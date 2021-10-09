Jonni Redick: “Be a Chain Breaker”

Be a Chain Breaker. Break those chains that bind us to the cycle of shame and guilt. We all had to make hard decisions. This past year has been a place of unexpected moments of discernment and discretion. Decisions whether to let family or friends visit or visit with boundaries. Deciding if you wanted to extend grace to family and friends who are reacting to the pandemic differently than you. Feeling embarrassed and ashamed that you ever had any of those negative feelings about your friends, family, yourself. Making the difficult decisions around the health and death of loved ones that you wouldn’t normally make if circumstances were different. Let’s face it, it’s been hard, incredibly hard. Break your own cycle of shame and guilt and give yourself some grace and in doing so, you could possibly be breaking those chains generationally.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Jonni Redick.

A 29-year veteran of law enforcement, Jonni Redick rose through the ranks of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) from county clerical worker to breaking through the “less-than-one-percent” ceiling for women of color in executive leadership in law enforcement.

In a multi-billion-dollar law enforcement organization, she oversaw large-scale civil disturbance, natural disaster response coordination, and oversight, and managed hundreds of personnel within daily operations. Her progression from front-line police work to executive leadership generated her passion for cultivating vulnerability, trust, and legitimacy in organizational cultures. She now builds 21st Century leaders as the founder and CEO of JLConsulting Solutions (JLCS) where she works with police executives in law enforcement and public safety, CEOs in corporate, government, and nonprofit businesses.

She is a thought leader in law enforcement and educates public safety and law enforcement leaders across the country. Jonni Redick is also the author of “Survival Guide” to Law Enforcement Promotional Preparation and “Black, White & Blue: Surviving the Sifting.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

When I look back over my life, I do so with a lens of appreciation that I didn’t have in my younger years. Growing up raised by a single mother as a biracial child, I saw and experienced things I should never have had to as a child. Our life was not easy, it was broken, messy, and transient. Born in southern California, but growing up across the country from Texas, Idaho, Arizona, North Dakota, and back to California off and on was a pattern until I was thirteen. Our housing shelter came in unconventional ways most of the time with a steadier balance of a traditional home as I got older.

What I see now when I’m looking back is the beauty in our brokenness and how my mother was doing her best with what she had me. In her bright spot moments when she was working as a registered nurse, staying employed, I saw her dedication, kindness, confidence, and compassion for others. Her perseverance was what I believe to have been her superpower.

Although my childhood was tumultuous, it gave me some grit and gravitas to move forward. When I was 21 years old, I took a leap of faith and left my clerical job with the county to join a nontraditional profession for women in policing at 21 years old with the CHP. My mother was the only one that said I could do it, and I did.

I truly believe who we are, all of who we are, is how we lead and live our most authentic life.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

Working from home was already a hybrid accommodation before the pandemic. As a small woman-owned business, building my business after retirement has been a blend of external engagements and internal, at-home, administrative, and client solution interactions. After working for almost three decades in policing where your office was often a patrol car, the typical office paradigm was not something in my DNA. However, what I did begin to realize during the pandemic was the intense isolation from being around other people was unsettling to my inner stability and spirit.

As I took a shower one morning to start the day, I found myself on autopilot almost a reflection of myself. You know the kind of reflection you look at through the shower door, you can see yourself but it so hazy and transparent. As I was gazing toward the shower wall my vision began to focus more on a small crack in the tile. As I focused more, I could see it was in the seam of the grout line. It didn’t seem like much, but it was enough for me to notice it and begin thinking about how to get that fixed before it grew and became more of an issue to repair. Oddly, I began to cry, uncontrollably at first and then slow sobs.

When I got out of the shower, I was drawn to lyrics I was listening to on my streaming music library which I couldn’t really hear while in the shower because the volume was too low. It was a song by Tauren Wells When We Pray. I’d never heard the song before but at that moment, it disrupted my moment and filled my presence with something I can’t really explain completely. Reflecting, my lack of faith, gratitude, and intentional wellness of my spirit was growing as silent as the streets had become since the onset of the pandemic.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

Honestly, my peace, joy, and feeling of unbridled freedom to come and go to do the simple things we often take for granted. And while doing them, not worry that my presence causes someone else anxiety, fear, worry, or even sickness. I also miss my optimism over fear and scarcity. Those early months frayed all of us due to the intense uncertainty of what we were experiencing globally. Today, we are more informed and now can make better and safer choices. Although there is more to learn, we must carefully navigate the virus as it is still insidiously sifting through our communities.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

The pandemic is a piercing reminder of our social caste system globally and the disproportionate lack of ____, fill in the blank. And the very real challenges we face right in our own communities. The social determinants creating devastating disparities include socioeconomic status, education, access to healthcare, food insecurity and homelessness are challenging. I would love to see reinvention and revitalized energy in our social sectors in response to the continuing crisis. This is a great time for philanthropic organizations, social justice, and nonprofits to emerge as new social change leaders. Many of these are in our very own communities and have the capacity to be exponentially effective with the right leadership vision.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

We’ve had so many stories on how the pandemic caused people to slow down and connect with their actual family, themselves. How technology has allowed us to stay connected and create innovative ways to continue the business. Our connected humanity has resonated in every arena with stories of amazing strength, resilience, and hope.

While all so very true and wonderful, this pandemic has struck a chord very viscerally with me at a personal level. It has created an intense level of self-awareness of what I value and how I’ve failed to prioritize those most valuable to me prior to the pandemic. This is positive for me and has helped create a clearer and more robust framework for how I now balance my personal life and handle my business with a much better cadence. This “Aha” has enabled me to better serve my family, friends, clients, students, colleagues, and the greater community.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

Around the fifth of the sixth month into the pandemic, I woke up feeling smothered by the invisible. It wasn’t quite tangible, but it was palpable. The California wildfires in Northern California, not far from me, filled our skyline the shade of molten lava for days. Gray ash was on all the outdoor furniture, ground, plant leaves, and sometimes on our pets. Eerie doesn’t quite describe the feeling as those days were suffocatingly hot in the triple-digit heat index. There were several days the power outages covered it all with darkness well into the next day. It would be so silent outside as everyone was tucked into their homes, no cars going down the street, no children playing outside, no one taking a walk, no dogs barking…quiet silence.

