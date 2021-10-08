Dr. Robin Sargent: “Personal and Professional Development”

Good founders are humble enough to know that development is part of their job. Personal and professional development is not a personal investment, it is a business investment.

As part of my interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Sargent. After stints as a training director for a billion-dollar company and an assistant dean of students for a large university, Dr. Robin Sargent decided to open IDOL courses to be the leading trade school teaching instructional design and online learning to people of all backgrounds. In her 17 years in the industry, she has delivered creative and dynamic instructional design content for large corporate companies and universities.

After five successful years at the helm of IDOL courses, Dr. Sargent plans to continue growing enrollment for IDOL courses offerings and expanding the recruitment and staffing placements in instructional design.

Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

When I graduated from college with a BA and an MA in Biblical and Theological Studies in 2007 the only thing I knew is that I did NOT want to have anything to do with my major anymore. But I did know that I love learning and I love education. My first job out of college was an assistant librarian role at Shorter University. From there I moved up to Assistant Dean of Students and that’s when I discovered instructional design. Shorter University was in the early stages of setting up an online program and since I was the only one that was tech-savvy the online program manager role fell on me along with my other job duties. I loved designing an online curriculum so much that I wondered if this could be my full-time job. To my surprise not only is instructional design and eLearning development a full-time job, it’s a job in corporate and the starting pay was double my salary at the time! That was it for me. I did everything I could to make the transition to corporate instructional design and I’ve been loving it ever since. Now I get to share my passion for corporate instructional design and online learning by teaching and helping others that want to start or enhance their career in the learning and development field through the IDOL courses Academy.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When I started IDOL courses my initial idea was to create a niche staffing and recruiting company for contract instructional designers and eLearning developers. However, I didn’t have enough connections to make it happen at the time, so I had to pivot to serving clients by creating custom training programs. I then started the IDOL courses Academy as a passion project for those that wanted help landing a job as an instructional designer and to help me develop the talent I’d want to work with. That passion project turned into the thing that brought me the most interest in my business. Fast forward to a couple of years later and it is because of the IDOL courses Academy that I am now running a niche staffing and recruiting company, IDOL Talent Pool, that places the IDOL courses Academy members on contracts. Sometimes the ideas you start your business with are not ready to become realized until you take a few detours, and you find yourself back at the place you wanted to start.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started IDOL courses in 2018 doing client services, I had a huge ‘whale client’ that was supposed to keep me busy for at least a couple of years. I had the great idea to earn money faster by hiring contractors to help me do the work. Well, we got it done faster, a little too fast! By August of 2018, we were done with the multi-year project. The mistake was that I only focused on that big whale and their project. This means I didn’t do any marketing, no lead generation, nothing. No one knew who we were or how we could help them, and I was going to run out of money, fast. I thought I was going to have to close my business within less than a year! I made a couple of new business vows after this mistake. One being, that I would no longer just provide services and instead we would also sell course products. The second vow was to never stop marketing or lead generation, no matter what.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am no exception. It is because of several people and the instructional design community at large that I have found success. However, if I have to select one person it would be Tabatha Dragonberry. Tabatha is one of the founding members of the IDOL courses Academy. She was there from the very start of the IDOL courses Academy launch, and she is still with me today. Now she is an IDOL Mentor, an Academy Coach, and our Dean of Student Success for the IDOL courses Academy. Tabatha found success and landed a Director of Online Education while in the IDOL courses Academy and she has been my biggest supporter, helper, friend, and idea generator for how we can continue to improve. I am and will be forever grateful for Tabatha and all she has done and continues to do to help us achieve our mission and vision for IDOL courses.

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I teach women who are interested in starting their own freelancing business all the time. The common thing I find for why a woman hasn’t started yet is fear. They fear the unknown. I always encourage women to use the fear to their advantage by putting in safety measures before you strike out on your own. But then after you have your safety net it’s time to tell fear, thanks, but I’m going to do it anyway! Because the truth is you’ll never know all there is to know before you get started. You just have to start and figure it out along the way. This is what builds a business. Doing important work to start and grow your business is just one decision at a time that adds up over time.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

My first answer is going to be educated even though it might be obvious that I’d answer this way. And not just education that is information only. Instead, women need an education that lets them immediately put into practice what they learn along the way. It’s only through practice and action that women will be able to overcome the fear and build the confidence required to get their business started.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Over the last 50 years, women are now free to dream. If you want to be a business founder, then you should educate yourself and just do it! If there are less women because of fear, then it’s time for more of those souls to know women can make great founders. Just like men!

I find women to be collaborative, helpful, and incredibly conscientious. It is the business owners that obsess over serving their customers that find the most success. I think this way of being is natural for women. Or at least it is something we do all the time. Thinking and doing for others is our main mode of being. Women only need to know that you can get help to figure out all the ‘other stuff.’

