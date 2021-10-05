Brynly Llyr of General Counsel of cLabs: “We should also not be afraid to slowly build upon the knowledge we gain”

We should also not be afraid to slowly build upon the knowledge we gain. As with any new technology, I like to start small and really engage with the features so that I can understand how things work. The first time I had a balance of crypto in a wallet address, I didn’t understand how important it was to keep the hash (that long string of numbers and letters that identifies your address) written down accurately. I just jotted down the hash, and it was only later when I went to go back into that address that I realized I didn’t know if that “s” was uppercase or lowercase. And a wrong letter can mean all the difference.

Brynly is a technology lawyer and mother. From her first job to her current role as General Counsel for cLabs, she has consistently worked with industry innovators holding senior legal roles at technology and blockchain companies. She is a frequent speaker on topics including blockchain, cryptocurrency and financial inclusion.

I’m the youngest of seven kids and grew up on a farm in rural Oregon. My town’s population was less than 500 people and pretty much all I wanted was to get to a city. You might think that becoming a crypto lawyer is a long way from where I grew up — and I agree!

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

It is more a story from around 2012: a Stanford professor of artificial intelligence opened his class (an upper division, complex class) to the world — unknown to Stanford by offering it as an online course. Instead of the usual 50 or 100 Stanford students, over 160,000 students from all over the world enrolled, most of whom would never in a million years have the opportunity to go to Stanford. But the truly interesting part is that when it came time to rank the students, the best students were not exclusively at Stanford. As it turns out, and as we know, there are brilliant minds everywhere. It’s the opportunity that is scarce.

I think about this because now more than ever we need to access our collective creativity, intelligence, and problem solving. Our cities are flooding, our towns are on fire and too many children are living in poverty. Despite huge advances, we have much of our global population struggling to survive. Technology can be part of our solution here — that can enable universal basic incomes to alleviate poverty and provide the opportunity to contribute our unique gifts, or technology that can connect us and bring us closer. Part of why I am so interested in decentralized technologies like blockchain is because they offer a way to provide access to complex computer networks to anyone around the world. We (the industry) are simplifying that access so that it can be accessible through an inexpensive mobile phone, which much of the world already uses. It’s a way to use technology to better reach the brilliant minds and creative thinkers.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue your particular career path? We’d love to hear it.

I’m passionate about financial inclusion and part of that is because I’ve directly benefited from it. When I was 19, I dropped out of college and was really at a loss of what I might do. I got a temporary job at Charles Schwab, a broker dealer, that really transformed the way we think about retail access to investment markets through stocks and bonds. But I didn’t know that then. I just learned some basics about saving (which I knew how to do) and investing (which I didn’t). That temporary job led to a full-time job and I was there for around seven years. During that time, my savings and investments gave me the financial freedom I needed to re-enroll in college. So when I care about financial inclusion, it’s partially because I’ve experienced the freedom that comes from financial literacy and access.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When you first start experimenting and using crypto, it’s a very different experience because you are the holder of the keys — metaphorically and literally. I think of when someone first walked me through how to set up a blockchain wallet — I thought I understood the process but some things you just don’t fully understand until you use them. When I wrote down my private key, which is a long hash of letters and numbers, I didn’t appreciate how precise that needed to be until I went to access my wallet much later on (and there was real value there). At that point, when I looked at this private key hash that I had written down on a piece of paper with a leaky ballpoint pen (keeping in mind my handwriting is not great), I really started appreciating how imprecise I was treating this important code. Was it a lower case Z or upper case? Same question with the S. And was that a 1 or a 7? From that experience, I really started to appreciate the power (and potential self-inflicted pain) of self-hosted wallets and what it means to be your own bank.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many. For starters, the many engineers and developers I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years who took the time to help me understand the technology and how it operates. Maybe more specifically, and relating to being a general counsel in a rapidly evolving industry, I was lucky to work with the GC at eBay when I was there. Keep in mind when eBay came on the scene in 1995 there was nothing like it and it was unclear what laws applied. This wasn’t a store, this was a marketplace platform that didn’t hold inventory but connected people over the internet (when we were just learning about the internet). The GC had been there nearly since the beginning, and he weathered complexity and regulatory gray areas in the early days of the internet. Being able to watch and learn from him was a huge benefit for me. At one point, I even asked him if I could shadow him for a few days just to better understand the job of a GC in a tech company. And he said no. But after a few years of asking repeatedly (because I am persistent) he said yes. He continues to be a mentor to me.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Blockchain technologies are just at the beginning and we are seeing some really exciting projects from around the world. These range from universal basic income programs for the very poor (digitally delivering value to phones), to microwork (enabling people to do microtasks on their phones and get paid immediately), to uses of blockchain technology in the world of climate tech (actually funding carbon offsetting projects with part of a reserve that backs a stable coin). The outcome is as if you are buying your coffee with a digital currency. Behind the scenes you are helping to fund activities that better support our world — and hopefully you’re using a reusable cup!

