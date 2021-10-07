Ana Bonifacio of My Kitchen and Me: “There’s never enough time, and that shouldn’t stop you”

There’s never enough time, and that shouldn’t stop you. My Kitchen and Me started as a true passion project at a time when “I was running at a million miles an hour” I didn’t have time then, and I can say for sure that I don’t have time now. But the truth is that we make time for what is important, and we get better at prioritizing and delegating.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ana Bonifacio.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Ana Bonifacio, completed her university studies at the Universidad Autonoma de Santo Domingo (UASD) and finished her clinical practices in different cities of her home country, where she jointly worked with the team of the Centro de Investigación y Apoyo Cultural (CIAC) in rural areas of the country.

Coming from a family dedicated to the production of agricultural products, she became part of the team of the former Centro Sur de Desarrollo Agropecuario (CESDA) del Ministerio de Agricultura de la República Dominicana, where she held the position of head of the Nematology department.

At the age of 28 she moved to the USA, where she has worked for more than 30 years in the health area.

Moved by her sympathy for nature and her respect for animals, an inclination that she has shown since childhood, in her free time she works as a spokesperson for the protection of the environment; and is dedicated to painting.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in a small village called Cruce de Boca Chica, located between Santo Domingo and the Boca Chica beach in the Dominican Republic. I come from a family of farmers and music lovers. My father, who worked in agriculture and cattle raising, instilled in me the love and respect for the land; with him, I rode through the fields, delighting in the natural beauty. He taught me to love planting and harvesting my own food.

During my university studies, I was part of the Center for Research and Cultural Support, a program that together with the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) took to rural communities’ programs such as cultural development and primary health care. At the end of my university studies, where I graduated as a clinical laboratory technician, I went to work with the Ministry of Agriculture, where I learned from many people trained on agricultural plantations, the indiscriminate use of pesticides and their impact.

As a young adult, I went to live in the USA where I currently reside. Upon arriving in the USA I worked for some time in healthcare and then went on to work at Saint Francis Hospital, The Heart Center, and attended Queensborough Community college.

During my free time, I am still helping people to care for their gardens, sharing with them tips and how-to’s whenever I get asked for advice. My devotion to nature, the fields, the beaches always led me to the same path, and it is that we must protect the nature we have so that our children will be able to enjoy it as well.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

My Kitchen and Me aims to educate people that the cleaning we do in our homes can be done just as effectively with eco-friendly products, and that they can also be beneficial to our health.

Our mission is to make it easy for the consumer to get those products, either through us or going directly to the brands that are working hard to create something better for the consumer and environment. Our focus is for the consumer to become aware of what is affecting our planet and take action.

On our blog MYKITCHENANDMEONLINE.COM, we give tips on how we can start making changes that will affect our planet in a drastic way just by focusing on making better choices in the kitchen. We know that 8% of food waste in the USA comes from our kitchen, and although it may seem like an insignificant number, it is important to be aware of the problem.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

What got me to feel passionate about My Kitchen and Me has a lot to do with my childhood and the way I was brought up on the farm, living the simple life surrounded by greenery, where the food is fresh and the flavors so intense. Moving to California made me aware that what I lived in is not common. The big cities are definitely a land of opportunities, but the change made me realize that we are losing our contact with nature, and we can’t let that happen.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I had this project in mind for a while now, I would say it could easily be 5 years since I started working on it, sitting down and putting my ideas on paper. I think that was the first step I took to committing to this project: getting an empty notebook and writing down everything that I wanted My Kitchen and Me to be, trying to materialize it. The final trigger, and what made me take action, has definitely been the pandemic.

I’ve seen people, terrified, who in their efforts to face these unprecedented circumstances were doing more harm than good to our environment and even to themselves. Buying so much excess food that would just end up in the dumpsters, having everything wrapped in plastic, using extremely toxic cleaners in an unregulated manner. I had friends and acquaintances who would come to me with their worries and asking for help and advice on how to do things even a little better. It could not have been clearer to me that now was the moment and I had to do something.

Many people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

An important part of getting started was feeding my curiosity. I hadn’t done this before, so I did not know what starting a business actually means, what it entails. I just had to ask questions. Whether I had to answer them myself and do my own research, or I had the chance to talk to people who had the experience and were able to guide me in certain ways, asking questions is what kept the ball rolling and took me to the next step. To this day, whenever I feel stuck, I go back to the basics and take out my notebook.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Something that happened rather recently, and I am excited to share, is that with part of the earnings coming from our online store, we were able to give back to the community. We started a reforestation program and on this occasion, we planted 100 trees in the “Humedales del Ozama National Park,” in the region of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. While on this occasion we paid tribute to my maternal land. This marks the beginning of this initiative in which we are committed to giving back to our planet. For me, this is also a way to bring to the people a piece of what inspired me to start this project.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

This will sound silly, but I perfectly recall the first interview I had to take for an environmental conference in the name of My Kitchen and Me. While I knew it wasn’t something very official, as a middle-aged professional working in rather traditional fields, I’d say I am not really a technology-literate person. So preparing for an interview, although an online one, meant for me preparing as if I’d be facing a crowd.

