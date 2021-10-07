Brenton Sullivan Of FieldLevel: “Having a close-knit group of friends outside of work that can truly be honest with you is so important”

Having a close-knit group of friends outside of work that can truly be honest with you is so important. We are all growing, learning and evolving our thinking, so having a trusted group of confidants can make all the difference when you need a solid sounding board.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brenton Sullivan.

As a walk-on catcher at the University of Southern California, Brenton Sullivan, CEO and co-founder of FieldLevel, often wondered if his collegiate baseball career might have looked different if he’d had more access to college coaches, both through the involvement of his high school coaches and additional resources to utilize on his own. This uncertainty inspired Brenton to build an athletic recruiting platform for athletes to better connect with coaches, establishing a tool that was absent during his quest to play at the collegiate level. Brenton oversees FieldLevel’s overall strategic vision and product roadmap, working closely with the engineering team to lead product innovation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up in Berkeley, CA, with a passion for sports and a dream of playing athletics in college and maybe beyond. My recruitment journey ended up not going as planned — I had a few offers to play basketball, but knew the schools weren’t the right fit — so I ended up walking on to the baseball team at the University of Southern California. While on the team, I took part in the undergraduate business program, where I chose my core concentration in entrepreneurship (the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies). During my studies, I wrote a business plan based on a concept that I knew would have helped me find the right fit as a high school student-athlete during the recruiting process — an athletic network that would connect coaches and help athletes attack the recruiting process with their most trusted references, their coaches. That same plan ended up winning the award for the Top Business Plan of the Year (2007). Fast forward to graduation, I received fantastic advice from my mentor and instead of starting the company right out of college, I worked to gain experience on the other side of this “marketplace” that I envisioned and accepted a job as the Director of Operations for the USC baseball team (2007–2008). One year later I took on a small angel investment and launched FieldLevel with two technical co-founders.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

FieldLevel has a unique aspect to the platform: the network. It’s what helps power the marketplaces connecting athletes, coaches, teams and opportunities in sports. Some talk about launching marketplaces and using “come for the tools, stay for the network” strategies. In FieldLevel’s case, the network is the foundation of the platform. It generates all the vital data that helps connect the right people with the right opportunities and in result, disrupts the atypical recruiting process by mainstreaming it — making all athletic opportunities possible regardless of location, socio-economic status or circumstance. Many coaches come for the network first, utilize the tools later and then look to engage with their connections in a variety of ways. Similar to the importance of LinkedIn in the professional world, networking is essential within athletics — a common misconception for those outside of the sports world. However, that’s not where FieldLevel stops providing value to athletes, coaches and teams. Many coaches use the network to find jobs, help market their athletic events and find local athletes for their club teams. These are all robust marketplaces that are launching in FieldLevel’s network ecosystem.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Yes! A big mistake. Early on, we falsely believed that one of the best growth strategies to bring coaches to the network would be to sell resources and tools to the broader college athletic departments. For compliance purposes, college coaches at certain levels are required to keep meticulous records of their communication with prospective student-athletes and we believed that if the athletic department hired us, all college coaches at the university would be excited about joining the network. We were so wrong. Turns out coaches did not like being forced to use something and utilized the product begrudgingly — leading coaches to completely miss our vision and mission. There was a funny stage appearance of me at an event in 2011 for This Week in Start-Ups in Santa Monica for the launch of Eric Ries’s book “The Lean Start-Up”. After that day, we dropped all product compliance tools and focused entirely on building the network.

From that, I learned a valuable lesson about following the company’s vision and ensuring that when we did change our strategy, we never strayed away from the vision. This lesson has been incredibly impactful on my entrepreneurial journey and I can proudly say that today we have a thriving network in 15 sports — with no compliance tools — 1.3 million members, 186,000 coaches and have helped 99,000+ athletes find a team to compete at the next level. FieldLevel has also helped generate over $1.34 billion in scholarships over the last five years for athletes on the platform.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have a few great mentors. The one I referenced above was my grandfather, a venture capitalist with a visionary business mind. Currently, I have a mentor on our board who is a long-time entrepreneur and recently sold his company after 17 years of operation. His name is Neal Schore (Triton Digital). Early on, he helped me evolve as a CEO and understand how my role would change as the company matured. He continues to help me take a step back from the detailed, day-to-day work to focus on macro strategy and look at myself, my role and my current activities. I consider him my coach that helps me call “time outs” to reassess my plans around fundraising, launching new products, going on large hiring initiatives and more.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

We dealt with a lot of feedback early on around the “disruptive” work involving sports, scouting and our technology. Technology can be very disruptive when it shifts an industry away from its critical, participating members. The 2011 movie Moneyball gave coaches and scouts — critical members of the athletic ecosystem — a bad taste in their mouths with technology and how it could potentially replace them. We heard from many coaches that what we were creating might hurt sports by drawing athletes away from their coaches, the people who genuinely care about their well-being and future. It wasn’t until coaches understood that our disruption was around the antiquated systems they used to do their jobs well and connect with others that we were able to bring the coaching community closer and help individuals find the right connections through more efficient and effective communication. That type of disruption helps propel an industry forward, while being considerate and intentional around the overall structure of the sports ecosystem. Coaches have now welcomed it to say the least.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Companies are all about the people and the culture. I received this advice early on when building this company and make sure to especially keep it in mind when hiring. During the hiring process, we of course look at the individual’s talent, but also make it a point to place their impact on our culture ahead of that.

Discipline must be a habit. This advice comes directly from Bill Walsh, former San Francisco 49ers head coach, and stuck with me after reading his book. It’s tough to build a great product, ensure all of the product communications are in order, support people using the product efficiently and ensure your internal team is consistently aligned. If your team is disciplined, continues to focus on the small things and looks for improvement every day, the compounding effects are powerful.

Building trust within your team will lead to the best products. This advice comes from a book by Patrick Lencioni called “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team”. The concept is that groups within companies often fear conflict. However, when you build trust within the internal team, allowing team members to feel comfortable voicing genuine concerns about product ideas or strategies, that conflict becomes constructive. That type of conflict leads to healthy debate within FieldLevel’s team, ultimately helping create and foster the best product decisions.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We plan to shake things up next by bringing many new marketplaces to the network and expanding to many new sports. As we grow more internationally, we are working to become the global athletic network for every level ranging from youth to professional ranks.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The book “The Score Takes Care of Itself: My Philosophy of Leadership” by Bill Walsh, legendary NFL coach for the San Francisco 49ers, has helped me in countless ways build my leadership style, set a high standard of performance and understand how each member of our team is an essential piece of our puzzle in achieving our vision. His lessons have been incredibly impactful along my journey.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Having a close-knit group of friends outside of work that can truly be honest with you is so important. We are all growing, learning and evolving our thinking, so having a trusted group of confidants can make all the difference when you need a solid sounding board.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would inspire as many people to become coaches as possible. At FieldLevel, we have seen athletes go through life, work closely with their coaches to challenge themselves, learn and thrive long after their athletic careers are over. I’ve seen so many athletes go full circle and become coaches themselves. When this happens, they re-invest and help younger players on and off the field that were once just like them.

How can our readers follow you online?

People can follow our company on Instagram and Twitter at @fieldlevel or connect with us on LinkedIn at “FieldLevel” or “Brenton Sullivan”.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!