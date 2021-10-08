Dr. Allessandria Polizzi Of Verdant Consulting: “Start with Self-Compassion”

Start with Self-Compassion — one of the most important things to do if you are experiencing burnout is to suspend judgement about yourself. We can get into a spiral of feeling bad for feeling bad, and it just isn’t helpful. Self-kindness and patience are critical at the start. Recognize that you can be burned out and strong, not like some parts of your job but love other parts, experience stress and joy at the same time. This isn’t the same thing as superficial self-care. This is true caring for yourself, just like you would a family member or a close friend. When I was going through my burnout, someone asked me if I love my children, even when they make mistakes. This insight into loving yourself in the same way was a big breakthrough for me. So, if you think you are burned out, give yourself kudos for recognizing that you need help and taking action by reading this article!

“Dr Al” is a former HR executive and top 100 HR professional of 2020 who experienced burnout earlier this year. Following her experience, she realized the lack of science-based solutions to help people learn and apply new skills and behaviors. She decided that she would tap into her 30 years of human development experience to create a solution that pulled from the latest scientific studies in psychology and neuroscience, which she offers today through her company, Verdant Consulting.

I am delighted to talk to you about such an important topic! In answer to your question about my childhood, I would love to give you a simple, elegant answer, but my childhood was pretty rough. My parents were teens when I was born, so we basically grew up together. They each had their own demons to grapple with. There was addiction, abuse, poverty, and instability. I do not hold any grudges, however, because I know they did the best they could and those experiences, as traumatic as they may have been, made me who I am today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My first career was as a college English teacher, which I left just as I began to work on my dissertation. I transitioned to corporate training and change management, growing from there in a variety of companies and roles, everything from social media marketing to the head of HR. What has inspired me throughout my career has been the pursuit of helping others. From teaching remedial writing to developing leaders to what I do now, I am always motivated by work that fixes messes and helps others unlock their potential.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Because my parents were so young, I was close to my grandparents, and my grandmother, Evelyn, in particular. In high school, she would pay me over the summers to read instead of me getting a “normal” job. She and I would hang out, going to art films, museums, you name it. She always encouraged me to follow my dreams and to express my creativity. Even now, she continues to be supportive and loving. I should call her, actually.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

It is hard to pick one, as I am a big goofball and a little light on details. I also love to laugh and don’t take myself very seriously. One of the best ones was when we gave a number to the executive team for a conference call, and we messed up and sent everyone an “1–900” number (which was for “adult” entertainment). The take away SHOULD be to proofread emails before hitting send, but I would be lying if I told you that really stuck. Another one was when I was a college instructor. This was the 90s and baby-doll dresses were in. I walked all the way across campus with the back of my dress hiked up and my ass hanging out. Very professional!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My new favorite saying is to talk to myself like I would my closest friend. With my background, there is a lot of negative self-talk that I struggle with. This concept of accepting my strengths and weaknesses as part of the complexity that makes me special is a daily challenge. So, using this approach internally helps me manage those feelings, have gratitude for the journey, and show myself patience and kindness.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

When I went through my burnout experience, I was dumbfounded at the lack of clear options for getting better. All I wanted was a program to teach me new skills based on proven, scientific methods. I didn’t want a yoga retreat or a spiritual awakening. I didn’t want to drain my bank account by just sitting on a beach between massages and meditation sessions. I didn’t want an app. I wanted something that would help me learn new approaches, and so, I turned to the science. I started reading academic journals with studies on burnout prevention, resiliency skills, and post-pandemic recovery. I literally read thousands of studies, and as I did so, it became more and more evident that there were simple approaches and tactics that would help people navigate stressful situations better, many of which hadn’t made the crossover to business or the general public. So, I decided to apply my background in education and leadership development to create a model, training program and learning experience that weaves together these insights in a simple, pragmatic way. In our Verdant Resiliency program, we educate people on how to apply the latest in neuroscience and psychology in their everyday work environment in order to navigate stress, manage emotions, and recognize unproductive thoughts and behaviors. And we do it with humor, joy and no downward dogs.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Curiosity: I am highly inquisitive and am constantly looking for ways to make things better. I like to understand different points of view, even if I think they are dead wrong. To me, the connection points and logic of other perspectives are fascinating. This inquiry has led me through a career where I have never worked in the same industry twice. The common thread has been about helping people create order and be their best, and I do this by starting with questions.

2. Humor: although I was recently diagnosed with depression, most people wouldn’t guess that from my affect. I tend to be the one cracking jokes, lightening the mood, and finding the humor in any situation. As a leader, I think it is important to add light and joy in the midst of hard work. If we aren’t having fun, we aren’t doing it right! I even try to make boring things entertaining. One time, for example, we needed to go through this huge volume of information, I mean stacks of binders and data. So, instead of staring at the pile and complaining, I held an “organizing party” for the team, with music and snacks, so we could just get through it together. One the managers on the team, Rob, said I throw the worst parties, but he did say it with a smile.

