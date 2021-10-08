Karen Levine of PeachSkinSheets: “Don’t be afraid to fire someone”

Don’t be afraid to fire someone…a cancer spreads and destroys from the inside out. Protect your people and your business!

As part of my interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karen Levine. Karen is CEO and CMO of PeachSkinSheets. She grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and is a 1987 graduate of Mary Baldwin Women’s College in Staunton, Virginia. She majored in Advertising, International Communications and Spanish, and also studied in Madrid, Spain. She has 3 children and currently lives in Milton, Georgia with her husband and 2 German Shepherds Ana and Diesel.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I had been in corporate America and was laid off at age 48 and had to create another opportunity for myself. I knew that whichever product I chose to sell, it needed to be an eCommerce model, a consumable item that must be replaced, and easy to ship. I love fabrics, design and color, so bed sheets were a perfect match. They are a want and a necessity!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

For me, the most inspirational part of our business is helping our employees grow, and this pertains to several different areas. Having the security of a paycheck for themselves and their families, developing relationships with other co-workers, learning new skills and testing their limits “out of the box”, working in a fun, challenging yet warm environment. All of those factors contribute to growth. Single moms are a particular soft spot for me because I have been there…. flexibility and financial security are 2 critical factors that we can provide.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when first starting occurred when I booked a business trip to Jamaica, NY. Once I got into the rental car, I turned on GPS to navigate to the hotel. Everything was fine until it took me to the ocean and then pretty much dropped off. Visually I could see the hotel name, so I just maneuvered my way over there without Google Maps. When I tried to check-in, they informed me that my reservation was actually at their Kingston, Jamaica property! No wonder it took me to the ocean lol. The lesson learned was to double and triple-check all itinerary details!!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband absolutely helped me achieve success, as he is a financial and operations expert. We have different strengths (I am the creative one), and his business savvy created a strong foundation for our company. Many nights were spent hand cutting fabric swatches on the kitchen counter together, making boxes and taping up shipments in our garage. Definitely a labor of love!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Many women struggle from low self confidence and have trouble believing in themselves. Positive influences are so critical, and you really are the sum of the 5 people you spend the most time with. It’s important to choose wisely and surround yourself with others who believe in your vision and build you up. Inner strength is so important!

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As I mentioned above, choose your sphere of influence wisely. Gravitate towards people who have accomplished more than you…not less. You can learn from them and meet other successful-minded people. Read and educate yourself through podcasts, audiobooks, seminars, etc. What you think about you bring about, and you really do have the power if you harness it!

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

All of these factors can come from being a woman founder in business: independence, self-worth, financial freedom, recognition, creating a legacy for your children and grandchildren, making a positive impact on the world by solving a problem, inspiring and empowering other women…share the love!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Among the “myths” are that you don’t have time for a personal life or family balance. It’s important to create a structured schedule to help you stay on task, hire the right people, delegate. You don’t have to do everything yourself. Invest in training others and that time will pay off in greater freedom to live life.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder, and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Not everyone is cut out to be a founder, and I believe that it has to do with mindset. An “employee” minded individual counts hours on the job and when it’s five o’clock, they are done. A founder does not get consumed with hours, but rather the job itself. They have fostered an innate purpose and that drives them. An employee many times has a “what’s in it for me” attitude, whereas a founder says, “what’s in it for us”, with “us” referring to the company itself, the employees, the community, and on a larger scale, the world. They feed their vision and have a desire to make a bigger impact.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Always go bigger in terms of space, because it will make you stretch in order to grow into that space. In our first 2 years, we expanded 4 times due to growth, and no one likes to move. It’s expensive and requires time and energy that should be reserved for running your business. When the time comes to move, go at least 25% bigger than you planned if you can afford it.

2. Incorporate personality tests into your hiring, so that you aren’t trying to fit a square peg into a round hole

3. Don’t be afraid to fire someone…a cancer spreads and destroys from the inside out. Protect your people and your business!

4. Take vacations, as they are critical to recharging your mind and body. In the beginning when funds are tight, you can always make it a staycation … a break is a break!

5. Hire the best attorney you can afford to ensure the best advice and level of protection for your ideas, company and product

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I have 2 personal platforms…single moms and animal rescue. We hire a lot of single mothers … some have children at home and some are empty nesters. They are incredibly loyal, hardworking, compassionate, and grateful and many just needed the opportunity to shine. I believe in the underdog! Speaking of dogs, I am a HUGE dog lover but of course, love all animals. We donate returns, defective products, and more to several local animal rescues. We also have #PeachSkinPets, and every month feature pet models on our sheets. They just make the world a happier place!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The name of my nonprofit would be SEAM (Single Emotional Abused Mothers), and focus on piecing back together the lives, hearts and minds of broken women. Most leave emotionally abusive relationships with just a shell of who they were at the beginning, and SEAM would be all about restoration, empowerment and new beginnings

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sarah Blakely!