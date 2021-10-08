Donna Fields Brown: “DO WHAT YOU LOVE AND LOVE WHAT YOU DO”

DO WHAT YOU LOVE AND LOVE WHAT YOU DO. What makes me happiest and most joyful is when I’m running, hiking, biking, climbing mountains, playing music, writing, and teaching yoga. When you are doing what you love time seems to stand still as you are immersed and present in the moment, rather than worrying and wishing things were different.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Donna Fields Brown.

Donna Fields Brown is an author, speaker, and retired RN living in Pearce, Arizona. Her first book, FINDING MEDUSA-THE MAKING OF AN UNLIKELY ROCK STAR was published in April 2019 with rave five star reviews. She is currently working on her second book, ONE MOONLIT NIGHT, due for release in the Fall of 2021. Donna has also written health-related articles that were published in Authority Magazine, Thrive Global, Woman’s World, and Huffington Post.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I was in my teens, I recall reading THE HOBBIT and LORD OF THE RINGS by J.R.R. Tolkien, and I was blown away by Tolkien’s exceptional ability to create a whole new world known as Middle Earth from his brilliant imagination! Tolkien definitely influenced my writing career. Another influential author was Edgar Allen Poe. My all-time favorite story by Poe is The Telltale Heart. I recall reading this story when I was a second grader, and was so engrossed, that when my teacher gave us an assignment to write a composition about a favorite story, I promptly chose this one. When I handed this assignment to my teacher the next day, I wasn’t prepared for what happened next. After reading the composition, my teacher asked me if someone else wrote it. I told her that I truly wrote the paper, yet she didn’t believe me and called my mother to her office to verify my story. When my mother confirmed my story, this teacher couldn’t believe how a second grader could write so prolifically! This was yet another defining moment in my writing career, yet I was too young to realize it at the time.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There is a famous expression that behind every successful man there is a supportive woman. My story is just the opposite. The person who encouraged and supported me in every career I pursued was my husband, Gary. I never found my niche in my nursing career. When I left nursing to start my own yoga studio, he was right there next to me helping with painting and redecorating my studio. When I was writing my first book, he encouraged me to write a second book even before the first one was finished! In fact, my second book, a suspense/thriller, ONE MOONLIT NIGHT, might never have been finished if it weren’t for Gary’s encouragement.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

It took me six years to finish writing my first book, FINDING MEDUSA — THE MAKING OF AN UNLIKELY ROCK STAR. I started writing it when we were still living in Colorado in 2013. Gary and I retired from our jobs in 2017 and we decided to travel the country. We sold our three level house in Colorado where we had lived for twenty six years along with most of our worldly possessions, bought a twenty three foot long travel trailer, and then traveled the country from east coast to west. We hiked, played music with other musicians we met along the way, and had many adventures while learning volumes about living the RV lifestyle. I worked on completing my first book during our trailer travels using an old computer. The most interesting mistake occurred when I was almost finished with my story. My old trusty computer crashed just as I was writing the epilogue! I thought it was ironic that my computer decided to crash when it did, as if to say, “Ok, you’re done with this book!” Luckily, I was able to retrieve most of the story except I had to rewrite a brand new epilogue. What lesson I learned from this experience, other than always trying to back up one’s prized possessions, is the realization of the impermanent nature of life. This experience has taught me to be flexible and go with the flow. Whenever you’re unhappy with a certain outcome, you can always rewrite the ending!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project I’m currently working on is getting prepared to publish my second book. As an avid reader and writer, I really enjoy reading stories that are compelling and writing stories that will captivate my reader’s imaginations. It is my hope that my stories will momentarily transport them away from theirs and the world’s problems.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Adaptability Persistence Open mindedness

