Sandy Grigsby of Briofive: “Self-educate rather than entertain”

Sandy Grigsby is a Personal Brand Image Expert and founder of Briofive, LLC, a personal branding photography studio focused on creating powerful, authentic, and alluring personal brands. She guides people through a process of revealing who they really are to uncover their own unique style, confidence, and self-worth. Sandy is also TEDx Speaker, Certified High-Performance Coach, and Confidence Catalyst.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

A series of challenging events led me to specializing in personal branding and founding Briofive. I graduated in my early twenties with a degree in visual communications and became a graphic designer. Fresh out of University, I started working for a prominent Los Angeles photographer designing logos, graphics, and websites for his celebrity clientele.

After a few short months, my boss became overly friendly and began giving me special privileges. Naively, I thought his appreciation was for a job well done. One day while working late on a design project, he straddled me from behind and placed his hands on mine. His intentions were so obvious that I was petrified and couldn’t move. I mustered up the courage, and with a shaky voice, told him to stop, but his sexual advances continued. Even after I reported it to management, the harassment never stopped, so eventually, I quit.

I went to work for another well-known photographer, who also worked with top designers and celebrity brands. Again, a few months later, my new boss also made unwelcome advances. I was scared and felt degraded as a woman, and although I was great at my work I quit once again. Both experiences were so traumatic that I decided to start my own freelance business designing websites for small businesses on my own. To make ends meet between design jobs, I began modeling on the side which built my experience posing for the camera.

While designing brands, I grew increasingly frustrated with the photographs that my clients gave me to showcase on their own websites. The images didn’t represent who they were at all, nor did they blend well with my beautiful design work. Armed with my experience working with photographers and being a model, I decided to help my clients by teaching them how to pose and look awesome on camera. Whatever I lacked when I first started, my design and retouching expertise helped propel me into creating beautiful work, while guiding clients to developing personal brands that represented the most gorgeous, authentic version of them.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When I first started personal branding and photography, the advice I received was less than encouraging. I was often told such things as: people aren’t interested in personal branding, clients won’t pay more than a couple of hundred dollars for your services, and you’re stuck in your locality because no one will travel to you from outside your city.

While all of those limiting thoughts swirled, I was approached by an upscale matchmaking firm. They noticed my photography and really loved the way my clients shone with confidence. They felt the current images of their clients weren’t well represented, and would deter potential matches, so they asked me to photograph their elite clientele.

I accepted the offer to work with their clients, as I wanted to help people attract their love matches with images that truly represented them. At first, the clients requested images that made them look sexy, yet they didn’t want this to be shared on social media. I felt this was the wrong approach entirely, as glamour shots could be misleading. They were beautiful people, and I wanted their matches to really see them, so I went to work, rebranding them holistically in a way that showed their most beautiful selves in daily life. The idea was that they would show up in an authentic and natural way to appeal to the right person as their love match. Just taking a couple great, sexy photographs was insufficient, they needed to reflect their external and internal beauty.

My approach to creating an entirely new online image for these clients skyrocketed my business. Before I knew it, CEOs, executives, and entrepreneurs were coming to me for a complete rebrand on how they were seen online. I started getting leads from all over the world; my clients were flying into my Los Angeles studio from New York, Florida, Idaho, and Washington, and even came from countries such as Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico. At one point, only 5% of my business was local.

By thinking out of the box, and following my own instinct, I was able to attract an entirely different audience than most in my field, which not only brought me business, but beautiful connections and relationships that I still have to this day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Working in the photography space can result in major mistakes, but none felt funny to me at the time. However, all the mistakes I made in my business taught me valuable lessons.

When I first transitioned from graphic design into full time personal branding, I took on a job photographing a high-profile client in their home. This client was beyond lovely, and she was incredibly well connected. Screwing up this job was not an option, but oh, how I managed to mess up epically!

For days leading up to the photoshoot, I had mapped out every shot, planned every minute detail, and prepacked the entire day before. I consulted my client on what to wear, how to get her hair done, and had even secured one of the best makeup artists in Los Angeles. My client’s time was limited, and I needed to make sure I had everything to maximize and capture brilliant photos to represent her new booming business.

