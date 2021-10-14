Irene Stepanenko of AskGrowers: “More organizations are interested in the diversity of their company”

More organizations are interested in the diversity of their company. I love that there is awareness in the cannabis industry. I often encounter a brilliant and talented girl who thinks she is unworthy of working in a particular position or repeatedly refused a promotion and feels insecure. I want colleagues and friends to support such women and tell them how great they are.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Irene Stepanenko.

Irene Stepanenko is a passionate marketer, teacher, yogi practitioner, connoisseur of natural products, and mother. She has been making worthy projects successful for 10 years. Her latest online venture, AskGrowers, was created out of an irrepressible desire to share expert knowledge about cannabis with people.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the cannabis industry?

Our family has always used natural and organic products. I lead a healthy lifestyle and have been a vegetarian for almost ten years. Cannabis appeared to me as medicine at first, and then it became interesting to study its other properties. After the birth of my child, I became especially interested in learning about its abilities and how to use cannabis more consciously. So I discovered different strains, products, and brands. I began to share this information with my friends and acquaintances and even started a chat on WhatsApp, where I shared valuable information with them. At that moment, I realized that this chat began to take up all my time and became more interesting than the project where I worked. So I decided to combine what I like the most: promote ideas and valuable information about cannabis. I teamed up with my old friend Igor Dunaevsky. We discussed what we wanted to bring to the cannabis project and our ideas coincided and complemented each other. Thus, AskGrowers was born.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Now, looking back, I am amazed that this happened to me. I have led large projects before, but they did not belong to me personally. I made one of the most common mistakes people make when starting their own project for the first time. I found it difficult to delegate tasks that directly affect the growth of the project. And these are almost all the tasks! Luckily, I noticed this early on in its development. If I hadn’t, it could have slowed down the company’s growth or even halted it. I could not do that many tasks on time and efficiently. I changed my approach to recruiting staff and started looking for committed people with ambition, experience, energy and motivation. It was the perfect formula to launch AskGrowers.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There was a funny moment when I accidentally added my grandmother to the cannabis chat on WhatsApp, and she thought that I started selling marijuana to make a living. I had to spend some time trying to convey to her that I was doing something else. Therefore, the lesson is very simple, keep a close eye on who you add to a private chat!

Do you have a funny story about how someone you knew reacted when they first heard you were getting into the cannabis industry?

To be honest, most were either very surprised or perplexed by the idea of AskGrowers. Moreover, I did not create my own brand or start growing cannabis. It was all digital. We are a dedicated team of cannabis connoisseurs, experienced growers, weed fans, and journalists, who are committed to telling consumers about top brands, manufacturers, and growers in their regions, as well as providing timely information about the craft culture of cannabis.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am infinitely grateful to my husband for supporting me when I decided to start AskGrowers. It was boundless faith that I would succeed and he helped take over many aspects of our life, freeing up time and energy for me to create the website. I think without him, AskGrowers would have appeared much later and would not be as successful.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, but I cannot reveal too much. It is an educational platform. My daughter is growing up, and I keep thinking about expanding opportunities for people to get an alternative education. In particular, there will be a focus on digital and new technologies.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Despite great progress that has been made we still have a lot more work to do to achieve gender parity in this industry. According to this report in Entrepreneur, less than 25 percent of cannabis businesses are run by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender parity moving forward?

We still have a lot to do, but the cannabis industry shows some good indicators of gender parity.

There are three actions individuals can do to support the achievement of greater gender parity in the future:

1) The simplest thing that every person can do is spread more information about the achievements of women in the industry. Because they are amazing, look at what Olivia Alexander achieved in such a short time! Even social media reposts will suffice. There is also the power of the media. The media, in many ways, organizes the agenda of our day and society. Journalists and editors can expand their coverage of women’s achievements and participation in the cannabis industry. It is not only the C-level employees who are worthy of media coverage.

2) Depending on the company’s size or brand, management can create comfortable conditions for women. Extended maternity leave, daycare in the office, and corporate discounts on goods for children, cleaning services, gyms, and beauty salons can help with work life balance. We have a small team at AskGrowers, with a gender ratio of 80/20 in favor of females. And all of our employees appreciate these perks and opportunities.

