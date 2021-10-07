Dr. Nadir Qazi Of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic: “Have a mission that your clients buy-into”

Have a mission that your clients buy-into. For us, we believe in recognizing a familiar face, welcoming a new one, and treating everyone under our care the way we would want to be treated ourselves. We contour, enhance, and restore the skin to restore confidence in the way our clients see themselves when they look in the mirror. And we find solutions for every person’s needs, no matter skin type, color, or difficulty of the issue. We understand people’s pain and we seek to show them their best selves. Our clients believe in us because of our mission to serve.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Nadir Qazi.

Nadir Qazi, MD is a board-certified cosmetic surgeon and an instructor for advanced injections and laser techniques. He turned his love of sculpture art into a career of sculpting facial features, necks, and bodies to improve people’s self-confidence and quality of life. His cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery practice, Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, is located in Irvine, Calif, USA.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in the suburbs of Chicago in a middle-class family of five kids: four girls, and me. I was born the middle child, and needless to say, I learned how to survive amid a crowd of women. When I was young, we would take family trips to Greece and Italy. I fell in love with accurate sculptures of the human body. I became obsessed with the possibilities within the world of sculpting and dedicated my free time to this art. In fact, I became obsessed with ensuring an accurate depiction of human anatomy and the more I studied it, the more I wanted to learn about what can go wrong within the human body. Eventually, I wanted to learn how to treat different pathologies, and this is what led me to cosmetic dermatology. This was the one field I knew where I could combine my love of sculpture art and turn it into a career that truly helps people see themselves as the best versions of themselves. This transformation enhances every area of their lives because they feel great about the way they look, and we all know, when you look good, you feel fantastic!

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

In college, I became inspired to live a healthier, wellness-focused lifestyle when I discovered the connection between what I was eating, when I was eating it, and how it made me feel. I started my shift to wellness first by cutting out carbs at night. I noticed how much better I felt each day after I did this, so it became my new norm. I had better energy and my mind was a lot clearer. Then I added more movement to my day, starting with exercises to strengthen my core and keep myself fit. Then I added swimming for cardio, and I just kept adding to my regimen. No one really inspired my new lifestyle, I was my own inspiration; self-driven personal growth just clicked inside of me. I wanted to buckle down and get healthier and it has worked. I dedicated my 20s to perfecting this routine and I’ve stuck with this system throughout my life. To this day, I have never gained weight and my brain is alert and sharp, my energy is great, and I feel good.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

I love swimming. Swimming gets your entire body engaged and it’s refreshing. When I’m swimming, I’m constantly aware of all the muscles in body actively moving in the water. I particularly love swimming in the ocean against current because I like the challenge of it; it’s unpredictable. Waves are strong, which means I have to exert extra effort to get over them; much like obstacles in business. I’m a problem-solver by nature, curious and determined. Ocean swimming challenges that part of my brain and body together.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

It all started when I was a teen suffering from acne, which lasted well into college. The acne scars really bothered me. I kept researching solutions to get rid of them, but I kept running into roadblocks. There were so few solutions that worked for people with darker skin. So, I delved in deeper. I became interested in researching solutions for people with darker skin, not just for me, but for others to have solutions for their skin as well. My research focus started with acne scars, then I added hyperpigmentation, because I saw a lot my family and friends needing options. I found that there were not many solutions. As I started my career, I knew I wanted to focus on these two areas primarily, especially for people with darker skin, because you can really see people’s confidence build up once these issues are treated. It’s important everyone feel they have options for their skin type. I’m excited that we are able to help people where so many others have turned them away.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

There was a lot of doubt around me when I first started my practice, from family, friends, and fellow colleagues in the industry. I opened my practice without financial backing in Southern California, a market saturated with cosmetic surgeons. It’s difficult to be unique in a sea of the same without funding to invest in equipment, marketing, and brand development. I worried at first that I didn’t have enough capital for the high-end equipment, lasers, and machines that my competitors had. So instead, I kept overhead low by offering select services that provided tremendous results without the need for expensive equipment.

Word spread as patients were happy with the results I provided and the care and attention I gave to each patient. What I found was that by focusing on being excellent at what I do, enough patients would gravitate toward me. That focus gave me a competitive advantage over everyone else. I created my brand value by driving this consistency in product, service, and results and my name grew. As I learned more, I started innovating more to meet more of the needs of my patients, and my brand continued to grow.