The day of, everything was perfect and I was excited to create magic as I pulled out of my studio, making the 45 minute drive to her home in the Hollywood hills. After passing through the security gates and unloading my vehicle, it suddenly dawned on me that I left all of my lighting equipment behind. My studio was too far of a drive back with the time constraints, and I was totally stuck!

I think I died a bit internally. I was so embarrassed and there was no way I could let the client know! At that moment, I remember my entire career depended on those photos. I had to summon all my wits to figure out how to make it work. I quickly shifted my game plan, realizing that natural lighting was going to save me. Carefully, I selected each location in her ginormous home, all the while improvising and using reflectors to create as much light as possible. Somehow, I even convinced her to convert the dining room into a makeshift office because her actual office was too dark! Thankfully it worked, and in the end, she liked the office I created even more than her real office. When the day was done, I managed to capture incredible photos that represented her style and confidence. Thanks to my retouching and photoshop skills, I was able to salvage anything that was “borderline” and my client was thrilled with the results.

The biggest lesson I learned was this: no matter how prepared you think you are, triple and quadruple check, and always make sure you check everything off a list. The greatest bonus that came from this humiliating experience was the discovery of how I turned natural lighting into my forte. From that point on, I transitioned away from strobes and primarily used natural sunlight for all of my personal branding portraits, which has become my signature look for branding.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My business was growing and so was my workload. I was doing everything I could, but I knew something had to change to increase sales because I was already working with more clients than I could handle. I heard about coaching, so I decided to work with a photography business coach who exclusively helped photographers with how to operate and run successful photo studios. I chose this person because not only was she kind, energetic and adventurous, she lived the life I had dreamed of, traveling the globe with her husband, and working remotely while operating many photography studios; her studios ran independently, and brought in millions of dollars each year in sales, only photographing dogs.

This coach taught me that it wasn’t just mindset, technical capability, and sales tactics that could grow my business, but that it was important to build a trusted team to connect with each client emotionally, and above all, to not be afraid to ask for what you’re worth. Five years after working with her, I now mirror the life she has — I work remotely, traveling the globe with my life partner, experiencing incredible adventures while serving my clients at the highest level. I’m beyond grateful for her coaching, and I work to pay it forward to those I work with.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I believe the biggest thing holding women back from founding companies is fear mixed with self-doubt. Studies have shown that women have a difficult time accepting a job unless they feel 100% capable of doing it. If women think like that for any job, then imagine how they feel about starting a business with little to no experience. It’s a scary thing!

Men have an innate sense of confidence that allows them to charge forward and take risks, even if they aren’t prepared. This could be due to increased testosterone, or it could be from how they were raised as children. Little boys are often cheered on and prompted to do things with a can-do attitude. Little girls, on the other hand, are often told to behave, act like little ladies, and show respect. Their confidence is often not reinforced, and they live in a world of judgment based on how they appear outwardly. Even if this isn’t the situation for everyone, it happens enough to impact a certain behavior which we see in the limited number of women founders today.

If women felt confident, ready, and empowered to take the risk of starting a company, I’m certain there would be many more of us. I often work with founders and even women who desire to own businesses. They voice their concerns of not being good enough, their fear of failing, and not knowing how to do something. They live in these fears and battle them each day, frequently second guessing and feeling alone in their journey to success. Those who manage to step beyond their fears can easily fall back when faced with extreme judgment and pressure from society. I find that it takes a strong woman to face her fears and keep going, and I applaud all who have done it so far — this is an encouragement for more women to step out despite their fears, and venture into the unknown to find success.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

To overcome the obstacle of fear mixed with self-doubt, I believe women should take inventory of their fears. You must know what is truly holding you back and keeping you small so you can defeat it and discover your success. Once you know your fears you must create new life rules on how to handle these fears. With new rules you can proceed with confidence and a can-do attitude, regardless of your circumstances.

Women founders should also be promoted in schools by introducing them to students at an early age. Young girls will be encouraged to believe they can turn their ideas and dreams into a business. By demonstrating that capable women can make a difference in the world, female students can have a foundation to build from when launching their own incredible businesses. This would also work at a community level. More programs to inspire women founders should be made available so young adults can discover their potential in starting a business.

