which of them to take. In the end, the protagonist takes the road less travelled and proclaims that it has made all the difference. There are different interpretations of the poem, with some arguing Frost was actually making the point that it doesn’t really matter which road you take, as you can never go back and find out what would have happened if you took the other. However, when making big decisions, it has often inspired me to take the bigger risk and the path I know least about. This way of thinking certainly influenced my decision when deciding whether to give up my career in law and start again from scratch in a new field.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Having not seen my mum for over a year and half due to the pandemic and her health complications, I am really looking forward to having lunch with her like we used to (which hopefully will be happening very soon). She is an amazing cook!

Professionally, I would find it fascinating to have lunch with Dr. Tim Spector who launched the British Gut Project, which analyzed thousands of microbiome samples from citizens from all walks of life, to gain more insight into how the composition of our microbiome’s might be effecting our health. He is an expert in the field and a fascinating speaker.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

I am Head of Technical Advice for Human Healthcare at ADM Protexin, manufacturers of the Bio-Kult range of probiotics. For regular updates about our research and lots of nutrition and lifestyle advice written by myself and the rest of our team of qualified nutrition practitioners, sign up to receive the Bio-Kult newsletter on our website, and check out the Bio-Kult Health Hub, which contains a wealth of health related articles and delicious recipes: https://www.bio-kult.com/health-hub

Thank you for these fantastic insights!