Adaptability — To succeed in an ever changing world, one needs to be able to be adaptable so that one can embrace uncertainty and impermanence. I worked as a Registered Nurse for over thirty years in hospitals, doctor’s offices, clinics, and most recently, Home Health Care, yet never found my niche. Due to the high stress situations encountered as a nurse (i.e. working long hours, dealing with life and death situations), I was burned out! I was uncertain about what to do with my life, yet knew I could no longer work as nurse. At that critical juncture in my life, I decided to do something I enjoyed, so attended a pantomime performance at a nearby University. This performance changed my life! As I watched the performers so adeptly and silently conveying universal messages, I knew that I wanted to be an entertainer. I knew nothing about the art of pantomime, yet decided to attend a professional pantomime school in Columbus, Ohio, to study this fascinating art form to start my own business. Switching careers and starting my own business took tremendous adaptability, yet I enjoyed the freedom of creating my own schedule, being my own boss, and doing something I loved. Seeing that many of my audiences were standing up and cheering made me realize that I never got standing ovations in my nursing career.

Persistence — To be successful, one needs to have the drive and determination to succeed in whatever one’s chosen career or endeavor. Many people stay in a particular career forever without ever being happy with their work. I was never happy when working as a nurse, yet I persisted and was determined to make it somehow work. What I didn’t expect was that burnout would serve as a motivator to change careers. I felt exhausted daily and had nothing left to give to my patients. After working as a nurse for over thirty years, I decided to put my drive and determination into starting my own business without any formal business training other than what is commonly known as “on the job training.” I owned two different businesses throughout my life; one was an entertainment company called Mimeworks, and the other a yoga studio. Both required persistence to generate clientele and to learn and gain proficiency in two different careers. Despite not making as much money as I did in nursing, I eventually discovered that doing pantomime and teaching yoga brought me tremendous joy and satisfaction that I would never have experienced had I stayed in nursing.

Open-mindedness — Success in any endeavor also requires being open to learning new things and accepting of new ideas. For example, as an author I thought that writing a book was as simple as taking pen to paper and writing a story because I never thought of book writing as a process that involved many different components. I soon discovered that writing the book is the easy part. The most difficult parts of the process also involve editing, publishing, getting reviews, and marketing. As an author, one needs to be open-minded and able to accept critiques of one’s book from anyone who will eventually read, and hopefully, buy your book. Despite all the challenging aspects of writing books, I still enjoy writing and hope my readers will also enjoy reading my stories.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Life isn’t always joyful, yet how you deal with facing the good and the bad times is at the heart of finding joy. Perhaps what makes me an authority on finding joy is the fact that I’ve just turned 70 in chronological age, yet mentally, I don’t feel my age.

This stage of life is commonly referred to as “the golden years.” I’m often hard-pressed to see my own aging as “golden,” but what makes me joyful is that I’m still physically and mentally active. Many people who are my age are confined to wheelchairs and/or are living in senior care facilities. Despite having physical ailments such as tinnitus (chronic ear ringing), and recurrent skin cancer, I’m still able to run, hike, teach, do yoga, and get ready to publish my second book.

Keeping busy, keeping active, helping others, and enjoying the outdoors infuses my body and mind with boundless energy and joy. I feel excited and joyful when sharing my wisdom obtained from all my life experiences with others!

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I believe that US citizens place too much value on material possessions ( i.e. clothing, jewelry, money) to make them happy. For example, people whose focus is on material possessions to bring them happiness, may fail to appreciate or feel joy for things that are going really well in their lives (i.e. enduring friendships, satisfying and lucrative careers).

Perhaps we take for granted our freedoms, especially when it comes to judging and feeling superior to others. In these circumstances, we need more humility and kindness toward ourselves and especially toward others.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Fill in the blanks: If I only had more __________ then I’d be happy. If I could be __________ then I’d be happy. These are common assumptions that people make about happiness, that happiness is calculated on amassing quantities of things. For example: If I only had more money then I’d be happy. Another common myth is if I could be richer, smarter, prettier, more popular, etc., then I’d be happy. This myth is based on comparisons to other people. Happiness is a choice one makes about how one reacts or acts when confronted by difficult situations. You can either choose to be miserable and make others around you miserable, or make lemonade from lemons. When you choose the latter, you often discover new doors opening in your life that lead you in directions you never dreamed possible.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

