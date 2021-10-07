Dr. James Gladstone Of The Mount Sinai Health System: “Compassion”

Compassion: Wellness is a human-centered occupation. Every day brings a new group of patients who need to be treated kindly and compassionately as we work together to find solutions to their injuries.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. James Gladstone.

Dr. James Gladstone is the Chief of Sports Medicine at The Mount Sinai Health System. He is a leading expert in the treatment of sports injuries, in particular, those of the knee and shoulder. His clinical practice is dedicated to helping individuals recover from injury as comfortably and expeditiously as possible.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Geneva Switzerland to two American parents who originally came from Brooklyn. My dad was an international diplomat with the International Labor Organization. I went to the International School of Geneva, where my classmates came from 80 different countries. I developed an early affinity for travel and interacting with various cultures. To date, I’ve visited over 30 countries. My goal is to visit as many countries as my age. I first started living in the U.S. when I went to Dartmouth College.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

When I was 12, I visited Yellowstone National Park with my family. There was a big sign welcoming orthopedists to a convention. I remember thinking to myself, “wow, if I ever became a doctor, I’d want to be an orthopedist so I could come to places like this.”

When I was between the first and second year of medical school, I broke my ankle. I was taken care of by the Head of Sports Medicine at New England Medical Center and the team physician for Tufts University. Dr. Richmond was an incredibly inspirational figure to me. It was one of the first times that I realized that you could be a doctor and have a fulfilling life outside of medicine. I ended up shadowing him as a student and doing research with him.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My preferred exercise involves individual sports like skiing, tennis and cycling. Thanks to Citi-bike, I am able to cycle to and from work every day. Because of this bike share service, I am certain to get at least some exercise every day, no matter how overwhelming my surgical schedule is.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I have been a competitive ski racer and soccer player my whole life. As I have participated in these sports, I have focused on the injuries that plague the best players and focused on how good science and orthopedics were critical factors in getting athletes back in the game. I decided early in medical school that I wanted to play that kind of instrumental role in keeping athletes competitive and fulfilled in their sport.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

One of the biggest challenges I faced at the beginning of my career was building a practice from ground zero. I joined a very small academic department at Mount Sinai which consisted of 8 orthopedists, none of whom were involved in sports medicine or shoulder surgery. Mount Sinai was not known for Sports. I had to build a department from the bottom up — meaning marketing, attracting patients and colleagues and eventually attracting the professional sports opportunities we have with the USA tennis and ski teams.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I enjoy doing consulting work with orthopedic companies to help bring innovative solutions into clinical use. One of which that has been particularly exciting has been the Mi- Eye In-Office arthroscope. Mi-Eye is a digital camera on the end of a needle that allows a surgeon to look into a joint with only simple local anesthesia in the office in order to make a clinical diagnosis that may otherwise require multiple office visits and expensive diagnostic tools like MRIs.

A patient of mine is a 31-year-old teacher who had had two years of knee pain after falling. She had had two different MRIs which proved inconclusive. With the use of the Mi-Eye, we were able to identify a big cartilage defect on her kneecap. We then had the information we needed to get her back on her feet and healthy. I hope to spread awareness of this tool and continue to work on improving it to help other people in pain.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Part of what motivates me is finding solutions to some of the most difficult issues in sports medicine. A woman who was in a car crash three months ago in another country, had dislocated her knee. She had had surgery elsewhere but nonetheless remained completely unstable with a dysfunctional knee. She came to Mount Sinai where my team was able to rebuild all the ligaments in her knee. We had to figure out what had gone wrong the first time and work around the previous surgeries and scar tissue to recreate her original anatomy.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would suggest that most successful leaders practice some form of servant leadership. Servant leadership involves respect, engagement and inclusivity. In any operation, the surgeon is the titular leader of the surgical team, but without the engagement and participation of every single member of the surgical team, the operation will not be successful.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is a sense of well-being, physically, mentally, and emotionally that stands in contrast to physical and emotional stress/anxiety. For me, wellness means inner calm.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

It has become pretty clear that physical or mental stress affects health. Stress plays a role in disorders such as cancer, hypertension, obesity, anxiety and depression. Wellness programs which emphasize health, nutrition and exercise all help manage stress. Wellness very clearly helps ensure people avoid catastrophic disease.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Within corporate America, in the wake of Covid, there is increasing recognition of a need to focus on employee mental health. Companies are beginning to encourage employees to take paid time off and are making counseling services available for their employees. There is much reduced stigma around mental health issues — which means that fewer people will stay in the shadows instead of seeking support. There is also growing recognition of the connection between physical activity and good mental health. Companies are therefore ponying up for gym memberships and allowing employees to fit exercise around their work obligations.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Curiosity: Any career in the wellness industry involves a nonstop quest for more and better technique and tools. Discipline: In order to perfect surgical technique, one needs to practice and practice and then practice some more. This involves a great amount of time in the cadaver lab and in working with other medical professionals to develop the best techniques. Resilience: To succeed as an orthopedic surgeon or as any kind of wellness professional, one needs to keep innovating in the face of adversity. Even in the face of overwhelming challenge, one can’t stay discouraged for long but needs to come up with new, better methods and approaches to patient care. Compassion: Wellness is a human-centered occupation. Every day brings a new group of patients who need to be treated kindly and compassionately as we work together to find solutions to their injuries. Humility: I strive to be the best surgeon I can be for each of my patients. I know that I cannot and will not have the answer to every problem, but in understanding my limitations and accessing the plethora of resources I have at Mount Sinai, I know that I can steer a patient in the right direction.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The biggest problem with health care today is that it’s reactionary. There is almost exclusive focus among clinicians on reacting to disease and injury. I would love to see our collective focus shift to a focus on overall wellness and injury and disease prevention. To achieve best population health in the most cost-effective way possible, each of us needs to focus on optimizing health through exercise, good nutrition and stress management.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to spend some time discussing the latest trends in sports medicine and educating with Dr. Freddie Fu of the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Fu is an incredible doctor, researcher, and mentor. I have several friends and colleagues who have done fellowships with him. His loyalty and dedication to their careers is remarkable. Mentorship is one of the most valuable assets one can offer young physicians and I model my behavior by his example.