Overcoming fears and self-doubt is something that’s personal and can have a lasting effect on what we want to do for the future. Facing fears and managing self-doubt should be addressed in schools and extracurricular activities to help girls build strength in overcoming these issues, as well as be a regular part of the educational curriculum. Confident girls become empowered women, and empowered women start companies that change the world.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women should become founders because women are innate nurturers, protectors, and creators. Due to their natural desire to do things that they’re skilled and trained to do, they put more effort into completing things properly. Women naturally want to include others, and they make sure that everyone feels loved, welcomed, and part of the community.

The ideas and creativity that women bring unite people, build communities, and heal the world. Women solve problems at the deepest level, and when they’re confident and empowered, they pour passion and love into everything they do.

An example is one of my clients, the CEO of Evofem Biosciences, Inc., Saundra Pelletier, who has dedicated her career and life to providing non-hormonal birth control for women. Her personal battle with cancer that affected her reproductive organs led her to build a company that focuses on providing women with an alternative to hormonal birth control. She’s passionate about her cause, her product, and her business. Saundra is looking to change the world and when you hear her story and message, her passion is infectious.

Another incredible female founder is Sara Blakely of Spanx. She knew her product would make people feel better, look better, and be better. Even in the face of all the naysayers, she continued to build a dynamic and prosperous company, helping women feel great about themselves. There is also Chalene Johnson, an amazing woman who left a lucrative career dominating the fitness infomercial space, to establish her own successful business where she empowers people to take control of their lives, nurture their physical and mental health, and market their businesses effectively.

Women founders tend to do things for a cause more than just for financial gain. They stand for a purpose larger than themselves, bigger than their immediate family, and bigger than what others are doing. Women are the best advocates for living better lives and helping communities. They’re the glue that holds the world together — without women this world would not be the same.

In my own life, I was making a great living building websites, but once I realized that photographing people in a way that represented who they truly were could ignite confidence and change lives, my entire business shifted. If I can give people the tools they need to garner the attention they desire from those who will most wholeheartedly support them, then I have completed my life’s purpose and achieved success. What are you passionate about and how can you create a business that supports this passion?

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The “myths” I would like to dispel about being a founder are:

Founders have all the answers. This is a myth that so many people believe, and it’s just not true. Many founders have gotten to their level of success from trial and error, taking advice from people they respect and trust, and through habits they’ve created to support and empower their mindset and business. Great founders know how to ask the right questions and aren’t afraid to ask for help!

This is a myth that so many people believe, and it’s just not true. Many founders have gotten to their level of success from trial and error, taking advice from people they respect and trust, and through habits they’ve created to support and empower their mindset and business. Great founders know how to ask the right questions and aren’t afraid to ask for help! Founders are super confident. Another common myth, and I’ve worked with so many founders, both male and female, that openly admit that they lack confidence in many areas of their life. Confidence comes with experience, not excuses, and all founders start by gaining experience only by doing. They may come across as super confident, but it’s a continuous road of learning and growing.

Another common myth, and I’ve worked with so many founders, both male and female, that openly admit that they lack confidence in many areas of their life. Confidence comes with experience, not excuses, and all founders start by gaining experience only by doing. They may come across as super confident, but it’s a continuous road of learning and growing. Founders have done it all on their own. I laugh at this myth. So many founders accredit their success to the help they receive from others. A great founder knows they can’t do it all on their own. Trying to do it all yourself keeps you stuck and holds you back. To really excel, you must build a team that will support and empower you to do better and be greater.

I laugh at this myth. So many founders accredit their success to the help they receive from others. A great founder knows they can’t do it all on their own. Trying to do it all yourself keeps you stuck and holds you back. To really excel, you must build a team that will support and empower you to do better and be greater. Founders are fearless. This myth is like the super confident myth. Many founders have sleepless nights because they live in fear that what they’re doing may fail and fail epically. However, they’re driven by passion and purpose, and know that what they’re building is important for very specific reasons. Although they may feel fear, they don’t let it consume them.

This myth is like the super confident myth. Many founders have sleepless nights because they live in fear that what they’re doing may fail and fail epically. However, they’re driven by passion and purpose, and know that what they’re building is important for very specific reasons. Although they may feel fear, they don’t let it consume them. Founders have it easy. This is so untrue and laughable. Founders have it much harder than employees. They can’t rely on a paycheck when launching new businesses. They can’t go to their boss and complain or quit when things get hard. Easy is not in their vocabulary and although working from a coffee shop remotely in Bali may look like a cushy easy life, all the challenges and late nights beg to tell a different story. Founders must face fears, deal with pressure, live in stress and the unknown, and none of that is easy in their pursuit of success.

