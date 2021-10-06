George Crave of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese: “Establish and communicate goals”

Establish and communicate goals. It’s critical for the success of your operation that everyone is on the same page, embodies your company values and works hard to achieve your established goals. Don’t be afraid to seek outside counsel to do so.

George Crave is President and Owner of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese. He is also the head cheesemaker responsible for the production of the company’s Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Oaxaca, Farmer’s Rope and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up on my family’s dairy farm in Beloit, Wisconsin where we milked 40 cows. I knew growing up that I wanted to have my own dairy farm one day.

I attended UW-Madison Short Course and graduated in 1978. After graduation, my oldest brother Charlie and I rented a farm in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin with one of our professors. On it, we milked 55 cows. Nearly two years later, we purchased a farm in Waterloo, Wisconsin. On it, milked a herd of 80 cows. The following year, our brother Tom joined us on the farm and we grew our herd to 120 cows. Nearly seven years later, our youngest brother Mark joined the business. In 2001, my wife joined the business. When she came on board, we decided to build an onsite farmstead cheese factory to add value to our milk. I got my Wisconsin cheesemaker’s license and we have been producing award-winning cheeses since 2002.

Can you tell us a bit about your family business and your role in it?

I am the President of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC and head cheesemaker. I oversee production, brand development and customer relations and sales. I also mentor the next generation of business owners, which includes my three children Brian, Patrick and Roseanne. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese products are handcrafted on our dairy farm in Waterloo, Wisconsin using hours old milk from our Holstein cows. All of our cheeses are award winning.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

One of the most interesting ongoing stories I would like to share is how fun and rewarding it has been to grow within the industry. We have been fortunate enough to travel and meet various people within the industry both on a local level and an international level. Through our travels to Italy, France, South America and across the United States we have learned so much about the different cheese varieties and the production methods used across the different areas. Through traveling and networking, we have found many friends in farming and cheese across the world. For example, Debbie and I were attending a food show in San Francisco with my farmer brother Mark and his wife Tina. We visited a Whole Foods in Napa Valley and while we were perusing the cheeses, the lady behind the cheese counter said, “Hey, I know you. I visited your farm. I love your story!” It’s the best feeling in the world when you can make an impact on someone like that. She’s a cheese monger and now passes on our story to customers in Napa Valley. How cool is that!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we first built the cheese plant, my wife Debbie and I were meeting with a cheesemaker who was telling us about Fresh Mozzarella. At the time, it was a growing new category and there were not many producers. As he was talking, I was trying to picture the cheese. I jokingly said to him, “Oh, so it is like two-day-old string cheese?’ Soon after, I realized I had seen this type of cheese before during a trip to Italy. Fast forward to today when we’ve received numerous national and international awards and recognitions for our Fresh Mozzarella cheese varieties.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company is a family farmstead that operates on renewable energy. We have 13 family members who work for the business. We produce delicious, award-winning Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese products using our own hours old milk using renewable energy that we produce from our two anaerobic methane digesters in our farm. We were green before green was groovy!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We have an ongoing operation of producing award-winning cheeses with great nationwide distribution. Our products can be found at stores across the country. When people purchase our products, they are supporting a small family business and renewable energy efforts. We developed a green energy logo — that you can find on our packaging — just to promote this aspect of our business.

We recently installed a rotary milking parlor on the farm. It’s like a merry-go-round for cows while they are being milked. The cows love it! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to help advance the industry.

In 2022 we will celebrate our 20th anniversary of cheese production.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The cheese and dairy industry contains members who are always willing to help and learn from one another including Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Center for Dairy Research, and the Wisconsin Specialty Cheese Institute. We are forever grateful for the support, knowledge, and experience that numerous members and companies have shared with us over the years.

I am very thankful for Dan Carter. He gave me the final push to make cheese. My wife Debbie worked with Dan while she was employed at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture.

We also owe a large thank you to our employees, family members, and Dr. David Wieckert. He is a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor who helped us grow into the business we are today.

Without members of our family business and the great chemistry both personally and professionally, our operation would not be as strong as it is today.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Farming and agriculture are so important to well-being of our society. We are proud to share our farming story and represent the great agricultural industry. Whenever we can, we enjoy sharing farming and cheesemaking best practices. Farming is such an important job. We truly care about protecting the land we farm, caring for the cows we milk and creating careers for the people that work for us. We believe we are shining a bright light on the science behind agriculture as well.

We really enjoy visiting farms and cheese factories around the world. We know others do too. When we get cheese buyers and international visitors to our farm, we proudly show them around. We have hosted many FFA and 4-H youth groups as well as dairy, agricultural and business leaders.

There is a lot of misinformation about our industry. We like to share what it’s really like to farm and make cheese alongside your family and coworkers turned friends. It’s not always easy, but I wouldn’t choose anything else.