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The cryptocurrency industry seems extremely dynamic right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

First, accessibility. Crypto has been around for a dozen years, but the complexity of the technology (using long hash wallet addresses, limited custody solutions, and volatility in the assets) meant that it just wasn’t accessible to many in the world that may really benefit from the technology. For example, the 1.7 billion adults who are unbanked and exist outside of our traditional financial system and services for a variety of reasons. I’ve been really excited to see projects that are simplifying the experience to make it accessible, and to deliver an experience on a mobile phone which is the technology that most of the world uses. This is why I joined Celo in 2018. It had this vision to use this technology to reach billions of people who can really benefit from it. Valora is the wallet application that simplifies the experience.

Second, I think the various ways that we can use crypto today are really interesting. Examples include decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs. I’m looking for programs and products that simplify the experience so that more people can use — and understand — the technology.

The question is, how can we use this technology to protect our natural world? We hear a lot about how high Bitcoin’s energy consumption is. But that is not the only technology out there and there are different, consensus methods that allow a blockchain system to reconcile transactions without requiring extensive energy. Consensus and proof of stake systems are substantially more energy efficient. But that is just the beginning. We can also think about this technology as a way to reimagine our money systems. Part of what I work on today is holding natural backed resources — such as clean water, high quality projects that are preserving rainforests, holding mature trees or reforestation efforts — in a reserve that backs a stable coin. This means that we keep using money as we have traditionally done so (I use it to buy my coffee every morning and it works even more efficiently than my credit card) and on the back end, my transaction supports the environment. We are doing this today.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

The continued complexity of the space and scams concern me. In many ways this isn’t different from any emerging technology. We saw it back in 1995 when people were trying to understand what the internet was and how to use it. If we are using something new, we are more likely to fall victim to scams and fraud. I think the answer here is focusing on education.

Some people might say there’s a lack of regulation in the space, but I view this a bit differently. What is happening now is not so different from how we have regulated any new technology. We think of using credit cards as entirely normal when in fact, we often don’t even think about using credit cards. Credit cards were entirely new in the late 1950s and they didn’t take off until the 1970s. It took almost 15 years for regulations to evolve to the credit industry to cover credit cards. There’s no question that credit cards greatly improved convenience and the efficiency of transactions compared to personal checks and cash, but at the beginning it was scary and controversial. I think the same is true here. We need to encourage projects and developers to create compliant and secure technology from a user perspective. We also need to encourage dialog between responsible developers, regulators, and lawmakers to continue the development of laws that ensure a balance between enabling transformative innovation that drives our economy, jobs, and new ways of protecting our environment with user protections.

There’s always a fear of what is new. This isn’t specific to crypto. The human brain is wired to fear things that are new and different. A healthy fear and suspicion is good, but a fear that leads us to try and stop this technology, which is simply not going to happen, isn’t productive. Worst, it leads developers in this space to think the best approach is creating things anonymously, like Satoshi Nakamoto of Bitcoin. To have our fears encourage underground development and anonymity isn’t the answer. Instead, we need open dialog to drive development in this industry.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

A common myth of cryptocurrency is that it’s all “hype.” The technology design of a decentralized platform, where you can give open access to robust technology to anyone in the world with internet access or a smartphone and the ability to hold an asset compatible with this open platform, is absolutely transformative. This is about providing access to technology resources and delivering the latest tools for innovation to billions of people around the world. I see this technology as a way to truly enable global innovation.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why the cryptocurrency industry is creating an environmental challenge?

