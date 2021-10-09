Peter Weedfald: “SHAKE AND BAKE WORKERS”

SHAKE AND BAKE WORKERS: The world of work is rapidly changing, forever. The fast pregnancy and delivery of digital automation, AI centric robotics, sensory e-platforms and smart product/device sensors will hyper-accelerate work, home, and mobile life changes, as significant and impactful as experienced through the industrial revolution (1760–1840). This period-of-time invented steam engine mechanization in stark contrast to earlier business generations especially enhancing agriculture and manufacturing businesses. While many jobs and worker positions in the future will change dramatically due to AI automation, so will there be a lessening of demand for the AI uninitiated; with a multitude of jobs lost, and many others created to enhance and accelerate business advantage.

Peter Weedfald is one of America’s top sales and marketing leaders. As the senior vice president of sales & marketing at Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America (SEMCA), Peter is in a rare position in which he oversees sales and brand/digital marketing for both Sharp’s U.S. Home and Commercial Appliance businesses. By aligning sales and marketing as one, he has helped the New Jersey-based company focus on furthering its commitment to health, wellness, and Simply Better Living by bringing highly relevant product offerings to consumers and businesses.

In his prior business life, Peter was the executive vice president of sales and marketing for Samsung Electronics in the U.S. and has also held senior executive roles with Gen One Ventures, Circuit City, ViewSonic Corp., and the Ziff-Davis Publishing Company.

Peter is an avid and energizing keynote presenter, and author on topics in sales, marketing, technology, digital advertising, and business leadership. His latest industry-centric book, Green Reign Leadership, is sold in over 11 countries with proceeds donated to various children charities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Thank you for having me, I am thrilled to be featured. I am Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America (SEMCA). My unique position to oversee and galvanize sales and brand marketing disciplines is a formidable construct to accelerate the company towards market growth and share. We accomplish our brand and sales growth forecasts through highly innovative products, tightly coupled to our united sales, brand and product management capabilities and vision. I previously worked as the executive vice president of sales and marketing for Samsung Electronics in the U.S. and held senior executive roles as president of Gen One Ventures, Circuit City, ViewSonic Corp., and the Ziff-Davis Publishing Company. All these professional experiences have provided me and my incredible team members with empirical brand, product, and channel focused experiences, all being applied and launched through Sharp.

The life experiences that truly shaped and matured my leadership core are the assiduous times I have been blessed to create, serve, and help those less fortunate. There is no better feeling than donating your personal time, money, and passion to others who are in need. I feel very fortunate to be able to give back and am proud to have personally created and matured several very successful philanthropies with the help of various like-minded, like-hearted team members including Samsung’s Four Seasons of Hope, Samsung’s Hope for Education, ViewSonic’s Journey of Hope, and Circuit City’s Fire Dog Across America. These organizations and team members backed my personal passion to focus on children-related charities and collectively have raised millions of dollars for them over the years.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

I expect technology advancements in the workplace to be a major disruption over the next 10 to 15 years. For example, many consumers today are opting out of in-store experiences to shop online. Retailers can pivot to adapt to these disruptions by offering a personalized experience for their customers, whether that is online or in a brick-and-mortar location. A key software and platform engine to ensure and over exercise the most relevant, one-to-one consumer experiences is Customer Relationship Management (CRM). However, from my consumer and customer experiences I have re-exercised this acronym to stand for “Consumers Really Matter.” Most companies are not connecting to their consumers on a personal level and truly understanding their relevant wants and needs. No website traffic or software platform is stronger than human capital. That’s why building relationships within the communities you do business in can give organizations the local caring, sharing, and giving power to offer a one-of-a-kind experience and set them apart from competitors.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

College is a fantastic experience and an opportunity to invest in yourself for four wonderful years. As a young adult meeting with potential employers, they’ll ask “Why should we hire you? What makes you stand out? What will you contribute?” College gives you the space to find out who you really are and what you’re passionate about. It pushes you outside of your comfort zone and allows you to live, learn, and grow in a new environment surrounded by new people. I would suggest that exposing and promulgating a vision, a discipline, a potential dream for any young adult is the core foundation for their building years ahead in contribution to society, to their personal life. In my opinion, we need greater exposure and lessons on various career paths for all students in their 11th grade year for an entire semester. I believe I have very relevant and formidable ideas to fuel our educational system, to fuel successful careers for all students to guide their future through either college and/or as an entrepreneur.

I graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a bachelor’s degree in economics related marketing operations. The time I spent there was invaluable to my early career. In 2016, I was honored to deliver an opening keynote speech for students, parents, and faculty at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Silberman College of Business. It was energizing to be with such young minds and hearts who have their whole successful, focused lives ahead of them.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

It has never been easier to hunt for the most relevant career position through a multitude of formidable job-search engines. An interview process must be recognized and prepared as a sales process. Any company is willing to pay for talent but expect you to prove through the interview process that you are more talented than the next candidate. But just how do you prepare and stand out to achieve victory amongst a grotto of well deserving candidates?

This is accomplished through an intelligent sales process designed and empowered to win a seat at the interview table versus a vast e-crowd selection of candidates and a face-to-face meeting. Best prepared and formulated by understanding and articulating the answers to these three key topics: 1. What is your personal brand promise? What does your brand stand for and how and why would it be more valued, relevant for the position you are applying for than other candidates? 2. Articulate and reflect on your most creative strategies and actions you personally incepted and matured through your career to ensure the success of your company’s focus and success? 3. What are the greatest lessons you learned through your life? Through your career? Through your personal life? Of course, you should arm yourself with the dignity of knowledge regarding the company, brand, products, market share and specific position requirements to ensure all these questions are enveloped through your interview exchange. Remember, interview champions are highly focused on their brand offense, personal brand value, and capabilities highly relevant to the role as opposed to dancing on the tip of a pin in a bulwark posture of interview defense. Said another way, a good offense is not a good defense rather, through any interview process a good offense is a refulgent, highly relevant offense. Dare to prepare and trust me, the interviewer will care about you.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

One word answers this important question: “relevancy”. Planning a career absent of the natural relevancy of change through a digital economy, a digital planet where digital capital infringes on and usurps human capital is a necessity. Career hunters must auger through the dignity of knowledge and intense research just how, when, within which industries/careers the art of knowledge-based AI will offer opportunity, or perhaps, shut it off. Artificial Intelligence claims capabilities to turn on and off devices, emotions, and actions through decisive programmed decision trees in mere nano seconds. When planning your career, study industries, trends, industry harbingers in the language of successful leadership to best map your most formidable career path.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Yes, I think the working from home trend will continue to some degree in the future. Some major corporations have gone 100% remote, while others have opted for a hybrid environment with plans to return fully once it is safe to do so. I see these trends continuing, although nothing beats face-to-face interaction and collaboration with co-workers. The pandemic forced organizations to change and focus on technology to advance to this new style of remote business engagements. I am proud of Sharp for how determined, motivated, and successful they were throughout this change despite the challenges and adjustments that came along with it.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

The global pandemic has surfaced many challenges for workers all over the world, forcing us to shift our homes into our work environment overnight. With so many still working from home or operating in a hybrid environment, it’s important for organizations to be flexible and show compassion for their employees and their families. I see elasticity and caring humanization of employees as a fundamental change to work that will also see its positive effects take root deeply in society.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept?

One realization that appears to have spread across the American workforce during the pandemic was just how valuable the employee’s labor and availability is to an employer. As employee shortages continue to remain a topic of national discussion and concern, I think this presents an opportunity for employers — which may be very difficult for some — to reflect on their own practices and their treatment of employees to understand where they can grow and make their culture and job openings more enticing for prospective talent.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

All workers are human beings. We are all filled with emotions, dreams, aspirations, fears, uncertainty, and sometimes even doubt. Social safety issues in terms of safety in health, body, and mind is very important to the welfare of successful and productive team members. All relevant social areas should be addressed by any company to ensure safety and productivity for all. However, I also believe there is self-responsibility chores by all employees to ensure their strength, safety, and wellness through an inadequate social safety environment.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

The future of work is exciting to think about — just look at all the accomplishments and advancements made in the past decade. Something I’ve learned over the past year and a half is just how much we all truly care for one another within our organizations. At my own company, I saw how Sharp cared about our team’s safety, health, and well-being throughout the pandemic. The future is unknown; however, we can surely take the time to better know and understand the greater needs of all employees and their families as truly the heart of any business is the caring, sharing, and giving hearts of their team members.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

According to a Wall Street Journal article dated July 2021, over nine million Americans stated they wanted a full-time job but couldn’t find one. Simultaneously, many companies stated they had more than nine million jobs open that aren’t filled, a record high mark. Through “the new pandemic economy” (as I personally coin it) there are a multitude of Americans who’ve changed their family’s state of residency where perhaps their business experience does no offer relevant positions and or pay. All while other potential workers have changed their career preferences, perhaps to pursue a remote work life, having discovered the personal benefits of life absent of daily traffic commute and costs. And of course, the hyper acceleration of consumer centric e-commerce purchases clearly re-constitutes our entire employment offerings creating mammoth job openings in industries such as trucking, warehousing, shipping, physical truck packing, and loading that may not match worker employment demand or monetary compensation. And extended government unemployment benefits and relief checks are offering potential workers longform time to self-reflect, to be pernickety in employment choices in their “search” for their next career opportunity. Now to answer your question: in my opinion, we cannot effectively reduce the gap in sea level changes, nor should we. Rather companies should accelerate and rapidly re-constitute their business infrastructures to advantage opportunity by smart, relevant changes. Cleary the CEO and executive team of any company is expected to recognize, capitalize and companywide auger the next three to five years through our new pandemic economy: to orchestrate internal company re-tooling within operations and human capital to best exercise market opportunity.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

