Kirsten Thornhill: “Don’t fight it, fight FOR it”

Kirsten is currently a PhD student studying Health Sciences at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions (RMUoHP) in Provo, Utah, specializing in Human Physiology and Performance. She is a Research Assistant at RMUoHP in the Human Performance Lab as well as the Science and Health Assistant Coordinator at Utah Valley University (UVU). She is passionate about the influence of cannabis and CBD in sport as well as the effects of exercise on well-being.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in Central California. Throughout my childhood, I was a multi-sport athlete (softball, basketball, volleyball, and golf) who loved the challenge and structure that competition and sports provided. After high school, I attended CSU Stanislaus in Turlock, California, as a first-generation college student. Once I entered college, I was no longer playing competitive sports, so naturally, I started weight lifting and entered the sport of bodybuilding soon after. Through that 4-year experience as a bodybuilder, I experienced ultra-highs and deepening lows.

Deepening lows: I developed eating disorders, body dysmorphia, severe anxiety, and became extremely obsessive about my daily routine.

Ultra-highs: I became more interested in the human body, nutrition, and performance capabilities and limitations — I yearned to learn more to help others. This curiosity piqued my interest immensely, which lead me to pursue my Master’s degree in Exercise Physiology at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California.

During my time in graduate school in San Diego, I was a Teaching Assistant and Lab Coordinator for our Human Performance Lab — this is where my passion took pen to paper, well, more so, phalanges to practice. I started to learn so much about the process and styles of teaching and leading.

This organic and growing experience encouraged my dreams to come into fruition, as I am now a Residential Research Assistant and PhD student at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions (RMUoHP) studying the effects of cannabis and CBD on athletic performance and wellness.

Tying together my passions for health, research, and holistic therapeutics has been the best decision I’ve ever made. Although I’m only in my second year of the four-year program, I’ve been able to do some qualitative research on the effects of CBD usage in athletes and I’m eager to continue. I do believe there is a necessary, and potentially therapeutic, place for cannabidiol (CBD) in the sectors of health, medicine, research, and sport. It’s just going to take time, education, communication, research, and athletes to get us there.

More recently, I joined the Academic Tutoring Department at Utah Valley University (UVU) as the Assistant Coordinator for the Science and Health Lab. I not only get to experience a new aspect of higher education working in management and administration, but I also get to mentor wonderful and brilliant pre-med students (hi team!). Through these experiences, occupations, and educational endeavors, I have been able to beam my true vocation and calling in this beautiful life: helping others through health and wellness.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

There definitely was a specific event and person that inspired me to live a wellness-focused lifestyle, but the intent versus the impact of the event wasn’t quite traditional or intentional.

As I was competing in my last bodybuilding show in 2015, I clearly remember looking in the mirror before going on stage and thinking I wasn’t good enough. After all that extreme training for 16 weeks, strict dieting, hours and hours of posing practice, and saran wrapped cardio sessions: I. Wasn’t. Good. Enough. How backwards is that?!

I looked my “best”, my most “shredded”, I was “validated”, I was “fit”- the hindsight truth though? I was emotionally, mentally, and physically so unhealthy, unhappy, and unwell. I was extremely dehydrated and malnourished after that show, my kidneys started to shut down and I became extremely ill. I remember my mom saying that she couldn’t stand seeing me this sick and that she would no longer support me pushing myself to this extreme death — THIS was my breaking/introspective rock bottom friends.

My motivation to go all-in wasn’t just for me, it was beyond me — for my mother who deeply cared for my health and well-being (this woman birthed me, her words carry volumes deeper than the ocean floor), future me who wanted to be confident and poised with actually being and experiencing health, and for my future students (this experience could help them as future healthcare professionals).

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My “go-to” activity: 10–20 minute morning meditation — Insight Timer is a phenomenal introduction to guided meditations.

My “go-to” exercise: indoor cycling — I recently had ACL/MCL reconstructive surgery, so cycling has been physically and mentally healing for me.

My “go-to” beverage: coffee — I love to set my intentions for the day over a cup of jo early, early in the morning (4:00 AM to be exact).

My “go-to” food: super greens salad — I eat a large green salad once a day, every day (I think Popeye was on to something with the spinach).

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

What a double-edged sword bodybuilding was for me. I was at the “pinnacle” of my health, but I was also the “detriment” of my health.

My wellness-focused life turned to my wellness-focused career because of my bodybuilding experience and recovery. I went to cognitive behavior therapy with a licensed psychologist, I regularly saw my medical doctor at my undergraduate university, I met with a health coach in my free time, and I talked with a sports psychologist on a weekly basis to discuss my new approach to food.

This dynamic and extremely hard recovery took YEARS (I mean, YEARS). This was made possible because of these genuine and deeply caring healthcare professionals. Each and every one of them influenced me, encouraged me, and enabled me to discover and reshape my best self. My passionate journey began here, in the depths of vulnerability and acceptance.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The biggest challenge I faced when I was first starting graduate school was experiencing Imposter Syndrome. I still go through ebbs and flows of this, but encouraging myself to continue on with learning and honing in my skills helps set my mind into ease that I am enough and I am doing enough.

