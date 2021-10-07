Dr. Reuben Chen Of Sunrider International: “Learn a new skill”

Learn a new skill. It’s important to feel like a beginner every once in a while and feel growth in something that you are passionate about. Find something that you are interested in and start the learning process of gaining new skills. Start taking lessons in a new language or learn how to fix something in the house or learn how to cook new recipes. Gaining new skills and seeing progress in those skills can provide a great sense of accomplishment and pride in yourself!

Dr. Reuben Chen, ACGME board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, specializes in sports medicine, Pain Management, and cosmetic medicine. He led the Regenerative Medicine programs at Pacific Pain & Wellness Group, where he takes the time to thoroughly know his patients before deciding the best treatment options. Dr. Chen is one of the few physicians in the country who also performs and integrates medical acupuncture in his treatment programs. Since December 2012, he has been affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center. He also speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese and is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and Judo.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am one of 5 children in my family. We were born in Utah, but I grew up most of my life in Southern California. My parents are immigrants from Taiwan, and if you talk with any child of Chinese immigrants, you know that their standards for their children are very high. Like most kids I enjoyed video games and watching TV, but I was also the dutiful son who played violin and piano. However, when I turned 16, I stopped taking piano lessons and started martial arts classes at a local Tae Kwon Do gym. I have continued to train martial arts up to this day and have also earned a black belt in Judo and a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Understanding my physical and mental limits and how to surpass them is something I have credited to my martial arts training, which has carried on in my professional and personal life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My father grew up impoverished living in Taiwan, and that lifestyle motivated my dad to one day have a business of his own and be independently wealthy. My great grandfather taught my father about Chinese herbs, and my father became well known for his study of Chinese herbal medicine. This inspired him to begin schooling to become a pharmacist. There he met my mother, and as soon as they graduated from school, they immigrated to the United States. Eventually, my father was able to save up enough money and start his business, Sunrider International.

I saw the success of my parents at a young age, and I decided that I wanted to become a medical doctor and learn everything I needed to know about how to keep a healthy body. I geared my life towards becoming a medical doctor, but I realized quickly in medical school that the focus of western medical training was to keep people alive, but quality of life and alternative therapies were rarely discussed. I had a much more holistic view of how to have a healthy body from my unique upbringing. Therefore, I decided to extend a year of medical school and travel to Taiwan to take a course in Chinese medicine from the Kaohsiung Medical University.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My parents have always been my biggest supporters, and this type of confidence helped to propel me to medical school. I applied to some of the most prestigious medical schools in the country and was accepted to the UC Irvine School of Medicine. When I entered the medical school, I was competing against some of the brightest minds in the nation, and because of this pressure, I questioned my career path. I called my parents on the phone and let them know that I was a failure and ready to throw in the towel. My mom told me to breathe and take it easy, and she said I could quit medical school, but I would regret quitting for the rest of my life. I decided to reevaluate my situation, and I started taking tutoring courses and learned new ways of studying to handle the sheer amount of information we needed to process and consume. I re-evaluated how I faced stress and public scrutiny with the help of a therapist and started doing daily meditation. Through all the changes in my life, my parents were always my biggest motivators, and I attribute much of my success in life to their support.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I started to learn acupuncture, my teacher in Taiwan recognized how nervous I was to use needles. He said that before I could use any needles on any patients, I needed to give myself acupuncture at least 40 times. That evening I had needles in my feet trying to give myself a treatment, and I could feel myself wanting to pass out, but I forced myself to stay awake because I didn’t want to pass out with needles in my feet. After at least 40 acupuncture needles, I was able to progress to treating patients. Since then, I have performed acupuncture on myself many times, and I have even drawn my own blood at the doctor’s office. It’s easiest to face the fears and deal with them head on instead of avoiding them; that way you can remove the fangs of your fears and realize the bite is not that bad.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One book that has really influenced me is a book called “The Miracle Morning.” I know that this is a very popular book and for good reason. Up to this point in my life, I was never really into any “self-help” books. I thought that I was well under control of my life and did a good job; but when I read the Miracle Morning, it had some very concrete and simple steps that have influenced my life for the past several years. I have continued having my own Miracle Mornings for the past several years with meditation, personal study, and exercise being at the core.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Wisdom is the combination of knowledge plus experience, and genius is the proper use of that wisdom.” This is something that my dad would say all the time growing up. He believed strongly that experience was the greatest teacher, and true genius usually comes after trial and error. This has been a guiding principle in my life, and I think that’s why I’ve had such a unique career because I’m willing to try things out and open myself to new ideas.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Looking for natural substances that can improve memory, mood, and our daily activities is something I have been researching for some time. Sunrider I helped to develop a product called Top Focus that helps to boost the acetylcholine levels in the brain, which helps with working memory and decreases anxiety and depression. We started a program there to also help with sleep, mood, and mental focus using some of the supplements at Sunrider along with some coaching activities. Lack of sleep, impaired memory, and poor mood are things that I’ve heard in my medical practice for years and teaching not only regular people but also physicians on how simple activities, changes in diet, and natural supplements can help with this process has been a passion of mine. This program can be found at www.sunrider.com.

