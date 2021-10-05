Litty Mathew of Greenbar Distillery: “Enjoy what you do”

Enjoy what you do. You’ll likely be putting in more hours than you think.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Litty Mathew.

Litty Mathew founded Greenbar Distillery, LA’s first distillery since Prohibition, in 2008 with her husband and co-founder Melkon Khosrovian that boasts the world’s largest portfolio of 100% USDA-certified spirits, mixers, and canned cocktails. Though her official title is co-founder and spirits-maker, Litty likens her role to executive chef of the brand, as she uses her years of culinary training with a prestigious education from the esteemed Le Cordon Bleu where she developed a palate to create truly delicious organic spirits that are made with, and inspired by, real food. At the core of Greenbar Distillery’s philosophy is helping save the planet by making drinkers carbon-negative and planting one tree in Central American rainforests for every bottle of spirits and case of canned cocktails sold, which has resulted in a reforestation effort amounting to 926,915 trees planted since 2008.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Boy, do I have a convoluted back story! It’s got all the elements — a spurned, then-redeemed romantic interest, expensive postgraduate education ignored, and families wringing their hands. But this is not uncommon in the spirits industry. Most people who make liquor have a colorful life.

It all started when I met Melkon Khosrovian, my husband and current business partner, on the first day of journalism graduate school at the University of Southern California. We fell in love over a cup of spilled cafeteria coffee, but we came from different backgrounds and had different life goals. Despite the challenges, he asked me to marry him and I said no…twice during the span of a decade. Finally, we got together and enjoyed being together so much that we ditched our formal education and migrated toward a small business that allowed us to work together.

When we started in 2004, “craft distilling” wasn’t even a term. We’d taken a home hobby and weaved a business out of it thinking if we enjoyed drinking spirits made with real ingredients, so would others. And here we are, 17 years later, with a distillery that makes organic spirits with a California vibe.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

This might be inside the ballpark, but I am still fascinated by the insight that led us to add canned cocktails to our portfolio of organic bottled spirits and liqueurs.

When we opened our distillery doors to the public in 2014, we held cocktail classes to teach people how to make great drinks at home. The classes were a huge hit. But we noticed something interesting: We sold fewer bottles to class participants than the average distillery visitor. Why? Many students told us class was fun but they didn’t want to “work” to make drinks when they got home (seriously, it’s not that hard!). That gave us the idea to make craft cocktails in a can that tasted like something you’d get at a good bar. It takes a lot to work to get that balance into a can but our fans tell us how much they appreciate it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

For several years we were known as Greenbar Collective. We, along with other organic and eco-friendly spirits brand owners had banded together in the early days to offer all our spirits through one umbrella and sharing costs for marketing and sales. So the word ‘collective’ resonated. And Greenbar Distillery advertised that we were eco-conscious. Confidently, we installed a new sign in front of the building. Unfortunately, the neighborhood thought we were a marijuana shop… this was a decade ago when a medical card was required. Thank goodness we didn’t put up the green cross we’d ordered (just kidding).

Lesson learned? Think hard about brand names.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

While our key employees have gotten us to where we are and we couldn’t imagine success without them, there’s a former boss, Leslie Pollock, who taught me to have a good eye for design. She was my manager at Transamerica Insurance where I was a marketing assistant. I learned so much about creating marketing materials from her — composition, color, key words, you name it. She was (and still is) a phenomenal cook, which was also an interest of mine. We bonded over our love of flavors. Eventually, I left to start Greenbar Distillery and Leslie left to become a chef. Go figure!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

There’s a lot on a woman’s plate. It’s more like an unwieldy, heavy tray more than anything. If you have kids, a large share of parenting still falls to women. Then there are aging parents and close relatives. Taking care of them also falls disproportionately to women. Being sandwiched between the two doesn’t leave a lot of bandwidth for entrepreneurship and the economic uncertainties that come with the territory.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

This is truly a difficult question to answer. In my experience, if you have a successful small manufacturing business, it is difficult to take significant time off. Our small company can grind to a halt if a founder or key employee takes a leave of absence. Ours is a very specialized business and skilled employees are rare. Again, from my personal experience, time off is what would make female executives’ lives easier. However, to maintain the distinct point of view of our productions, Melkon and I taste and approve every batch that is made. Greenbar Distillery has a small staff and we have a lot of orders. Barring illness or other emergency, I generally can only take time off at the end of the year…when we shut down the distillery for repairs.

Because we don’t want to disappoint our clients, there’s no easy solution due to the complex nature of what my company does. And the same goes for women in almost every other industry.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

In my 17 years as a distillery owner, I have noticed that some of the best ideas to solve problems have come from the women on our staff. Our approach to issues that crop up illustrates that as a society we’re missing out when women are not in the driver’s seat. There is a methodical and thoughtful approach when it comes to a female founder’s decision making and problem solving processes that, in my opinion, is evidence that more women need to be in positions of leadership where they can be bringing their ideas to the table and providing their unique perspective.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A myth I’d like to dispel is that by taking the most risk, you also take home the most money. Wrong. As a founder, I have often paid key employees more than I make. And there are times that I’ve taken a pay cut to give someone on my team a raise. This is what it takes so you have the best team in place.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

What a thought provoking question. I don’t think I was originally cut out to be a founder. But here I am. So that makes me think that it is possible to “re-cut” someone to be an entrepreneur.

My parents, especially my mother, thought what I was doing was risky. Why take on the stress and uncertainty? Being Indian immigrants, at least in our family, there was an unspoken fear of failing especially when my parents made such deep sacrifices so my two sisters and I could have a comfortable life. Disappointing my parents and disrespecting the heavy investment they made in me was something I couldn’t take lightly. This was a big step.

In my case, my husband’s parents, also immigrants, were very entrepreneurial. They learned more than one industry from scratch and were successful. Melkon’s parents, especially his mother, who had high standards of production and could turn a no into a yes, were inspirational. They were also good role models on how spouses could work together harmoniously.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Enjoy what you do. You’ll likely be putting in more hours than you think. Treat your employees like the family members you like best. You’ll be spending most of your time with them. Create a drama-free work environment. There’s so much work to do. Getting it done should be a good experience. Lead by example. Show that you spend the company’s money and resources wisely, clean up as you go, be conscientious, and overall, be a kind person. Take responsibility if (when) things go wrong. You’re the boss. Ultimately, it falls on you,

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

In 2008, when we took our line organic, we also wanted to give back in a meaningful way, Every bottle or case of RTDs we sell equals one tree planted. With our partnership with Sustainable Harvest International, to date, we’ve planted 926,915 trees. That, plus our low carbon footprint means that we’ve turned 16,122,889 million Americans carbon negative for a day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I believe in good deeds. If every company embraced social good as part of their business model, we’d live in a more optimistic world. It isn’t about year-end philanthropy. It is the mindset that it is your responsibility as a business to connect good deeds to ordinary, every-day commerce for the benefit of your customers.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Reese Witherspoon, for sure. I love her book club and I am positive we’d have a lot to talk about over lunch.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.