Today, I have the high-end equipment and lasers and I still focus on providing consistency in product, service, and better ways to serve my patients. I don’t feel I have a lot of competition because I’m not competing with anyone else. I’m focused on providing my clients the best of what they need to get the results they desire when they see themselves in the mirror. This is my competitive advantage. I am my own competition, always seeking to do better by my clients, and it’s working.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Your skin is the first thing people see when they see you. It tells a lot about you; but without proper care, it might not be telling the right story — or the story you want told. The work we do at Qazi Cosmetic Clinic transforms people from wanting to hide behind hats, scarves, long-sleeves, pants, and thick make-up to holding their heads high with esteem as they don spaghetti strapped dresses, shorter-shorts, and show off the new glow in the skin on their face and neck that they haven’t seen in a long time.

One example of this extreme transformation is my patient, Marisela. She developed severe melasma on her face during pregnancy, which is hyperpigmentation caused by hormones. Hers was fairly large and dark and she said she felt like she had a mask on her face. It caused her extreme emotional pain. The shame of it kept her from having a social life, going to parties, or even being seen in public. She had trouble finding love because of her lack of self-confidence in how she looked. She tried numerous over the counter treatments which only made it worse. I first had to undo the damage from the self-administered treatments she did on her own, then I could fix the melasma, and give her tools, strategies, and resources to prevent future damage from sun. These treatments changed her life, and the lives of hundreds of others just like her. Our impact is huge, one person at a time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

By far it’s our laser treatments for people with darker skin. We are excited to offer people with darker skin options to remove acne scars, pockmarks, and hyperpigmentation (dark spots) safely and accurately. I also enjoy delving into the science behind the treatments to see which combinations might work better for patients with different body types. Brazilian Butt Lifts are so popular right now, but they require liposuction and fat transfer. So, we created safer, less invasive methods to get the same or better results. And for people with less fat on their gluteal muscles who desire more volume, we designed our proprietary California ButtLift™ which uses fillers instead of lipo.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Willpower. The desire to overcome obstacles and maintain focus on my goals. When I first started Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, I had to overcome the naysayers who thought I couldn’t thrive in this market. I had to overcome the negativity, stay focused on my goal of serving clients’ needs, and keep learning! Education has remained a key to my success so that I can stay top of my game for my clients. It is shear willpower that keeps me there. Creativity. By studying and understanding the science and mechanics behind each treatment, I can see where I can improve results for different people with different skin and body types so that I can serve each one with products and services that give them the exact results they desire. I am often seen experimenting, mixing, and matching treatments in search of a better result. To date, I have three signature treatments with more in the works. Curiosity. Listening and reading between the lines to understand my clients’ real issues, aesthetically, biologically, and psychologically. It’s important to understand what is really bothering the client so that I can address the entire person, not just give a treatment, then send them on their way. We treat people like we want to be treated, and to do that, takes listening skills and a curiosity to understand.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is mental, physical, emotional, and psychological. Cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery play a part in all four. What people see is the physical effects of change. Those changes become life-enhancing, which plays on the psyche and creates a mental shift in how people see themselves. It’s powerful to watch a person come alive as the scars, marks, skin tags, and sags are removed from their face, neck and body, and their real-self shines through.

Seeing yourself as a beautiful soul with acne scars and dark spots removed is incredibly powerful and emotional. Those scars are often holding us back from feeling confident that we are a beautiful being inside and out. Wellness is when we’re healthy inside — with proper nutrition, water, and nutrients, as well with the words, emotions, and feelings we feed our brains — together with how we look and feel on the outside. Wellness is well-rounded. We work with each of our patients on understanding complete wellness so that they relish in their new look and feel fabulous from every procedure, treatment, and service they receive from us. Our services are about bettering people’s lives, not just their faces. It’s about bringing out the best YOU you have ever been.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Our skin is a bellwether of whatever is going on inside our bodies. My training helps me understand this more than most, but what a lot of people miss is that emotions, sadness, anger, frustration, also come out in telltale signs through our skin. Living a life of wellness is more than eating well and exercising; it’s learning to love yourself from the inside out. The treatments we do help people look beautiful, radiant, and youthful on the outside. These treatments are part of the overall effect. When we’re able to remove acne scars, dark circles, red marks, bumps, blemishes, wrinkles, and sags from the skin, we get to see the real you come through. We get to see the transformation people experience, because often times, those scars and marks are reminders of a different time in life. When people are ready to shed those outer scars and blemishes, the new version of themselves appears before our very eyes. Wellness is an all-around contentment. Everything we do that’s positive for ourselves helps the better version of us come through more often. It’s like our own version of magic.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

