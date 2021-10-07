Nicole Psomas: “Be yourself, be original and have your own perspective”

Be yourself, be original and have your own perspective. Just because something has been done a certain way for many years — or forever — doesn’t mean it can’t be done differently. That is how progress and innovation are born.

Nicole Psomas is a coveted internationally recognized celebrity physical therapist. While working side-by-side with famed New York City surgeons, Nicole pioneered her preparation and recovery method for cosmetic plastic surgery. Some common surgeries she is an expert on are: liposuction, breast implants, and breast reduction, tummy tucks, facelifts, buttock implants, rhinoplasty, and more! For the past 15 years, Nicole has had the pleasure of working with many influential and familiar faces like television hosts, actors, politicians, corporate CEOs, international figures, socialites, and TV personalities.

In 2019, she published the book “After the Cut: How to Prepare for and Recovery from Cosmetic Plastic Surgery” a how-to guide that teaches the Psomas Method. With a focus on the mind, body, and home, Nicole’s hands-on approach has allowed her patients to maximize their post-surgery results and appearance while preventing complications, decreasing swelling, increasing range of motion, reducing pain, increasing sensation, and minimizing scar tissue.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in Wyckoff, NJ in a tight-knit Greek family. During my teenage years, I was involved in my high school with sports, the arts, church youth group and volunteering. One of the main organizations I volunteered for is called “Spectrum For Living,” which helps adults with developmental disabilities. It was my time spent with this organization that inspired me to become a licensed Physical Therapist. Following my undergraduate study at The University of Delaware, I attended graduate school at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. After school, it was always my dream to move to New York City, which I did, and was hired by the New York Presbyterian Hospital — Weill Cornell Medical Center, where I spent 15 years of my career. Throughout my time at Cornell, working with very intensive patient populations, I treated adults, children and babies who were healing from traumatic accidents, orthopedic surgery, brain surgery, cancer and more. Due to the intense nature of my job, I found a side hobby which added fun to my life and balanced the intensity of my day job — by becoming a professional Seatfiller. A Seatfiller is a person who attends award shows and is hired to sit in the place of the celebrities when they get up to present, go to the bathroom, or are a no-show. It was an adventurous and educational time in my life.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

The year was 2009 and I was very invested in fitness by eating healthy and working out daily. Yet I found myself struggling. I could not lose weight in the area around my stomach that I needed to — genetics were working against me. So I decided to research laser liposuction and consulted with the top plastic surgeons in NYC. After my consultation, I decided to proceed with the surgery, figuring I would just need a few days to recover. I was wrong. I came out of surgery looking like one of the trauma patients I worked with at Cornell/ Panic set in. I was extremely swollen, bruised, had trouble walking, and could barely get off the bed without someone having to pick me up. What did I do? Then, I had my “Ah-ha” moment. I realized plastic surgery recovery was similar to any surgical recovery process. I switched on my Physical Therapist brain and worked on myself to do specific physical therapy related treatments in an effort to speed up my healing. At my one week check-up with the doctor, my surgeon was surprised by my results — he suggested I consult and start working with his patients to improve their results. That was in 2009 when I became the first Physical Therapist who specializes in reconstructive surgery recovery. Since then, I have been working with many influential and familiar faces like television hosts, actors, politicians, corporate CEOs, international figures, socialites, and TV personalities

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

For my patients healing after all types of plastic surgery — I have trademarked a method of recovery titled “The Psomas Method” which I describe in detail in my book titled, “After The Cut: How To Prepare For and Recover From Cosmetic Plastic Surgery.” The Psomas Method focuses on specific exercises and a diet plan that speeds up healing after surgery. Included in my method are the following: massage techniques to reduce swelling and decrease lumps and unevenness, exercises that will help increase range of motion and increase flexibility, compression wrapping and garment suggestions to help mold and sculpt the body after surgery, and a trialed low-sodium/high protein diet — which will help promote good healing.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

When I discovered this missing void in plastic surgery industry, I realized there was little to no information for people on how to properly prepare and recover from plastic surgery. After Dr. Shafer and I began working together in 2009, I started treating all different types of patients from breast augmentation to liposuction to tummy tucks. Soon after, my reputation lead me to working with more surgeons and patients from Los Angeles to Miami. After years of perfecting my method of recovery — I had realized that women and men all over the country and world needed to hear about my tips for recovery. I knew it would be impossible to speak or treat them individually — so that is what inspired me to write the book. I wanted a woman in Oklahoma to have the same access to this information as a man in New York City. Life kept nudging me in this direction — that people would benefit from the experience and knowledge I had to share.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The biggest challenge was taking these ideas, thoughts, tips and method and turning them into a how-to book. It took me nine years to write my book. There were so many days when I would say, “I can’t look at this manuscript for another minute.” I would stop writing, then go back to it after a month. A voice inside me kept me going and reminding me this would better people’s lives, no matter how challenging it was in the moment. At the end of the nine-year process, when I finally held the finished book in my hand, there was a feeling of accomplishment that I’ll never forget. My first thoughts were “I’m so happy I didn’t give up.” That was my biggest takeaway from the long road I had just taken.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Most people are completely in the dark when it comes to recovering from plastic surgery. I have often heard the response “well isn’t it the surgeons job to teach you how to recover?” The answer is simply “no — it’s my job — I am a physical therapist.” The doctor is a master expert in the area of surgery and performing the surgical procedures. The field of Physical Therapy was born as a hand-off after surgery, to master recovery. For example, after a hip replacement surgery, the patient will them seek Physical Therapy to help them recover as successfully as possible. There thousands of physical therapists who help patients recover from all surgeries on a daily basis — except in the field of elective cosmetic plastic surgery. That’s when I had my “ah-ha” moment and realized just because these procedures are elective and cosmetic it does not make them any less in need of proper recovery. People still need to learn how to recover safely and optimally. I realized it was a Physical Therapist’s responsibility to bring this to the world’s attention.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I have expanded my treatment to Zoom consultations. This way people from all over the country can work with me one-on-one as I provide a pre or post-op consultation for advice or treatment. The sessions are altered compared to my in-person sessions since I instruct them on how to perform self-treatment as opposed to my hands-on approach.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think some of my character traits that have led me down this path today are the fact that I always had a boldness and fearlessness from a young age combined with a “can-do” attitude. I always led with a “can do” attitude. From adolescents, I have always wanted to be part of the award seasons where actors and musicians are awarded for their hard work. I wanted to be part of a room filled with so much talent. With my “can do” attitude, I transformed my dream into reality. So far, I’ve had the pleasure of sitting next to J.Lo, John Legend and Lady Gaga at the Grammy Awards as a Seatfiller.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