Crypto mining requires extensive energy use but it is also a design choice. Mining, or opening up the opportunity to allow anyone from anywhere to run complex algorithms to reconcile the open ledger, is a design choice. What you need for an open blockchain is a method to close transactions and reconcile that open ledger in a way that is transparent and verifiable. That method does not have to be proof of work or “mining.” You can have the same accuracy by using other systems that require only a fraction of the energy, and enable even more participation in the network by the participants. This is a win from an energy use standpoint, but also a win if we want to construct a technology design that more evenly rewards participation. Let me law out an example of proof of stake.

In one example of a proof of stake network, instead of miners who can be anyone out there closing blocks at timing intervals that are typically uneven and somewhat unpredictable, we have a set number of seats for a set number of validators. A typical number is around 100 validators to allow the blockchain to function efficiently and to close transactions within only a few seconds, which is what you want as a user. The next question is how you decide who gets to be a validator, because someone needs to decide. There are many ways you can do this, but I think one of the most efficient methods aside from energizing a larger community is through staking and voting. Imagine you are a part of a blockchain with a native asset called NotBitcoin. This asset lets you vote for validators on the network. As a voter, you want to choose a good, high quality validator and maybe you also look for geographic distribution and other characteristics that are important to overall functionality. You use your NotBitcoin to vote for your top validators while others do the same. Through this voting, the top 100 are selected and they validate on the network which takes the role of what would be the miners, except they don’t have to compete by burning lots of energy. Instead, they compete by publishing their uptime, security, and other features that make them a good validator. These elected top validators will earn a reward for validating, and if you have voted for one of these elected validators as a user, you also get a reward. From there, we arrive at a system that rewards responsible players and engaged holders of NotBitcoin when they make good choices to elect good validators. These types of systems are far more sustainable than proof of work, and they function well because of math. If you want to learn more about consensus and how you only need two-thirds consensus to achieve near perfect outcomes, read about the Byzantine Generals Problem and the math involved that proves this out.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

We already have a solution today, which is proof of stake, and I believe we will only improve the efficiencies of blockchains as we continue to enable innovation.

Recently, more people have been scrutinizing cryptocurrency’s impact on illegal activity. From your perspective, can you explain to our readers why cryptocurrency, more than fiat currency, is seen as an attractive choice for criminals?

First, I would say that cash is far preferable to criminals because it cannot be traced like a cryptocurrency that moves on a public blockchain. If you are a criminal enterprise, continuing to work in cash and to launder money through our traditional financial institutions that are siloed and have limited visibility as to the source of funds is still preferable. If we look at the numbers here, the UN estimates that 2–5% of the Global GDP is laundered money. That is 600 billion to 2 trillion dollars, and this is using traditional finance. When we think about how many successful money laundering criminal actions we see, it is nowhere close to the volume the UN estimates. So let’s be clear: most money laundering is wildly successful using traditional finance.

If you want to launder money using a cryptocurrency, you are effectively leaving behind a full map of all of your activity. If I were to transact with you using a cryptocurrency, once you receive a payment from me and see my wallet address, you can look up my wallet address and see all of my transactions. So, imagine what law enforcement can do! They can trace a payment to a bad actor and they can see how that bad actor is linked to and transacting with a number of other bad actors. They also have great analytical tools that track information on the blockchain to help them (Chainalysis, TRM, Elliptic and CipherTrace, to name a few). Law enforcement has a dramatic advantage when crypto is used for criminal activity. And we saw this play out recently in the Colonial Pipeline ransom case.

From your perspective what can be done to address or correct these concerns?