This is so untrue and laughable. Founders have it much harder than employees. They can’t rely on a paycheck when launching new businesses. They can’t go to their boss and complain or quit when things get hard. Easy is not in their vocabulary and although working from a coffee shop remotely in Bali may look like a cushy easy life, all the challenges and late nights beg to tell a different story. Founders must face fears, deal with pressure, live in stress and the unknown, and none of that is easy in their pursuit of success. Founders are only successful because they got in early. This myth baffles me. People often look at the result, the incredible success that founders have achieved, and they automatically assume it was easy, lucky, or perfect timing. Yes, timing is a big part of it, but most founders have grappled with challenges for so many years before hitting their hard earned pot of gold, all the while growing, learning, and struggling along the way. I believe anyone can make it if they are dedicated, assertive, and patient enough.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t believe everyone is cut out to be a founder. A founder is an entrepreneur because they are partially crazy. I know this may sound extreme but think about it for a moment… Founders give up time with family and friends. They risk everything, including being accepted by others. They push off gratification, accept great amounts of risk, and deal with daily stress. Not everyone can handle this.

When I hear people tell me that I’m so lucky because I’m able to live in different countries, or because I have a nice vehicle, it gives me pause. “You mean I’m lucky because I ate boxed pancakes, scrambled eggs, and sweet potatoes for two years? I’m lucky because I amassed hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt to start and fund various failed businesses until I achieved one that succeeded? I’m lucky because I had to file my front tooth down so it would look more even, after the countless hours I spent stress grinding my teeth each night?”

Founders willingly sacrifice, and not everyone can understand and make that sacrifice. A person who can sacrifice, assume risk, handle never ending work hours with no reward, and who is frustrated with others telling them what to do is the perfect candidate to be a founder. If you’re risk averse, enjoy simple repetitive tasks, don’t care to think outside of the box because it feels like too much work, and like a steady paycheck that gets you home at 5pm, becoming a founder is not for you.

A true founder will push off gratification, make sacrifices, and give up an easy work life to achieve greatness.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

There are five things I truly believe you need to have to thrive and succeed as a woman founder.

First, Build a Support System.

To really thrive and succeed as a woman founder, it is imperative to build a strong support system. You must collaborate with the right people, people who are aligned with your mission. By gathering a support system of people who share the same values, albeit have different skills and talents, you will be able to grow, thrive, and succeed as a team. Everyone should fit together like pieces of a puzzle, each one capable of excelling in different tasks and areas to take the whole company to the next level. Having cheerleaders on the team is crucial as well, those who root for you and give encouragement when things get hard. On the flip side, it’s equally important to eliminate toxic, negative people, those who will drag you down. This doesn’t mean you must remove all pessimists; a dose of pessimism can keep you grounded and realistic. It means eliminating those who are negative in nature, who criticize and judge without being constructive, be it people in your family, friends, or professional relationships. If you can’t remove them from your life, find ways to minimize your time with them. In order to fully thrive, you need a boost from people on the same path as you, people who will support you, champion you, and guide you to the best possible destination.

For years I did everything myself, I was a perfectionist that wouldn’t allow others to help because I didn’t feel they would be as passionate, dedicated, or precise as I was. Because I was on my own, I was constantly overwhelmed. I ran out of ideas, kept feeling stuck, stressed out, and faced burn out. My business was stagnant, and I found myself doubting every choice and decision I made. During my worst struggle, I was working nonstop around the clock, my health was compromised, I had no time to spend with my animals, family, and friends, and I was convinced that I had to be everybody and do everything for my company. What happened was the ultimate burn out, like the inevitable crash down a long, slippery slope, and imagine being a perfectionist on top of that! When I woke up, I realized I needed to stop being a know-it-all, a do-it-all control freak. I had to stop making excuses for my perfectionism, and just ask for help.