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Founders are not some far-sighted geniuses, but instead if they are successful, it’s usually just a mix of insight and smart decisions that commingled with a series of serendipitous events. I had no idea my first course product, the IDOL courses Academy, would lead me to success. Heck, I didn’t even have the idea until 8 months after I started my business serving clients. The point is that you may not even know what will make your business successful until after you start it. The true story of success is how the founder’s deal with and respond to their own context and circumstances.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Not everyone is cut out to be a founder because most people don’t want to work this hard or go through the risks associated with being a founder. The first step is the decision to strike out on your own, no matter what. Not everyone wants to make this decision. However, those that decide to start their own business can be successful with grit, a love of learning, people skills, quick decision making, and the ability to visualize the future of their business. Getting started is the hardest part, so if you have the grit to make it happen you can grow your business using those other skills I listed.

Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

I could list one hundred things that make a good founder, but I’ve narrowed it down to the five things that have benefitted me the most.

Action Taker

You can have the best ideas in the world, million-dollar ideas, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t do anything about them. By nature, I’m impatient for action. Yes, I agree that analysis and discussion can yield some valuable insights. However, the best teacher is the result of your actions. It is only the actions that you take in this world that are real. The rest is just a clutter of thoughts, ideas, and the non-stop monkey mind that contributes nothing without action. As a founder, you are judged, and you build a business through what you get done. This idea should not frighten you, but it should energize you. You can set yourself and your business apart in any industry just by being someone that gets things done. It is the day-to-day effectiveness and execution that sets a firm foundation for any founder. You can start being an action taker today! What is the first step or next step you need to take to start your business? Maybe you need to research to find this answer. This is your first step, take it and don’t stop taking effective action and you will find your way to success.

2. Personal and Professional Development

Good founders are humble enough to know that development is part of their job. Personal and professional development is not a personal investment, it is a business investment. As a founder, you are responsible for your team and at the beginning, you are the team.

It was the investment in professional development that brought me out of the dark place in my business. When that ‘whale client’ I had at the beginning of my business went away and I had no new leads I knew I had to learn how to get them and fast. That’s when I took a leap of faith and invested 5000 dollars into a coaching and training program. At the time it seemed absurd to spend 5000 dollars right before I was about to run out of money. However, I knew that if I could land one or two clients quickly, I’d make back the money and save my business. It turns out that 5000 dollars was probably some of the best money I’ve ever spent in my business. It was all about using LinkedIn to generate leads and to this day I still apply what I learned in that training to grow my LinkedIn reach. Now I have 20,000 targeted connections and it keeps growing daily. We’ve pulled in over 200,000 dollars in contracts from clients and now we attract and share value with our students through LinkedIn. The return on investment has been game-changing for my business. The only way you have control over your investments is to invest in yourself and ultimately your business.

3. The one thing — visionary

When you first start your business, you may have a hundred ideas. You realize there are a thousand different things you need to accomplish in a day to keep the machine running. However, being an effective founder is about being able to focus on the one thing that drives the results you want.

There was a time I was trying to get in clients for instructional design services and I was running the IDOL courses Academy all by myself. My team was divided and so was I. Having two different focuses was both confusing for my customers and difficult for me as the owner. It wasn’t until I made the decision to just focus on serving those that want to become instructional designers and online learning developers that the business grew. You can’t give your all and the best of you when you are pulled in many directions. As a human, you don’t have the bandwidth to focus on several different ideas at the same time. Take advice from Warren Buffet, make a list of 25 goals or ideas you want to make a reality in a year. Then go through the list, select the top five and then discard the rest, never to return to those ideas again. This will keep you focused and being focused on one problem, one customer, one service, etc. will take you further faster than having a hundred half-baked ideas you’re trying to chase all the time.

4. Delegation

As a founder, one of the hardest things is relinquishing control. When I started my business, I did everything myself. This included websites, social media, marketing, replying to emails, talking to clients, serving the clients, managing the projects, running the IDOL courses Academy, giving feedback to my students, bookkeeping, and all the things. As you can imagine I was the bottleneck for everything in the business. Everything would stop until I touched it and moved it forward. The African Proverb, “If you want to go fast go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” became evident. It was faster for me to set everything up, build out the vision, and get everything started in the beginning. However, that is not sustainable, and I wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t start delegating and developing a core team around me. Having a lack of time is not success because it means you are in your business and not on your business. You have to start building a business that can run without you. The first layer of delegation should be all the administration work. Tasks like data entry and bookkeeping are time consuming and it can be taken care of by someone else for a very reasonable wage. It does take money to hire and delegate, but your business will grow enough to pay for the talent when you do.

5. Good quick decision making

When you are a startup, you have to use the scarce resources you have and make the most of them. This is why fast decision-making skills are important. Every minute of the day is essential to take your business in the right direction. Your journey as an entrepreneur is all about taking the right decisions with confidence and positivity, firmly at the right time, one after another. The reason why your business exists is to serve your customers and their needs. And since you’re not alone in your marketplace if you don’t move quickly to adjust and satisfy your customer’s needs your competitors will. Startups win by speed and not psychic abilities. You’ll have to embrace the unknown, make the decision quickly, and stick to your mission. Ask yourself, which option moves me toward my mission’s goal? The choice should be simple after you ask this question.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Being an entrepreneur full time and letting the entrepreneurial spirit lead the way with passion, creativity, authenticity, commitment, and persistence has given me the mentality of abundance because I now know through experience that all things are possible. I enjoy the feeling of giving and I believe that resources can be created and are unlimited. I love celebrating my success and sharing it.

