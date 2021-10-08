Andy Lantz Of RIOS: “Wellness”

Wellness — Learning from the past two years, it is important to integrate what can be learned from our collective shortcomings to build better resiliency in weathering the future storm. We believe that all aspects of wellness in the workplace (and all built environments) will help us build healthy spaces for the future. Concepts in the world of wellness will truly alter the look and feel of the workplace — from the introduction of interior plants and landscapes to the implementation of passive forms of natural ventilation and UVC lighting in our mechanical systems for healthier air to switching out overhead lighting to prioritize the natural.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work,” we had the pleasure to interview Andy Lantz, Creative Director at RIOS.

Andy Lantz is an architect and visionary leader directing groundbreaking design solutions as Creative Director at RIOS. His depth of experience is all-encompassing of multidisciplinary design as he influences teams across the firm with his perspectives and point of view for achieving dynamic experiences through design. For over a decade, Andy’s work has served an impressive roster of clients and projects. Andy reimagines creative office environments informed by science, culture, and the importance of the human experience. Each project’s location and cultural vibe help to determine unique solutions. Notably, he led the design of the Austin-based Vrbo headquarters that explores a data-driven process to manifest thoughtful programming and experiential design. Additionally, he produced a mission-driven experience that blends aesthetics and wellness at the GoodRx Headquarters in Santa Monica. Andy has also worked to create a flexible and dynamic workplace laboratory at RIOS’ Los Angeles HQ as a means to address the swift change in the market that goes beyond pandemic thinking and fully embraces the work-from-anywhere revolution.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Hi! My name is Andy Lantz and I am Creative Director, Partner, and Co-CEO at RIOS in Los Angeles. Over the past 10 years at RIOS, I have committed to my passion of better connecting people to the experiences that can be created through innovative design. The biggest influences on my life have come when I have broken with expectations to prioritize a life adventure. Between undergraduate and graduate school, I moved to Japan for two years to challenge myself to live in a place that challenged and excited me. To this day, I crave opportunities that take me out of my comfort zone and strive to find these inspiring opportunities within the work I do for clients.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

Learning from the past two years, the single most important thing for employers is organizational resilience. No organization can cope, or pivot if they are not agile. It’s going to be a lot less about predicting what’s coming and a lot more about building a company that is ready for anything.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

Such a tough question. For my profession, I endured eight years of school, multiple years of ranking and marking off professional development hours for professional licensure, countless sleepless nights meeting deadlines, studying for 7 exams to be licensed, and endless student loans and financial burdens to self-support my role as an Architect in my industry. All of that appears dramatic and burdensome, but I kept myself focused beyond the goal of ever being a billionaire through my personal love for and creative connection to the medium of Architecture.

Perhaps a lucky few have had the ability to extend their reach into a high-profile position without the need for a college degree. For me, it becomes a question of what risk do you want to take and what outcome do you wish to get in return. From my experience, my degree, and academic experience l formed me professionally. I had to fight for every moment of it and I still find the patience (and humor) every month when I make my student loan payment.

I really wish for a complete overhaul of the educational system to eradicate the inequity inexperience due to the financial burden it causes on some and the way this cost simply excludes others from the mere possibility of higher education. If the costs of higher education were taken off the table, would this question be framed differently or not be asked at all?

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appear frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

This is hands down the best question I have come across in an interview because of how challenging it is to answer. At the heart of this issue, I dream of a future with AI that brings with it amazing opportunities and fascinating ways to make us better engaged with technology. I’ve often wondered why I didn’t pursue a path more directly connected to the development of technology. However, there are so many opportunities within every industry to keep advancing technology and innovation. I believe that humans need to participate in the current culture to tackle the future; it’s only through being faced with the challenges that you can really solve them. Instead of pushing for AI to replace the grocery store checker or automate a human business function, where can a computer never replace the need for human connection?

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

I see the hybrid model of working part-time at home and part-time in the office as the predominant workplace model moving forward. This hybrid model, along with public health guidelines, were the main motivators when we redesigned the RIOS office. We implemented several changes, including eliminating permanent desks, allowing RIOS employees to use an app to reserve a space when they want to be in the office, and initiating a new geography policy that redefined where people could work.

We are also experimenting with ways to connect remote workers with those in the office, including using an overhead camera in our finishes and materials lab that allows employees to collaborate simultaneously regardless of location. Long and short, we feel that this potential to revolutionize connectivity beyond physical space has given us so many rewards — better connection to family and friends, fostered relationships with our local community and neighbors, comradery in facing challenges, reduced traffic in urban centers, better work-life balance, and the freedom to redefine what work is for each person individually.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

People need to think about the workplace differently. When redoing our own offices, for example, we did not listen to the noise from the industry or suggestions and recommendations for the workplace but instead directed an approach that utilized surveys and information from our own staff. What emerged from the surveys, like many other offices around the country, was a desire for a hybrid workplace model that we have integrated into our remodeled offices. We learned from this process that leniency and acceptance through embracing the need for change are paramount and we have found agility and momentum in understanding change as a vehicle for innovation.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