We’ve taken this pandemic very seriously. We care for the health of our patients and staff alike by maintaining safety policies for both them and us. We wear masks at all times and we socially distance, when and as appropriate. But we’ve taken other precautions, too. If our staff has felt unwell we provided testing and vaccinations. We ensure good, safe ventilation, and everyone’s comfort at all times. We don’t penalize for canceled appointments when the patient isn’t feeling well and we encourage strong immunities with our patients and staff through proper vitamins, nutrition, water with lemon, and exercise. We encourage each of our staff to get outside and walk or run or ride or swim or do some kind of physical activity that feeds the soul and nourishes the body. These are all great things for your physical health as well as your mental health, and helps your skin look great, too!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Have a mission that your clients buy-into. For us, we believe in recognizing a familiar face, welcoming a new one, and treating everyone under our care the way we would want to be treated ourselves. We contour, enhance, and restore the skin to restore confidence in the way our clients see themselves when they look in the mirror. And we find solutions for every person’s needs, no matter skin type, color, or difficulty of the issue. We understand people’s pain and we seek to show them their best selves. Our clients believe in us because of our mission to serve. Differentiate yourself. The naysayers in my life gave me fodder to prove them wrong, but also, they made me think, strategize, wonder, “How CAN I be different?” I didn’t have deep pockets to invest, so I started with the issues I knew to be most critical for me and the people I knew. I focused on providing services that didn’t require those expensive machines, but that gave people excellent results. And I exceled at this for people with dark skin, which is my true differentiator. I make people feel great! This is my second differentiator. I listen. I seek to understand. I build relationships. And today, those same clients come to me, and they bring their family and friends. Create a friendly atmosphere where people feel they belong and can ask questions. I studied my craft; they didn’t. They have questions. We are working on their skin. Not just their skin; the skin on their face. The most important skin we have! So, I make it a point to explain things so my patients can understand. So they feel comfortable with the procedure, what’s going to happen, what they will look like when they leave, expectations about healing, and proper care for the long-term. This comfort level between physician and patient is the key differentiator to my success. Have a signature treatment. This is the fun part. This is where I get to see the fruits of my creativity coming through in fabulous results in my clients. Today, I have three signature treatments that clients can only get at Qazi Cosmetic Clinic. It’s fun and exciting to see the looks on people’s faces when they see the results from these signature services. Come at everything with a curious mind. Be curious about your craft and your clients. I’m in a constant state of learning because I’m curious to understand. It’s important to learn to listen to your team and your clients. Listen between the lines. Communicate back to them. Solve problems together. This helps them feel heard, helps you get better at your craft, and builds relationships that build your business for the long term.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to start a movement of self-care starting in adolescents. In particular, addressing the skin issues that so many of us avoid or think is a natural part of growing up. The truth is, when we treat acne and acne scars early in life, we get better results. That means more confidence in how you look. More confidence in the beautiful you that stares back at you in the mirror. It means better, brighter, more beautiful skin throughout life. And that is a confidence booster all on its own.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love dine with the famous architect and designer, Frank Gehry. His buildings, including his private residence in Santa Monica, have become world-renowned attractions. He is known for his architectural curves in design and the way he uses space. Everything appears seamless and connected in his buildings, but it is also purposeful and intentional. I appreciate people who have singular visions and the willpower and talent to execute them. And like me, he is constantly experimenting. His designs are cited as being among the most important of contemporary architecture, and include the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain; Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles; Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris; Dancing House in Prague; the Vitra Design Museum and the MARTa Herford museum in Germany; the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto; among many more.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

QaziClinic.com

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Pinterest

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much. This was a fun article. I love what you are doing and what your magazine represents. Thank you for including me.