Well, needless to say, I took more time getting ready in terms of my physical appearance than the 5 minutes it took me to deliver my piece for the conference. I started laughing at the end of it when I realized. I learned to be more patient and not waste the little time I have, but invest it in the important side of this battle we are all taking part in.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Of course, there are people who inspired me along the way, it sometimes feels like I’m walking in the footsteps of giants when we are talking about protecting our planet. Someone I admire for her strength and I believe is on a path to have so much more impact is Greta Thunberg.

My biggest cheerleader is definitely my daughter. Once she understood the importance of the work we are doing, that using environmentally friendly products is not just a whim, but a necessity, even more so nowadays with the pandemic, she gave me the power to keep going. Her vision and mine are very different, and her determination whenever I am in doubt, is what inspired me to reach further.

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Of course, for me, it would be quite clear. It is essential that we all get to know the problem, that we prioritize it, and finally, that we search for solutions.

To explain this a bit, I believe there are some steps to be taken at the community level which would mean we need to acknowledge the problem that is affecting our environment and start taking action. Looking at it from an individual standpoint it’s not enough, we have to act as a whole: politicians, society, communities.

Although they might not always agree, politicians respond to the pressure brought on by society. In a society where each person demands that big corporations and organizations meet certain requirements that, in this case, would protect our planet, they will have to adapt if they want to keep their businesses afloat. It is all connected.

It is true that politicians have also their own agenda that they are committed to and at times it may feel like they do not always have the best interest of the society at heart. That is where we as individuals have to do our part, involve the authorities and make ourselves heard.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

This could actually be connected to what we just covered, and the bottom line is that businesses respond to what the customer demands. The only problem with this is that we as individuals are still to learn about the power we have when we come together. If we stop buying certain conventional products because of their packaging, or due to certain ingredients they use, and we switch to more sustainable ones, even the big brands will eventually do the right thing to win their buyers’ trust again.

A good example of where improvements are being made due to popular demand, but there’s still a long way ahead, could be, for instance, if we look at Amazon and their packaging policy. Although they are making strides to improve their carbon footprint, the corporate giant is widely criticized for not doing enough, so making real changes would not only put them in a better light but could potentially become more profitable. People want to do good in general and want to choose alternatives that don’t harm the environment.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1- There’s never enough time, and that shouldn’t stop you. My Kitchen and Me started as a true passion project at a time when “I was running at a million miles an hour” I didn’t have time then, and I can say for sure that I don’t have time now. But the truth is that we make time for what is important, and we get better at prioritizing and delegating.

2- Be prepared to stand up and share your point of view, your story, or your argument in front of a crowd at any given moment. Write it on paper, rehearse it in your head, get your facts straight and be ready to share it with the world. That moment will come and people need to hear it, no matter how difficult that might be.

3- You will find people who simply don’t care about what is going on with the environment. I grew up with these beliefs and a respect for nature, and for a very long time, I couldn’t even fathom that other people would be indifferent about something that affect all of us. Understand that people are different. You won’t win them all.

4- You will find yourself repeating the same thing over and over again, in order to be heard. Changing habits is not something that comes easy for most people, but some will eventually understand the power of small changes. Switching your conventional kitchen cleaner to an environmentally friendly one, using less plastic, choosing organic products. Start small and the new habits will stick.

5- You will have to change some things as well. If you think of it, It would be quite cynical of me to ask everyone to make changes in their life, while not being open to it myself. A recent journey, for me, has been deciding to go meatless. Knowing the impact the industrial meat system has on our environment, this change has been a long time coming and even with that in mind, it hasn’t been an easy one. The force of habit will always push back.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

We only have one planet, and it is in danger. We need to act now, and we need to do everything in our power to save it so that future generations can experience what we are enjoying at this moment. Not only that, but we should stop being so selfish and self-centered because what happens in other countries and regions is affecting all of us, so we all should be looking at the bigger picture.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Good things don’t come easy”. There may be some people who are privileged or have talent and manage to take a shortcut, but the truth is that at the end of the day if you want to achieve something, you have to work for it. You need to show up every day, be consistent and stay focused on your goals. This can be applied by the young and the old and no matter what they are trying to achieve, it will still be relevant.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

It would be Pope Francis without a doubt. I admire him for his strong and firm character and his less formal approach. He is also a known advocate for the environment. I believe he has been through constant conflicts with the Vatican and still manages to maintain his principles with so much faith and pride. He’s brought to the catholic church something that in my opinion was missing for a very long time.

They can check our blog and online store at Mykitchenandmeonline.com and connect with us on Instagram at @mykitchenandmeonline .

