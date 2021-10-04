Jing Struve of Farlong Pharmaceutical: “Taking action, even baby steps, will help you achieve your goals”

Taking action, even baby steps, will help you achieve your goals.

Jing Struve has over 16 years’ experience in the healthcare industry and is the executive director at Farlong Pharmaceutical. Inspired by the healing power of ancient Oriental remedies, Jing is passionate about applying these techniques in concert with modern technology to assist people in living healthier and better lives. Jing studied Traditional Chinese Medicine with the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine and is currently enrolled in The Master of Science in Oriental Medicine PhD program at Alhambra Medical University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

I personally witnessed a close friend’s relative’s late-stage throat cancer get reversed by taking natural supplements. About nine years ago, he started taking an herbal formula after his oncologist pronounced that he only had a three-month life expectancy. He is now cancer free, happy and healthy. I’m amazed by the healing power of natural remedies given that modern medicine has not found a cure for cancer yet.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I directly observed Rachal, a late-stage breast cancer patient, extend her oncologist’s projected three-month life expectancy to more than two years while only taking an herbal formula. Seeing that happen was truly remarkable and furthered my passion for nutraceuticals and wellness.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

The pronunciation of medical terms and terminology are often very difficult, so I constantly would stutter during interviews. As I became more familiar and confident, my public speaking improved.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I have nearly two decades of experience in the medical and wellness field, including 12 years at Medtronic where I focused on leading FDA-regulated medical device research and development. I worked on both insulin delivery and continuous glucose monitoring systems from concept to commercial launch.

I studied Traditional Chinese Medicine with the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, I am currently enrolled in The Master of Science in Oriental Medicine PhD program at Alhambra Medical University, and I serve on the board of directors of Acupuncture Corporation of America.

I am deeply Inspired by the healing power of ancient remedies and passionate about applying these remedies in concert with modern technology to assist people in living healthier and better lives. As a leader in the nutraceuticals and alternative medicine field, my team and I currently develop medicinal botanical ingredients and formulations that benefit individuals of all ages around the world.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Andy Zeng brought me into the natural remedy world. He is a pharmacist by training and a very successful entrepreneur in the pharmaceutical industry. He commercialized several natural remedies in the cardiovascular, cerebral vascular and digestive health sectors and made them publicly traded companies, which improved the lives of billions of people. He asked me to conduct a human clinical trial for Panax Notoginseng in the U.S. in 2015 while I was still an engineer working in the medical device industry and knew nothing about natural remedies. As challenges often become opportunities, I had to start from ground zero to get where I am today.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

People are busy and their days are consumed with priorities like taking care of children, school and work. Sleep and exercise are two things that often get pushed to the side. Sometimes we do not have time to eat and if we do not prepare in advance, we end up grabbing food on-the-go which may not always be the healthiest option. While we often know what the right choice is, but it is a lifestyle change that you have to commit to and adapt your mind around in order to prioritize and make time for your personal health and wellbeing.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Rest well — going to sleep by 9:30 p.m. will ensure enough sleep and synchronize your personal biocycle with nature

Eat well — 80% vegetables, fruits and grains; and 20% meat and protein will go a long way

Everyday bathroom detox is essential

Walking every day is the best way to stay healthy

Daily meditation and counting your blessings will make you happier

Taking action, even baby steps, will help you achieve your goals

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

It makes you feel happier as it increases endorphins which improves your mood and can relieve stress, anxiety and depression Exercise can improve your memory and cognitive health as the increased endorphins can help you think clearer and concentrate Daily exercise increases your energy, endurance and improves your muscle tone, which helps to deliver more oxygen and nutrients to your body

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Walking is an exercise that anyone can easily add into their daily routine without any equipment or gym membership Jumping jacks are a great form of cardio that help balance your heart rate, increase blood circulation and help regulate your blood pressure Push-ups are a traditional exercise that builds your upper body strength while strengthening your core and lower back

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Huangdi Neijing helped me understand how humans and nature are connected and how to live a healthier life. I had chronic shoulder pain when I was working as an engineer due to occupational limitations, and I had tried every possible treatment for pain management, including pain killers, steroid injections, practicing yoga, and stretching. Nothing worked as a long-term solution. Huangdi Neijing covers Acupuncture and it cured my chronic shoulder pain.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage people to practice Baduanjin qigong, an exercise for health and wellbeing with over 1,000 years of history. It is easy to learn and people can practice anywhere at any given time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.”

― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

John Maxwell because he is a great leader and inspirational speaker.