As I mentioned before, when I was on autopilot during those early months, lost in the muted haze of smoke along with the fire, so was my spirit. In need of restoration and reframing my daily story, I later began to intentionally change my pandemically induced habits of feeling stuck. When I began to think about scarcity, it is truly in how much time we are given each day. We only have 86,400 seconds in a day. How we choose to spend them is a choice. And many years ago, someone very wise, would always remind me of my ABCs. Attitude, Balance, and Choice.

That day when I got out of the shower, and today, I choose to have the right Attitude with a heart of gratitude. I choose to Balance my life to create healthy boundaries for my mental, physical, and spiritual wellness. I Choose to make the choice to create my best day every day.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

I was living in the moments right along with many of you simply in denial of what was really happening and what did it all mean. I’m sure you’ve heard the saying, “Fake it till you make it.” I really was trying to navigate the daily nuances of the evolving change from the pandemic with positivity and gratitude for each day. But that was the real issue, I was faking it. I hadn’t invested in taking time to really find a way to restore myself deeply rooted and connected to my spirit.

Fear steals so much of our joy and my anxiety was gaining momentum over my reality because I never stopped what the author Cheryl Richardson calls the “crazy train” from leaving the station. Basically, I let it take me on board as a passenger at the station, actually take off and travel a topography that looked like some animated Whoville, the fictional town in Dr. Seuss books, experience, if not daily, way too frequently.

The days began to blend together with no delineating markers from the end of the week to the next and the isolation began to unravel me. Ruminating endlessly over it was detrimental to my emotional wellbeing. And gradually, with the Five Things, I’ll share next, I was able to shift my momentum from being on the “crazy train” to recapturing my thoughts from the spiral of only seeing the scarcity to seeing the hope in each next moment.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be Connected. Try not to isolate yourself. Create courageous boundaries that allow you to connect with family, close friends, colleagues, and yourself. I had isolated myself so much I hadn’t seen my own young adult children in weeks and when my daughter came home for a few days, she and I were so awkward around one another. So afraid to hug or get too close in fear of getting either one of us sick. Communication and sharing our concerns, but also following the advice of medical professionals on how we could safely create healthy connections was incredibly priceless. Be Accepting. It’s better to embrace than resist that you have no control over the pandemic other than your own span of influence. Watching the news, no matter which channel, and consuming all the social media noise created so much paranoia, anxiety, and fear. In leadership, we call this an area of “concern” this greater pandemic crisis and response which was overwhelming. In this space, we only have the ability to be concerned. We have no control or influence over that space. The only area we do have any control is within our own personal span of influence. The rest is noise and distraction. When we accept this, our mindset can recalibrate, and we will minimize feeling overwhelmed and hopeless. Be Present. Embrace the moments, don’t wish them away. I can remember how many times I kept saying, “I can’t wait for this to be over.” Every day for months. But I was also wishing away the moments of joy in the birth of a grandson, a wedding between special friends, experiencing connection with my family and friends over wanting to magically move forward in time. Time is relative I’ve heard people say, but relative to what? If time is what we have, why not use it more wisely. More intentionally. I heard a line in a movie, “Which would you prefer, to spend a short life filled with love or a long life without it?” There are no guarantees, so live now. Be Good to Yourself. Give yourself permission to self-heal during the pandemic and know that you will need it well afterward. It’s Okay to NOT be Okay. As a law enforcement leader for so many years, and still a leader within the industry, it has always been so hard to allow me to be seen in my vulnerability. Authors Chip Heath and Dan Heath describe in their book Switch how we need to engage both the rider, logic, and the elephant, our emotions when we need to change, and change is hard. It’s not easy to give ourselves the permission we need to be kind to ourselves. Not be critical of ourselves and give us the same thoughtful and compassionate advice we’d give to others. I believe we can start the healing when we can acknowledge, seek the help we need, release, reframe and repeat. Be a Chain Breaker. Break those chains that bind us to the cycle of shame and guilt. We all had to make hard decisions. This past year has been a place of unexpected moments of discernment and discretion. Decisions whether to let family or friends visit or visit with boundaries. Deciding if you wanted to extend grace to family and friends who are reacting to the pandemic differently than you. Feeling embarrassed and ashamed that you ever had any of those negative feelings about your friends, family, yourself. Making the difficult decisions around the health and death of loved ones that you wouldn’t normally make if circumstances were different. Let’s face it, it’s been hard, incredibly hard. Break your own cycle of shame and guilt and give yourself some grace and in doing so, you could possibly be breaking those chains generationally.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“A heart of peace gives life to the body.” It is a portion of a proverb that resonates so beautifully for me as the heart is the central aspect of our souls. A tranquil heart is one that is at peace and brings calm when there is chaos. As we’ve discussed in this article, the overwhelming presence of the pandemic has flooded every aspect of our lives; however, when I focus on what I can control, take back those precious seconds in a day, and place my priorities in alignment, I can give life back to my body with my heart of peace.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It would be an incredible privilege and honor to have time with Brenè Brown. Her research on shame, vulnerability, and wholeheartedness has become a central training theme in leadership across the world. Yet, leaders still struggle to embrace it “wholeheartedly” even when we know better. I would love to hear more of her thoughts in the realm of policing on how we can truly be Chain Breakers in this space.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

