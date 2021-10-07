Daisy Mack Of Spiritual Mixtape: “Time management”

Time management. Good time management is needed in any career, but in health and wellness it’s even more important as we are role models for our clients. Use an online planner — I am an analog girl, but it just isn’t a productive model for an entrepreneur. Always block your time and track everything. This will take some getting used to, but you will never forget a meeting again and you will be procrastination-free. Remember to always be on time and never keep a client waiting. If you need to run 10 minutes early for everything to ensure you get there on time then start to structure your day like that.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Daisy Mack.

Daisy Mack is a Breathwork and Stress Management Expert, Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, and Yoga teacher who has found her purpose guiding ambitious, high-achievers to understand how to take a holistic approach to health, wellness, and self-care.

Prior to launching her wellness practice, Spiritual Mixtape, Daisy spent 15 years working in the high-pressure music industry. Her experience spanned as an agent at leading powerhouse WME and then as a North American VP for an entertainment conglomerate. Though her career was incredibly successful on paper, below the surface she felt disconnected and out of alignment with herself. It took breaking away from her old idea of “success” to finally tap into her true power.

She has been featured in popular publications including WebMD Bustle, Authority Magazine, and many more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in North London in the 80’s and 90’s. Unlike other parts of the UK at the time, London was diverse in culture and had a mixing of social classes. This melting pot was a gift for any biracial child. It was the opportunity to grow up feeling proud of my blended heritage, while also giving me my own identity as a “Londoner”. At the age of 14 this was all turned on its head; I was awarded a full scholarship for a boarding school in Cambridge and I left all that was familiar behind, including my childhood.

It was a shock to go from a home where I felt safe and seen, to dealing with very adult realities like sexism and classism in the place that I lived. I look back and think my parents dropped me off in September as an innocent kid and by the time I returned home for Christmas, I was an actual grown up. As cliche as it sounds, those more adverse experiences did build character, drive and ambition. However, in the grand scheme of things, I don’t deem them as important as the loving start my parents gave me. That instilled a limitless feeling that no money or education can buy.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

There was not one particular thing, it’s been a lifelong journey to destination Wellness. In my 20s I became tired of the pain and the constant use of medications to manage my psoriasis, so I looked for more holistic approaches. Diet change, acupuncture and therapy did help my skin improve, but I soon realized I was only treating the symptoms, not the cause. It took another decade to truly deal with my biggest trigger — Stress.

I would say I am a recovering “busy-aholic”. I used to think that how stressed I was feeling was directly proportional to my self-worth. This made me an extremely productive employee, but utterly bankrupt when it came to my mental and physical health. Learning the art of slowing down has truly enriched my life. I think being human is incredibly challenging. If you don’t have the right tools to deal with emotions and adversity, the wildly beautiful adventure life is meant to be, turns into a horror show. Keeping my tool kit well stocked and helping others do the same is my life mission and it brings me great satisfaction.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Most people in the wider world look at yoga as a way to keep fit. For me it’s so much more. Its a philosophy, a lifestyle, a friend and a healer.

When I started practicing, I had never experienced the stilling of the mind. My thoughts were ALWAYS on. Like a light you never turned off. Then half way through one of my first classes my mind just switched to autopilot and I understood what being “present” truly meant. Yoga has continued to guide me. “Let the breath move you” was another watershed moment for me. So much of my anxiety was healed when I just learnt to breathe properly. I love all the ideology and how much it challenges me to hold myself to a higher standard. I want to believe that I live by the yogic teaching of Ahimsa (the practice of non-violence and complete love), but I do think I am still quite the work in progress.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

At 34 I was a VP at an entertainment company in Los Angeles — I had the salary and the status, but I was anxious, overweight and unable to sleep. My days at work were tough, bouncing from one crisis to the next. I was just about managing, then my dad’s cancer got worse and I simply couldn’t cope anymore.

I took the hard lessons I learnt from that period of burn out and I channeled them into healing myself. I thought because I had done it once with my psoriasis in my 20’s, I could do it again. Let me tell you, my 30-something body didn’t bounce back in the same way it had at 26. Stress takes a huge physical toll on my body, not to mention my mind. For me to be well, I can’t just manage stress — I have to find ways to live in harmony with it. Once I understood that about myself, I knew there was no going back to grueling weeks at the office. This meant a full career overhaul, I had to dig deep into the unhealthy way I viewed success.

In the midst of this, I just kept thinking “I wish there was someone to help me” and that simple request is now what I base my career around.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I had to have a word with my inner critic and teach her some better etiquette.

Transitioning to a different career in your 30’s is a weird thing. Absolutely everything you have been taught is telling you to stay put despite how unhappy you may be. Your anxiety is making a convincing argument that keeping your 401k should be your biggest priority on pain of death. I want to assure you that beyond the doubt is a better lifestyle and in my case a far more supportive career. You just have to trust and move past the fear.

I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without support. Gather your cheer leaders. My husband is captain of the squad. He never belittles me and he celebrates the smallest of victories. That makes a huge difference on the harder days. Next, I have my Pitch Club Collective sisters. Led by business strategist Rebecca Caffiero, Pitch Club is a business hub for female entrepreneurs where you get practical resources and all the accountability you need to ignite transformation in your business life.

Working with Rebecca has shown me the importance of applying sound business strategies to heart led why’s. I found this to be vital in quieting my inner critic. After all, she can’t dispute a well-executed plan that yields results. Being part of the collective also reinforced the importance of changing my own mindset from a ‘diligent employee’ to a ‘thriving business owner’.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

How many of us can say we are truly happy? That our health is where it needs to be and that we feel loved and connected?

