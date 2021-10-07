Mitesh Desai of Landy’s Chemist: “Know yourself and work hard”

Know yourself and work hard. Hard work breeds success. Identify your weaknesses and figure out techniques to minimize them. This will allow you to work more efficiently and enjoy more success.

Mitesh started LandysChemist.com in 2012 and over the past decade has turned it into one of the largest independent Health & Wellness retailers in the UK. LandysChemist.com retails their products in almost one hundred countries worldwide. Before joining the industry, he worked in finance with Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I was very fortunate growing up in North West London. My parents worked incredibly hard to give myself and my two sisters a wonderful childhood. We got to travel the world and explore our interests. I ended up studying Economics at Warwick University and then landed my dream job working on the trading floor for JP Morgan. After five years in the finance industry I was pretty tired and also somewhat disillusioned so took a break which ended up becoming permanent. Initially after leaving finance I took a job teaching Economics at the school I had attended as a youngster and subsequently founded LandysChemist.com.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

My father was a pharmacist so I think he gets the credit for my ending up in the industry. He is so smart and I learnt so much from him; in particular that you are never too old to learn new things. Whilst I was growing up I watched him train as a doctor of homeopathy, a nutritionist and a dietician. He has consistently sought to add new skills and understanding to his knowledge base to allow him to deliver the best possible care to all his patients.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

In truth I absolutely love supplements. I try out loads of the products that we retail online and find it so remarkable how effective a lot of them are. At the moment I am taking a Multivitamin from Wild Nutrition which I absolutely love; it gives me a huge energy boost at the start of the day and I find that my focus is sharper throughout the day. I just had a little baby boy a few months ago so I need all the help I can get right now!

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I had just left the finance industry and was about to start working as a teacher. My sister was working in our family business (a pharmacy) and asked me to look at their website which was operational but was costing more than it was generating in revenue at that point. I remember poking around and feeling like it had potential but that nothing was quite right. I ended up working really hard for a month trying to make changes and really quickly started to see small results coming through. By the time I started work as a teacher I was going home every evening and working on the website and trying to make changes and test things out. Within eighteen months I had to hand in my notice at school because the website was developing so quickly and getting to a point where it needed full time attention.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I remember lots of the mistakes I made early on because so many of them were silly things that either cost money or time. I think it’s important to remember mistakes because it helps you avoid making the same ones again.

In particular I remember I used to spend hours listing products individually. A lot of the vitamin brands we work with have hundreds of products in their range and so it might take me weeks to get a new brand online. Eventually I began to think that this couldn’t possibly be the way that bigger companies were working so I spoke to a developer who helped me set up tools to list products in bulk. A job that used to take weeks now took a few hours and it not only saved me loads of time to focus on other things it also meant that we could scale up faster, adding more and more new and exciting products that our customers wanted.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Around 2015 we were starting to become quite a significant business in terms of turnover but I was becoming really conscious of our environmental impact. I hated all the plastics that we were using as part of our process; bubblewrap to protect products and also plastics in the sellotapes. We called in a consultant to help us improve our sustainability and in the space of a week switched our process completely. Since then we have been entirely plastic free. We also went fully paperless within the office; moving picklists from printed pages onto PDAs and all invoices are now digital only which means we aren’t sending off thousands of pieces of paper to our customers every week either. The final change we made was to get in a respected recycling partner so that all our waste could be responsibly recycled. Although these changes came at a big cost we are so proud to be a sustainable business. I would also add that I think sustainability and the wellness industry have a lot in common; both are focused on ethical practice and doing what is best for the long-term health of not just the individual but those around us too.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am just working on a really exciting new project called Sow Minerals. Sow Minerals is going to be a sustainable new brand of vitamins focused entirely on the needs of people of color. As a person of Indian Origin, I find it remarkable that the studies used to determine appropriate levels of key nutrients like Vitamin D are nearly a hundred years old and were based on society then. Immigration and climate change have had such a big impact on our world that there’s really no telling if those levels make any sense whatsoever anymore. The one thing we can be certain about is that those levels aren’t relevant to people of color because of our diets, our dress and because our skin reacts differently to sunlight and pollution. I am so excited to be bringing a brand to market that is going to offer something truly unique to a group of people who have been ignored by the industry for the most part.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Before I answer this I want to caveat it by saying that I don’t think there’s a single mold that all successful leaders fit into.

