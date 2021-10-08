Simon Mashian of Simon’s Secret Sauce: “Don’t skip any steps”

Don’t skip any steps. At the beginning, the goal right away is to be able to get this sauce in every store I could possibly get it to….there is a process to follow. I met with many people who started a business like mine and their biggest mistake was jumping too high before going up the stairs one at a time.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Simon Mashian.

Simon Mashian is the founder of Simon’s Secret Sauce, a new company founded during the pandemic. A pioneer in the hospitality industry, Simon went to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and studied Hospitality Management with an emphasis on Food and Beverage. It was always his dream to open his own restaurant, but the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the restaurant industry forced Simon to think outside of the box and create a new way to bring delicious flavors to customers . Being unable to dine out during the pandemic and spending lots of time at home inspired Simon to get creative in the kitchen cooking meals for his family, here Simon’s Secret Sauce was born. In October 2020, Simon’s Secret Sauce began production and he started selling the bottles from his home. Now you can enjoy the sauce at a variety of restaurants or purchase bottles through the website with shipping throughout the U.S.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When first starting this journey, we were at the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic — I was making a decision to leave a well paying career and taking the leap to starting a brand new business from scratch. How to get customers? How to advertise on different platforms? How to ship? Rising costs, food shortages — all challenges right from the beginning.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The drive comes from wanting to be able to provide for my family. Over the last 21 years I have worked very hard…for someone else. No matter where I was working, I always would act as if I owned the place — not to boss people around, but to make the workplace enjoyable and profitable.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are great today! The beautiful part about all of this is that we are ten months in and we have the potential to make this massive! I work 6–7 days a week, 12–14 hours a day — I label the bottles, make the sauce, fill the bottles, cap the bottles, seal the bottles, bubble wrap and ship — being able to handle everything from the beginning to the end allows me to make sure each customer is getting the best of the best product and service available!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Ha! When I first started shipping bottles, and let me remind you that I ship glass — I didn’t realize how easy it was for glass to break during transit — even in a box…so…I had a lot of broken glass to deal with and some unhappy customers from the beginning — I figured that out real quick!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Other than the animated image of my face on the bottle? One of the biggest things that I strive for is “fun!” I want people to have fun with their foods. My wife and I started the Instagram and TikTok account for the sauce with fun videos of us dancing. Food has become so serious — presentation, plating…just cook whatever you want, slap on some sauce and make it delicious — anyone can be a chef and have fun in the kitchen!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I recommend having goals: small goals, medium goals, and big goals. Read them every day and remember why you chose this path.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I can’t limit myself to just one person — I will start with my wife, Mona. Without her telling me to “bottle this stuff” I would have never even thought of it. Then it just trickles down to our families for believing in the process!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Absolutely! In our first six months selected a Non Profit organization (No Kid Hungry, The Breast Cancer Fundraiser, etc) and donated 10% of all sales for the month to them. We plan on making this a regular part of our company give back program.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Patience. We aren’t going to be Heinz Ketchup overnight! Trust the process

2. Don’t skip any steps. At the beginning, the goal right away is to be able to get this sauce in every store I could possibly get it to….there is a process to follow. I met with many people who started a business like mine and their biggest mistake was jumping too high before going up the stairs one at a time

3. Do your research. Shop pricing around, lock down a source, and don’t rely on one person or company to do everything you need — keep your options open!

4. Be persistent. Ask for help! Get your sauce in people’s hands, find out if they like it, see if they can post for you.

5. Wear your heart on your sleeve. Be who you are! Have a backbone and show your love for your brand

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Wear your seat belt! Never get too high, never get too low — a great day today doesn’t guarantee a great day tomorrow, a bad day today doesn’t guarantee a bad day tomorrow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to start a “Be Nice” movement. Simple — just be nice! I think if people were just nicer to each other — things would be so much easier, the world would be a kinder place.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok: @simonsecretsauce

Website: www.simonsecretsauce.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!