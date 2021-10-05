John Vars of Mixhalo: “Build relationships”

Build relationships. So many people I worked with twenty years ago pop up in my work today. Creating strong relationships will outlast the deal you are working on at the moment. Also, people will remember how you treated them — even years down the road.

New technologies have changed the way we engage in and watch sports. Sensors, Wearable Tech, Video Assistant Referees (VAR), and Instant Replay, are examples of new technologies that have changed the way we play and watch sports. In this interview series called, “The Future of Sports; New Emerging Technologies That Are Disrupting The World Of Sports,” we are talking to sports leaders, athletes, sports tech experts, and sports equipment companies who can talk about the new technologies that are reshaping the sports world.

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing John Vars.

John Vars is the CEO of Mixhalo, the real-time audio platform that delivers pristine, high-quality audio to attendees at sporting events, concerts, and other live events. Vars is an accomplished product and technology leader with more than 20 years of experience working across a diverse range of industries and size.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Here’s a fun one: I led a software development team in the late 90s for a company called Preview Travel (which later merged with Travelocity). I was sitting in my San Francisco office (yes, I had a real, personal office — that was the last time I had one) when the founder/CEO Jim Hornthal knocked on my door. Jim walked in and said “John, I would like to introduce you to some folks I am showing around.” My jaw dropped. It was Joe Montana and Ronnie Lott!

They stayed in my office for a few minutes just chatting. I remember Joe asked me where I went to college. When I said Wisconsin, he just kept repeating Wisconsin in a funny voice — I guess his best version of a midwest accent. It was pretty surreal and hilarious.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I really like Hanlon’s razor as a mantra to live by. It’s essentially saying that one should not assume that others are out to get them. The quote itself goes something like this: “Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by neglect.” It’s a variation on “assume best intentions.”

In work or at home, it’s so easy to let yourself feel slighted, dissed, or attacked by others. And to be honest, I used to fall prey to these feelings all the time. Once I came across this line of thinking, my life changed.

I now think it’s pretty lazy and egotistical to let yourself feel dissed by others without really thinking about it. Could there be other reasons for their behavior? Are they super stressed with work? Is there a problem at home? Are they feeling threatened or intimidated by you? If you don’t stop yourself and consider these options, human nature is to attack back and then you have a positive feedback loop and the relationship becomes toxic. And if that seems helpful for the workplace, it’s even better at home. Sometimes when my wife will say something to me, I will automatically think she’s attacking me about the laundry (or something), and it’s time to fight back. But if I can remember Hanlon’s Razor, I might think: “Oh yeah, she slept like crap last night because she is anxious about her big presentation. Maybe I should just acknowledge what she said in a loving way and move on.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I met Ted Rheingold in the late 90s at Preview Travel. We worked on the engineering team together and became fast friends. He was from the start a kind and generous soul. I remember one time when I was having tendinitis in my forearms, he typed for me as a spoke in PERL code so that I could get my project done on time.

At the height of our company’s dotcom boom success, Ted quit and went backpacking around the world for a year plus. I couldn’t believe he would do such a thing at the peak of the Internet. He asked me to help him update his website about his travels, and I did.

Inspired by his adventures, I started planning my own. A few years later, my girlfriend (now wife) and I set off on our own year-long backpacking adventure. This was one of the most amazing experiences of my life and I’m pretty sure it would have never happened without Ted showing me that there are more important things in the world than work.

Fast forward a few years and I was working as a software engineer at Travelocity. I knew that I needed a change but was hesitant and stuck. Ted had been working on a side project: a photo site for pictures of dogs. It started taking off and he asked me to join him as co-founder and turn this fun project into a business. I accepted, and we ran Dogster for seven years. We hired a team, raised venture capital, built an amazing community, and went through the inevitable swings of startup highs and lows. Eventually, we sold the business and had a nice modest exit. More importantly, the Dogster journey changed the trajectory of my career. I learned how to run a business across all the different functions. I built a network. I gained confidence and experience. It set me up for where I am today. It never would have happened if Ted hadn’t invited me to be his cofounder.