There are a few ways that I give back to make a difference. The first way that comes to mind is my role as the Board Member for Design by Humanity (DxH). DxH is a design collective and apprenticeship program that pairs experienced creatives with fresh faces to collaborate on real-world projects advocating for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). They work on all topics regarding equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism. DxH is on a mission to upskill Black Americans and allies committed to the pursuit of learning-by-doing into instructional design and technical roles through their immersive design Bootcamp. I love the mission and vision of DxH and I’ve been their champion and ally since they started in May 2020. I send IDOL courses Academy members there to get more experience in instructional design, donate a portion of my sales, and present for and educate their community when requested.

The other initiative we’ve started through the IDOL courses Academy is the IDOL World Project. The IDOL World Project is based on my vision for IDOL courses ‘to create an IDOL world for all learners’. IDOL World Project is a volunteer project where the members of the IDOL courses Academy group together to build courses on topics that are useful for non-profit organizations. These topics include things like self-care and wellness. The members own the project, create eLearning, and then we host the course as a free download on our website for any and everyone to benefit from. It’s very costly to hire a team to build eLearning, so being able to give away high-quality courses to essentially the world, and specifically, those that need free resources is just one more way we give back to make the world a better place.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be?

I’d like to break the stigma about needing a master’s degree or university certificate in instructional design to land a job in the field. You can go to a great school, have great teachers, and study very hard, but despite all this, you will not be able to demonstrate even the minimum expected level of skills as an instructional designer. Why? Because like many other industries the instructional design industry maintains a healthy gap between theory and practice. This is well documented. Yet, it’s also the same industry you’d expect the ability to design instruction would be better than all other industries, for obvious reasons. Right?

Wrong! The determining factor between people who master skills and those that don’t is the number of hours a person has engaged in an activity called deliberate practice. Most people think they know what deliberate practice is. They don’t. Deliberate practice is NOT repetition. It’s entirely different. Researchers note the difference between deliberate practice and rote repetition: simply repeating a task will not automatically improve performance. Deliberate practice involves attention, rehearsal, and repetition that leads to new knowledge or skills that are developed into more complex knowledge and skills.

Deliberate practice includes specifically focused and actionable feedback. Without the feedback, loop practice loses its deliberative quality. If you don’t get specific feedback from a coach on your work in numerous, tight, repeated feedback cycles then you’re not doing deliberate practice. Period. You can’t be your own coach, no matter how good you are. Just look at Michael Jordan as an example.

Instructional Design degrees and certificates teach you about the skills, how to evaluate, and how to design. Is this of value? Sure! About as much value as it would be to teach a basketball team how to plan a jump shot on paper, but never hand them a ball and allow them to toss it at the rim. It’s hard to wrap your head around a basketball camp that only includes planning how to do the shot. In effect, this is where traditional instructional design education often stops. The university program will talk about the theories, perform evaluations, and have students write papers about what they might do if they were instructional designer. But not once do the students have to design and develop a course. Nope, not even one course design on their own.

This is why you don’t need a master’s degree in instructional design, and I might go as far to call these degrees and certifications the great hypocrisy of education. If we agree the only way to improve a skill is through deliberate practice, which is far and away the most effective way, then you might agree that these programs are terrible at doing what they are supposed to do. They don’t work, aside from helping the student jump through hoops to grab a piece of paper. The students lack job skills at graduation, not so different from most of their teachers, and the decision-makers above them who, being out of touch with the job market, choose the course material.

My call to action is the very mission of the IDOL courses Academy. Less talk and more walk-in these programs. IDOL courses is the trade school for instructional design and online learning that serves clients while developing the next generation of creative learning designers. We are a trade school because everything we do is based on the principles of deliberate practice, social learning, and learner experience design (LXD). Our students go through numerous cycles of deliberate practice with Academy Coaches, peers, and IDOL Mentors to develop courses on their own, and receive the iterative feedback they need on each specific skill. Our program turns out instructional designers hiring managers and clients love! Why? Because they have built the skills of instructional design, eLearning development, project planning, performance analysis, video production and more. Not only do they build the skills they demonstrate these skills in the portfolios of work they graduate with.

Above all, I’d like to inspire the movement for those that create education programs to integrate deliberate practice into the experience by building in projects with several iterations of expert feedback and implementation. Those that want to become instructional designers need experiences by developing and not just designing their own courses to gain the skills they need for success outside the classroom.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I have two other female founders in my industry that I love and have never met in person, Kim Thouy and Dr. Nicole Papaioannou Lugara. We meet every month to chat about business and we call it our mastermind of awesomeness. These two women have been my support, sounding board, and collaborators in so many ways since I started IDOL courses full-time in 2018. I would love to give them a hug in real life, take them to lunch, and hang out all day! We’d never run out of things to talk about.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!