I think an exciting thing for me is that I’m not done yet — I’m “in progress”, “still loading”, still “in the works”, will “bet there soon”. A big motivator and thing I tell myself are to keep going — Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither am I! I literally say this to myself numerous times a week, ha!

The main takeaway from this: remember where you started and why you started. Self-doubt is a doozy, but your remembering your roots will keep you grounded and growing. You’ll have a story one day and it will be yours, completely and utterly yours!

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I am currently doing human physiology research that is focusing on vascular health and cardiovascular responses to exercise. This fruitful work allows me the ability and drive to (hopefully) make a dent in the world of heart health and wellness promotion. For instance, if I can contribute research findings that may help indicate non-invasive assessment tools for physicians, I may be able to help patients (indirectly) be on their way to getting accurate diagnoses/assessments to better help their health and quality of life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

An exciting project I have been working on is creating educational content for the general public about cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) on Nanocraft CBD’s website. This has not only been a professional focus of mine for the last two years but has quickly become a passion project of my own as well.

I think providing individuals educational information about cannabis can allow for more than just educational content, it can help consumers become more educated on the topic/types of product they are wanting and enhance the development of more confidence about cannabis and how it may affect them.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Persistence

My father always told me that I’d constantly fall down in life, again and again and again, but that nobody cared about the fall down, the get up is what mattered. I struggled with this concept, over and over. It seems as if I was constantly falling — hearing ‘no’, getting rejection emails left and right, getting laughed out of job inquires, big, fat NOs all around.

Each time I am awarded a ‘no’, I think back to what my father continuously told me as a child and young adult: keep getting up. The persistence to continue going, moving forward, and allowing “failure” to be part of my risk-taking strategies have continued to prove valuable experiences and lessons. I’m gettin’ up dad!

2. Passion

If I could bleed out this word for eternity, I would incessantly. The fire, the drive, the light, the boom I feel inside beaming outwards describes my deep-rooted passion for helping others through health and wellness.

A more recent time I divulged passion was my first day of teaching undergraduates. I was able to share course content in a way that came naturally, like singing words of a song. Although I was extremely nervous and feeling quite unknowledgeable on this knee-quivering first day of mine, I had a feeling that regardless of how many times my voice shook in hesitancy, my passion was enough. I knew the information, I practiced it 100+ times, I had it in the bag.

After class, I talked with a student who I had seen previously on campus while I was in my master’s program. She said she could feel and hear the passion in my voice, that she knew I loved what I was teaching. THAT was the first time I experienced the taste of career passion.

3. Purpose

Figuring out one’s “why” isn’t necessarily easy or a one-size-fits-all kinda thing. However, the first course I took in my master’s program was called Foundations in Kinesiology. This course discussed and brought out our ‘why’dentity for our health and wellness career path. We discussed our professional interests, our goals, our dreams, and most importantly, our purpose or calling. This was really the first time I experienced an educational course focused on purpose and developing our career “why”.

I think the best part of this — this purpose — is that as more time goes on, it only becomes richer in depth, in thought, in detail, and in practice. It isn’t just a statement or a thing that I do in my career, it lives within everything I do, a pulsing and throbbing heartbeat if you will.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

I like to describe wellness as a neverending care for one’s mental, physical, emotional, and social needs.

Your wellness needs may change over time — you can think of each aspect of wellness as a pie chart: there may be times where your mental and emotional wellness needs more tending to compared to your physical and social wellness. I like to think of wellness in this pie chart type of analogy because these are parts to a whole. Each and every aspect of wellness is important and crucial to your overall well-being and quality of life. Sometimes pie tastes better when it’s a bigger piece, while other times, the richness of a small bite may be enough!

Wellness is a constant dance, what parts you invest more in require movement from the others. Kinda like a give and take. To achieve “balance” in wellness may be difficult, so I try to deter often from utilizing that word, as balance is different for everyone.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Focusing on our own wellness should be a priority in our lives. Oftentimes, it’s easy for humans to put this on the “back burner”, as it may not necessarily be a physical entity we can see, touch, and feel. However, reshaping our mindset to highlight the importance of wellness can be the first step towards putting it on our to-do list.

Think about the flight attendant’s instructions before take-off: always apply the mask to yourself before helping others. It’s a minor detail we probably overlook or don’t dwell on, but they do have a point.

Your. Wellness. Matters. How you show up for yourself will be how you show up for others to follow suit. It’s hard to give others water to drink with a glass half full, you’ll surely run out of water sooner than if your glass was completely full. Wellness can be your full glass of water. Whatever that looks like for you — drinking coffee in silence in the AM, walking your puppers after work, journaling before bed — pouring goodness into your wellness cup will enable you to better help others.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

The exciting part of working with different companies and universities is getting to see the diverse array of health initiatives and steps these organizations have taken to see and support the individual human.

From remote work options to a greater allowance for mental health days to utilizing new online platforms for those high-risk for COVID to weekly mental wellness surveys being administered, I have been able to see and help implement health-supportive resources and activities to better serve our university students as well as my science and health team.