DIGITAL INNOVATION ALEAVES FRUSTRATION: Especially today change, focus, and speed through every business touch point, through all work and career experiences are kinetically and aggressively disruptive and will hyper-morph and extend assiduously through the coming years. All fueled by our new pandemic economy. Mandatory digital centric evaluations, training and e-development across all departments, functions, work groups across the entire enterprise will become the standard across business America. In essence, every facet of business needs to change, re-focus and speed through digital change. As example, Sprinklr, a world class digital performance market leader offers entire enterprises a digital centric purpose-built platform for unified customer experience management trusted by all through the enterprise. Sprinklr accomplishes this by utilizing industry-leading AI to best create insight-driven strategies and better performing customer brand, product, and service experiences through digital touch points. Change, focus, and speed can only be valued and engine through the dignity of knowledge to fuel market growth (as well illustrated by the Sprinklr digital platform) trusted by the enterprise. AUTOMATE OR DESIMATE YOUR COMPANY’S FUTURE: Digital automation, inclusive and tightly coupled to the greater human interface of AI for routine learnings, product and machine automation, and routine captures, will accelerate large-scale workforce upheaval over the next five years. As automation displaces workers from existing jobs, it will simultaneously cause the creation of new work roles to be fulfilled. Astoundingly, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), machine and human capital will be responsible for the same amount of workflow by the year 2025. Opportunity abounds for all AI, knowledge-based leaders to re-program routine jobs into AI centric machine automated functions with human capital oversight: all designed to ensure the value of data analysis, usability, connectivity and monetization within products and services deliver greater profitability and market penetration. EMISSARY OR TEMPORARY WORKERS: Scalable, variable, and temporary worker hiring practices will accelerate, causing demand for multi-talented flexible part time employees. Temporary workers suggest greater and perhaps smarter company e-focus to hire relevant digital contractors, freelancers, and subject matter experts with minimized costs — especially absent of costly company benefits. WORK WITH HOME OFFICES: Our new pandemic economy has re-trained some, eye-opened others, disappointed many, or caused a personal disruption for others called “FUD” (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt). Regardless of the positive or negative effect on workers, we will never return to business “normal” when it comes to either working from home or working from company office. Physical worker location protocol will morph into a worker choice standard justified by the demand for greater flexibility, dependent on the market sector and geo-demographics. Justified by company measurement newly focused on actual worker production, not actual worker location. A multitude of companies are already in progress and process to offer workers greater flexibility based upon this production-based measurement. SHAKE AND BAKE WORKERS: The world of work is rapidly changing, forever. The fast pregnancy and delivery of digital automation, AI centric robotics, sensory e-platforms and smart product/device sensors will hyper-accelerate work, home, and mobile life changes, as significant and impactful as experienced through the industrial revolution (1760–1840). This period-of-time invented steam engine mechanization in stark contrast to earlier business generations especially enhancing agriculture and manufacturing businesses. While many jobs and worker positions in the future will change dramatically due to AI automation, so will there be a lessening of demand for the AI uninitiated; with a multitude of jobs lost, and many others created to enhance and accelerate business advantage.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

My favorite life lesson quote is from Martin Luthor King Jr. and is included in my business book, Green Reign Leadership. The chapter opens with Doctor King’s highly relevant, viceroy quote, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Every person, regardless of where they are in their life, can benefit from this quote. The pandemic has caused disruption, fear, and anxiety showing us where we stand during these challenging times. Caring, sharing, and giving actions are the righteous strategy for any company, for any team to persevere and thrive into the future.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I am lost in admiration for many incredible leaders exercising change within our modern-day business arena. Hubert Joly, the former CEO of Best Buy and now in a docent leadership role at Harvard Business School is a study for all interested in business change merits, worker engagements, and strategic change. Hubert’s book The Heart of Business: Leadership Principles for The Next Era of Capitalism was recently published (a wonderful and heartfelt business read). The author well exercises and examples the art of the possible through worker heartfelt productivity and shareholder value by unleashing what Hubert calls “human magic.”

