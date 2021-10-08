George & Marie Morgan Of MakeLifeanOccasion: “CELEBRATE”

CELEBRATE- Life is a gift, celebrate YOU, celebrate the present. We celebrate you because YOU are the brand. MakeLifeanOccasion!

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing George and Marie Morgan.

MakeLifeanOccasion!’s mantra is “Through inspiration, discover who you are, and feel what brings you peace.” George and Marie have dedicated their lives to the promotion of Self-Discovery, Self-Love and Self-Mastery. Their purpose is to share Self-Love with the world through their inspiration and ignite inspiration and creativity in you.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

George– I grew up in St. Louis MO. I was an only child, raised by a single mother, my mother left my father when I was 10. I was very connected to my grandmother, (my father’s mother) and reflecting back this is where I first felt love and compassion. I was a happy, independent, creative child. At 17, my mother gave me the ultimatum, college or the military as opposed to going straight into the workforce. At 18 I enlisted in the Air Force and started my 22-year military career.

Marie- I grew up in Northern California immersed in nature. I had a strong connection to my grandparents, on my mother’s side who lived in a small gold mining town in Downieville, CA. Both my parents were teachers, my father’s purpose was inspiring kids to love themselves and to really experience life. At age 6 my father died of lung cancer and my mother quickly remarried someone completely opposite of my father’s character. My turbulent childhood prepared me for the importance of Self-Discovery and Self-Love. I have reconnected back to my father’s purpose which makes what I do even more inspiring.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Our narcissistic mothers. Both of us came from wounded, narcissistic, Baby Boomers. I have a condition called Muscular Dystrophy which was passed down from my mother, who also has the condition. After being in chronic pain for years and seeing a decline in my physical state, I decided that I was going to work on healing myself to preserve my future. Through my research I learned that you have to remove emotional and physical toxicity to heal, you have to get your body out of fight or flight and into healing mode. It forced me to take a hard look at my relationship with my mother and everyone else around me and without even knowing it, I was in Self-Discovery. My husband observed my relationship unmask itself with my mother which inspired him to look at his relationship with his mother, which was the same toxicity. From our mothers we learned to dissect all relationships with everyone around us. The knowledge we both received going through this process has proven to be invaluable.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Each other, our love for ourselves and for each other was a tremendous help. Fortunately, we both found ourselves in Self-Discovery around the same time. My husband went within learning about vibrational energy, the gut brain connection, the importance of stretching and the healing benefits of the sun. I learned about self-healing, grounding/earthing, color therapy, creating an inspired environment and bringing in color, light and plants. We were doubling our intake and applied everything we learned to create MakeLifeanOccasion!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

We don’t call them mistakes or problems, the greatest achievements come out of so-called “mistakes”. Perspective is everything. Every experience, good or bad is a learning opportunity, to become an expert about you and the people around you. Living in gratitude is getting something from everything, we really teach people to find value in things you do not like.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are starting a podcast called “From Self-Discovery to Self-Love” that will detail the Self-Discovery process. We are consistently seeking new experiences from different people to share with our audience leading them to Self-Love. We’re working on our Self-Discovery guidebook that gives you tips on navigating Self-Discovery and also creating a Self-Love curriculum that we will educate the youth in schools on the importance of Self-Love. We are really excited about building an International Community of Master Minds which is a group of inspired, highly creative individuals who share their inspiration and desire to build something greater than themselves. Everything we create is for the benefit of someone else’s well-being, your happiness is our happiness, everything is connected.