I think wellness is an all-encompassing term that refers to balance between the mind, body and soul. If your body is in great shape, but your mind is completely stressed-out or anxious, then you have not achieved optimal wellness. Wellness is achieving homeostasis and harmony within ourselves.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Simply our body is the happiest when it has achieved optimal wellness. Happiness is the optimal goal for our lives. Every minute we consciously and subcounsciously make choices in life to achieve happiness. Wellness should be a strong foundation in our daily lives. How can we work on achieving wellness? Work on your body- achieve optimal physical fitness (cardiovascular activities, strength training, flexibility, playing sports). Work on your mind through different means like therapy, meditation, reading, and connecting with friends. Also work on your soul with things like finding spirituality or religion, volunteer in your local community, and expressyourself or experience the arts (painting, dance, singing, etc.).

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

I think it is important that since emerging from the pandemic, hospitals need to focus on the health and well-being of their healthcare workers. The toll this pandemic has taken on their minds, bodies and personal lives is catastrophic. Healthcare worker burnout is at an all-time high — resulting is staffing shortages around the country. Increased staffing issues leads to poorer patient care. It’s a snowball effect. So, I employ hospitals around the country to please take care of your workers by compensating them appropriately, not mandating they work over-time or take extra shifts, understand mental health days are real and needed, encourage work-life balance and tokens or gestures for staff appreciation. A physically, mentally and emotionally balanced healthcare worker is your best asset to providing top notch patient care.

What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I believe you have to have an innate passion for helping people. I believe if you generally love people, love interacting with people, love hearing their stories or journey — you will be inspiring and inspired all at the same time. You don’t go into the health and wellness industry with the intention to be rich. If money is your driving factor, I believe it will be hard for you to last. You must have an internal calling for it. I had a friend who chose to be a surgeon because he went into it for the salary. After a while he became severely depressed and realized it was not his calling. He went down a different path, with an appreciation for medicine, but realized he had not longevity in the field without the passion for it. An understanding of the unique differences between all people. We are all not the same. We are all not created equal. So as a person in the health and wellness industry you must understand that no two people are identical and therefore their approach to their health and wellness may not be identical. Understanding people will be your biggest asset. For example, I may give a person who does well with regime and procedure a very detailed specific exercise plan with the number of reps counted out exactly. I may give someone else who does better with a more relaxed approach — general parameters for a specific exercise — but not as exact. An interest in your own health and wellness. A lot of times we are guilty of giving to everyone else but ourselves. As a healthcare worker I realized a long time ago that if I was happy, healthy and experiencing my highest level of wellness and well-being — then I had more to give to my patients and colleagues. As they say when you board an airplane “please put on your mask first — before helping those around you — then help them place on their masks.” Be yourself, be original and have your own perspective. Just because something has been done a certain way for many years — or forever — doesn’t mean it can’t be done differently. That is how progress and innovation are born.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement is educating as many people as possible about the realities of plastic surgery, how to prepare and how to recover safely and properly. A goal of mine is to bring ethics to the field of plastic surgery. As a society, we are starting to get very warped as to our perspectives on beauty. Plastic surgery has taken over the world and the trend is going towards unrealistic expectations of beauty. I am in support that plastic surgery, used carefully and cautiously, can be a tool to improving an individual. But, it is not a quick fix — nor is it the magic cure. You can change what’s on the outside — but if you don’t also work on the inside at the same time — it will never make you feel beautiful or satisfied. That’s why we are seeing a rise in plastic surgery addiction mixed with unrealistic expectations of beauty and body image dysmorphia. It’s important that people know plastic surgery is not the answer to all your problems.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet Sara Blakely, the creator of Spanx. Sara has always been a female entrepreneur that I admired and viewed as the gold standard. She took an idea and just went the distance with it. She is the definition of female empowerment. I also have some amazing ideas that I would love to share with her — which I feel she would be very interested in hearing.

I also would love to meet with Ariana Huffington and Rita Wilson. My fellow Greek sisters who as empowering females in their industries, have greatly inspired me. As a Greek woman, I can relate to their strong sense of heritage and pride in their roots.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My book “After The Cut: How to Prepare For and Recover From Cosmetic Plastic Surgery” is available for purchase on Amazon or at Afterthecut.com. Also check out my Instagram page @AfterTheCutBook.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much for your time and interest in my field of work. If I can educate, or inspire one person to make a good choice, it was all worth it.