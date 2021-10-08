Jonathan Shmidt Chapman and Nina Meehan of K’ilu Kit: “Kids Love Stories and Using Imagination”

Kids Love Stories and Using Imagination — Ok, we already knew this before we started the business, but still, it was so amazing how enthusiastic the response was when we first gave families the opportunity to act out the stories with the audio musical tracks in their own living rooms. People were so thrilled to see how engaged their kids were and how much they as parents or grandparents enjoyed it too!

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonathan Shmidt Chapman and Nina Meehan.

Jonathan Shmidt Chapman (Co-Founder K’ilu Kits) is an artist, educator, and producer of arts experiences for children and families. He is the recipient of The Jewish Education Project’s 2020 Young Pioneers Award, which recognizes forward thinking and innovation in the field of Jewish Education. Jonathan lives in New York with his husband and 4-year-old son.

Nina Meehan (Co-Founder K’ilu Kits) is an award-winning director, producer and an internationally recognized expert in arts education and youth theatre. Prior to having her three beautiful children, Nina was a featured Jewish Storyteller at Temple Beth El, Temple Isaiah, Berkeley JCC, Palo Alto JCC, Congregation Beth Israel Judea and many others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Nina-I was a child who lived entirely in my imagination. I am dyslexic, so school did not come easily to me. I escaped into the amazing world of theatre and story because it was a place I could succeed. My grandmother was a children’s librarian, so storytelling was a part of my life from my earliest memories.

Jonathan- I grew up on Long Island, NY (only about 30 minutes from where I live now, even though I swore I’d never move back here). My parents instilled a love of the arts in me from a young age, taking me on “family adventures” every Sunday to museums, concerts, and performances. For most of my education, I went to an Orthodox Jewish day school, which had no arts program where I could explore this passion. I really found myself in community theatre when I was 12, and I’ve been hooked on live performance ever since as both a creator and an audience member.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Nina:

“Without art, there is no meaning.” -Brene Brown

At K’ilu Kit, we strive to bring imagination and story into the homes of Jewish families. It’s so easy to make holidays about empty ritual, but we are looking for how to make holidays magical. We want evenings filled with laughter, imagination and adventure and art can do that. Both Jonathan and I bring art, imagination and creativity into how we raise our children and we hope to provide tools for others to do the same.

Jonathan: “When a person doesn’t have gratitude, something is missing in his or her humanity. A person can almost be defined by his or her attitude toward gratitude.” This is a quote by the late human rights activist, writer, and icon Elie Wiesel, who I had the honor of studying with in college. I’ve thought a lot about being rooted in gratitude as a guiding force in my professional and personal life, especially through the very challenging and unpredictable times we’re facing.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Nina-When I was a kid I devoured the “All of a Kind Family” series. It’s the story of a Jewish family living in New York around 1900 with five girls. I connected to this book because my own grandmother had been an immigrant family with four sisters. This story helped me understand my own roots and the values that had been instilled in my family for generations before me.

Jonathan- I recently read “The Orchard” by David Hopen. It is a rare novel in that it is a mainstream release that is about growing up in a Modern Orthodox Jewish community. It was incredible to read a book in which the characters’ experiences felt so close to the world I grew up in. I had never read a story that so precisely captured the particular niche of the Jewish community I was raised in, and it made me remember how powerful art can be in reflecting our own identities while introducing us to the lives of others.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Both of us are nonprofit leaders. Nina is the CEO and Founder of Bay Area Children’s Theatre and Jonathan is the Executive Director of TYA/USA. We have both also worked in Jewish Education for many years. So, we brought together a love for theatre and stories, leadership experience and an understanding of what Jewish Families need to help educate the next generation. We both specialized in engaging young audiences and families with story and music through our arts education background.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