You are successful leaders. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy, gratitude and the commitment to live in truth. We have empathy for all who lack Self-Love. When you reach your awakening, everything becomes so clear, you see those who do not love themselves and its something we’re working to change. We need to feel empathy to keep ourselves from becoming hardened and bitter to the world around us. We wake up with gratitude. You have the ability to change your perception on everything that happens in your life. When you live in gratitude, all of your life experiences become a blessing. Gratitude is something you should feel in your soul. Our commitment to living in truth is our own honor code. When you live in truth, you’re living in peace. Every decision we make is rooted in truth.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

We’re experts because it’s our lifestyle. We love being happy so much we have created a Universal Lifestyle Brand centered around making life an occasion. We live to be happy, for the enjoyment of ourselves and those around us. We are mindful with every decision we make, it’s intentional and purposeful. We know what makes us happy and we do it, often. We celebrate our life and want you to celebrate yours.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Our core values need work. You can have all the privilege, opportunities and wealth in the world but without the foundation of Self-Love all that means nothing. A majority of American’s believe these “things’’ guarantee happiness because of social norms and the media. People portray the illusion of happiness and prosperity and are brainwashed to desire a life that someone else has instead of investing into our own. Happiness and joy come from within, not from things. People are afraid to challenge social norms. Through MakeLifeanOccasion! we want to give you the tools and strength to break social norms and build emotional fortitude. We want you to be inspired by your growth and positively influence those around you.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Some people think they don’t deserve happiness, that’s their shame and guilt. Regardless of your traumatic or troubled past, everyone deserves to be happy. MakeLifeanOccasion! encourages you to destroy the negative thoughts and heal your troubled past holding you back from your own happiness and joy. Not dealing with the things that have hurt you in the past prevents you from moving forward into the future.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Not focusing on you, not honoring their feelings, running from the truth, being easily shamed and guilted, allowing toxic people to remain in your life, not investing in healing your past, living in shame, worry, guilt and fear, not setting boundaries, not comfortable being alone, not being inspired, not understanding the power of nature, not creating or giving, not knowing how to find your peace, not connecting-the-dots in your life, lack of vision and ambition, not surrounding yourself with positive influences, not having balance, not breaking routines, not doing something different, and thinking happiness is found outside of them. All of these roadblocks will be addressed in Self-Discovery which will then lead to Self-Love which is the ultimate happiness and peace.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

5 Essential Requirements to Achieve Self-Love (the Ultimate Happiness & JOY)

INSPIRATION- Inspiration is the foundation for Self-Discovery. Revisit your inspiration often, it leads to more inspiration. LEARNING- Learning about you and others helps you discover the new awakened you. Learning in connecting, learning is changing. BALANCE- Boundaries facilitate balance. Balance isn’t always 50/50, balance is peace. FEELINGS- Your feelings are your truth, honor your feelings. CELEBRATE- Life is a gift, celebrate YOU, celebrate the present. We celebrate you because YOU are the brand. MakeLifeanOccasion!

Our brand was created during the beginning of the Pandemic, we embodied all of these 5 things, plus more! We live all of the advice we give; we have made a Lifestyle out of it.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Send them over to MakeLifeanOccasion! Be empathetic and sincere with your concern. Encourage them to do something different, break routines, get into nature, to lean into gratitude, find something to get inspired by, create, to take the time to heal your past. Establish your Self-Love, invest in your peace and happiness which comes from being secure with you. Self-Love is the happiness that never leaves.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are people of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

MakeLifeanOccasion! is a movement because YOU are the brand! Our purpose is to inspire the world to find Self-Love, Self-Love is what brings us all together.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Yes! Dr. Joe Dispenza. It was listening to him in the Heal Documentary that started me on my self-healing, Self-Discovery. I am in the process of healing my FSHD Muscular Dystrophy, because of him I know that I will accomplish this. I would love for my husband and I to attend one of his healing workshops, in the process of manifesting this now. He presents scientific evidence that everything is possible once you believe that your mind can do anything when it’s liberated. You and your thoughts are infinite when you’re liberated. I know meeting him would elevate my healing game, I am ready!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We have our website makelifeanoccasion.com we offer Self-Discovery Education and Tips on TikTok and we also have Instagram, Facebook and YouTube all with different inspiration @makelifeanoccasion. You can also Google us.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!