Coming to this realization I hired an assistant. Almost immediately my life improved. I found someone who not only championed for me, but actively got involved in my success. She brought in her skillset and contacts, and before I knew it, I had a mini team and magic was happening. In a few short months, I went from struggle and overwhelm to being featured in noteworthy magazines. My business started growing in leaps and bounds, revenue began quadrupling. Today, I have an incredible support group and team, from those I work with directly to the people who support me with contacts and professional advice. I’ve been able to expand, grow, and create like never before because of a support system.

2. Second, manage Self-Care by putting yourself first.

It took me over a decade to realize that self-care was the key to thriving as a woman founder. For years I put my business and clients first, dropping everything to make things happen. My life was reactionary, jumping at my client’s every beck and call until there was no time, or anything left for me. I was stressed out, underweight, unhealthy, and exhausted. It was taking a toll on me both mentally and physically. I was experiencing issues with my body (which I later learned stemmed from extreme stress, anxiety, and overuse) issues such as chronic fatigue and severe pain in my body. At one point, my right hand was so damaged that it was difficult for me to even hold a fork to eat. My body was breaking right before my eyes and instead of looking into caring for myself, I was looking for quick fixes and band aids to cover the symptoms, just so I could keep going. Through all the pain, though, I was seeing growth in my business. But you know the high on a rollercoaster that’s followed by an equal dip? I also saw the clear path of destruction waiting ahead — and somewhere inside, I knew that would end everything if I didn’t change something then and there. I realized putting everyone and everything else first was not sustainable, and my body was breaking down and my entire business was trying to warn me that I was on the verge of collapse.

I think women founders are naturally dedicated, strong, and creative. This also makes us more sensitive to our environment and situations. Once I made the decision to take care of my health first, everything shifted for me, and success came easier. I started by creating self-care routines, I began working out, tracking my water consumption, eating less sugar, and focusing more on diet. I scheduled sleep reminders and took naps in the middle of the day to re-energize. What helped me most was meditation, calming and resetting my mind.

I also organized my life. Much of my stress came from searching, you know, digging around on the computer to find files, rummaging through closets to get ready for meetings, looking for documents in a pile of unorganized mail and paperwork. I made a conscious decision to give everything a place, gone were the days of scrambling for my car keys, looking for my wallet, or searching for my favorite eyeshadow. I know these things sound trivial, but when you’re organized and know where everything is, you save a ton of time and money, which grant you room to do other, more productive things.

3. Third, Master the Art of Saying No.

The most powerful thing I did to avoid burnout and self-destruction was learning to say NO. I was the person who took client calls at 11:30pm, responded to emails at 2am, and I spent countless hours completing projects above and beyond what was requested to make everything perfect. I had created such high expectations (ones that were not sustainable) that I set myself up for disaster. Ultimately, by being so available and accommodating, I taught my clients how to abuse me.

If I didn’t respond right away, my clients would get angry with me. If I didn’t jump on it when they wanted something, they would complain. I accepted all clients and opportunities, even ones that were clearly not right for me. This stressed me so much and depleted my energy and creativity. My romantic and personal relationships were also affected, as well as my mental health, all because I gave priority to the wrong things — those who took advantage of my YES, instead of those who loved and respected me.

Being unable to say NO also caused me to make bad choices. I wasn’t doing things from a place of strength, instead, I was in a weakened state, like I wasn’t good enough so I couldn’t say no, and it left me vulnerable to disrespect, people taking advantage of me, and a failure mindset.

As a woman founder, you must be strong in your NOs, much stronger and more dedicated than your Yeses. Saying NO can be difficult, especially when you’re challenged and being pushed into a corner. However, saying NO and sticking to that NO establishes your dedication, passion, and commitment. It builds trust, credibility, and respect from those who respect you, and ultimately leads to greater success. Once I learned to say NO and set boundaries with those I worked with, I was able to build a sustainable business and thrive.

4. Fourth, Deliberately Delay Gratification.

This point doesn’t come up on the forefront of success conversations, however, it’s truly a common denominator amongst the most successful founders. The ability to delay gratification by putting off doing the things that make you instantly feel good will lead to greater levels of success. Delaying gratification is a short-term tradeoff for something long term that will be permanent and lasting.