I also have a podcast called the Vital Signs podcast where I interview people who have been successful in different fields or have a great story to share with others, and I’ve been doing this for the past year. My podcast can be found on various podcast platforms such as Spotify, and you can look for the live recordings on YouTube at the Sunrider International YouTube channel. I love hearing the perspective of different people, and I hope that those experiences can help other people.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1. I think that journal writing is very important either at the end of the day or at the beginning of the next day as a way to reflect on the previous day and also to evaluate what you have done well and what you have done poorly. Then I would read your journals regularly to see where you have come from in your life and where you are going. Depression and anxiety occurs frequently when people experience intense emotional darkness, and they have a difficult time moving past that darkness because they can’t see a way out. All they see is their present circumstances. But when you look towards your past, and you see your mistakes and successes, it’s much easier to take yourself out of your current situation and see the growth you’ve had.

2. Regular exercise is important. It doesn’t need to be much, but it should be for at least 30 minutes. Exercise could be as little as going for a walk outside, but it’s important to do it regularly. There has been research to show that regular exercise can release endorphins in the brain and also regulate the chemicals and neurotransmitters in the brain that affect our mood and mental health. Also there has been new research that has shown that dementia and Alzheimer’s is decreased in elderly people who are physically active. So physical activity does have some correlation to the health of the brain, and regular physical activity has the best benefits.

3. Learn a new skill. It’s important to feel like a beginner every once in a while and feel growth in something that you are passionate about. Find something that you are interested in and start the learning process of gaining new skills. Start taking lessons in a new language or learn how to fix something in the house or learn how to cook new recipes. Gaining new skills and seeing progress in those skills can provide a great sense of accomplishment and pride in yourself!

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Meditation and yoga are both great practices. Yoga can sometimes include a meditation aspect depending on the style of yoga, but meditation, itself, is very powerful. The main area of meditation that I enjoy is learning to calm the mind and sit in silence. I try to meditate for about 20–30 minutes per day, focusing on my breath and clearing my mind. EEG studies of various meditation practitioners have shown that brain wave patterns do change with regular meditation, people report improved sleep, focus, and decreased overall anxiety. Also, there is evidence that meditation improves immune function and can decrease chronic pain.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

