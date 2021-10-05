Jess Munday of Custom Neon: “Have the courage of your convictions”

Have the courage of your convictions. It can be really tough to take a leap of faith. You might have amazing ideas, but juggling the pressures of life, family commitments and self-doubt can be derailing. If you’ve really thought it through, conducted research and still think there is an opportunity, go for it! It’s better to try and fail, than to never try at all. (You’ll kick yourself if someone else steals your dream!)

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jess Munday.

Jess Munday is the serendipitous co-founder of Custom Neon, a global manufacturer and retailer of custom-designed LED neon lights and signs. What started as a maternity leave side hustle soon flourished under her integrative management style. Jess’ passion, work ethic and skill set that focused on maximizing customer satisfaction and employee happiness ultimately proved to be a winning formula, with Custom Neon experiencing landmark growth in a few short years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

In 2018 myself and Jake, my husband and fellow co-founder, were looking to purchase an LED neon name sign for our son Jagger’s bedroom. We were looking for an affordable, customizable, practical and safe sign that he would be able to keep for years to come. However, we were very surprised at how difficult it was to source something that ticked all our boxes, with most options being either extremely expensive or coming from unreliable sellers with little to no customer service or safety warranty. Soon after, we contacted a fabricator directly and had signs manufactured for our wedding, something that was a massive hit with our friends and family. The success of the signs at our wedding, as well as the gap in the market that we had previously identified, ultimately cemented to us that there was definitely a viable business opportunity waiting to be taken. I was on maternity leave and soon got to work!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The pandemic certainly presented us with some interesting curveballs. I was heavily pregnant with baby number 2, daughter Indi-Grace. A massive chunk of our business was wiped out as events and weddings were halted. We were scrambling to set up remote and hybrid working to adhere to government restrictions and ensure the safety of our team. In amongst the mayhem, I managed to orchestrate a pivot plan that meant significantly increasing ad spend and recruiting more team members in our international offices. A massive gamble at the time, but thankfully it paid off!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It’s funny now, but it wasn’t at the time. I was approached by an SEO marketing agency whilst our business was still in its infancy, they all but promised the moon on a stick! I was so excited at how they would help me propel the business forward!

Number 1 Google rankings, loads of traffic to our website, they really talked a good game and charged a hefty price tag! When things weren’t progressing at all, I realized I had been absolutely hoodwinked. I hadn’t understood SEO enough to ask the right questions. I have learned now, to recruit team members that can fill my knowledge gaps and never take things on face value!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There is an army of people that have contributed to the success of the business. My husband and fellow co-founder, Jake Munday, inspires me with his passion and relentless drive. I am also incredibly humbled and grateful for the business partners and staff that we have on board. Their skill set, passion and belief in my plans have undoubtedly been instrumental to our growth.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Financial constraints are a massive issue.

Whilst there are so many groups and government initiatives advocating for women in business, the sad reality is that it’s so much harder for women to get funding. Research has shown that small businesses owned by women only receive 16% of all traditional small business loans and female applications are far more likely to be rejected, or have more stringent acceptance terms, than those submitted by men.

Additionally, it’s a real struggle to juggle the demands of life, parenting, being a devoted partner and working full time, all whilst having a side hustle or trying to start a business. It’s exhausting and the thought of adding another plate to spin, in the form of chasing a business dream, can just feel too overwhelming. Women face a lot more guilt for not dedicating all their time to children by attending assemblies or school sports days. Whilst these may be pressures that we place on ourselves, these types of societal expectations and barriers to entry ultimately hold back women from founding companies and chasing dreams.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Individually, and as a society, we need to advocate more for women in business at all levels. Identifying and calling out wrongdoings related to pay, women being overlooked, or even unconscious gender bias (something we’ve all been guilty of in the past) is absolutely essential to improving the overall state of affairs.

We need to create more accessible communities that bring together and inspire entrepreneurial women. Not just environments orchestrated to sell, but environments that are created to learn. Communities that are about mentorship, learning from experiences of others, a place of support and advice, a sounding board for ideas without judgement.

I think governments and businesses should further work towards building a collective of women that are motivated to uplift and support others on their entrepreneurial path. There has definitely been a shift in this space with events, government initiatives and women only coworking hubs becoming more prevalent.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I strongly believe that more women should become founders because we’re in such a minority at the moment. Younger generations require a blueprint of successful women in order to be inspired and educated regarding the best pathways to take towards success. The talent and capabilities are definitely there, and I think that it’s only going to improve in the coming years.

