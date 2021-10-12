How To Improve Your Mental Health – Lessons From 8 Episodes of the Holistic Wealth Podcast With Keisha Blair

Mental Health Is A Critical Part of Holistic Wealth

Mental health is a critical part of holistic wealth and studies show that we’re now experiencing an international awakening on the sheer importance of mental health. Globally, the calls to mental health hotlines have tripled and quadrupled during COVID-19. On the Holistic Wealth podcast with Keisha Blair, we have had some amazing guests who have shared their own mental health struggles, as well as tips and strategies to improve your mental health and wellness. We are so grateful for the luminaries, trailblazers and experts who have opened up about their personal stories and the tools they use to cope. I shared several strategies to improve mental health in my viral article, “My Husband Died At Age 34. Here Are 40 Life Lessons I Learned From It“, now viewed by more than 50 million people globally, as well as in my book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness. That First Edition of Holistic Wealth has been updated and expanded and will be released on International Women’s Day on March 8th 2022. It’s entitled Holistic Wealth: 36 Life Lessons To Help You Recover from Disruption, Find Your Life Purpose and Achieve Financial Freedom (with foreward written by iconic Actress Kelly Rutherford). The second edition also explores themes on mental health and wellness.

Here Are 8 Episodes of the Holistic Wealth Podcast with Keisha Blair, that take a deep dive into a particular issue and highlights tips and strategies to cope and improve your overall mental health and wellbeing:

Managing A Media Company and Coping with Mental Health with CEO of BELLA Magazine, Vanessa Coppes.

Vanessa’s journey and success story is one that embraces authenticity and determination. In this episode we discussed Vanessa’s journey as an immigrant, from the Dominican Republican, and starting her very own business and going through post-partum depression. Mental health is a topic that’s very important to Vanessa, and as she stated in the interview: “I talk about it (mental health) as often as I possibly can, because I’m here to show people that you can overcome it and you can manage it and you can continue to live a happy life, regardless of whatever mental health aspect you may be plowing through. I’ve struggled with depression from the age of 13. So it wasn’t anything new to me after I had post-partum depression”. Vanessa is an inspiration to women everywhere and has lifted the bar as it relates to representation and inclusion in the publishing industry. Click the link above to listen to this episode of the Holistic Wealth podcast with Keisha Blair.

2. Celina Caesar-Chavannes – How I found My Voice and Learned To Live With Purpose

In this exciting episode, bestselling Author and Entrepreneur Celina Caesar-Chavannes talks about her new book and her journey. In Can You Hear Me Now?, Celina Caesar-Chavannes digs deep into her childhood and her life as a young Black woman entrepreneur and politician, and shows us that effective and humane leaders grow as much from their mistakes and vulnerabilities as from their strengths. Celina also opens up about depression and the strategies she uses to cope. Now, she’s focused on being an authentic, genuine voice for Canadians struggling with mental health issues. Click the link to listen to this episode of the Holistic Wealth podcast.

3.How To Cope With Social Anxiety and Trauma including Money Blocks with Rebecca Wiener McGregor

In this episode, Rebecca Wiener McGregor, a consulting hypnotist, certified by the National Guild of Hypnotists, and creator of the Whole Life Happy Method of hypnosis, talks about coping with social anxiety and coping with trauma (including money blocks). She’s created a spiritual practice that blends hypnosis, mindfulness, breathwork, meditation, gratitude, along with neuro-linguistic programming, neuroscience, to create Whole Life Happy for her clients. She has experienced social anxiety herself and helps others overcome trauma, including money blocks.

According to Rebecca on the Holistic Wealth podcast: “what I’ve learned from my career is that when we have something happen and we have a series of pathways, we begin to create beliefs based on what we think in those experiences and I help clients deal with a lot of physical and sexual abuse. And they begin to have the feeling that they’re not worth anything because of this trauma. And they begin to have these thoughts over and over that are related to that experience. And those create pathways in our brain. And when we heal, we begin to neutralize the experiences and start to recreate new pathways”. Click the link above and listen to this episode of the Holistic Wealth podcast.

4.How To Overcome Imposter Syndrome and Negative Self-Talk Plus How To Overcome Suicidal Thoughts

In this episode of the Holistic Wealth podcast with Keisha Blair, Michelle Kuei, Founder of Elevate Life Coaching talks about overcoming imposter syndrome, negative self-talk and overcoming suicidal thoughts. It is estimated that 70% of people experience imposter syndrome at some point in their lives. Imposter syndrome affects people from all walks of life. Michelle opens up on the Holistic Wealth podcast about her suicide attempt – and how she overcame her suicidal thoughts and suicide ideation.

For many years, Michelle allowed her negative beliefs to rule her life. The idea of loving herself felt strange. She was afraid to be seen and known. In order to be seen and known, she would need to tell and explain about her disability. Michelle is permanently disabled as a result of a hit and run car accident when she was 11 years old. Growing up in a society and culture where beauty is weighted heavily on appearance, the stories that she told herself were harsh, brutal, and cruel. Michelle’s story is one of courage, determination, and vulnerability. But more importantly, it is about having the confidence to face fear in everyday life. Facing our own worst enemy, facing our own judgments and harsh criticism. Click the link above to listen to this episode of the Holistic Wealth podcast.