There are many more stories I could tell on how Ted influenced my life and how much of an awesome human he was, but I’ll leave you with just one more. Ted got cancer a few years back. He eloquently chronicled his experience on Medium, which was heart wrenching but also very enlightening for people with cancer or close to people with cancer. When he left his body, we found later that he had all these stickers made with a beautiful morning glory on it and the words “Enjoy Every Day.” It was such a lovely gift to all of us and very much on brand. This phrase has stuck with me as a mantra. I say it to myself many times each day. It’s a reminder to be present in the moment, to let the past and future fall away, to appreciate the people around you, and most of all that life is precious and you better remember to enjoy it every chance you get.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are so many, but one that I read in the past couple years that’s had a big impact on me is The 15 Commitments of Conscious Leadership. It’s a pretty big shift from the status quo of leadership, which seems to be all about confidence, process, and being right. This book flips that and out forth a new standard of leadership that’s about commitment to curiosity, learning, responsibility, integrity, and being conscious about feelings. It states that many of us are living life unconsciously in habits, old patterns, and ego defense which have a lot of negative side effects. If that sounds too new-agey for you, then I dare you to give it a read. It will challenge your beliefs and at the very least, make you more awake at work. It’s definitely made me more aware of when I wanted to be right just for my ego’s sake versus looking for the best solution.

Another great book and perhaps a good ying to the previous book’s yang, is the seminal book by Andy Grove, High Output Management. Everyone new to management should read this book. It defines many of the ceremonies and processes of management that are in use now. But going back to the original author, you’ll see a clearer picture of these practices and they will have new life for you. You’ll see how many of these common practices have lost their way as they have become mechanical and habitual.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Everyone has their own path to success, but I think these three traits were most instrumental in my career:

Show up every day and do what you say you are going to do. It is so simple but so many people forget this — especially these days. This is all about dependability. When people know they can count on you, so many doors will open. I don’t even have an example for this because it’s so simple and a daily practice. Build bridges. Be someone who can work with anyone, across any function. If you are the engineer who can get along with product and marketing, you will get the best projects or opportunities for management. If you are the person who can work with the difficult (but effective) team members, you’ll be indispensable. As an example, from my experience as a product leader, there’s usually one function (usually engineering or marketing) that does not have a great relationship with product. So, I make it my priority to get to know that team on a personal level. I dig to find out what their pain points are and how product has let them down. I try to find a few quick wins as an olive branch. Then, I set up strong communication so they understand the context and methodology for the product roadmap and prioritization. I ask them to challenge my work and I listen, even if I don’t agree. This has proven time and again to improve the relationship, be healthy for the greater org, and, secondarily, lead to more personal success. Never stop learning. It’s an attitude as much as a practice. Tools are great, but once you have a full toolbox, you may stop there. This is more about always being curious, trying several different tools for the job, really seeking for others to challenge your work. One thing I did a few years back was to start a Google Sheet for all the things I have learned that have broad applicability — it contains frameworks, mental models, quotes, biases, and so on. Some of these come from books, websites, and podcasts, and some come from co-workers. Others are just things I’ve learned through my own experiences. I read through these every couple of weeks and it has had a powerful impact on my performance.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Mostly, I try to simply be a good person who works on good projects and participates in my community. I think these things are too often overlooked and people focus on the more material aspects of bringing goodness to the world. Of course, I support charities and volunteer and all of that, though a lot of people do this sort of thing to support their ego or external perception. Helping out a stranger when no one is looking, working on a project that brings joy to the world, helping your community become a better place without any expectation of recognition or reward — these are examples of the ways I try to contribute to a better world.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

As the CEO of Mixhalo, I am obviously super passionate about the work we are doing. Mixhalo is a ultra-low latency network that can scale to tens of thousands of people, e.g. a stadium or arena. We bring audio programming to sporting events in real time at scale. So, we may provide the real time play-by-play broadcast to everyone at the game in multiple languages; we may provide custom content like mic’ing players, coaches, or refs; we may provide alternate content like a betting-focused broadcast. You get the play-by-play when watching at home, why do we not have this at games? It adds so much to the experience! (We also do soundboard-quality audio and multiple mixes at concerts and conferences.)