My leadership style and approach focuses on empathy and compassion, first and foremost. If I can listen, share resources, and encourage and empower a student or employee to be heard, my passion, purpose, and persistent cup would be filled to the brim.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Listen First, Talk Last

“We have two ears and one mouth for a reason” — Anonymous

The ability and intention to listen to others is a continuing skill I’ve been deeply invested in within the last year. I didn’t realize how much I talked, waited for others to finish talking so I could talk, and how sometimes the exchange of conversation wasn’t really that; it was me telling something to someone.

Being present in the conversation, engaging in eye contact, and waiting for others to finish speaking may require practice and patience. The more I have been able to listen to others, the more I have been able to connect with them later about x, y, and z that they mentioned before. The calmness, the connection, the one-day collab.

2. Never Stop Learning

Read for pleasure, keep up to date with the latest research/news in your field, attend continuing education classes, learn new skills (related to your profession or not), constantly engage your mind.

Ya don’t use it, ya lose it. Our brain’s neuroplasticity weakens as we age (those connections that may have formed years ago may be cemented by now), but we don’t have to succumb to this completely. Think of a baby learning how to walk — when they fall down, we don’t tell them “give up baby!”. They keep going and trying until they can walk, over and over again: the resiliency has always been within us.

Moral of the story, do things that spark your interest, read books that challenge you, learn how to knit, teach someone how to change the oil in their car, invest in a self-care routine, try that new aerobic swim class. The more you engage your mind and body to try and learn new things, the more adept you may become at challenges and obstacles that may appear later on in your career.

3. Daily Routine “5 Up, 5 Down”

You’ve most likely heard just about everywhere how important a daily routine is for professional success. I, like many others, also support and weigh heavy on having a solid daily routine.

Each morning, I journal, meditate, say my words of affirmation aloud, practice gratitude for who is in my life, and drink a cup of jo in silence before I even think about getting ready or diving into any sort of work. Whatever your morning routine may look like, it’s important to develop (what I call) a “5 to 5”. This is 5 minutes of time to yourself in the morning, as soon as you wake, and 5 minutes before you head to bed, as soon as your head hits that pillow compadre.

We all live busy as heck lives, so starting with something as small as 5 minutes can be doable. Skeptical? Wake up 5 minutes earlier. Use those 5 minutes to do something you love. Do one thing for 5 minutes, do 5 things for one minute each, or do 2 things for 2.5 minutes each. The take-home point here is to invest those 5 minutes into you — your daily routine — as a special, sacred, and enjoyable time with yourself. You’d ve surprised just how quickly you’d grow to love those 5 minutes of wellness fulfillment.

4. Interdisciplinary Networking

Being in the health and wellness industry doesn’t encompass a “cookie-cutter” type of profession or job title. You’ve got a wide array of individuals who could be grouped into these health and wellness realms who may do totally opposite or different things. For instance, health coaches, strength and conditioning specialists, dietitians, sports psychologists, behavioral therapists, pharmacists, you name it — these professionals could all be encompassed into the health and wellness industry. Connect with them. Connect with them through different online platforms, at conferences, over email, via a mutual human, etc. Talk with individuals who may work in areas that pique your interest. You never know when that connection may spark light again one day.

5. Integrate your 3P’s into your Career Philosophy

Passion, persistence, purpose.

Pinpoint what excites you in each of these aspects. Oh, and pinpoint what terrifies you in each of these aspects too. What do you feel you can do well? What are you doubtful of never completing? What are you meant to do, deep down? What do you want to do wholeheartedly? What are you horrible at but deeply love?

I think it’s important to include your “freedoms” and your “fears” here because you have the ability (and capability) to be your limiting factor or your empowering friend. Become aware of what sets you on fire, what ignites drive within you, and what enables you to best express yourself — do that. Do it over and over again.

What you can’t stop thinking about 24/7? That’s it. Don’t fight it, fight FOR it. Become curious about it. Live it.

Living authentically in the 3 P’s serves me while I get the opportunity to serve and help others.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people it would be dealing with holistic alternative medicine research. My passion for cannabis and CBD as therapeutic tools for a wide array of health concerns excites me like no other!

If I can specialize in wellness research that enables holistic medicine as a helping hand, I may be able to help one person, maybe more. This idea is so broad and I hope that it will zoom in overtime, but I am eager and all-in when it comes to using my strengths to help others, especially when it comes to wellness and quality of life.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to connect with Tiger Woods. I have so much respect and admiration for his tenacity and grit through his experience and tribulations. The comeback, the rebuttal, the dark days, the trophies, the mistakes, the winning swings — I am enthralled to learn more. I’ve been able to read quite an array of books (Stealing Fire, Stillness is the Key) discussing Tiger’s mindset and experiences at different points in his life.

To meet this human, talk over coffee and breakfast, and be the utmost present in the value of conversation, what a dream that would be!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am actively on LinkedIn (Kirsten Thornhill) and regularly blog on Nanocraft CBD’s website (nanocraftcbd.com/blog/post).