Women bring a unique perspective to the business world, and diversity is a key ingredient of innovation. Times really are changing, we’re seeing an increasing number of women flourishing as political leaders, business titans and star athletes. These women are also proving to be levers of change, with recent FPA data finding that companies with the highest percentage of women in management were, on average, 47% more profitable than those with the lowest!

Whilst the glass ceiling hasn’t been removed, as our daughters grow, they need to be inspired by all the women that have gone before them and understand that gender should never be considered a barrier to ambition!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I would like to dispel the rumor that founders have no time for family or personal life. One of the most attractive benefits about being a founder is that you do, to some extent, get to manage your own schedule. Whilst you can’t shirk all responsibilities, the ability to alter your hours to coincide with family events, birthday lunches or school plays is definitely a perk!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think everyone has the potential to be a founder. Of course, an entrepreneurial visionary is likely to be more adept at seeking out and cultivating opportunities, but so many businesses have been founded purely by someone identifying something that would make their life easier. Often people have the ideas and passion, but lack the business acumen or confidence to take it to the next level. As an accidental entrepreneur, I made sure to surround myself with a team that would complement my strengths, whilst also bolstering my less proficient areas!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have the courage of your convictions. It can be really tough to take a leap of faith. You might have amazing ideas, but juggling the pressures of life, family commitments and self-doubt can be derailing. If you’ve really thought it through, conducted research and still think there is an opportunity, go for it! It’s better to try and fail, than to never try at all. (You’ll kick yourself if someone else steals your dream!)

The ability not to sweat the small stuff. Starting and running a business is all encompassing. It will require risk taking, and quick decision-making, often on the fly. Sometimes you'll get everything right and give yourself a pat on the back. Other days, you'll get it wrong. On these days, rather than dwell on what could have been, focus on the lessons learned and move straight towards the next opportunity.

Don't be too proud to ask for support. There is so much pressure on women. Especially working mothers. Criticism is plentiful. Especially the criticism that we place upon ourselves. Some days, we just need to recognize that we can't do it all. Look to your loved ones for support and delegate tasks to those that are eager to help, when necessary, in order to lighten your own load. Seeking support should never be looked at as a sign of weakness. Personally, I view support as a valuable tool to ensure that the 'engine' of my business is frequently serviced to provide optimum performance.

A sense of humour. Because sometimes if we don't laugh, we'll cry! It's so important to not take yourself too seriously and retain the ability to laugh at ourselves when warranted.

Humility. Leaders with humility provide a constant source of encouragement and will strive to ensure that employees reach their full potential. A humble leader creates an environment of excitement, motivation, inspiration and cohesiveness, where goals and values are aligned and the businesses seek to achieve more than profitability,

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

From the inception of our business, our values were clearly aligned towards giving back to our employees, customers and the community. Whilst we are passionate about our business and constantly striving for success, our social responsibility and mandate to lead with compassion and empathy is the guiding force behind our company’s operations.

We support many charities globally and have products on our site (https://customneon.com/be-the-change/) that are specifically geared towards giving back, with 100% of profits going towards supporting these causes. Additionally, we make frequent donations and raise funds for global disaster relief operations.

The team gets on board with volunteering programs as part of our team bonding initiatives. From beach clean-ups and tree planting days, to fundraising, local charity product rallies and local business support initiatives. In our experience, these types of endeavours have been an integral part of creating a culture of unity, compassion, gratitude and resilience.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire a movement of giving.

As previously mentioned, one of our core organizational values is centred around giving back. Whether we are supporting a charity through one of our product drives, giving a struggling business a free sign, or out with our team cleaning the local beaches, the atmosphere is electric.

We believe that all businesses should adopt this giving ethos. Imagine the difference that it would make for the world around us. Not just for worthy causes, but also for the mental health and well-being of employees. It feels good to do good, and that is where our success lies.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It has to be Martha Stewart! She’s an absolute icon, the original influencer, and a trailblazer of her time! She has not only taken her own passions and turned them into an empire, but she has also inspired so many other women to follow suit. I would love to pick her brain and get some ideas, preferably at a private lunch surrounded by some of her home cooking!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.