3) More organizations are interested in the diversity of their company. I love that there is awareness in the cannabis industry. I often encounter a brilliant and talented girl who thinks she is unworthy of working in a particular position or repeatedly refused a promotion and feels insecure. I want colleagues and friends to support such women and tell them how great they are. Many people still think that cannabis is evil and females do not belong there. We need to educate society. Tell them through the eyes of experts, and not just a user, how cannabis affects women and men. De-stigmatizing cannabis is one of the primary missions of AskGrowers.

You are a “Cannabis Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

I would say non-intuitive things in the industry are different for everyone. Here are my top 5 non-intuitive things you need to know to be successful in the cannabis industry:

1)A big brand does not mean a good brand and vice versa. It is necessary to study each brand separately because the industry is still in its infancy. In the beginning, it was easy for me to focus on big brands since a large brand implied to me more specialists. But it was not the case. Later, I changed my thinking when a brand 3 (!) times smaller could communicate and make a product better than some prominent brands.

2) Education in the cannabis industry is our future. For the industry to grow and diversify, we need to educate consumers to try different products and learn about the various aspects of cannabis. A striking example is that many people (even some veteran smokers) think that the more THC, the better. We interviewed many industry experts, who confirmed that this is false and simply a lack of education. The secret lies in the terpene profile and the mix of other cannabinoids.

3) Communicate with others in the cannabis market. No one knows everything about it. We need to share our experiences and insights. You shouldn’t look at everyone as your competitors. It’s not the right approach. And if anyone doubts it, the cannabis industry is worth 61 billion dollars. There is enough money to make for everyone. Don’t be afraid to create a good brand/company/dispensary, and share your best practices.

AskGrowers has already conducted nearly 150 interviews with representatives of the cannabis industry. It was incredible to learn about their experiences. Our readers need to receive information straight from real practitioners and experts in the field.

4)The cannabis industry should be more technologically advanced. Many dispensaries, brands, growers (especially) are not digitized, and sometimes it seems that they are stuck at the dawn of the Internet era. There is an opportunity for digital teams to help people in cannabis enter the market and increase sales/awareness through technology.

5)The cannabis industry is smaller than you think. It is still a narrow community of activists, growers, brand owners, dispensaries, and digital professionals. Therefore, you need to be especially careful in your communications.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the cannabis industry?

1) I see a tremendous need and potential for educating people by creating a connection between experts and cannabis lovers. The entire industry still has a lot to learn.

2)The industry is developing right before our eyes. I am sure that we will have many exciting research results, various products and brands that will surprise us.

3) Understanding that I help people, albeit just a little. As a marketer, I understand the volume and financial capabilities of the industry. But for me, this is not only a commercial project. I am for the conscious use of cannabis. People change their lives, make their symptoms easier, or get through hard days with it.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1) I would attract more government resources to develop better regulations for the cannabis industry. I support that the plant is strictly regulated so that it does not get to children. And that adults use only the highest quality and most tested cannabis. But some laws need improvement. In particular, the rules making it impossible to take out a loan to open a cannabis business in some states and the amount of packaging. I think these laws are unfair.

2)The possibility that the cannabis industry will be corporatized. Several cannabis corporations are likely to emerge in the coming years, but I hope they won’t crush craft brands. This was the case with the brewing industry in the 70–80s in the 20th century. A variety of choices is the key to healthy competition, which means market development.

3) Sustainability. AskGrowers advocates the continuous pursuit of sustainability in cannabis businesses. Sustainable use of resources for producing cannabis products is a social responsibility of each participant in the cannabis market: government, grower, retailer, the consumer. It should be a constant trend, increasing the sustainability and regeneration of production.

What are your thoughts about federal legalization of cannabis? If you could speak to your Senator, what would be your most persuasive argument regarding why they should or should not pursue federal legalization?

I have a straightforward argument: every citizen of the United States (or a separate state) should be able to use what is good for his/her/their body that does not harm others.

Today, cigarettes are legal, but they are heavily regulated, highly taxed, and they are somewhat socially marginalized. Would you like cannabis to have a similar status to cigarettes or different? Can you explain?

I wish cannabis did not have the same status as cigarettes. For me, this plant is not harmful. Perhaps a new Edward Bernays will soon appear and carry out a PR campaign to popularize cannabis, as happened with cigarettes in 1929. And in a few years, he will not regret it, as was the case with Edward, who did not know at the time how harmful cigarette smoking was.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s a John Lennon quote: “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is an interesting question. It would be a movement for a more respectful attitude towards everything, towards oneself, others, animals and nature.

Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you only continued success!