5.Gossip Girl’s Kelly Rutherford Discusses Gratitude and Overcome Life Setbacks.

Kelly Rutherford needs no introduction. Her iconic career spans three decades with iconic roles such as Lily Vanderwoodsen on Gossip Girl, playing the fashionable matriarch alongside Blake Lively, as well as roles in Melrose Place, Dynasty any many other movie, and TV shows. When I got the chance to interview Kelly on the Holistic Wealth podcast I was delighted. My book Holistic Wealth talks about gratitude and mindfulness – two topics that Kelly is also passionate about. Kelly discussed ways of eliminating distractions and simplifying our lives to “make all day a meditation”. Kelly also shares her thoughts on overcoming life-altering setbacks – and regaining your power regardless of any situation. With an iconic career that spans three-decades-long, Kelly shares her thoughts on her acting career including memorable moments in Gossip Girl, as well as advice for finding your purpose and calling. Kelly also shares her journey as a mom and how she juggled being a mom in Hollywood. Click the link above to listen to this episode of the Holistic Wealth podcast:

6. How To Cope With Naysayers with Loren Ridinger, SVP of SHOP.COM

In this interview on the Holistic Wealth podcast, Loren Ridinger outlines the power of positivity for achieving our goals and how to cope with the naysayers, who only serve to bog you down with negativity. One of the topics dearest to her is the impact that naysayers have on women, causing self-doubt, fear and outright paralysis. With COVID-19, and the impacts on gender pay equality and women in the workforce, especially working mothers, and female entrepreneurs – this topic is now particularly timely from the perspective of improving your mental health as well as female economic empowerment.

In my book Holistic Wealth, I have an entire Chapter on the Naysayers (Chapter 2) entitled “Life on Your Terms”, because its such an important topic for everyone – especially for those who struggle with imposter syndrome, negative self-talk and anxiety. Its impossible to live a life on your terms if you listen to the naysayers.

As I stated in my book Holistic Wealth:

“The term naysayers is how I refer to people and social forces that tap into negative thinking and undermine your belief in your own ability to create holistic wealth. Toxic naysayers are destructive to holistic wealth; they try to trap women into a narrative where they are afraid of their own goals; and afraid of not being enough“. –Holistic Wealth by Keisha Blair

As Loren mentioned on the Holistic Wealth podcast: “Your mind is the most important asset you have – guard it”. According to her: “You have to learn to get past those people who will bring you down on your journey”. As Loren stated, naysayers can also be some of the closest people to you. “My dad used to say you’re never going to make it Loren – you should just go on to becoming a flight attendant with eastern airlines”. Loren decided to block out those messages – and continued to focus on her own dreams. “Self-doubt can be a killer – and most people can’t overcome self-doubt, so it’s very important to guard your mind”.

As Loren stated on the podcast: “If I cut you out of my life – its because you gave me the scissors”. Learning to say no is also crucial to success. This includes saying no to the naysayers and those who undermine you and try to talk you out of your dreams. Surround yourself with the right people – people who are positive and will support your dreams. As Loren stated: “When you have the right people around you – you can conquer the world”. Click the link below to listen to this episode of the Holistic Wealth podcast:

7.How To Live A Fully Charged Life with Editor-In-Chief of Woman’s Day Magazine, Meaghan Murphy

In the interview on the Holistic Wealth podcast Meaghan revealed that she was an “angsty teenager” whose nickname was “grumpy”. Meagan discussed her experience with tragedy and grief. Meaghan talked about her negative emotions that led to an eating disorder as a teen and the experience with her best friend, who also had anorexia, who died in a tragic car accident because she was so weak from the illness. Meaghan subsequently dedicated her work to body positivity and healthy living. Meaghan realized in her research on happiness that “in order to be happy – you have to do happy“. She talked about her father’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis and subsequent death five months later. Listen to the full episode here:

8. Corporate Burnout, Widowhood Twice and Financial Loss with Christina Shea, CEO of BlueSkys Life

Kristina Shea overcame corporate burnout, was widowed twice, suffered from financial and personal losses, including chronic illness to create her company BlueSkysLife. Kristina was diagnosed with a brain cyst; experiencing vision loss and debilitating migraines, which then led to addiction to painkillers. She began to incorporate holistic wellness into her daily life which provided her hope for quality of life. Kristina is passionate about driving positive change for women socially and professionally. Kristina feels everyone has a story of resilience and is creating a supportive space for those to share. Kristina shared some signs that you are at the point of burnout such as: irritability, exhaustion, loss of motivation, lack of joy in life and an inability to cope and function with everyday tasks. Listen in to this exciting episode with special guest Kristina Shea in conversation with Kristina Shea.