I think leadership needs to be customized to the people you work with and your ability to read the team and adapt is perhaps the most important trait you can have. In the past I have had employees who didn’t care about their work or paid little attention to instruction and as a result it caused a lot of chaos but it also led to my better staff feeling disenfranchised. With some of those people I felt like I had to be more strict or pushy to get the best out of them.

Nowadays I am really lucky to have an incredibly strong team that is totally committed to giving their best. They know when it’s time to work hard and they also know when it’s time to mess around and have fun. As a result I now get to be a really relaxed leader.

My other key skill is that I listen really carefully. I accept that I can’t be everywhere all the time and I can’t see everything either. I am always asking questions to hear what the people around me think. Asking the questions is the easy part though — if it isn’t followed by action or explanation then the team will stop feeling like it’s worth a discussion! Sometimes I can find solutions to issues and sometimes I have to explain why things are the way they are. I think the fact that we talk through problems helps everything to feel engaged and sometimes it also improves their buy in to the whole business.

The final trait I will mention is a commitment to change. I am always looking for opportunities to improve the way things work or to save time. I am willing to try things out to see if it gains people time. I also look to remove the things from people’s days that they don’t like where possible. We do this through automation and outsourcing wherever possible.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

I think wellness covers so much ground. Ultimately I think that different people have different approaches to feeling better; some people might take an ingested approach and try vitamins or herbal supplements, others might have a topical approach and use skin creams and some people might even just buy themselves a treat like a fancy perfume or a new bag! Wellness can be whatever an individual needs to feel better but for the most part we are focused on the vitamins, minerals and supplements that can help you achieve that as well as the skin creams.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

To put it in the most simple way possible; if you’re happy then everything else tends to fall into place. Happy people find it easier to get up every day and do a great job or work hard at school and as a result they also tend to be more successful. Being well is a huge part of being happy; think about how dreadful it can feel to be sick or tired or in pain and then imagine that some people carry around those feelings every single day for years. It’s so important to find a way to manage our wellness because the alternative can be an awful burden to carry.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

The most important thing that’s happened in the past year is that the stigma about mental wellness seems to have disappeared. I think everyone understands now that feeling depressed or lonely can happen to literally anyone and so it’s incredibly important to talk about it. I love how often I seem people at work giving one another a hug or buying someone else a coffee when they need cheering up; it shows that we are a lot less shy to look out for each other. In my office I make a point of checking in on people when I know they’re going through a difficult time. I am not shy to ask someone how they are and I am even less shy to keep asking them if I don’t believe their response. It’s amazing how much people open up when you show them that you genuinely care how they feel.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I am going to try and be really organized about this and provide a list but I can’t promise the list will be in order of actual importance.

Be true to yourself. If you’re saying things you don’t believe in then your clients or patients won’t buy into it. Don’t be shy to admit where there is a gap in your knowledge and be willing to ask questions. I have learnt so much great stuff from my clients over the years where we have had open discussions and what they are going through and what they have tried to solve their wellness issues. Keep learning. The nature of this industry means that things are always changing. COVID-19 has made almost everyone really aware of this fact and although it’s not always fun it’s so valuable to your patients if you are keeping up to date with new developments and new technologies. Be personable. Isn’t this true for every industry? Don’t be shy to get to know people. Ask questions about people and take an interest in their lives. You never know when it might come back around. Adapt to the needs of your patients. Your patients will have different views to you on health, wellness, politics and most other subjects. The idea is not to lecture them to try and think the same as you do. Try to provide advice that fits within their framework of beliefs but doesn’t make them feel stupid or make them feel like you don’t understand them. An empathetic ear will enable you to provide advice that is well received and also will encourage people to come back to you. Know yourself and work hard. Hard work breeds success. Identify your weaknesses and figure out techniques to minimize them. This will allow you to work more efficiently and enjoy more success.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Increasingly I am of the view that if every single person became vegetarian then it would solve a lot of humanitarian problems. Overfishing, deforestation and global warming would all be improved if people didn’t eat meat. I am really excited by the development of synthetic, cruelty-free meats because I understand that a lot of carnivores don’t want to give up meat but I think most of them are reasonable enough to shift their preferences to the kind of meat that doesn’t require the Amazon Rainforest to be cleared for cattle to graze.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Right now I think I’d love to meet Britney Spears. She’s a woman who has had her wellness splashed all over the news in recent months and it hasn’t felt to me like those who were tasked with being responsible for her wellness have strictly always had her best interests at heart. I have huge respect for the way she had conducted herself for years and also for the wonderful career she’s built.