I think the issue is not with blockchain technologies, but with the 2 trillion dollars laundered through traditional banking. I think this is what we need to address if we want to stop repugnant criminal activity like human trafficking and drugs. Keep in mind that our systems for flagging criminal activity and money laundering were created just over 50 years ago with the Bank Secrecy Act. Fifty years ago, it was a very different world. But our systems still require banks and other money transmitters to file a written report much like they did in the 1970s. And those reports go to a file with the government for someone to try and assess, prioritize, and investigate. This is the system that should change, in my view.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are “The 5 Things You Need To Understand In Order To Successfully Invest In Cryptocurrency?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

We must first understand that the cryptocurrency field can be very complex with thousands of different assets and many different platforms that can easily overwhelm users. It is also an emerging industry, growing into user accessibility. Think about the internet and using email in 1995, that is where the industry is. The tools and capabilities were there, but finding a dial up service and setting up basic internet was far from seamless. Just as we don’t give these things a second thought now, I think we will feel similarly with digital assets and decentralized platforms in just a few years. But that doesn’t mean you need to wait to start engaging and learning. Knowing that many product experiences may be clunky, you can still engage and start seeing the possibilities first hand with what this industry can offer and where it can lead us. We must also understand that it is each person’s responsibility to do research before jumping into the crypto-pool. Going back to 1995 dial up, we generally figured out how to get online and what services to use by asking our friends and neighbors. I think the same is true here. Do your friends buy and use crypto? Ask the question, and ask about their experience. This is a great way to learn and to get a perspective on what to expect and what platforms to try, or what digital wallets they use and why. I’ve helped friends sign up for self-hosted digital wallets, so they can see how to engage with this new technology and how it functions. Like anything new, it’s nice to have someone to help. Crypto is still in its early stages. Sharing experiences and being part of a community is important for the current generation and the generations to come. We should also not be afraid to slowly build upon the knowledge we gain. As with any new technology, I like to start small and really engage with the features so that I can understand how things work. The first time I had a balance of crypto in a wallet address, I didn’t understand how important it was to keep the hash (that long string of numbers and letters that identifies your address) written down accurately. I just jotted down the hash, and it was only later when I went to go back into that address that I realized I didn’t know if that “s” was uppercase or lowercase. And a wrong letter can mean all the difference. As crypto is often user-powered, you are your own best security — and you can be your own worst enemy. This is why starting small at first and learning as you go is a practical way to start engaging with this technology. And because engagement is what differentiates crypto from passive investing, building this hands-on knowledge is important. With a wallet application, you can send stablecoins to friends and redeem balances for gift cards in real time to get more comfortable with what it means to self-host your digital assets. From there, or in parallel, onboarding with a reputable exchange like CoinList or Kraken can be another way to improve your education. Of course, with anything new, never take more risks than you are able to absorb. It’s fine to start slow and small. If you’re concerned that crypto is destroying our environment, this is where the many choices of assets and platforms make a difference. I’ve been working on Climate-Tech projects that are merging the fields of sustainability and conservation with digital assets, with an ultimate goal of providing efficient and inexpensive payments while actively investing in global projects that will protect our natural world. The possibilities here are really exciting: that we might simply use our money as we always have, but instead of paying 2–3% in interchange fees behind the scenes, we can support projects to plant and protect forests or fund projects to improve access to clean water. We are at the beginning of this journey, and the road is promising. The new 1995 is calling and it’s time to set up your dial up.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the industry? What can be done to avoid that?

Of course — without making any investment advice or recommendations — like with anything, I recommend starting slow. And if you have trusted friends in your network who can help answer questions for you, even better. Crypto currency is different, and engaging with the technology is different. It’s like the first time we dialed into the internet — it’s really helpful to have someone there showing you how to do it, and what things mean.

Because most, if not all, of the security and custody risks are on the holder, it’s especially important to go slow and take the time to understand how things work.

Do you have a particular type of cryptocurrency that you are excited about? We’d love to hear why.

The next generation blockchains and platforms are really interesting — especially as they solve for efficiency and energy consumption. Obviously I’m biased here because I work quite a bit on Celo, one of these next generation platforms. The work that the Celo community is doing related to protecting natural resources is really exciting.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This movement is about making technology available to entrepreneurs around the world to help them bring their ideas to life. The real beauty is that it is decentralized — this isn’t about a company in Silicon Valley creating one product for the world. It’s about the world creating products and solutions for itself. It’s about supporting entrepreneurs outside of Silicon Valley. If you have an idea for a new or existing business, see how you might build on Celo. There are grants and information available through the Celo Foundation at www.Celo.org, and there’s a great program called Celo Camp that can help you develop your ideas.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Absolutely, the President of the United States (@POTUS). I would love to expand our views of blockchain to help create more understanding around how this technology can transform our world for the better.

