Cassandra Kuzneski Of Cassea Swim: “Find a balance between wisdom and inertia”

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cassandra Kuzneski.

Cassandra Kuzneski founded her sustainable swimwear line, Cassea Swim, from the sandy shores of San Diego in June 2020 as an online, direct-to-consumer business. The brand combines feminine design with sustainable innovation while uplifting women by working directly with a team of 15 women at Colombia Designs, an organization chosen in part due to its mission to promote employment among mothers who are heads of households in Columbia. Cassea Swim designs are created there utilizing ECONYL fabric which is a type of regenerated nylon made with repurposed waste from landfills and oceans.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

Yeah, thanks for having me! I grew up in Pennsylvania and was waiting for the day I turned 18 so I could move and start my own life. I travelled the world and moved to Northern Spain where I worked as an Au Pair. I started investing all of my free time into designing my swimwear and sourcing fabrics in Europe. My visa was expiring and I had no plans to return to Pennsylvania so I moved straight to San Diego, California without a set plan. I was working a lot of part time jobs: nannying from time to time, building websites for property rentals and some graphic design. In January of 2020 I began working for Google and shortly after Covid happened. That’s when I decided it was time to officially launch my business.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

The most interesting story is probably that I managed to open a retail store in two weeks. I never intended to get into retail when I returned to San Diego after spending a month working in Mexico. I went to see an office space in the city’s famed Pacific Beach neighborhood which ended up being too small. They informed me that the building next door would be available in the next month or two. I looked at the space and made a complete impulse decision to open my first brick & mortar without knowing a single thing about the retail industry. I had the keys a few days before the start of July and with the help of a few contractors had my grand opening on July 9th. My mom saw how stressed I was and flew here to surprise me and help with opening weekend.

I have a love / hate relationship with retail. It’s a completely different ball game than E-Commerce and wholesale, so much that goes into it. It is way more time consuming and stressful but I love face-to-face consumer contact, getting to know our customers, teaching them about our products and educating them on sustainability. Everyone who walks through the door is treated like a friend. I absolutely love meeting people who come into the store, it’s been a great experience overall and a huge learning curve for me. I’ve been able to grow in business as well as personally from the whole experience.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I would say sustainability makes my company stand out but most brands are becoming aware of how important creating ethically sustainable products is for consumers. For us, besides epic designs and high quality products, it’s actually things like great customer service and honesty. All customers have an expectation of great service and don’t want to wait in long lines or receive poor responses from representatives. Around 75% of customers state that they consider customer service a true test of a company’s competence. I try to connect on a personal level with as many customers as I can and I encourage that with all of my employees as well, especially in the retail industry.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m so beyond grateful for a mentor of mine who has drilled into my mind what it truly means to be a business owner and the work ethic, logic, patience and persistence you need. I definitely owe a lot of my successes to him, I wouldn’t be where I am today without the guidance and constant constructive criticism.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

I’ve been expanding into designing apparel, especially coming into fall / winter. In the store, we sell a wide range of items from resort wear to jackets, sweaters, jeans, and comfortable loungewear sets. I plan to always create swimwear but as time goes on, I don’t think that will be my main focus. I’ve become really passionate about outerwear and vintage inspired blazer sets.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Cassea Swim is getting involved with San Diego State University’s Alpha Phi sorority to help fundraise and participate in charity events. We also organize beach clean ups in San Diego and team up with small businesses around the area for pop-ups and events. I always try to grow my business day by day and love finding new people to team up with on projects or working with interns at universities around San Diego.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

I have read so many books that have impacted my life or helped inspire me to become the person I am today. When I was 18 my friend recommended the book “Unlimited Power’’ by Tony Robbins. It’s the one book in particular that stands out to me because it completely changed my life in a time where I needed guidance. Interestingly enough, I tried to read it again 2 years later and couldn’t even get past chapter one. I didn’t relate to it and thought most of it was common sense. My current favorites are the 48 Laws of Power, The Innovator’s Dilemma, and Never Split the Difference.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

Find a balance between wisdom and inertia. Your team should be built on people who challenge you, and each other. It keeps you sharp but you also don’t want to work with people who are so seasoned they’re stuck in their ways. There are two kinds of people: those who only see black and white and the adaptable type. While both are needed for different situations, when it comes to growing your business fast, people that are adaptable are necessary. Lack of experience, not just in business but in processing logic vs. emotions. I find that to be a big struggle of mine. Young entrepreneurs tend to lack experience in the areas where they want to build. Without experience, you’ll confront many difficult problems for the first time, often without knowing how to solve them accurately. That can get overwhelming. Hiring employees. You’re looking for someone with a good attitude and skills and abilities that match the tasks at hand. An employee like this can be surprisingly elusive. I’ve had employees who are double my age. It can be challenging to tell your elders what to do and was a little uncomfortable for me at first. Lack of startup capital. This goes back to experience and knowing how to start building capital or raising money that isn’t from family and friends. Keeping your head in the game. Avoiding temptations. This is a big one. I see some fellow entrepreneurs who are my age but are not really focused because they want to travel, party, hangout with friends and take weekends off. I’ve definitely accepted that my job is all day, every day, at any hour. I’ve always been really independent and a homebody but it took a lot for me to become as disciplined as I am and to accept that I can’t jet off to Tahiti on short term or long term notice anymore.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

Make your mark sooner. When you’re young, it seems like there is plenty of time on your hands. You may have a brilliant idea to start a business but you say to yourself, “no — not yet. I’ll wait til I’m older.” The truth is, you’re never going to be ready. No matter how much time goes by and how much work you put into something, it’s never going to be your definition of perfect. Start now. Don’t wait for the “right” thing. If you’re passionate about it, go for it and have no fear. It’s all a mindset and how you position yourself.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Mark Cuban for sure. I just absolutely love his thought process and have watched every interview he is featured in. And of course all Shark Tank episodes. He’s also from Pittsburgh and went to IU — so, great commonalities.