I very much believe that us humans are wellness banks and that we either fill up our accounts with joy or with unhappiness. Imagine a world where everyone’s banks are full of good vibes? That’s the frequency we all deserve to live on. My work is to help people adapt, change or transform their lifestyle so that they can make choices which allow for those happiness deposits. Very few of us can say we are living in alignment with our inner selves. Ignoring that creates a disharmony which manifests as diseases and illnesses in the mental and physical body.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Spiritual Mixtape is turning into a book which will be out in Spring 2022. It’s my coaching practice in a book.

2020 was a crazy year — a pandemic, huge social upheaval and I was personally grieving my dad and recovering from burnout. What I found in that time is that there wasn’t one manual that could walk me through feeling a bit better everyday. While Spiritual Mixtape won’t be a wellness bible, it will be filled with tools to shift your mindset. I want to recreate that feeling you used to get when you put on your favorite mixtape when you were young. For me, I always felt more confident and tapped into something bigger than myself. That’s what I hope the reader will feel with this book.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Vision — I have a clear vision of how I want my work to impact people. This isn’t just about goals, it’s about a raw energy that the clients can use for their own transformation.

Courage — Understanding that my cause is far greater than me spurs me on. That’s so important in the lonelier moments and I have found that growth is always at the end of the more challenging periods.

Beginners Mindset — I have to be open to learning and adapting. If I never get stuck in what I think I know, then my practice will always be improving and evolving.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is about having “good health” in all aspects of your life. Your social life, spirituality and finances for example, are just as important as your actual physical body. When I coach clients through weight issues, it often surprises them that the underlying cause isn’t their eating or gym habits, but a stressor from another part of their life, like their career. When it comes to wellness, nothing is unrelated. It is about your life as a whole and how to live it in a way that supports a deep sense of inner joy.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Of course, taking care of our bodies, especially as we age, is a sound investment. As the saying goes “health is wealth”! Yet for me, the mental aspects are as important as the physical. Ultimately, happy people make happy choices and over time those deposits add up. Similarly, everyday stressors build up in our bodies too. If we don’t clear them, they hang about creating toxicity. Prioritizing wellness limits the damage these negative buildups can have and helps us to harvest the happier moments in our mental banks.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

The office landscape has changed so much in the two years I have been out of the corporate world and that makes me happy.

In particular, these three initiatives have blown my mind (in a good way); flexible hours, remote working and mediation/wellness spaces within office buildings. A better culture means a happier workforce. A happier workforce pushes harder for their common goals and makes more productive decisions. In previous years, companies did not take a holistic approach to their businesses, seeing staff as interchangeable. These new developments show companies shifting mindset where they are valuing their staff as much as their bottom lines.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Find your common ground with your potential clients and build from there. When I started exploring a career in the wellness space my friends would always say “your story is so relatable”. Initially, I didn’t understand what they meant, but as I started to put myself out there and talk about burn out, psoriasis or simply what made me anxious, I realized how many people were going through the same things and just not vocalizing their experiences. Once I started the conversation it was like opening the floodgates. People wanted an outlet and I wanted to listen. It’s worth adding here — pick the right clients for you. If there isn’t common ground, you might not be the right person to facilitate healing in the client. If that’s the case make some recommendations of other companies you think could help would be appropriate. This really is better all round. In wellness, we are in the business of transformation and if you can’t instigate that with ease, then the client probably isn’t right for you. Your good is always looking for you and it will find you quicker if you are not busy with the wrong clients. Build your profile. If no one can hear your message, how effective are you? This article is about how to have a successful practice and for me, PR is as important as my certifications, passion and professional integrity. Wellness is very very personal, your clients need to feel safe in your space and it just doesn’t make sense that they would, if you don’t even feel safe discussing your company with the outside world. Lets jump back to step one — whatever your “common ground” is is your mastermind topic. This should be the subject you can talk about with ease and use as a way to promote your services. If you stay on topic, it will feel authentic and any discomfort you feel will dissipate. When you raise your profile, you raise your visibility and credibility. Both are markers of success. Time management. Good time management is needed in any career, but in health and wellness it’s even more important as we are role models for our clients. Use an online planner — I am an analog girl, but it just isn’t a productive model for an entrepreneur. Always block your time and track everything. This will take some getting used to, but you will never forget a meeting again and you will be procrastination-free. Remember to always be on time and never keep a client waiting. If you need to run 10 minutes early for everything to ensure you get there on time then start to structure your day like that. The power of creation. When we build courses, write books or sequence classes for our clients we are establishing a vision for them and in turn that creates a raw energy for them to use in their own transformation. It puts us right in our clients shoes, building both empathy and passion for their dreams, struggle and eventual victory. Love. You gotta love your clients. You have to feel real passion for them and their ability to heal themselves. Most often, a client knows what they need to do to “fix” their lives, they just haven’t got the energy or support to do it. Being a space where they can come and refuel is often all we need to do.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Let’s just all learn to breathe properly. We’d be calmer and kinder if we did. Check out James Nestor’s book Breathe if you want to know more and then get to your local yoga class for some training.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Matt Haig is an incredible author. I don’t know if he would call himself a social activist, but his post this morning about misogyny was spot on. Even if I don’t get to meet him, I hope whoever reads this goes out and buys his books and follows him on social media. It’ll be great for your mental health.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’d love to hear from more people — my website is above, but for daily interactions please go to my Instagram.

www.instagram.com/spiritualmixtape

I’m really excited to hear from you.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!