When things go wrong in our lives, we tend to blame others rather than learn from the experiences. For example, when working as a nurse in hospitals, if I felt dissatisfied with the work and my co-workers, I would jump from hospital to hospital thinking that I would find happiness in another hospital. The underlying issue for my unhappiness was dissatisfaction with nursing. It took burnout to make me realize that I needed to change careers. When I changed my career direction and started my businesses, I discovered and enjoyed my new found freedom in being my own boss, finding joy in entertaining and teaching yoga, two different careers that I never thought would generate a decent income, much less bring satisfaction.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Our outlook on life seems to be the most positive during periods of stability, yet it becomes more challenging to remain positive during uncertain and turbulent times. The things I’ve found to be most helpful to maintain positivity in the face of adversity are as follows:

THE WAY IS WITHIN. This expression came to me when I was writing in my journal in my teens. At a young age I didn’t fully understand its true meaning. When I got older, its significance became more apparent. Just as no one can tell you at what career you will find interesting or be successful, no one can tell you how to be more happy and joyful. Although others can give suggestions on what works for them, ultimately, you will discover that happiness and joy come from within. DO WHAT YOU LOVE AND LOVE WHAT YOU DO. What makes me happiest and most joyful is when I’m running, hiking, biking, climbing mountains, playing music, writing, and teaching yoga. When you are doing what you love time seems to stand still as you are immersed and present in the moment, rather than worrying and wishing things were different. ACCEPT WHAT IS. Change is difficult for many people. Some view change as a category five hurricane because it forces them out of their daily routines. When our lifestyles have drastically changed, especially in light of the pandemic, we fight against the change because change disrupts our sense of normalcy. When the pandemic first hit, I was constantly angry at the situation and not very happy. Eventually, I realized that I could either continue to be angry and fight against the situation, or be accepting. I decided that things weren’t going to change on my behalf, but realized there were things I could do locally to help in my community. I continued offering weekly yoga classes to those who were willing and able to attend, and held outdoor classes in warmer weather. During colder weather, I held indoor classes while requiring students to wear masks and maintain social distancing. I also collaborated with other entertainers and musicians to make entertaining videos to send to the elderly in facilities, and played music at open mics and outdoor venues. CONNECT WITH OTHERS. Establishing connections with others decreases feelings of isolation and alienation. Technology has allowed us to make more connections than ever before, yet these connections are often superficial, so they aren’t really enabling us to fully relate and communicate on deeper levels. When we truly connect with others, lasting friendships can develop and our lives feel fuller and more satisfying. EXPRESSING GRATITUDE. Showing gratitude involves more than just saying thank you. Gratitude means different things to different people, yet the meanings are still similar. Gratitude is everything from counting your blessings to being thankful for and appreciative of the abundance you have in your life. Emerging research by Harvard Medical School has indicated that people who consistently express gratitude in whatever fashion (i.e. writing thank you notes, meditation) feel happier in their lives, have better health, and build stronger relationships. For me, the practice of expressing gratitude during daily meditation helps me to be more joyful in the present and hopeful about the future.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Listening is one of the most effective interventions you can do to help support someone who is feeling down or depressed. Talking on the phone is helpful, yet it’s usually best to meet with your friend, colleague, or family member in person if possible. Staying in contact with the person enables them to feel you genuinely care. If you feel that this person is talking about suicide, or you feel he is a danger to himself, stay with him and urge him to contact his therapist, or if he refuses or is unable, you should call 911. Taking care of yourself is also crucial for your own well-being.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement would be called “Paying It Forward.” When someone does a good deed for you and you do another good deed for someone else, this helps with continuity of the flow of good karma through the universe and eventually this positive energy will flow back to you twofold.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet with Kamala Harris and hear her story of what motivated her to eventually become Vice President of the US.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

This is my website: https://www.donnafbrownauthor.com

Readers can also follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/writeondonna/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/donna-brown-733a20169/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!