The most difficult thing is literally change, in and of itself. So much of the conversation these days is finding comfort as we return to a new normalcy where in essence the events of the past two years have pushed us into defining new frontiers. I believe employers will find it hard to not look back longingly towards where we were pre-pandemic, but it’s important not to look back and instead be courageous in defining new paths forward.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

At RIOS, we are thinking about the realities of the pandemic as an opportunity for revolutionizing what work and community can become in light of what is needed to do the best work. In the beginning months of the pandemic, I observed so many leaders in our industry working hard to preserve where we had been while pushing forward concepts that ignored where we could be going. Confronting the inadequacies of a perceived safety net firsthand in order to reveal the true innovational benefit of change allowed us to find solutions that are based in the future and not the past. We are contemplating human needs years from now. I think we are heading to a new future that is not bound by the tradition of convention; it’s ours to make and define.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

I am optimistic about building a better community in the workplace and imagining how the workplace can be a place that inspires and connect people vs. one where they dread their nine to five.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

The Influence of New Technology — These trends are good ones I promise! Not automated employees! Coming out of the pandemic, it is important to put emphasis on the impact of technology to keep going and stay connected. We have found ways to bring humanity to the technological connection we rely on. Moving forward, future workplaces will need to celebrate seamless ways to address technology. At RIOS, we believe that no one should be left behind belief. Technology is a way of balancing this connectivity with both remote staff and in-office staff, which is critical in preserving equity in workplace experience. Do it for Yourself — Avoid those trends and listen to the voices of the people who are going to use the spaces you design and build! As RIOS, we thrive in opening the design process up to collaboration with our clients. We advocate for integrating future users into the process of designing their spaces. We believe that truly authentic spaces are most successful when they come directly from the culture, spirit, and vibe of the people who use them. For us, this means taking the time to host visioning sessions and focus groups, processing surveys, and implementing data points. Using this feedback to design helps to materialize a built environment that feels appropriate and authentic. Beyond the built environment, operational leniency is critical in adapting business and creating agility. Break rules, take risks and give space for your employees to discover flexibility beyond the tradition of work used to be. Diversity in Experience and Workstyle — Breaking standards can help to make the workplace so much more comfortable for everyone. Gone are the days of restricting ourselves to the standards of the nine to five. We celebrate that notion. Understanding the complexity of how people work and the diversity of personality and behavior types is critical to understanding why new ways for work to happen are really important. Whether that is found in exterior spaces with lush landscaping, through nooks tucked into the comforts of a plush lounge, within the buzzing excitement of a corner café, crammed into the confines of an airplane seat cruising at 30,000 feet in the sky, or within the interconnected world of a VR headset around a digital collaboration space — work means something unique to each and every one of us. Celebrating that is truly innovative. Wellness — Learning from the past two years, it is important to integrate what can be learned from our collective shortcomings to build better resiliency in weathering the future storm. We believe that all aspects of wellness in the workplace (and all built environments) will help us build healthy spaces for the future. Concepts in the world of wellness will truly alter the look and feel of the workplace — from the introduction of interior plants and landscapes to the implementation of passive forms of natural ventilation and UVC lighting in our mechanical systems for healthier air to switching out overhead lighting to prioritize the natural. Joy, Optimism, and Belonging — Right now, all of us who own and manage businesses are competing against the comfort of the living room in trying to get people back into the workplace, and even the larger world around us. It is apparent we all need time to recover and the return to work cannot be a return to the way things were. We are focused on bringing joy and optimism into the built environment to foster a feeling of comfort and build a sense of belonging. We believe that the workplace can foster community and elevate culture, and both of those things are of utmost importance in imagining the future of work.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“Controversial, but brave….”

So much of my success can be attributed to how I am able to advocate and elevate people around me. In the world of design, it can be hard to communicate around big ideas and still maintain equity in team participation. It’s important to get the loudest voices to tone down while creating a space for the quietest voices to grow louder. You must work to give people ice breakers to enter conversations. We need diverse points of view because this dialogue gets everyone to participate. The term “controversial, but brave” is a lead-in to any great conversation. It’s about letting people stand in contrast and find their voice while you maintain both humor and humility. Try it out!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

The crew of Inspiration Four.

I have been truly blown away by the experience that Jared Isaacman has developed to get four humans to space with the help of SpaceX on the Falcon 9. He focused on finding crewmembers who exhibited the traits of Hope (Hayley Arceneaux), Generosity (Chris Sembroski) and Prosperity (Dr. Sian Proctor), in addition to the commander role provider he played. This is a fascinating thought process for taking people to new frontiers. This point of view of seeing opportunity beyond the standard qualifications is truly remarkable and inspiring. Jared has broken rules across his career trajectory and found a way to do one of the most important things we all need to do these days with this mission — change people’s perspectives by showing them the impossible is possible.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.