3. Order Out of Chaos: I am one of those people who runs towards chaos, as I find it highly gratifying to fix things and create order. I like to simplify, create structure, iron out wrinkles. I am also incredibly optimistic and believe any problem can be solved with the right people and perspective. One downside to this is that I gravitate towards messy situations, sometimes over-estimating what I can accomplish. There can be a bit of a “hold my beer” approach that doesn’t always pan out. But, it does mean that I don’t let fear of failure hold me back. I mean, I am basically in the 4th phase of my career, moving from English teacher, to SAP consultant, to HR executive, to entrepreneur.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

2 ways: 1) I have personally experienced burnout and been through the recovery process. I know what it feels like to be so exhausted you don’t know how to move and to feel your cognitive ability slowly slipping away. 2) I have now devoted my career to helping others prevent and, if needed, overcome burnout. This came out of my own issues, but really grew as I began to study more and more about the topic and the academic research that’s been done for decades. There really are simple, proven causes of burnout to avoid and resiliency skills to be able to manage stress; they just aren’t packaged in a way that us “normals” can understand.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

One of the first “ah ha’s” for me on this journey was that there is a clinical definition to burnout. It isn’t a vernacular term; there is science behind it. So, the technical symptoms of burnout are exhaustion, cynicism, and decreased cognitive ability. That’s when you have it. These may show up differently in people. For me, the last part, cognitive ability, was the most difficult. I have always been able to depend on my ability to solve problems to get through challenges. So, when my brain couldn’t keep track of things anymore, I knew I was in trouble. It also didn’t help that I was trying to be something that I wasn’t; I was grinding my gears trying to be good at something that wasn’t a strength and, just like it would with a car, it burned me out.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I like to talk about wholeness as the opposite of burnout. This doesn’t mean you have no negativity. I think we spend too much time talking about blissful happiness. Constant bliss isn’t a realistic goal because our brains evolved over thousands of years to focus on the negative. I believe that toxic positivity is a major problem today, as a result. Wholeness, the acceptance of complex emotions and the ability to live in balance with them, is how I define flourishing.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

The science is pretty clear that prolonged stress causes physical illness. Beyond the actual damage it does to your brain, some of the more obvious ones are cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal issues, and muscle strain. If you understand biology and neuroscience, you know that ignoring our emotions, self-shaming, and the “grin and bear it” approach not only doesn’t work but it makes us physically ill. Beyond the personal, within business, ignoring psychosocial hazards creates incredible risk within the organization. The financial exposures of potential litigation, lost worker time, turnover, poor customer service, poor product quality, low / slow innovation, and increased medical costs for physical and emotional health are in the billions annually. And there are simple systems that can cause this. One example I like to use is role definition. When people don’t know the expectations of their roles, when positions are overburdened and work load underestimated, or when roles overlap and create conflict, it increases stress and dysfunction in an organization, which leads to burnout. How hard would it be to review roles on a regular basis to ensure that they are working as intended, that they are delivering the outcomes expected, that they make sense in an evolving workplace with new technologies, new demands, new markets? Imagine the benefits this could reap for the worker, the team, the customer, and the business.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

From the research, there are at least 6 main causes of workplace burnout:

Having too much work without enough time to complete it Poorly defined roles, either through no agency in how the work gets done or clarity of how success is measured Job insecurity, which can mean constant job changes (a new manager every year, for example), politics that put your influence at risk, or fear of job elimination Lack of recognition for work done or not feeling the work you do is valued Giving your all but not having others reciprocate (which can be a big challenge for leaders or others in support positions, like HR) Values misalignment, including everything from feeling like there is a value-judgement on you as a person (as demonstrated by actions such as a lack of commitment to building diversity) to behaviors you believe are unethical.

There are also others, including new ones we are discovering as a result of the pandemic for essential workers. On episode 38 of our Be Verdant podcast, we cover “The Hero Contract” and “Solidarity Appraisal,” which are the stresses of being seen as a hero and the experience of seeing others abandon their part of the solidarity contract by doing things that undermine you (such as refusing to admit that there is a pandemic).

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

I am so glad you asked! I actually have a class on this, which highlights 12 tips, but here are 5 of them:

Start with Self-Compassion — one of the most important things to do if you are experiencing burnout is to suspend judgement about yourself. We can get into a spiral of feeling bad for feeling bad, and it just isn’t helpful. Self-kindness and patience are critical at the start. Recognize that you can be burned out and strong, not like some parts of your job but love other parts, experience stress and joy at the same time. This isn’t the same thing as superficial self-care. This is true caring for yourself, just like you would a family member or a close friend. When I was going through my burnout, someone asked me if I love my children, even when they make mistakes. This insight into loving yourself in the same way was a big breakthrough for me. So, if you think you are burned out, give yourself kudos for recognizing that you need help and taking action by reading this article! Acceptance — We spend a lot of time thinking about what we “should” feel. My friend calls this “should-ing all over ourselves.” What is incredibly important when feeling burned out is to accept it instead of pretending like it isn’t happening. Acceptance is not easy, especially for those of us who are driven. One thing I have come to accept is that some people aren’t going to like me. I spent decades thinking if I could just be perfect, if I just kept pushing myself, I would be flawless enough to be liked by everyone. When I finally accepted that as an unobtainable goal, I was better able to accept myself as I am, to give myself space for the things that challenge me, and to find joy in my uniqueness. Get Present — I am a terrible meditator. I mean, the worst! I get distracted, and better yet, I get super competitive. Not really what you are supposed to do! Through my research, I found that being mindful in simple ways is actually pretty helpful. Even taking 30 seconds to focus on something around you, can calm the fight, flight or freeze reaction and let you balance your emotions with logic. One go-to mindfulness exercise I practice is counting something. Be it the corners in the room you’re in, the things that are green, or finding a specific shape, checking in on the space I occupy helps me refocus. Then, I can assess if my reactions and thoughts are helpful for me at that moment and what matters most for me relative to my values and goals. Connect with Others — If you are experiencing burnout, connecting with others may be a challenge or could devolve into an unhealthy cynicism episode. Finding people you can trust or others who have experienced burn out, however, can help you feel better. When I had burnout, my mother and husband were with me throughout the entire process. They helped me find the help I needed and encouraged me to make the necessary changes to heal. I also reached out to friends I knew loved me and wanted to see me get better. This was hard because it meant admitting that something was wrong, which felt like an admission of weakness. The outpouring of love I received definitely buoyed my resolve and helped me move forward. Get Help — Honestly, I think there is a big problem with how we address burnout in this country. When I was at my lowest, all I wanted was to know what was going on, why it was happening, and what new skills and tools I could use to get better. It felt like there was this crescendo in articles, programs, webinars, social media posts, and more screaming at me not to get burned out. But when I realized it had happened, I couldn’t find what I needed, at least, not in the US. I couldn’t find a simple burnout recovery program that wasn’t about substance abuse, having a spiritual awakening, or using some self-paced app. When I did ultimately find help, it was life-changing, but it took the support of my husband to search through the noise.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

I will never forget the day I found out that my husband and mother had a conference call to discuss my mental health… without me present. I had been ignoring all of the warning signs, believing I could muscle through and everything would work out, but after I found out how concerned they were, I knew that there was a problem. If someone you care about is experiencing burn out, the most important thing you can do is talk to them. Reinforce that burnout is not a failure. Make sure they are taking care of themselves. And, help find them professional help, if it’s needed.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

This summer, the International Standards Organization (ISO) came out with new guidelines under health and safety called ISO 45003. These guidelines lay out exactly what companies should do to address psychosocial hazards. As a society, we want to see burnout as an individual problem, but it isn’t. At least 60% of the causes of burnout have to do with the work environment. Even if someone recovers from burnout, working in a toxic culture will quickly diminish the work done. One example of this is a study published this year out of Montreal, which showed that empowering employees in the presence of psychological strain decreases performance by as much as 2X. In other words, even if you have amazing leaders and employees, not addressing psychological safety will grind down performance.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I can’t praise the ISO 45003 enough. It really is a game-changer in this space. By following these guidelines, it really takes away the perception of mental wellness as individual flaws or weakness by identifying the structures, processes and other hidden hazards in organizations. Of course, I recommend they work with a consulting firm (ahem, like ours) to help them navigate this process!

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I can’t tell you the number of research studies I read on the failure of a vacation to heal burnout. I am not saying people shouldn’t take vacations, but doing so without addressing the causes of burnout is unlikely to make permanent improvements. Another mistake I see people make is trying to essentially paper-over their feelings with positivity. Shoving down how we feel rarely works out for us and can ultimately make people sick. For loved ones, if you think someone is experiencing burnout, don’t abandon them or give them platitudes. I see people step back when they see what is happening under the guise of giving them space or in reaction to their own internal struggles. Caring and connecting for someone is healing for both the recipient and the giver. Especially at a time when the world is filled with feelings of loneliness, taking the time to connect is paramount.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I probably sound like a broken record, but I really believe if there was a movement to have every company certify to the ISO 45003 in the same way we used ISO 9000 (for product quality) and ISO 45001 (for environmental health and safety), we would change the world. Imagine a world in which companies were accountable for addressing psychological hazards in service to a health business and sustainable growth, where toxic leaders were handled in the same way as toxic chemicals, where checking in on people was the same as checking for PPE. That would be a complete tide-shift.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Ariana Huffington is truly an inspiration to me. She is such a powerful advocate for mental health and emotional wellbeing and has helped us bring this topic out into the light. When I was diagnosed with depression, I felt like I had failed, that I was too weak and broken. Having leaders in the media like her, openly speaking about the innate humanity of emotion, helped me see that I wasn’t broken. I was just human.