With live theatre on hold, we watched our entire industry pivot to online, mail, audio…all of these different modalities of storytelling. So, when the Jewish holidays were coming closer and it became clear that families would not be able to gather with each other or with their communities, we saw this need. We realized that we could create an interactive audio musical experience that would bring to life the story of Passover for families so they could celebrate in a whole new way.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Right around the New Year, we were texting back and forth as Nina was driving to from California to Arizona, lamenting the loss of family connection during the pandemic and this idea just exploded in a string of texts…in 2 days we had our first script outline and we were assembling our incredible team of artists.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Amazingly well! We got a really amazing boost when the NYTimes covered our K’Ilu Kit Passover Adventure and we just secured a partnership with a major Jewish organization that is going to really help us spread to a larger audience. And, most importantly, the families that have participated have been universally excited and supportive!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Both Jonathan and I come from the world of Children’s Theatre and there are a lot of incredible people who we have worked with, but our biggest cross over in our training was the late master theatre educator Dorothy Heathcote while studying in NYU’s Masters Program in Educational Theatre. Nina did a portion of the program as a summer study abroad as an undergrad and Jonathan has his Masters. Ms. Heathcote was a leading innovator of the Process Drama method, a way to immerse children in the world of a story through improvisation, creative play, and imagination. Jonathan and Nina’s work is very much inspired by our training in this educational theatre technique.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

A Rabbi who has children herself purchased the kit for her whole synagogue, and also used it for her own Passover with her kids and her pod. But, they did the whole thing outside in this gorgeous regional park, so when they “saw the burning bush” they all sat around an actual bush and then when they were escaping from the Pharoah, the kids all ran to a little stream “as if” it was the Red Sea. K’ilu roughly translates to “As if..” so we love this story because it is taking the imagination adventure even further.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Just Do It!-It’s easy to sit around and talk and think about making a business happen, but in the end, taking the steps to set up the website, become officially incorporated, open a bank account aren’t that hard…they just seem daunting. When we finally said, “let’s do this thing,” we both were intimidated by the administrative processes, but we just chipped away at it one element at a time. It’s More Fun with Friends-Jonathan and I have worked together and been friends for many years and we are so grateful to be on this journey together. When each of us is having a hard day, the other can be a support. If one of us has a sick kid, the other can pick up the slack. It’s a great partnership! Always Reach Out-It is very easy to think that what you are doing is small or unimportant, particularly at first, but if you don’t reach out, your circle will never grow. When Jonathan pitched the NYTimes, we never imagined they would pick it up, and yet, we got coverage right there in the family section on how to celebrate families at home for Passover. Clear Communication is Key-As we launched the business, we learned very quickly that it was really important for us to be super clear with how we were telling people what the product is. Specifically, that is DOWNLOADABLE. People are so busy and parents in particular just don’t have time to read for detail (we get it, we are parents), so we really amped up the clarity of our language so people understood that the tracks and the supporting props are all downloadable. Kids Love Stories and Using Imagination — Ok, we already knew this before we started the business, but still, it was so amazing how enthusiastic the response was when we first gave families the opportunity to act out the stories with the audio musical tracks in their own living rooms. People were so thrilled to see how engaged their kids were and how much they as parents or grandparents enjoyed it too!

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Nina-I exercise and spend time in nature to reduce stress. For me, yoga, hiking, running, these have been some of the best moments of the pandemic because I can focus on just me, my body, my breath and the view!

Jonathan-I have leaned into a passion and interest that has nothing to do with my work or my life — space travel! I’ve been geeking out reading books and watching documentaries on the latest science and experimentation around space and our wider universe. In this particular moment, it helps me put things in perspective, zoom out, expand my imagination, realize how very small we are, and recognize that even though it feels long this moment will pass.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We would love to inspire families to embrace storytelling and imagination as part of their daily rituals with their kids. Ask your kid about their imaginary friends. Play silly games at dinnertime. Find time for creativity!

Alternative Answer — We would love to encourage families to take a break from their daily lives once per week. The Jewish tradition of Shabbat asks people to step away from the craziness of day to day life and stop and connect with each other for one day per week. Even if you are not Jewish, the idea of a full stop is something that all families could use!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Jonathan and I would love to have lunch with Neil Patrick Harris. He’s an incredible artist, innovator, and parent! He brings so much magic and play to his parenting, and has accomplished so much over his career across many different platforms. We are inspired by his work as a parent-creator!