The first type of physical activity is cardiovascular activity. This activity can be running, biking, swimming, etc… The focus of these activities is to increase the heart rate. Finding a heart rate monitor can be helpful to see how strenuous the activity is. Lots of research has shown improved cardiovascular health can improve lung function, mood, and releases specific chemicals in the body that can reduce signs of aging. The second activity is weightlifting for muscle development. Research has shown that people of any age can increase their muscle development, including very elderly people. Many injuries occur due to weakness of specific muscle groups, so participating in a good physical therapy routine and building your muscle balance is important to prevent injury and longevity of your joints and body overall. Sometimes people combine cardiovascular training with weight training such as Crossfit and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). The third activity is balance and flexibility. Many issues related to back pain and joint pain are caused by poor balance and flexibility. There are a set of nerves in the muscles called the proprioceptive nerves. These nerves can detect our body in space without us paying attention to it. Nerve fibers in our body can shrink as we age, so we need to emphasize them with exercises that focus on balance and flexibility. Exercises such as yoga and pilates will focus on these areas.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Most people do know what it means to eat healthy. Surveys show that most people are educated enough to know what foods are good for them and which ones are not. The difficulty comes with convenience and habit. Convenience means what food is available to them at the moment, the food in their environment or what is within arm’s reach. Research has shown that in the typical American diet, 40% of the calories we consume comes in snacks. That means almost half of the calories we consume in a day do not come from breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Habit is related to the “comfort foods” that comes from someone’s personal upbringing. People reach for those comfort foods during periods of high stress, which may be daily for some people. And those foods are different for every person. Comfort foods have an emotional and psychological link for people related to a specific activity, and it’s the food that brings a specific emotional response. So it’s important to link stress with another type of food that you feel better about eating.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Emotional wellness can be linked to 3 main areas: gratitude, flexibility, and handling criticism. For gratitude, it’s important to find things that you are grateful for in your life. Depression, anger, and resentment often occurs when you feel there is nothing good going in your life, and you lose sight of the blessings and good fortune that has been given to you. So, at the end of every day, reflect on a few reasons as to why you are grateful. Flexibility is being able to see things from another person’s perspective. Friendships and families are broken because of lack of flexibility and intense idealism that is projected on others can become a weight that leads towards anger and resentment. It’s important to be flexible and see what other people see without judging them. People who are more flexible tend to have less stress in their lives along with having better social contacts and emotional wellbeing. Handling criticism is probably the most difficult area for emotional health. It’s difficult to hear criticism, and most people take criticism as an attack on their character, which creates greater stress and anxiety, especially in social situations. The most important things to do when receiving criticism is first, do not take the criticism personally, and second, evaluate if the criticism is correct. I recognized early in my medical career that criticisms, no matter how harsh, were not personal, and some of the harshest criticisms may be accurate and something I needed to improve on.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

There has been lots of research to show that facial expressions, such as smiling, can improve emotional wellness. In fact there is research to show that Botox that limits frown lines on the forehead and face will improve mood by decreasing facial expressions linked to frowning. So smiling often and being conscious of your facial expressions can have a direct link to your mood.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Spiritual wellness is linked to finding purpose in your life and feeling that you are fulfilling that purpose. First is finding out your personal why, or why are you doing what you are doing with your life and what is the purpose of your life? This is a big question, and it may require a lot of soul searching. Are there people you’ve seen in your life that you can emulate that have the characteristics you admire to reach this goal? Visualize those characteristics and see how they can combine into your life. Then write down those specific characteristics and evaluated what you see in yourself and how far away you are from those goals. As you are thinking about your overall goal in life, where in your life do you want to be when you are age 40, 50, 60, 70 years old? What do you want to have accomplished in your life as you reach those milestones? The final tip is keeping a spiritual journal. This journal is a personal journal where you write down things that are inspirational and motivating that you may hear or encounter daily. This is an important book because it will help provide motivation for you along your path, and it can help you see if you’ve deviated from your path and require a course correction. Be sure to review your spiritual journal regularly to make sure you are on track.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Nature can remind us of the purpose of our life and how we can interact in the world around us. In a city setting we forget about the wonder of nature and the world around us and how big and powerful the world can be. This can help put things into perspective as we are thinking about our purpose in this world and our relationship with all things around us. Understanding our purpose and place in the world is powerful and understanding that the world will continue to move forward even after we’ve passed on is also very humbling.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Learn to talk with strangers. Try to talk with a new stranger whenever you can and get to know that person. During the pandemic I believe that the skill of talking with strangers has gone away, and we have been isolated to communication via text or zoom, and that surprise of learning something new about a random stranger is gone. There has also grown a general distrust for people around us, even with our neighbors. Learning to talk with strangers can help us renew our faith in humanity. With the news and social media that magnifies every bad thing that happens in the world, we forget that most people are normal, nice people that just want to live their life. And talking with strangers can remind us that we have good people all around us, and hopefully some of the anxiety and fear that has been building in society can calm itself a bit.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

As a fan of martial arts and archery and fellow podcaster, I would love to meet with Joe Rogan. I am a big standup comedy fan and love his comedy, as well. But I also appreciate his insight and how he is able to hold conversations with complete strangers for 3-hour segments. That is a skill that requires a lot of effort, and he has spoken with philosophers, historians, scientists, comedians, and athletes. Not many people are able bridge that gap and open their minds to so many ways of thinking. I’ve learned a lot from his podcasts, and it would be great to ask him how he’s able to be so flexible and open along with his ability to stay true to himself.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check us out on www.sunrider.com. We also have a Sunrider International Facebook page, Instagram page, and YouTube channel. I have a podcast there called the Vital Signs podcast where I have been interviewing people related to health and wellness, so I’d love for people to follow us there.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.