When I say delay gratification, I’m not saying don’t take care of yourself. Putting yourself first to manage your immediate needs should always be a priority, if you don’t practice self-care, you will burn out and fail. Rather, delayed gratification pertains to those things you want in life that would be considered a luxury — that fancy vehicle, shopping splurge, or dream vacation. You must look at this from a high level of what you want in your life. If you want financial freedom and know your business will get you there — don’t put your money down on a luxury vehicle you can barely afford right now! Don’t overextend yourself to get “things” to quench that desire of feeling like “you made it” before you actually have it. Delay that satisfaction for when you can own it with ease.

It’s so easy to look at other successful founders and see their luxurious lifestyle, judge their success by what they have at the peak of it. If you ask them what life was like when they first began, most will say the same thing: they sacrificed many luxuries to achieve success, but once they had success, it was so much sweeter. This sacrifice allowed them to really appreciate their success and give back to others on a greater scale.

In my business, I’m more able to help others because I know the struggle, that feeling of wanting something that I couldn’t have. Even to this day, as I shift my business and create new products, I delay gratification on the dreams I have on my vision board. Instead of rushing to purchase something, I wait, buying only the things necessary to ensure I’m on the path to succeed — splurging on technology and people that will get me ahead in my business rather than things that will make me “look” or “feel” more successful.

For me, the act of delaying gratification also has a major upside — the thrill and rush of acquiring that gratifying thing in the future, because you know you deserve it.

5. Lastly, self-educate rather than entertain.

The last thing to really thrive and succeed as a woman founder would be to feed your mind with the knowledge that will help you grow, rather than just to entertain.

When I was growing my business, I spent more time educating myself to improve on technical things, and I invested in myself with self-improvement content to expand my mind. I focused on creating new habits, learning strategies and tools to advance my skill set, rather than participating in mindless entertainment.

Now please note, I’m not saying never entertain. Some forms of entertainment are a necessary part of the de-stressing process. Entertainment can be vital to a healthy lifestyle, such as group sports, extracurricular activities, and experiencing the arts. When I mean entertain, I’m referring to binging on shows, playing mindless video games, and zoning out on social media, all without a purpose and for long periods of distracted time. I suggest keeping those things to a minimum, as this sort of entertainment falls under the category of instant gratification. It’s distracting, and like a sedative, it numbs the stress and pressures around you. The problem is, it also numbs your productivity, new ideas, and can cause emotional shifts that won’t benefit you as a strong woman founder.

By avoiding mindless entertainment, I’m able to shift my mindset, and stay in a place of evolution, creativity, and action. I’m motivated by what I’m learning, ready to apply my newfound knowledge and experiment with how it could bring me greater success.

Most importantly, education prevents me from feeling stuck, lazy, or depleted — feelings that come with too much time watching TV. If you want to be a successful woman founder, then stay away from entertainment that gives little to no value. Absorb content with intention and create the life you want for yourself and your business.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I believe in paying it forward. Throughout my life, people have assisted, supported, and encouraged me to be greater. As my business started growing, I took time to pay it forward and in turn my success has made the world a better place.

When wealthy, successful people hire me for my services, I donate a photo session, confidence coaching, or personal branding assistance to women who really need it but could never afford it, such as women who live in poverty, need to reenter the workforce, or who have survived an illness or domestic violence situation. These women often battle with low self-worth due to trauma, and by helping them reclaim their confidence and power, they pay it forward by being better mothers, leaders, and role models.

Since I started helping women discover their self-worth and market themselves effectively, many of them have continued to lead others through public speaking, creating social impact projects, or building successful businesses.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m passionate about empowering confidence in people all over the world.

If everyone on the planet owned their confidence, lived without fear, self-doubt, and negative self-talk, imagine what they could accomplish? People would procrastinate less, they wouldn’t hide in the shadows, they would speak up and create the life of their dreams.

People could live with greater love, for themselves and others. They would inspire more, be more, and do more. Having confidence is the key to becoming a successful woman founder, and it’s also the key to creating a world everyone would be proud to live in. This would be a movement worth creating and I have already begun.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

A founder that I would be thrilled and honored to have lunch with would be Sara Blakely. The Spanx empire she built has created an impact across the world and changed the way women see themselves every day. Sara carries herself beautifully, has an incredible story, and is highly disciplined, not to mention she’s so well branded. Her authenticity and personality shine through all her messaging, photos, and videos. Meeting her would be an honor and such a blessing!