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

The live sports industry is competing for people’s attention and fans have many options these days — from watching on TV at home to choosing an entirely different form of entertainment. Younger demographics are not flocking to sports as much as previous generations. The live sports industry needs to elevate the experience or it will fall behind. By providing compelling, high-quality audio programming to accompany the exciting visual content of live sports, the experience becomes significantly better.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

There are folks who’s first reaction to Mixhalo is: “Do I really want to wear earbuds at a sporting event? Wouldn’t that cut me off from the social aspects of the experience?” In fact, we’ve found it’s the opposite. When you actually know what’s going on down on the field, not just what you can see, but the players backstory, the team’s history, an expert commentary, it brings you closer to the game. When the person sitting next to you is getting the same information, it increases the quality of conversation and connection.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

I worry that attending live sporting events has become too expensive for most people. I recently looked at tickets for a Warriors game for my family, and I couldn’t find tickets for under $60 a seat. That’s just impossible for many Bay Area families. More programs need to be started to address this issue and bring in all socioeconomic classes. The live experience needs to be better than the at-home experience or else we are going to end up with games that lack energy and heart. We saw this in the pandemic with empty seats and fake crowd noise — it was horrible. By providing real-time audio programming and other real-time features, Mixhalo is one of the ways that arenas, stadiums, and venues can elevate the fan experience. The pandemic is still here and there’s a real concern that if we don’t get this under control, other variants could emerge and send live events back to 2020. The solution is vaccination. I’d like to see every live event require vaccination for entry. If leagues, teams, and venues required this, I bet it would encourage more people to get vaccinated and help our society as a whole reach herd immunity.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Play the long game. Early in my career, I was really focused on making it big (whatever that meant) as soon as possible. I have realized that this made for some hasty decisions. Think in terms of 5 to 10 years, not 1 to 2 years.

Build relationships. So many people I worked with twenty years ago pop up in my work today. Creating strong relationships will outlast the deal you are working on at the moment. Also, people will remember how you treated them — even years down the road.

Choose the people you want in your life. Life is too short to surround yourself with anyone but the best people. Curate the people in your life both professionally and personally. I have worked with some great people, but I have also been in a situation or two where my boss wasn’t someone I looked up to as a leader. I stayed way too long, and only realized later what a waste that was.

It’s less important to be right than you think. When you have new information, do you change your mind? When someone else has a better idea, do you go with that one or fight for your own? Your ego will always try to make you win every discussion, every debate. It always wants to be right. Keep that ego in check and become someone who will go with the best idea no matter where it came from. Practice accepting it when you are wrong. Get good at admitting you were wrong. This is hard to do at work — especially when you are trying to prove your worth — but it will pay off.

Buy Bitcoin, Apple, and Tesla early. Sorry, I couldn’t resist for I love a good laugh. But perhaps what I should have put was don’t take it all too seriously. Life is a crazy, unpredictable journey. There’s a lot that is simply out of your control. So go easy on yourself, have fun, laugh, work hard on important stuff, and let the chips fall where they may.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I live in California and have been impacted by the wildfires in the Northern California forests. This, among other things, has made me really concerned for the planet. I don’t think everyone has to quit their jobs and work on climate change, but I do think we all need to use our voices, our hearts, and our dollars to step up and make this the highest priority humans have ever known.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would like to talk to one of the billionaires who are focused on space tourism. I would like to ask them why they focus their vast resources and intelligence on that when our planet is experiencing climate collapse that requires immediate attention.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can check out what we’re building at www.mixhalo.com or follow us on social media: Instagram: @mixhalo // Twitter: @mixhalo.

John’s personal twitter account is @johnv and he occasionally posts on Medium: https://medium.com/@johnv.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!