Ok thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main parts of our interview. How do you define a family business? How is a family business different from a regular business?

A family business is different from other businesses because of the emotion involved. Your family can be both your strength and weakness. Family members are sometimes your harshest critics and at times your biggest supporters. Some people work to impress their boss. In a family business, you work to represent yourself, your family and everyone around you. We have 50 hardworking employees at our cheese factory who are critical to our success.

The products that leave our farmstead must be consistently high-quality. It is our hope that when a customer sees our cheese in a store, he/she knows our name, what it represents and everything we do to provide their delicious cheese.

In your opinion or experience, what are the unique advantages that family-owned businesses have?

In my opinion, one of the strongest advantages that most family-owned businesses have is the unspoken dedication. We represent the products we make. It matters that things are done correctly for us to reach our fullest potential. I get to work alongside and share an office with my wife Debbie for 20 years now. It’s such a joy and a joint effort. I also get to work with all my kids. My son Patrick takes care of our dairy cows, my other son Brian is a licensed cheesemaker, and my daughter Roseanne supports our marketing and public relations efforts under the leadership of my wife. Not many people can say that who don’t work for a family business. There are unique opportunities for family to work in a family business. And yet, what’s so wonderful is everyone is qualified for their role. All our family members bring their own value to the business.

What are the unique blind spots that family-owned businesses have?

Because you live and breathe it, you sometimes don’t see it all. You need a fresh perspective to gain clarity. By bringing in an outside resource, you can discover and introduce newness that’s needed to enhance operations, meetings and conversations.

Another blind spot can be goal setting. It’s important to work towards the same common goals. Sometimes we don’t clearly define them. That’s where help can come in. You can benefit from level-setting goals and expectations and developing a clear path to achieve them by bringing in professional coaches, consultants and transition planning experts.

What are some of the common mistakes you have seen family businesses make? What would you recommend to avoid them?

In some family businesses, team members will let personal differences or conflicts affect their professional lives. Most family businesses make this mistake at some point. When this happens, we recommend bringing in an outside expert — like a mediator, consultant or coach — to develop the framework for the difficult conversation(s) needed to move past the issue. Many successful businesses work(ed) with outside professionals to ensure they move in the right direction. We are now working with a transition professional to ensure we bring in the next generation of owners successfully.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders of family businesses to help their employees to thrive?

Most people working for a family business want to be a part of a welcoming, inclusive environment full of pride. Things can move quickly, but always take the time to ensure your employees feel appreciated. As cliché as it may sound, it’s so important to treat everyone like family. Also, take the time to celebrate. When you win an award, or an employee reaches a milestone, bring in treats and show your appreciation. Annually, we hold a holiday party with contests and prizes. It’s a fun way to get everyone together!

How do you define “leadership”? Can you explain what you mean with a story or example?

Leadership means being active in the business and rolling up your sleeves and working alongside the team and maintaining clear communication. It also means bringing positive energy. Every day I am in the cheese factory working with my employees at 6:00 a.m. As a leader, it’s important to be where the action is. For me, that’s on the cheese production floor. I tell my staff, “It’s not about you, it’s not about me, it’s about the cheese.”

Here is our main question. What are the “5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

I couldn’t answer this question without consulting my wife Debbie. Afterall, we’ve worked side-by-side for 20+ years now.

Don’t just hear, listen. If you don’t take the to listen, you might miss a key opportunity or good idea. Stay determined. When things get tough, keep going. I always say, “let’s figure it out.” There’s always a solution. Keep energized. It takes a lot to get up early every day and churn great product. Try to make change and do things right every day. Establish and communicate goals. It’s critical for the success of your operation that everyone is on the same page, embodies your company values and works hard to achieve your established goals. Don’t be afraid to seek outside counsel to do so. Always look forward. I learned from my father to ask, “What’s next, there must be a better way?” Always strive to innovate to find the ‘better way’ and improve your product and operations.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Crops to Cows and Cheese to Consumer.”

My wife Debbie and I tell every tour, buyer and family member this is who and what we are. We even have a beautiful mural painted on the outside of our cheese factory telling this story. We have family members raising crops, caring for the cows, and making and selling cheese. Everyone is involved in our success.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

My wife Debbie and I would love to have lunch with Ree Drummond the Pioneer Woman and her husband Ladd Drummond. We appreciate how Ree tells her family ranching story while developing and promoting wholesome recipes. I’d love to learn about ranch life from Ladd. Farmers love to compare practices for caring for the land, their animals, and their families and how they deal with weather and price fluctuations and changing markets.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to inspire a movement dedicated to better promoting the science behind agriculture and the dedication of family farmers. So many people don’t know how long and hard farmers work every day of the year — yes that includes holidays and weekend — to produce nutritious, safe and wholesome food for the world. It’s important that consumers know where their food comes from. We are proud of our farming practices and production methods that protect our environment and improve the health of our consumers.

